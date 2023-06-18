Cocina De Carlos

- Home
1,483 Reviews
$$
27072 Carronade Drive
Suite F
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Popular Items
Street Tacos
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. GLUTEN FREE
8 oz Cheese Dip ToGo
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, pork, spinach or mushrooms
Do you need silverware?
Appetizers
Chips Small ToGo
Fresh, fresh, fresh !!!! Every day we make chips in our restaurant, they are made of corn tortilla and a pinch of salt.
Chips Large ToGo
8 oz. Salsa Fresca ToGo
Daily we make our sauce with tomatoes of the highest quality. Just tomatoes, onion, cilantro, spices, and a little jalapenos.
16 oz. Salsa Fresca ToGo
8 oz. Fresh Guacamole ToGo
16 oz. Fresh Guacamole ToGo
8 oz Cheese Dip ToGo
16 oz. Cheese Dip ToGo
8 oz. VEGAN Cheese Dip ToGo
Bean Dip ToGo
Refried beans, queso blanco, onions
Jalapeño Dip ToGo
Beans, ground beef, queso blanco, jalapeños
Queso Fundido ToGo
Queso blanco (Cheese dip) with pork chorizo.
Taquitos Flauta ToGo
6 fried corn taquitos filled with chicken “guisado”. For dipping, guacamole, sour cream and queso blanco
Quesadillas Andele ToGo
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and one choice topping (below), served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Add queso blanco on top for $1.50 Choose one topping (extra toppings $1.50 each): Ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, pork chorizo or grilled mushrooms and spinach mix
Soups & Salads
ToGo Tortilla Soup (16 oz.)
A large option of our freshman soup. Carlos’ Mama special recipe with fresh broth, spicy garden vegetables, cheese, fresh squeezed lime juice, Spanish rice and crispy tortilla chips
Mayan Salad
Grilled chicken, hand chopped iceberg, blacks beans, roasted corn, queso fresco, avocado and crispy tortilla strips. Gluten FREE
Riviera Salad
Fresh bed of baby spinach, red sweet pepper, queso fresco, lime juice, black beans, corn, grilled mango, tilapia and 6 jumbo shrimp
Taco Salad
Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole Also available “NAKED and gluten free” (No tortilla bowl)
Carlos Family Favorites
Burrito Sancho
Senior Carlos’ favorite: A large tortilla filled with your choice of filling, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
Burrito Mijas
Carlos’ favorite: Delicious combination of whole pinto beans, rice and choice of filling. Covered with slow roasted “HOT” sauce, fresh grilled jalapeños and queso blanco. Guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes on the side
Chimichanga Grande
Pita’s (Carlos’ Daughter) favorite: A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Folded and fried until golden brown (also available soft-baked), covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Quesadilla Loca
Lupita’s (Carlos’ wife) favorite: A large flour tortilla, grilled, filled with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded and covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Fajitas
House Fajitas
Steak or Chicken or mix with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken, 6 jumbo shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Jalapeño Creamy Chicken Fajitas
Chicken, chorizo, jalapeños and creamy hot sauce. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
12 jumbo shrimp, 2 colossal shell-on shrimp, tilapia, bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Tropical Fajitas
Steak, chorizo, bacon, mushrooms, onions, pineapples and baked with cheese. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Dego’s Fajitas
Steak, chorizo, chicken, pork, 2 colossal shell-on shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Spicy Chicken Mango Fajitas
Chicken, mango, bacon, jalapeños, onions, mushrooms and light touch of queso blanco. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Fundido Fajita
Carlos favorite fajita. 12 jumbo shrimp, chorizo, onions. Baked with Chihuahua melted cheeseWe cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Fajita Durango
Steak, chicken, pineapple, onions, spicy chipotle sauce, melted cheese. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Pineapple Don Charly
Original Pineapple Don Charly
Steak, chicken or mixed. Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Tarasco Don Charly
Steak, chicken, chorizo and 2 colossal shell-on shrimp. Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Shrimp Don Charly
Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Mango-Bacon Don Charly
Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas 12 jumbo shrimp, bacon, mango, chorizo
Vegana Don Charly
Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas This is a 100% vegan dish and is not served with cheese or sour cream. Vegan sausage chorizo, mushrooms, corn, black beans and Portobello
