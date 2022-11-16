Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Services 470 - NYISO

review star

No reviews yet

10 Krey Boulevard

Rensselaer, NY 12144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Afternoon Snacks

Deep River Chips

Deep River Chips

$1.89

Gluten Free

Lay's Chips

Lay's Chips

$1.09

NYISO Beverages

Saratoga Spring Water

Saratoga Spring Water

$1.09
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.39
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$2.79
Coke Products

Coke Products

$1.69
Pepsi Products

Pepsi Products

$1.69
Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$2.29
Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$1.89
Saratoga Spring Water

Saratoga Spring Water

$1.09
Starbucks Cold Brew

Starbucks Cold Brew

$4.29
KickStart

KickStart

$2.89
Starbucks Doubleshot Energy

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy

$3.29
Snapple

Snapple

$2.29
Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$2.19
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Pre-Order and Come Down to Pick it Up ! The Market is Open 24 hours !

Location

10 Krey Boulevard, Rensselaer, NY 12144

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Con Mel - 133 Remsen street
orange starNo Reviews
133 Remsen street Cohoes, NY 12047
View restaurantnext
Ambition Coffee & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
154 Jay St. Schenectady, NY 12305
View restaurantnext
Manorys Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
99 Congress Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Ribbon Cafe
orange star4.7 • 425
11 Prospect St Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rensselaer

16 Handles - East Greenbush
orange star4.7 • 186
593 N Greenbush Road Rensselaer, NY 12144
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Charlie's - Rensselaer
orange star4.0 • 18
150 Columbia Turnpike Rensselaer, NY 12144
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rensselaer
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Pittsfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston