Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Chattooga River Lodge

review star

No reviews yet

110 Blalock Place

Long Creek, SC 29658

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Smashburger
Panko and Lefty Breaded Chicken Breast
Willie's Famous Wings

Apps & Salads

Home Team Salad

$4.95+

Healthy Living! Green and red lettuce medley, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cranberries.

Macho Man Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Fried, golden brown delicious Mozzarella Sticks (6) with a zesty tomato sauce.

Livin la Deep Fried Okra

$4.95

Lightly breaded in cornmeal and served with a spicy creole remoulade.

You Make Me Want To Sprout

$5.95

Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts mixed in our hot house buffalo sauce (or the sauce of your choice) with a sprinkle of mozzarella.

Chili On My Mind

$4.95

A cup of savory beef chili topped with mozzarella and provolone. No beans.

Wings

Willie's Famous Wings

$8.95+

We cook 'em twice so they're crispy outside and tender inside. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

Willie's Boneless Wings

$8.95+

Crispy outside and tender inside. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

Willie's Cauliflower Wings

$6.95+

Grade A Cauliflower Florets, fried up and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

Burgers

All entrees...

On The Road Again Cheeseburger

$11.95

Flame broiled 1/3lb burger with brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese.

Smashburger

$10.95

Fresh, local Choestoea Farms ground beef (when available). Pickles, creamy burger sauce, and thin sliced white onion on a brioche bun.

Beyond Burger

$12.95

A burger with taste so rich and texture so meaty, you won't believe it's made from plants. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese.

High Water Burger

$11.95

Spice up your life with this addictive take on our 1/3lb burger. Fresh jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese and Ranch dressing.

BBQ Swiss Burger

$12.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet barbecue sauce, and Swiss cheese.

Rodeo Burger

$12.75

Our BBQ Swiss burger with an onion ring on top instead of LTO.

Dino Burger

$12.75

Our rodeo burger with pterodactyl sauce instead of BBQ sauce.

Handhelds

All entrees...

Help Me Make It Through The Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

6oz grilled chicken breast with brioche bun. Served with lettuce, onion, tomato and buffalo or ranch

Panko and Lefty Breaded Chicken Breast

$13.50

Fried golden and delicious panko-crusted chicken cutlet with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of sauce.

Panko and Lefty Chicken Parm

$13.25

Our Panko and Lefty but with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella.

Won't You Be My BLT

$8.95

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough with a side of chips.

Highwayman Hoagie

$7.50

Ham, salami, Swiss, pickles, lettuce, and Dijon on a lightly toasted Hoagie Roll. Served with chips.

Don't Stop Grilled Cheesin' - American

$5.95

You’ll want to journey here often for our version of this classic. American cheese on sourdough with a side of chips.

Don't Stop Grilled Cheesin' - Custom

$6.95

Your choice of any combination of American, cheddar, Swiss, or pepper jack. Served on sourdough with a side of chips.

Hello Darling Hot Dog

$4.95

Jumbo all-beef hot dog on a bun. Served with Chips.

Sides

Delicious, crispy fried onions. Just the way Willie likes 'em.

You were always on my... Fries

$4.25+

Shoestring french fries done just right.

Tater Tots

$4.75+

Deep fried potato nuggets

Gimme those Onion Rings.

$5.25+

Delicious, crispy fried onions. Just the way Willie likes 'em.

Sing Me A Veggie Medley

$4.95

Steamed Mandarin style vegetables with butter. Broccoli, Chinese pea pods, carrots, baby cob corn, pearl onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and red peppers.

Maria, Shut up and Chip me

$1.95

Choice of assorted Potato Chips (ask your server; availability varies)

Desserts

Chess Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Like a sugar cookie in a pie. From Sunday Diner.

Fudge Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Like a brownie in a pie. From Sunday Diner.

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

The classic.

Diet Coke

$2.00

The diet classic.

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Flavor: Ginger.

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull - Tropical

$5.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Lemon and lime.

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Iced cold tea. Sweeter than unsweet tea.

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Iced cold tea. Not as sweet as sweet tea.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

110 Blalock Place, Long Creek, SC 29658

Directions

Gallery
Chattooga River Lodge image
Chattooga River Lodge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fortify Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.8 • 679
69 N Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Frozen Palm Tree - 1965 Highway 76 West
orange starNo Reviews
1965 highway 76 west Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Fenders Diner
orange star4.0 • 98
631 Irvin Street Cornelia, GA 30531
View restaurantnext
Grand Olde Station
orange starNo Reviews
502 Blue Ridge Road Lake Toxaway, NC 28747
View restaurantnext
The Rusty Bike Cafe
orange star4.8 • 648
677 Hwy 441 S Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Long Creek
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston