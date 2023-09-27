Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cereal Killerz @ HallPass
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The #1 Cereal Bar In The World Equipped with over 100 cereals from around the world! Offering both dairy and non-dairy milk options and multiple toppings, our kitchen has something for everyone. We encourage you to use your imagination to build the perfect cereal bowl, iced coffee, ice cream, or milkshake of your dreams!
Location
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