Cocina Mexicana Classics
Fajones
Steak and chicken grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, over a bed of Spanish rice, dressed with queso blanco and fresh cilantro. Flour tortillas. For Gluten Free, Request corn tortillas
Mexican Combo
Chile relleno, pork tamale in red salsa, pork tamale in green salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Gluten Free
Caliente Combo
Pork burrito, chicken enchilada and pork tamale baked with HOT roasted tomatillo red sauce and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Taco Dinner
3 hard beef tacos with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Gluten Free
Taco Supreme
4 soft flour tacos filled with cheese. 2 ground beef and 2 chicken. Lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Enchiladas Dinner
Choice of ground beef, spicy chicken tinga, shredded chicken, pork or cheese. Three enchiladas covered with your choice of salsa: original mild red, medium green, roasted HOT or white queso blanco. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE
Burritos Deluxe
A beef and bean burrito alongside a chicken and bean, baked with red mild sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas (beef, chicken, cheese and bean), baked with red mild sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Gluten FREE
Enchiladas Veracruz
Two cheese enchiladas with shredded pork on top. Baked with red mild salsa and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Guten FREE
NACHOS
Cheese Nachos PLAIN
Fresh made corn chips with melted cheese. GLUTEN FREE
Nachos Supreme
Pile of fresh chips baked with cheese. Covered with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Request to add refried beans and/or jalapeños at no additional charge Choose one topping (extra toppings $1.50 each): Ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, pork chorizo or grilled mushrooms and spinach mix
California Nacho-Fries
A bed of seasoned french fries, sliced carne asada steak, covered with queso blanco, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole (Note: does not include rice, beans, guacamole garnish or tortillas and is not available Gluten Free)
Nachos Fajita
Carlos favorite!!!!!!!! Steak, chicken, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes over a bed of Cheese Nachos, covered with queso blanco, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Pork Belly Nachos
Slow cooked pork belly simmered in spicy hot tomatillo sauce over fresh cheese nachos. Whole pinto beans and queso blanco on top.
Steak Specials
Chile Colorado
Marinated sliced steak simmered in spicy medium red sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Cactus Picante
Marinated sliced steak, fresh cactus nopales, whole pinto beans all simmered in HOT “Chile de Arbol” salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Carne En Su Jugo
A delicious combination of steak strips, smoked bacon, whole pinto beans and simmered in medium green tomatillo salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Carne Asada
Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak, seasoned and grilled with onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Carne Asada & Portabello
Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak seasoned and grilled with onions and Portobello, dressed with queso blanco. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Chicken Specialties
Queso Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken with queso blanco. Fresh, never frozen, white chicken breast marinated and seasoned for tender juicy flavor. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Chorizo Chicken
Grilled chicken, chorizo and queso blanco. Fresh, never frozen, white chicken breast marinated and seasoned for tender juicy flavor. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Poblano Chicken
Grilled chicken with slices of poblano peppers, grilled mushrooms and melted cheese. Fresh, never frozen, white chicken breast marinated and seasoned for tender juicy flavor. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Margarita Chicken
Grilled chicken, lime, our signature golden Margarita, smoked bacon, roasted corn, black beans and queso blanco. Fresh, never frozen, white chicken breast marinated and seasoned for tender juicy flavor. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Seafood Specialties
Tilapia Asada
Tender and delicious marinated tilapia, grilled with lemons. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Devil Shrimp
12 jumbo shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Simmered in hot creamy sauce. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Shrimp Cozumel
ALL GLUTEN FREE Shrimp with grilled mushrooms served over a bed of rice and dressed with queso blanco. Delicioso!
