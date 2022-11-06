A map showing the location of Chicos Tex MexView gallery

Chicos Tex Mex

review star

No reviews yet

656 Middle Country Road

Selden, NY 11784

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Taco
Classic Taco
Street Taco

Appetizers

Salsa n Chips

$3.00+
Queso n Chips

Queso n Chips

$3.99+

Guacamole n Chips

$4.99+
Waffle Fries an Queso

Waffle Fries an Queso

$5.00

Waffle Fries Topped with Queso, Sour Crema, And Hot Sauce.

Extreme Waffle Fries Nachos

Extreme Waffle Fries Nachos

$9.99

Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.

Extreme Chips Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla Chips Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.

Birria Ramen

$6.99

Ramen noodles in Birria consume topped with mozzarella cheese cilantro and onions

Rice And Beans

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers (5 Piece)

$7.99

Platanos

$6.49

8 Piece Fried Plantain with Crema On the Side.

Mexican Street Corn

$5.99

Flamin Hot Street Corn

$6.99

Street Corn on the Cob Topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos!

2 Oz Guac

$2.50

2oz Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

2oz Queso

$2.00

Pico 4oz

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Black Bean Soup

$4.99+

Empanadas

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$4.00

BBQ Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Empanada

$4.00

Soya (Vegetarian) Empanada

$4.00

Ground Beef And Cheese Empanada

$4.00

Tacos

Classic Taco

Classic Taco

Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein

Street Taco

Street Taco

A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein

Crunch Taco

$4.00

Hard shell wrapped in a soft tortilla sealed together with queso, filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat

Fried Fish Taco

Fried Fish Taco

$4.50

Flour Tortilla with Fried Cod, Coleslaw, Tartar, Cilantro & Lime on the Side

Fiesta Taco

Fiesta Taco

$4.50

Grilled fish with mango salsa and chipotle sauce

Wings (6 Piece)

Plain WIngs

$10.99

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Mild Buffalo Wings

Mango Habanero Wings

$12.99

Sweet And Spicy Mango Habanero

Boom Boom Wings

$12.99

Our Special Chicos BOOM BOOM sauce

Picante Wings

$12.99

Hot Wings Made with our own Spicy Roja Sauce

Quesadillas

Cheese blend with a chipotle sauce and s protein of choice, in flour or wheat tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Fajita Veggies Quesadila

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak And Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

BBQ Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions

Soya (Vegetarian) Quesadilla

Honey Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

NotSo Tropical Quesadilla

$12.99

Shrimp, fresh jalapeños, diced pineapple, cheese blend, with chipotle crema

Skinny Pete Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak, waffle fries, queso and cheese blend with chipotle mayo

Loaded Quesadilla

$12.99

Birria Quesadilla

$12.99

Black Bean Quesadilla

$8.99

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$6.99

Rice, Pinto beans and cheese

Fajita Veggies Burrito

Chicken Burrito

Steak Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

Pulled Pork Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito

$11.99

White or Brown rice ,queso ,corn, guacamole, pico de gallo, ranch, Chicken, bacon and ranch

Soy Burrito (vegetarian)

BBQ Chicken Burrito

$11.99

White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, BBQ and Chicken

BBQ Steak Burrito

$12.99

White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole

Fried Cod Fish Burrito

$12.99

Grilled Cod Fish Burrito

$12.99

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Burrito

$11.99

White or Brown Rice, pinto beans, corn, pico de gallo guacamole, chipotle crema, chicken and bacon

BIRRIA Burrito

$12.99

Specialty Burritos

Cardiac Arrest

$11.99

Burrito with mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, potato wedges, more mozzarella cheese, queso and chipotle

Loco Burrito

$12.99

Your choice of protein, with waffle fries and queso inside the burrito

The BUFF Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken, Fried Potatoes, Queso, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch and your Choice of White or Brown Rice.

Boom Burrito

$14.99

Our Latest and Greatest Boom Burritos. Your Choice of White or Brown Rice, Queso, Fried Potatoes, Bacon, BOOM BOOM Sauce, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese! With Your Choice OF Protein.

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Burrito

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Fried Potatoes and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

The Fuego Burrito

$14.99

Steak Jalapeno Poppers Melted Mac and Cheese Topped With Hot Sauce Fresh Jalapenos And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese Burrito

$14.99

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese Tomatoes And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Fajitas

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of