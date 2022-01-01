  • Home
Drip Kitchen & Coffee 4350 Rhea County Highway

4350 Rhea County Highway

Dayton, TN 37321

PASTRY

White Choc Raspberry Scone

$3.49

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.49

Blueberry Scone

$3.49

Everything Bagel

$3.49

Plain Bagel

$3.49

Blueberry Muffin

$4.29

Double Choc Chip Muffin

$4.29

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.49

Asiago Cheese Bagel

$3.49

Like A Carrot Cake Muffin

$4.29

SALAD & WRAPS

Drip's Chick Salad

$9.49

VEGGIE Wrap

$4.99

Jack Wrap

$6.49

LUNCH

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.49

Lily Mae Club

$10.49

Trust Me Turkey

$10.49

Rome's Calling

$10.49

Single Chicken Salad Croisant

$7.99

BREAKFAST

Steel Curtain Sandwich

$5.99

Egg BLT

$5.99

FreeBird

$5.99

Southwest Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Dripsters

$5.99

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Nutty Honey Butter Toast With Fruit

$6.99

Freshies

$5.99

Large Acaí Bowl

$10.99

Small Acai Bowl

$6.99

A LA CARTE

Chips

$1.99

Cup of Fruit

$2.99

Bowtie Pasta

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Mixed Greens w/ Lemon

$2.99

Chicken Salad Scoop

$2.99

Toasted Croissant

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Toasted Sourdough

$2.00

DESSERT

Drip Signature Cake

$6.99

Drip's Signature Cupcake

$4.99

Cookie

$1.49

3 Cookies

$4.49

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.99Out of stock

HOT

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Hot Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Latte

$4.75+

Hot Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.75+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Hot Velvet Bunny

$5.00+

Muddy Pond Mocha

$4.00+

William Wallace

$5.75

Hot Matcha

$4.50+

Flat White

$4.50+

COLD

16oz Iced Americano

$5.00

16oz Ghiradelli Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Ice Water

$0.15+

Blackberry Water with Lemon

$1.25+

16oz Whole Milk

$1.50

Kenai Twitch

$4.00+

Apple Juice Box

$1.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Chai Frappe

$5.75+

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cup Of Whip Cream

$1.25

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Frappe

$5.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha

$4.50+

Iced Shaken Choc Espresso

$4.50+

Iced Velvet Bunny

$5.00+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Fresca

$4.50+

Pink Drink

$4.50+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.75+

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Creme Cold Brew

$4.00+

Sweet Tea

$2.75+

Unsweet Tea

$2.50+

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Pina Colada Frappe

$5.50+

SMOOTHIES

Mean Green

$5.95

Peanut Butter Cup

$5.95

Strawberry Sunrise

$5.95

Summer Breeze

$5.95

COFFEE

Dark Horse Retail

$12.50

House Blend Retail

$12.50

Coffee Box

$40.00

DRIP APPERAL

Retail Hat

$20.00

T-shirts

$20.00

X-l and Above

$22.50

Long Sleeve Hoodie T Shirt

$30.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

CHAI TEA

Small Bag

$18.00

Bottle

$12.50

Whole Bag

$40.00

SOURDOUGH

Not Quite White Sour Dough

$7.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Coffee house & deli

Location

Directions

