Caribbean Soul

review star

No reviews yet

234-04 Merrick Blvd

Rosedale, NY 11422

Order Again

Brunch Starters

Lobster Mac

$15.00

Jerk Chicken Mac

$12.00

Esobar Wingz

$10.00

Henny Mango Wings

$10.00

Cornmeal Porridge

$6.00

House Salad

$5.00

comp porridge brunch

comp salad brunch

Brunch Entrees

Jamaica Jamaica Ackee

$44.99

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$44.99

Calypso Salmon

$44.99

Caribbean Soul Oxtail

$44.99

Chicken & Waffles

$44.99

Shrimp & Waffles

$44.99

Fried Lobster Tail & Waffles

$49.99

Trenchtown Rock Shrimp

$44.99

Hellshire Fryfish

$44.99

Epic Starters

Cod Fish Fritters TOGO

$10.00

Esco Calamari TOGO

$12.00

Southern Fried Salmon Bites TOGO

$13.00

Bang Bang Fried Shrimp TOGO

$13.00
Teriyaki Lollipop Lamb Chops TOGO

$15.00

Wingz/Fries/Mac & Cheese

Pine Jerk Fusion Wingz TOGO

$10.00

Dusse Lemon Pepper Wingz TOGO

$10.00

Esobar Wingz TOGO

$10.00

Caribbean Buffalo Wingz TOGO

$10.00

Jerk Fries TOGO

$6.00

Cheezy Fries TOGO

$8.00

Classic Fries TOGO

$4.00

Soul Mac TOGO

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Mac TOGO

$12.00

Lobster Mac TOGO

$16.00

Tacos

Jerk Chicken Tacos TOGO

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Tacos TOGO

$14.00
Oxtail Tacos TOGO

$14.00

Salad/Soup

Taco Soul Salad

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Roti

Curry Vegetables Roti togo

$14.00

Curry Goat Roti togo

$17.00

Coconut Curry Shrimp Roti togo

$19.00

Vegan Bowl

Curry Chickpeas Quinoa & veg TOGO

$23.00

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice TOGO

$16.00

Chicken Fried Rice TOGO

$14.00

Lobster Fried Rice TOGO

$24.00

Soul Pasta

Vegetable Pasta TOGO

$14.00

Chicken Pasta TOGO

$21.00

Shrimp Pasta TOGO

$22.00

Salmon Pasta TOGO

$25.00

Oxtail Pasta TOGO

$28.00

Chicken & Shrimp TOGO

$26.00

Seafood/Meats

Trench Town Shrimp TOGO

$22.00

Pineapple Jerk Salmon TOGO

$23.00
Lemon Butter Crab Legs TOGO

$29.00

Red Snapper TOGO

$26.00

Twin Lobster Tails TOGO

$33.00

Portland Smoke Jerk Chicken TOGO

$17.99

Curry Goat TOGO

$17.99

Red Wine Braised Oxtail TOGO

$25.00

Jamaica Jamaica Combo TOGO

$28.00

Chefs Special

Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

$30.00

Lobster Pineapple Fried Rice

$40.00

Combo Pineapple Fried Rice

$45.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Rice and Peas

$6.00

Basmati Rice

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Vegetables

$6.00

cancellation fee

$40.00

15 min late fee

$20.00

30 min late fee

$40.00

guest no show fee

$20.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located at the cusp of Queens & Long Island. Our trendy but upscale venue offers an intimate luxury dining experience with superior customer service. Our fusion of Caribbean Soul inspired dishes will be sure to satisfy your palate.

Website

Location

234-04 Merrick Blvd, Rosedale, NY 11422

Directions

Gallery
