Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca 71 Giroux St
1,125 Reviews
$$
71 Giroux St
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Miner's Burrito
$10.95
Good Morning Reno
$10.95
Dora's Combo
$10.95
La Cazerola Loca
$11.95
Tacos de Huevo con Chorizo
$10.95
Enchiladas Montadas
$10.95
El Charro Burrito
$11.95
Huevos Rancheros
$10.95
Steak and Eggs
$12.95
Chilaquiles Verdes o Rojos
$11.95
Huevos con Chorizo
$10.95
Black Beans Huevos Rancheros
$10.95
Buenos Dias Fajitas
$13.95
El Ranchero
$11.95
Huevos Divorciados
$10.95
Breakfast Burger
$10.95
Side Orders
N.A. Drinks
Soft Drink
$2.95
Apple Juice
$2.95
Cranberry Juice
$2.95
Orange Juice
$2.95
Chocolate Milk
$2.95
Milk
$2.95
Coffee
$2.95
Hot Chocolate
$2.95
Hot Tea
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$2.95
Red Bull
$5.00
Ice Tea
$2.95
Horchata
$2.95
Jamaica
$2.95
Mineral Water
$3.00
Mexican Coke
$2.95
Orange Fanta
$2.95
Pineapple Fanta
$2.95
Mango Smoothie
$5.00
Pina Colada Smoothie
$5.00
Strawberry Smoothie
$5.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nevada's Premier Mexican Restaurant
Location
71 Giroux St, Winnemucca, NV 89445
Gallery