Adobo Shrimp
12 grilled jumbo shrimp simmered in guajillo-chipotle spicy sauce. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Shrimp Con Queso
12 jumbo shrimp grilled with poblano peppers, red pepper and fresh mushrooms, smothered with queso blanco. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Jalapeño Crème Shrimp
12 jumbo shrimp grilled with onions, pork chorizo, jalapeños and simmered in creamy white sauce. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Pork specialties
Pork Carnitas
The original carnitas, juicy and tasty. Our tender and juicy pork is slow cooked 6 hours with Senior Carlos’ recipe. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillasflour tortillas for corn tortillas
Chile Verde Carnitas
Pork carnitas simmered in green salsa. Our tender and juicy pork is slow cooked 6 hours with Senior Carlos’ recipe. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillasflour tortillas for corn tortillas
Pork w/Cactus Nopales
Pork carnitas and fresh cactus nopales simmered in a green mild sauce. Our tender and juicy pork is slow cooked 6 hours with Senior Carlos’ recipe. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Pork Belly Chicharrones
Slow cook and crispy belly and fresh whole pinto beans simmered in spicy hot tomatillo salsa. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Gourmet Street Tacos
Fish Tacos Gourmet
3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors, Grilled tilapia, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Shrimp Tacos Gourmet
3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. 9 jumbo shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Carne Asada Tacos Gourmet
3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Grilled sliced steak with fresh onions, cilantro. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Caribbean Tacos Gourmet
3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. We combine Chicken, jalapeños, pineapple, grilled cheese. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Al Pastor Pork Tacos Gourmet
3 traditional “street” tacos with Pork simmered in chipotle mild sauce, fresh cilantro, onions. Our tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.. Gluten FREE
Pork Carnitas Tacos Gourmet
3 traditional “street” tacos with slow cook pork carnitas. We cook with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Tacos Gourmet
3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Grilled sliced steak with fresh onions, cilantro. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Vegan Dinners
Veggie Fajita
Mushrooms, Onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, all grilled and served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Vegana Azteca Fajita
Onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, cactus nopales, black beans, corn, vegan sausage chorizo, poblano peppers and Portobello mushroom. Served with Vegan Spanish Rice, Vegan refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas. GLUTEN FREE, just substitute with corn tortillas.
Vegan Street Tacos
Three soft corn tacos with fresh cilantro, onions and lime. Choose from Vegan Al Pastor or grilled vegan sausage mix with corn and black beans (contains wheat) Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. GLUTEN FREE
Vegan Pineapple
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, vegan sausage chorizo, corn, black beans and Portobello. Served with Vegan Spanish Rice, Vegan refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas. GLUTEN FREE, just substitute with corn tortillas.
Enchilada VEGAN Dinner
Three corn enchiladas filled with your choice of Al Pastor Vegan or Grilled Sausage Mix, covered with your choice of salsa: original mild red, medium green or roasted HOT. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole. All Gluten Free (Except Sausage)
VEGAN Mijas Burrito
A large flour soft tortilla filled with whole pinto beans, rice and your vegan protein choice. Covered with hot roasted red salsa, vegan queso sauce and fresh grilled jalapeños. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
VEGAN Chimichanga Grande
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of Vegan Al Pastor or Grilled Sausage Mix, deep fried until golden brown and covered with vegan queso sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
VEGAN Nachos Locos
A bed of corn chips with Vegan Al Pastor, grilled vegan sausage and pinto beans, served with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole and Vegan Queso on the side.
A la Carte & Combos
COMBO
Rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Add this to your order and make a full combo meal.
Hard TACO
Hard shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken, with lettuce and cheese. GLUTEN FREE
Soft Shell TACO
Soft shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken, with lettuce and cheese
Street Tacos
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. GLUTEN FREE
Enchiladas
Corn tortilla rolled and baked with mild red sauce and cheese. Choose ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or pork. GLUTEN FREE
Tamale
Handmade and filled with spicy pork mole, baked with red mild sauce and cheese. GLUTEN FREE
Tostada
Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or pork. GLUTEN FREE
Burrito
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga or pork. Baked with red mild sauce and cheese
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, pork, spinach or mushrooms
Chimichanga
A large fried flour tortilla covered with queso blanco. Filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or pork
Chile Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, coated with egg and baked with mild salsa. GLUTEN FREE
Sides
Spanish Rice
Vegan and Gluten Free. Daily we cook our rice in the Spanish-Mexican style, over low heat and with vegetable broth.
Refried Beans
Our beans are cooked for more than 8 hours over a super slow heat. At the end we grind them with vegetables fried in vegetable oil, we never use lard and to give it that unique flavor, we add different types of dry, non-spicy chili peppers. At the end we decorate them with a little of white melted cheese, without this cheese they are 100% Vegan.
Whole Pinto Beans
We cook our beans slowly for more than 8 hours with only a little salt and fresh garlic cloves.
French Fries
In "Cocina de Carlos" we use high quality French fries, yes, they are frozen, but we always use the same brand for years to have continuity with our quality.
RICE & BEANS
Take advantage and save a little money by ordering the rice and beans together and saving a disposable container.
Corn Tortilla (4)
Add 4 corn tortillas to your order. Gluten Free and vegan.
