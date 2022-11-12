Restaurant header imageView gallery

Officer Dining Room

777 NW 63rd St

Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Breakfast

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$2.50

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$1.75

2 Sausage Breakfast Burritos

$3.25

sausage, eggs, cheese and hasbrowns served on a tortilla. Served with salsa.

Sausage Patty

$0.50

1 Biscuit

$0.50

Hashbrowns

$1.25

2 Eggs (Cooked to Order)

$1.25

Eggs cooked to order: scrambled, hard boiled, over-easy, etc.

Lunch & Dinner

Chicken Strips

$4.00

Specify dipping sauce: ranch, bbq, ketchup or honey mustard.

Cheeseburger

$4.00

Grilled Onion Burger Specify: lettuce, onions, ketchup, mustard, pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

$5.50

Double Grilled Onion Cheese Burger Specify: Lettuce, onion, ketchup, mustard, pickles.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$4.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Specify: Lettuce, cheese onions, ketchup, mustard, pickles.

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

Chicken quesadilla served with grilled chicken, cheese, onions, peppers. Served with salsa.

Philly Cheesesteak On Bun

$5.00

Philly cheesesteak served on a hoagie bun. Served with cheese, peppers, onions,

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$3.50

Smoked sausage sandwich served on a hoagie bun. Served with cheese, peppers and onions.

French Fries

$1.25

Tater Tots

$1.50

Salads

Southern Salad

$5.50

Includes: lettuce, shredded carrots, shreded cabbage, diced chicken, bacon bits, cheese, croutons, Specify Chicken: Crispy or Grilled Specify Dressing: Italian, Ranch or Honey Mustard

Chef Salad

$5.50

Includes: lettuce, shredded carrots, shreded cabbage, diced ham, diced chicken, bacon bits, cheese, croutons, Specify Dressing: Ranch, Italian and Honey Mustard

Extras

Ranch (2oz)

$0.50

Italian (2oz)

$0.50

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

Ketchup (2oz)

$0.50

Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Officer Dining Room for Cleveland County Detention Center

777 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

