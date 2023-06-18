Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

Cocina De Carlos

1,483 Reviews

$$

27072 Carronade Drive

Suite F

Perrysburg, OH 43551

Popular Items

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$3.50

Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. GLUTEN FREE

8 oz Cheese Dip ToGo

$6.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, pork, spinach or mushrooms


Do you need silverware?

Yes, Include Silverware in my order, Please

No Silverware, Thank You

No Silverware, But I need napkins, Please

Appetizers

Queso blanco with ground pork chorizo
Chips Small ToGo

Chips Small ToGo

$1.00

Fresh, fresh, fresh !!!! Every day we make chips in our restaurant, they are made of corn tortilla and a pinch of salt.

Chips Large ToGo

$2.50
8 oz. Salsa Fresca ToGo

8 oz. Salsa Fresca ToGo

$1.50

Daily we make our sauce with tomatoes of the highest quality. Just tomatoes, onion, cilantro, spices, and a little jalapenos.

16 oz. Salsa Fresca ToGo

$3.00

8 oz. Fresh Guacamole ToGo

$6.00

16 oz. Fresh Guacamole ToGo

$11.00

8 oz Cheese Dip ToGo

$6.00

16 oz. Cheese Dip ToGo

$11.00

8 oz. VEGAN Cheese Dip ToGo

$8.00

Bean Dip ToGo

$7.00

Refried beans, queso blanco, onions

Jalapeño Dip ToGo

$8.00

Beans, ground beef, queso blanco, jalapeños

Queso Fundido ToGo

Queso Fundido ToGo

$8.00

Queso blanco (Cheese dip) with pork chorizo.

Taquitos Flauta ToGo

Taquitos Flauta ToGo

$9.00

6 fried corn taquitos filled with chicken “guisado”. For dipping, guacamole, sour cream and queso blanco

Quesadillas Andele ToGo

Quesadillas Andele ToGo

$9.50

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and one choice topping (below), served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Add queso blanco on top for $1.50 Choose one topping (extra toppings $1.50 each): Ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, pork chorizo or grilled mushrooms and spinach mix

Soups & Salads

ToGo Tortilla Soup (16 oz.)

$6.00

A large option of our freshman soup. Carlos’ Mama special recipe with fresh broth, spicy garden vegetables, cheese, fresh squeezed lime juice, Spanish rice and crispy tortilla chips

Mayan Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, hand chopped iceberg, blacks beans, roasted corn, queso fresco, avocado and crispy tortilla strips. Gluten FREE

Riviera Salad

$15.00

Fresh bed of baby spinach, red sweet pepper, queso fresco, lime juice, black beans, corn, grilled mango, tilapia and 6 jumbo shrimp

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole Also available “NAKED and gluten free” (No tortilla bowl)

Carlos Family Favorites

Burrito Sancho

Burrito Sancho

$12.50

Senior Carlos’ favorite: A large tortilla filled with your choice of filling, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top

Burrito Mijas

Burrito Mijas

$12.50

Carlos’ favorite: Delicious combination of whole pinto beans, rice and choice of filling. Covered with slow roasted “HOT” sauce, fresh grilled jalapeños and queso blanco. Guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes on the side

Chimichanga Grande

Chimichanga Grande

$12.50

Pita’s (Carlos’ Daughter) favorite: A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Folded and fried until golden brown (also available soft-baked), covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Quesadilla Loca

Quesadilla Loca

$12.50

Lupita’s (Carlos’ wife) favorite: A large flour tortilla, grilled, filled with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded and covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Fajitas

House Fajitas

House Fajitas

$17.00

Steak or Chicken or mix with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Texas Fajitas

$18.00

Steak, chicken, 6 jumbo shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Jalapeño Creamy Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Chicken, chorizo, jalapeños and creamy hot sauce. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

12 jumbo shrimp, 2 colossal shell-on shrimp, tilapia, bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Tropical Fajitas

$19.00

Steak, chorizo, bacon, mushrooms, onions, pineapples and baked with cheese. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Dego’s Fajitas

$20.00

Steak, chorizo, chicken, pork, 2 colossal shell-on shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Spicy Chicken Mango Fajitas

$18.00

Chicken, mango, bacon, jalapeños, onions, mushrooms and light touch of queso blanco. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Fundido Fajita

$19.00

Carlos favorite fajita. 12 jumbo shrimp, chorizo, onions. Baked with Chihuahua melted cheeseWe cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Fajita Durango

$18.00

Steak, chicken, pineapple, onions, spicy chipotle sauce, melted cheese. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Pineapple Don Charly

Original Pineapple Don Charly

$17.00

Steak, chicken or mixed. Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Tarasco Don Charly

Tarasco Don Charly

$19.00

Steak, chicken, chorizo and 2 colossal shell-on shrimp. Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Shrimp Don Charly

$20.00

Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Mango-Bacon Don Charly

$19.00

Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas 12 jumbo shrimp, bacon, mango, chorizo

Vegana Don Charly

Vegana Don Charly

$16.00

Just spectacular! Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas This is a 100% vegan dish and is not served with cheese or sour cream. Vegan sausage chorizo, mushrooms, corn, black beans and Portobello