Flour Tortilla (4)
Add 4 soft flour tortillas to your order.
SOUR CREAM
Our sour cream is prepared in the Mexican style, more creamy.
Shredded Cheese
Pasteurized white cheese. Since 2005, Carlos has used the same cheese in his restaurants, it is an easy-to-melt cheese and has a very typical flavor of Mexican cuisine.
Hot Salsa
Our fresh salsa is made with roasted tomatillos, smoked dry Chile de arbol Pepper, garlic, onions and more spices.
Jalapeno Peppers
Chiles Toreados (2) with lime
Two roasted jalapeno peppers, served with some hand-sliced lettuce and limes.
PICO DE GALLO
Fresh Made daily with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños and lime juice.
Tomatoes
High quality tomatoes hand-chopped daily,
Fresh Onion
Chopped white onion daily.
Grilled Onion
Grilled julienned onions when ordering.
Grilled Bell Peppers
Grilled julienned onions when ordering.
Grilled Pineapple
Grilled julienned onions when ordering.
Guacamole Garnish
Small dish with fresh chopped lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Plate with lettuce
Iceber lettuce, manually chopped daily.
Kids Apple Sauce
Organic Apple Puree and sugar free.
3 oz. side Vegan Cheese
Green Salsa
Kids Menu
KIDS 2 Crunchy Tacos
Two hard shell Tacos with Ground beef, lettuce and cheese. Served with one side and one sweet treat. GLUTEN FREE
KIDS 2 Soft Tacos
two soft tacos with beef or chicken, lettuce and cheese. Served with one side and one sweet treat.
Kids 2 Enchiladas
2 rolled corn tortillas with your choice of salsa and cheese on top. Served with one side and one sweet treat. GLUTEN FREE
KIDS Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese inside. Served with one side and one sweet treat.
KIDS Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, baked and toped with mild salsa and cheese. Served with one side and one sweet treat.
KIDS Chicken Nuggets
Six deep fried breaded chicken nuggetsServed with one side and one sweet treat.
Desserts
Churros
6 churro sticks, fried to order and covered with cinnamon and sugar. With caramel.
Fried Iced Cream
Large scoop of manually covered vanilla ice cream topped with a special crust with sugar and cinnamon, then deep fried and served with sopapillas, whipped cream, caramel and chocolate.
Homemade Flan
Flan (Mexican Custard) is a tradition in Hispanic countries, it is made with milk, vanilla, egg and is baked slowly. At the end it is covered with burnt sugar sauce.
Kids Apple Sauce
Organic Apple Puree and sugar free.
3 Apple Chimis
Flour tortilla manually filled with caramelized apples, fried in vegetable oil and covered in sugar with cinnamon and caramel.
Margaritas ToGo
House Margarita ToGo
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Our Original Recipe made with silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Our margaritas are Concentrated, we recommend add ice in home..
Texas Margarita ToGo
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. House Margarita with extra punch of Tequila, absolutely made in the purest old style of Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend add ice in home.
Golden Margarita ToGo (Top Shelf)
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Made with 100% agave tequila rested in our own barrel, lime juice, agave nectar and with orange liqueur made in Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend adding ice at home.
Strawberry Margarita ToGo
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Our Original Recipe made with high quality strawberry mix, silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Concentrated, add ice in home.
Mango Margarita ToGo
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Our Original Recipe made with high quality Mango mix, silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Concentrated, add ice in home.
Raspberry Margarita ToGo
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Our Original Recipe made with high quality Raspberry mix, silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Concentrated, add ice in home.
Peach Margarita ToGo
Our Original Recipe made with high quality Peach mix, silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Concentrated, add ice in home.
16 oz. Blue Caribbean Margarita ToGo
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Blue berries, blue curaçao and coconut. Made with 100% agave tequila rested in our own barrel, lime juice, agave nectar and with orange liqueur made in Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend adding ice at home.
16 oz. Skinny Margarita ToGo
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. No GUILT Margarita. Made with 100% agave tequila rested in our own barrel, sweet and sour made with limes and Splenda base sweetener, and also orange liqueur made in Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend adding ice at home.
16 oz. Frozen Margaritas ToGo
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Enjoy our House frozen Margaritas ready to drink.
16 oz. Pineapple Frozen Margarita ToGo
16 oz. Mexican Sangria Frozen ToGo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
27072 Carronade Drive, Suite F, Perrysburg, OH 43551