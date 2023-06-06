Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carrabelle's 4370 Rhea County Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

4370 Rhea County Hwy

Dayton, TN 37321

Shareables

Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Served with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.49

Shredded Chicken Breast, Hot Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese Baked and served with House-made Tortilla Chips

Can't Decide Sampler

$13.99

Try our Sampler PLatter with a Combination of Onion Rings, Dragon Shrimp, and a Smaller Portion of Buffalo Chicken Dip with Chips

Classic Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheddar Jack with your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp served with sour cream and our House-made Salsa and Pico De Gallo

Dragon Shrimp

$11.99

Gulf Shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce on shredded lettuce

House Made Bacon Jam and Pimento Cheese Spread

$9.99Out of stock

Served with Grilled Croutons

Onion Rings

$8.99

Hand-breaded Crispy Onion Rings served with Carrabelle's own Dipping Sauce

Waffle Fry Nachos

$10.99

Topped with our Cheese Sauce, Applewood Bacon, Candied Jalapenos, and Tomatoes

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.49

Shredded Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Applewood Bacon Bits topped with Your Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.49

Diced Chicken, Tomatoes, and Spinach

Little Italy Pizza

$10.49

Italian Sausage and Pepperoni with Mozzarella and our House-made Marinara Sauce

Margherita Pizza

$10.49

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto

Tacos

Baja Fish Taco Meal

$10.99

Avocado, Cole Slaw, Pico De Gallo, and Chipotle Sauce served with Rice and Beans

Carne Asada Taco Meal

$10.99

Griled Choicde Filet, Cheddar Jack, Tomatoes, and Shredded Lettuce topped with Chipotle Sauce

Dragon Shrimp Taco Meal

$10.99

Shredded Lettuce and Diced Tomatoes topped with Lime Cream and Chives served with Rice and Beans

Single Baja Fish Taco

$3.49

Single Carne Asada Taco

$3.49

Single Dragon Shrimp Taco

$3.49

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Soup Of The Day

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Soup Of The Day

Salads

Baby Spinach Salad

$8.99

Dried Cranberries, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese, and Your Choice of Balsamic or Red Wine Vinaigrette

Carrabelle's House Salad

$7.99

Shredded Carrotss, Pickled Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Croutons

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh Romaine, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan

The Wedge Salad

$8.99

Iceburg Lettuce with Applewood Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Grape tomatoes with Your Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Sandwiches

Carrabelle's Burger

$13.99

Half-pound Angus Burger served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrabelle's Sauce and topped with Provolone Cheese and Fried Onion Rings

Chipotle Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

House-brined Crispy Fried Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomatoes with Chipotle Sauce

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

Served on French Bread with Remoulade, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato

Honey Mustard Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

Philly Panini

$11.99

Choice Filet with Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, Banana Peppers, and Cheese Sauce

Pimento Cheese Burger

$13.99

Half-pound Angus Burger topped with House-made Pimento Cheese with Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Carrabelle's Sauce

Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.99

Grilled White Chicken and Red Peppers with a Zesty Dressing and Mixed Greens served in a Warm Wrap

The New Yorker

$13.99Out of stock

Tender Pastrami with Swiss Cheese, Dijon Mustard, and Dill Pickles on Sourdough Bread and Grilled to Golden Brown

Sliders

BBQ Pork Sliders

$10.99

House-made BBQ Pulled Pork topped with Slaw and Fried Onion Rings

Tennessee Sliders

$10.99

Mini Burgers topped with our Pimento Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

Chicken Salad Sliders

$10.99

Toasted Almond and Dried Cherry Chicken Salad

Chicken

Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Three Jiucy Brined Chicken Tenders, Fried to Crispy Perfection Served with Two Sides

Blackened Chicken Breast

$14.99

With Smoked Corn and Tomato Relish topped with a Butter Cream Sauce

Spinach and Asiago Stuffed Chicken

$14.99

With Mushroom Sauce

Beef

5oz Choice Sirloin

$15.99

Topped with Carrabelle's Own Herb Butter and served with two sides

10oz Choice Sirloin

$24.99

Topped with Carrabelle's Own Herb Butter and served with two sides

6oz Choice Filet

$27.99

Topped with Carrabelle's Own Herb Butter and served with two sides

8oz Choice Filet

$30.99

Topped with Carrabelle's Own Herb Butter and served with two sides

12oz Choice Ribeye

$28.99

Topped with Carrabelle's Own Herb Butter and served with two sides

Pasta

Jambalaya Seafood Pasta with Shrimp

$16.99

Andouille Sausage and Red Bell Peppers with Cream Sauce over Penne Pasta

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, and Grilled Chicken with Angel Hair Pasta and Creamy Alfredo

Pasta Corato

$16.99

Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Rose Sauce, and Penne Pasta

Shrimp and Crab Mac and Cheese

$16.99

Carrabelle's Signature Mac and Cheese served with Blue Crab and Gulf Shrimp garnished with Fried Onions ansd Diced Tomatoes

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Tender Hand Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Fresh Mozzarella served with Marinara Sauce and a side of Angel Hair Pasta

Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Tender Tips of Choice Beef Filet, Sauteed Onions, and Mushrooms with Beef Gravy served over Egg Noodles

Pork

One Pound of House Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs

$16.99

Two Pounds of House Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

Pulled Pork Baked Potato

$10.99

House-made Pork, Butter, Sour Cream, and Green Onions Topped with Shredded Cheese and Queso

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$18.99

Marinated Grilled 12oz Center Cut Pork Chop

Seafood

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$17.99

Maple Mustard Glaze

Blackened Red Snapper

$19.99

Served with Corn Relish and Butter Cream Sauce

Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Cornmeal Fried Shrimp served with a Choice of Tartar Sauce or Cocktail Sauce

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$3.99

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Onion Rings

Pick 4 Sides Meal

$10.99

Ranch Kettle Chips

Ranchero Pintos

$3.99

Roasted Tomato Rice

$3.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.99

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Small Carrabelle's House Salad

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Add Ons

2 Rolls

$2.99

6 rolls

$7.99

Bacon

$1.50

Candied Jalapenos

$0.50

Cauliflower

$2.99

Cheese

$0.89

Chicken

$5.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$1.25

Grilled Filet

$10.99

Loaded

$1.99

Pepperoni

$1.99

Queso

$1.99

Salmon

$7.99

Shrimp

$7.99

Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Waffle

$3.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Steak (5oz)

$9.99

Thursday Tacos

Carne Taco

$2.50

Dragon Taco

$2.50

Baja Taco

$2.50

Desserts

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.99

Creme Brulee

$6.99

Keylime Pie

$4.99

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$4.99
