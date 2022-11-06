Chicos Tex Mex
No reviews yet
656 Middle Country Road
Selden, NY 11784
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Salsa n Chips
Queso n Chips
Guacamole n Chips
Waffle Fries an Queso
Waffle Fries Topped with Queso, Sour Crema, And Hot Sauce.
Extreme Waffle Fries Nachos
Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.
Extreme Chips Nachos
Tortilla Chips Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles in Birria consume topped with mozzarella cheese cilantro and onions
Rice And Beans
Loaded Fries
Jalapeno Poppers (5 Piece)
Platanos
8 Piece Fried Plantain with Crema On the Side.
Mexican Street Corn
Flamin Hot Street Corn
Street Corn on the Cob Topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos!
2 Oz Guac
2oz Chipotle Mayo
2oz Queso
Pico 4oz
Extra Sauce
Black Bean Soup
Empanadas
Tacos
Classic Taco
Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein
Street Taco
A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein
Crunch Taco
Hard shell wrapped in a soft tortilla sealed together with queso, filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream
Birria Taco
Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat
Fried Fish Taco
Flour Tortilla with Fried Cod, Coleslaw, Tartar, Cilantro & Lime on the Side
Fiesta Taco
Grilled fish with mango salsa and chipotle sauce
Wings (6 Piece)
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Fajita Veggies Quesadila
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Quesadilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Steak And Shrimp Quesadilla
BBQ Steak Quesadilla
Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla
Steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions
Soya (Vegetarian) Quesadilla
Honey Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla
NotSo Tropical Quesadilla
Shrimp, fresh jalapeños, diced pineapple, cheese blend, with chipotle crema
Skinny Pete Quesadilla
Steak, waffle fries, queso and cheese blend with chipotle mayo
Loaded Quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla
Black Bean Quesadilla
Burritos
Bean Burrito
Rice, Pinto beans and cheese
Fajita Veggies Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Steak Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Pulled Pork Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito
White or Brown rice ,queso ,corn, guacamole, pico de gallo, ranch, Chicken, bacon and ranch
Soy Burrito (vegetarian)
BBQ Chicken Burrito
White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, BBQ and Chicken
BBQ Steak Burrito
White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole
Fried Cod Fish Burrito
Grilled Cod Fish Burrito
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Burrito
White or Brown Rice, pinto beans, corn, pico de gallo guacamole, chipotle crema, chicken and bacon
BIRRIA Burrito
Specialty Burritos
Cardiac Arrest
Burrito with mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, potato wedges, more mozzarella cheese, queso and chipotle
Loco Burrito
Your choice of protein, with waffle fries and queso inside the burrito
The BUFF Chicken Burrito
Buffalo Chicken, Fried Potatoes, Queso, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch and your Choice of White or Brown Rice.
Boom Burrito
Our Latest and Greatest Boom Burritos. Your Choice of White or Brown Rice, Queso, Fried Potatoes, Bacon, BOOM BOOM Sauce, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese! With Your Choice OF Protein.
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Burrito
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Fried Potatoes and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
The Fuego Burrito
Steak Jalapeno Poppers Melted Mac and Cheese Topped With Hot Sauce Fresh Jalapenos And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese Burrito
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese Tomatoes And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.