Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca 71 Giroux St

1,125 Reviews

$$

71 Giroux St

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Guacamole

Guacamole Large

$4.99

Guac Small

$2.99

Texas Queso Dip

Texas Queso Large

$4.49

Texas Queso Small

$2.99

Choriquezo

Choriquezo

$4.49

Flautitas

Chicken Flautitas

$4.99

Shred. Beef Flautitas

$4.99

Tour de Salsas

Tour de Salsas (Reg.)

$4.49

Tour de Salsas (Pineapple Pico)

$4.49

Ceviche

Botana Ceviche

$15.95

Tostadas de Ceviche

$12.95

Side Ceviche

$6.95

Bandera Dip

Bandera Dip

$4.99

Tacos

(L) American Style Ground Beef Tacos

$9.95
(L) Baja Tacos

(L) Baja Tacos

$9.95+

(L) Chicken Fajita Tacos

$10.95

(L) Tacos de Carne Asada

$9.95

Bowls

(L) Burrito Bowl

(L) Burrito Bowl

$9.95
(L) Fajita Bowls

(L) Fajita Bowls

$11.95

(L) Grilled Salmon Bowl

$14.95

Veggie

(L) Cauliflower al Mojo de Ajo

$13.95

(L) Veggie Burrito

$10.95

(L) Veggie Tacos

$10.95

Best of the Best

(L) Cazzerola Roja

(L) Cazzerola Roja

$10.95
(L) Cazzerola Verde

(L) Cazzerola Verde

$10.95

(L) MYO Lunch Combo 1 Item

$8.95

(L) MYO Lunch Combo 2 Item

$10.95

Breakfast Brunch

Miner's Burrito

$10.95

Good Morning Reno

$10.95
Dora's Combo

Dora's Combo

$10.95
La Cazerola Loca

La Cazerola Loca

$11.95

Tacos de Huevo con Chorizo

$10.95
Enchiladas Montadas

Enchiladas Montadas

$10.95
El Charro Burrito

El Charro Burrito

$11.95
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95
Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$12.95
Chilaquiles Verdes o Rojos

Chilaquiles Verdes o Rojos

$11.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.95

Black Beans Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Buenos Dias Fajitas

$13.95

El Ranchero

$11.95

Huevos Divorciados

$10.95

Breakfast Burger

$10.95

Omelets

MYO Omelet

$11.95

Fiesta Omelet

$11.95

Side Orders

Side of 1 Egg

$2.95

Side of Mexican Potatoes

$2.95

Side of Moyete

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$2.95

Side of Pancake (2)

$2.95

Side of Ham

$2.95

N.A. Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Red Bull

$5.00

Ice Tea

$2.95

Horchata

$2.95

Jamaica

$2.95

Mineral Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Pineapple Fanta

$2.95

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Kiddos

Kds Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Kds Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kds One cheese Enchilada

$6.95

Kds Plain Quesadilla

$6.95

Kds Two Soft Tacos

$6.95

Kds Hot Dog

$6.95

Kds Chicken Nuggets (4)

$6.95

Kids drink

$1.50

Kids Dessert

Dulce Final

Tres Leches CHEESECAKE

Tres Leches CHEESECAKE

$7.95
Apple Chimi

Apple Chimi

$8.95

Tres Leches Cake

$5.95
Home Made Flan

Home Made Flan

$5.95
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95
Napolitano

Napolitano

$7.95

El Dulce Churro

$7.95

Breakfast Brunch

Miner's Burrito

$10.95

Good Morning Reno

$10.95

Dora's Combo

$10.95

La Cazerola Loca

$11.95

Tacos de Huevo con Chorizo

$10.95

Enchiladas Montadas

$10.95

El Charro Burrito

$11.95

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Steak and Eggs

$12.95

Chilaquiles Verdes o Rojos

$11.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.95

Black Beans Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Buenos Dias Fajitas

$13.95

El Ranchero

$11.95

Huevos Divorciados

$10.95

Breakfast Burger

$10.95

Burritos

Burrito Chihuaua

$13.95

El California

$14.95

El Colorado

$13.95

El Diablo

$15.95

El Gringo Grande

$13.95

El Macho

$13.95

El Norteno

$13.95

El Sancho

$13.95

El Verde Grande

$13.95

Camarones

A la Diabla

$15.95

Al Mojo de Ajo

$15.95

Especial del Patron

$17.95

FIesta

$16.95

Rancheros

$15.95

Chimichangas

House Chimichangas

$13.95

Chile Verde Chimichanga

$14.95

Del Mar

12 Oysters

$22.95

3 Oysters

$8.95

6 Oysters

$12.95

7 Mares

$17.95

Aguachiles

$18.95+

Campechana

$17.95

Cocktail de Camarones

$15.95

El Acapulco

$21.95

Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$13.95

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.95

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$13.95

Enchiladas Montadas

$13.95

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.95

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.95

Ensaladas

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Santa Fe Salad

$14.95

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Taco Salad

$11.95

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$15.95+

Chicken Fajitas

$15.95+

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.95+

2 Meat Fajita Combination

$16.95+

3 Meat Fajita Combination

$17.95+

Hamburguesas

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Chile Relleno Burger

$13.95

Mexiburger

$13.95

La Taqueria

Baja Tacos

$10.95

3 Tacos

$11.95

5 Tacos

$12.95

Torta

$9.95

Pinshi Torta

$11.95

Add Fries

$2.95

Lo Fuerte de la Casa

10oz New York Steak

$19.95

14oz Ribeye Steak

$22.95

Arrachera Nortena

$16.95

Bistec Ranchero

$15.95

Carne Asada

$15.95

Pollo A La Valentina

$15.95

Pollo Con Mole

$15.95

Pork Carnitas

$14.95

Tampiquena

$16.95

The Masterpiece

$21.95

Lo Tradicional

Chile Colorado

$13.95

Chile Verde Con Carne

$13.95

Chiles Rellenos

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Taquitos

$12.95

Flautas

$12.95

Los Vegetarianos

El Veggie Burrito

$13.95

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.95

Veggie Fajitas

$14.95

Veggie Tacos

$12.95

MYO Dinner Combo

MYO Dinner Combo 1 Item

$11.95

MYO Dinner Combo 2 Item

$13.95

MYO Dinner Combo 3 Item

$15.95

Nachos

Pancho Villa Nachos

$6.99

Nacho Fries

$6.99

Omelets

MYO Omelet

$11.95

Fiesta Omelet

$11.95

Para Compartir

Discada Vaquera

$27.95

El Volcan Molcajete

$37.95

Parrillada

$37.95

Pescado

El Conquistador

$16.95

El Matador

$17.95

El Mazatlan

$17.95

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Meat Quesadilla

$12.95

Chihua's Quesadilla

$12.95

Side Orders

Side of 1 Egg

$2.95

Side of Mexican Potatoes

$2.95

Side of Moyete

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$2.95

Side of Pancake (2)

$2.95

Side of Ham

$2.95

ENCHILADAS

Dozena

$28.95

Media Dozena

$14.95

DZ TACOS

TACOS

$28.95

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$28.95

SALSAS

SALSAS

$14.95

SALSA TACO

$14.95

SALSA CHIPS

$14.95

RICE OR BEANS

SMALL RICE/BEANS

$25.95

TAMALES

DZ TAMALES

$34.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nevada's Premier Mexican Restaurant

Location

71 Giroux St, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Directions

Gallery
Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca image
Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca image
Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca image

Similar restaurants in your area

by Queso's Group - Queso's Winnemucca
orange starNo Reviews
47 E Winnemucca Winnemucca, NV 52601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winnemucca

Bella Grazia
orange star5.0 • 34
316 South Bridge Street Winnemucca, NV 89445
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winnemucca
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston