Cantaberry Blue Ridge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Featuring Homemade Soups, Salads, sandwiches, and desserts. Come in and enjoy!
Location
53 Roberts Way Suite C, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TDK Restaurant Group LLC - 67 Roberts Way
No Reviews
67 Roberts Way Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurant
Southern Charm - 224 West Main Street
No Reviews
224 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurant
Smokin E'S BBQ Blue Ridge - 322 W Main St C2
No Reviews
322 W Main St C2 Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurant