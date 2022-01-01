Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantaberry Blue Ridge

review star

No reviews yet

53 Roberts Way Suite C

Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich
Bowl of Soup with Whole Sandwich
Whole Sandwich with Cup

Teas and Sodas

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Un Sweet Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Apple Juice Box

$1.50

To Go Cup Ice

$0.30

Coffee

$2.95

SOUPS

Tomato Basil

$4.25+

Chicken & Wild Rice

$4.25+

SANDWICHES

BLT

$9.00+

Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread

Cantaberry Club

$9.25+

Thinly sliced turkey and ham, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion with our tangy tomato dressing served on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00+

All white chicken breast mixed with mayo, grapes and candied pecans, served on your choice of bread and garnished with lettuce, tomato and onion

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.50+

Our family recipe served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00+

A combination of Swiss, American, and cheddar cheese melted on your choice of bread

Honey Turkey Club

$9.00+

Thinly sliced turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on your choice of bread

Hot Beef and Pepperjack

$9.50+

Hot roast beef, melted pepperjack cheese, served on a baguette and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and mustard

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.75+

Our family recipe served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of bread

RUEBEN

$9.50+

Thinly sliced hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, homemade 1,000 Island dressing, served on rye bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00+

Cantaberry’s signature tuna salad served on your choice of bread and garnished with lettuce, tomato and onion

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$9.00+

Deli sliced turkey, crispy bacon and sliced avocado. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing on your choice of bread

Turkey & Cheese

$9.25+

deli sliced turkey breast along with any cheese, served on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and mustard. Served hot or cold

Turkey Reuben

$9.50+

Thinly sliced hot turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, homemade 1,000 Island dressing, served on rye bread

Veggie Wrap

$11.75

Thinly sliced turkey and ham, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion with our tangy tomato dressing served on your choice of bread

Pastrami Swiss

$9.50+

Thinly sliced hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Tomato, onion, yellow mustard, served on rye bread

Ham & Cheese

$9.25+

Deli sliced Ham your choice of cheese served on your choice of bread topped with Lettuce, Tomato. onion, Mayo and Mustard. Comes served Hot or Cold.

SALADS

Chopped House Salad

$9.50+

spring mix greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, broccoli, olives, shaved onions, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Spinach Salad

$10.00+

spinach, tomato, carrots, cucumber, broccoli, olives, shaved onions, candied pecans, crispy bacon, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Apple Pecan Spinach Salad

$10.00+

spinach, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, crispy bacon, sliced granny smith apples, shaved onions

Turkey Chef Salad

$13.50+

Deli sliced turkey breast, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy bacon, and hard boiled eggs served on mixed greens.

Salad Plate

$12.50

A generous scoop of our chicken salad and tuna salad served on a fresh bed of lettuce and served with any side or a cup of soup. Add or substitute pimento cheese or egg salad.

Cobb Sal

$13.50+

Salad Special

$12.50

COMBOS

1/2 Sandwich Cup Soup

$11.00

Choose 1/2 sandwich and choice of cup of soup

Whole Sandwich with Cup

$13.50

Bowl of Soup with 1/2 Sandwich

$12.50

Bowl of Soup with Whole Sandwich

$14.50

Cup of Soup with Small Salad

$13.00

Bowl of Soup with Small Salad

$14.50

Small Salad with 1/2 Sandwich

$13.00

Small Salad with Whole Sandwich

$14.75

KIDS ITEMS

Kids Turkey Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ham and Cheese

$6.00

KIds Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kids PBJ

$5.00

SIDES

Pasta

$3.25

Fruit

$3.25

Reg Chip

$2.00

BBQ chip

$2.00

S&V chip

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Pound Chicken Salad

$9.25

1/2 Pound Chicken Salad

$6.75

Scoops

Slice of Toast

$0.65

Whole Croissant

$1.75

Whole Baguette

$1.50

Pound Pasta

$5.50

Pound of Fruit

$7.25

Pound Pimento

$8.50

1/2 Pound Pimento

$6.00

Pound Egg

$8.50

1/2 Pound Egg

$6.00

Pound Tuna

$9.25

1/2 Pound Tuna

$6.75

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add bacon

$2.00

TO GO

$0.30

Catering

Box Lunch

$11.00

Bulk Salad- Full

$55.00

Bulk Salad-Half

$30.00

Whole Sandwiches

$7.75

Bulk Soup-2 gallons

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring Homemade Soups, Salads, sandwiches, and desserts. Come in and enjoy!

Location

53 Roberts Way Suite C, Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Directions

