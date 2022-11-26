  • Home
Zombie Ice Cream 1423 Maley Hollow Road

No reviews yet

1423 Maley Hollow Road

Dayton, TN 37321

Order Again

Zomnados

Beth

$3.25+

The Beth comes with vanilla ice cream, cookie dough, and hot fudge.

Big Rick

$2.50+

This delightful treat features vanilla ice cream, brownie, and topped with hot fudge, carmel, and salted pecans. Zombied with our whipped cream, zombie juice, zombie virus and sprinkles.

Carl

$3.25+

The Carl is a delicious combination of Heath candy and our own homemade coffee syrup, all served with vanilla ice cream. It's delicious!

Carol

$3.50+

The Carol comes with vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, and Golden Grahams.

Create Your Own

$3.50+

Daryl

$3.25+

The New and improved Daryl comes with Swirl Ice Cream, Wet Walnuts and Carmel sauce.

Glen

$3.25+

The Glen comes with vanilla ice cream, Reeses pieces, and hot fudge.

Hershel

$3.50+

The Hershel comes with vanilla ice cream, snickers, salted peanuts and caramel.

Judith

$3.25+

Judith is full of fun fruity pebbles cereal and dried marshmallows. Yum!

Lizzie

$3.50+

The Lizzie comes with banana chunks, peanut bits, and peanut butter sauce.

Lori

$3.00+

The Lori comes with chocolate ice cream, mini marshmallows, and Golden Grahams.

Maggie

$3.25+

The Maggie comes with vanilla ice cream, butterfinger, and peanut butter sauce.

Michonne

$3.25+

The Michonne comes with chocolate ice cream, Reeses, and hot fudge.

Morgan

$3.25+

The Morgan comes with swirl ice cream, our homemade salted pecans and Carmel sauce.

Negan

$3.00+

The Negan comes with chocolate ice cream, Oreos, and mini chocolate chips.

Rosita

$3.25+

The Rosita comes with swirl ice cream, M&M's, and Golden Grahams.

Shane

$3.75+

The Shane comes with vanilla ice cream, gummy worms, and sprinkles.

Special

$4.50+

Heavenly

$3.25+

Wicked Apple

$2.75+

Milo

$2.75+

The V

$2.00+

Z Tracks

$2.50+

Z Java

$2.25+

Z-Day

Choose your favorite ice cream: chocolate, vanilla or swirl. Then choose the delicious sauce of your choice: hot fudge, strawberry, peanut butter, carmel, or coffee! You can pick a premium topping too, but there is an additional fee. :)

Strawberry Z-Day

$4.00+

Hot Fudge Z-Day

$4.00+

Carmel Z-Day

$4.00+

Chocolate Syrup Z-Day

$4.00+

Peanut Butter Z-Day

$4.00+

Other Stuff

B.Bust

$4.75

ZomTaco

$4.00

Stuffy

$3.00

Frozen Banana

$3.00

Pup Cup

$1.00

Cones

Small Cone

$1.00

Large Cone

$2.00

Waffle

$4.00

Cups

Cup

$3.00+

No-frills ice cream. When you just want something simple, delicious and cold!

Brain Freeze

Root Beer Freeze

$4.00+

Our freezes start off as a float, but then we blend it all up so you have a rich, creamy and delicious cold drink.

Coke Freeze

$3.50+

Our freezes start off as a float, but then we blend it all up so you have a rich, creamy and delicious cold drink.

Dr. Pepper Freeze

$3.50+

Our freezes start off as a float, but then we blend it all up so you have a rich, creamy and delicious cold drink.

Orange

$3.50+

Our freezes start off as a float, but then we blend it all up so you have a rich, creamy and delicious cold drink. Available in four great flavors.

Specialty BF

$3.50+

Root Beer Freeze (Copy)

$3.50+

Our freezes start off as a float, but then we blend it all up so you have a rich, creamy and delicious cold drink.

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$4.00+

Vanilla Shake

$4.00+

Strawberry Shake

$4.00+

Reeses Shake

$4.00+

Cookies & Cream Shake

$4.00+

Coffee Shake

$4.00+

Mocha Shake

$4.00+

Chocolate Ice cream with coffee granules mixed in. Mmm Mm!

Banana Shake

$4.00+

Peanut Butter Shake

$4.00+

Create Your Own

$3.50

Want something we don't normally offer? Build your own with this one right here!

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

We make the best and most unique ice cream around! We have searched the state over to find the best soft serve ice cream around. We combined with with our love of candy and all things Zombie and came up with Zombie Ice Cream. We think you'll love it!

Location

1423 Maley Hollow Road, Dayton, TN 37321

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