Cocina Mexicana Classics

Fajones

Fajones

$13.00

Steak and chicken grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, over a bed of Spanish rice, dressed with queso blanco and fresh cilantro. Flour tortillas. For Gluten Free, Request corn tortillas

Mexican Combo

$12.00

Chile relleno, pork tamale in red salsa, pork tamale in green salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Gluten Free

Caliente Combo

$14.00

Pork burrito, chicken enchilada and pork tamale baked with HOT roasted tomatillo red sauce and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$10.00

3 hard beef tacos with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Gluten Free

Taco Supreme

Taco Supreme

$10.00

4 soft flour tacos filled with cheese. 2 ground beef and 2 chicken. Lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Enchiladas Dinner

Enchiladas Dinner

$9.99

Choice of ground beef, spicy chicken tinga, shredded chicken, pork or cheese. Three enchiladas covered with your choice of salsa: original mild red, medium green, roasted HOT or white queso blanco. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE

Burritos Deluxe

$11.00

A beef and bean burrito alongside a chicken and bean, baked with red mild sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.00

Four enchiladas (beef, chicken, cheese and bean), baked with red mild sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Gluten FREE

Enchiladas Veracruz

$12.00

Two cheese enchiladas with shredded pork on top. Baked with red mild salsa and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Guten FREE

NACHOS

Cheese Nachos PLAIN

$7.00

Fresh made corn chips with melted cheese. GLUTEN FREE

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$11.00

Pile of fresh chips baked with cheese. Covered with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Request to add refried beans and/or jalapeños at no additional charge Choose one topping (extra toppings $1.50 each): Ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, pork chorizo or grilled mushrooms and spinach mix

California Nacho-Fries

California Nacho-Fries

$12.00

A bed of seasoned french fries, sliced carne asada steak, covered with queso blanco, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole (Note: does not include rice, beans, guacamole garnish or tortillas and is not available Gluten Free)

Nachos Fajita

Nachos Fajita

$13.00

Carlos favorite!!!!!!!! Steak, chicken, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes over a bed of Cheese Nachos, covered with queso blanco, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Pork Belly Nachos

$14.00

Slow cooked pork belly simmered in spicy hot tomatillo sauce over fresh cheese nachos. Whole pinto beans and queso blanco on top.

Steak Specials

Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak, seasoned and grilled with onions
Chile Colorado

Chile Colorado

$15.00

Marinated sliced steak simmered in spicy medium red sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Cactus Picante

Cactus Picante

$15.00

Marinated sliced steak, fresh cactus nopales, whole pinto beans all simmered in HOT “Chile de Arbol” salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Carne En Su Jugo

Carne En Su Jugo

$15.00

A delicious combination of steak strips, smoked bacon, whole pinto beans and simmered in medium green tomatillo salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Carne Asada

$16.00

Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak, seasoned and grilled with onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Carne Asada & Portabello

$18.00

Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak seasoned and grilled with onions and Portobello, dressed with queso blanco. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Chicken Specialties

Queso Chicken

Queso Chicken

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken with queso blanco. Fresh, never frozen, white chicken breast marinated and seasoned for tender juicy flavor. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Chorizo Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken, chorizo and queso blanco. Fresh, never frozen, white chicken breast marinated and seasoned for tender juicy flavor. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Poblano Chicken

Poblano Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken with slices of poblano peppers, grilled mushrooms and melted cheese. Fresh, never frozen, white chicken breast marinated and seasoned for tender juicy flavor. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Margarita Chicken

Margarita Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken, lime, our signature golden Margarita, smoked bacon, roasted corn, black beans and queso blanco. Fresh, never frozen, white chicken breast marinated and seasoned for tender juicy flavor. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Seafood Specialties

Tilapia Asada

$15.50

Tender and delicious marinated tilapia, grilled with lemons. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Devil Shrimp

$15.50

12 jumbo shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Simmered in hot creamy sauce. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Shrimp Cozumel

Shrimp Cozumel

$15.50

ALL GLUTEN FREE Shrimp with grilled mushrooms served over a bed of rice and dressed with queso blanco. Delicioso!

Adobo Shrimp

$16.50

12 grilled jumbo shrimp simmered in guajillo-chipotle spicy sauce. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Shrimp Con Queso

Shrimp Con Queso

$16.50

12 jumbo shrimp grilled with poblano peppers, red pepper and fresh mushrooms, smothered with queso blanco. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Jalapeño Crème Shrimp

$16.50

12 jumbo shrimp grilled with onions, pork chorizo, jalapeños and simmered in creamy white sauce. ALL GLUTEN FREE Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Pork specialties

Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$15.00

The original carnitas, juicy and tasty. Our tender and juicy pork is slow cooked 6 hours with Senior Carlos’ recipe. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillasflour tortillas for corn tortillas

Chile Verde Carnitas

Chile Verde Carnitas

$15.00

Pork carnitas simmered in green salsa. Our tender and juicy pork is slow cooked 6 hours with Senior Carlos’ recipe. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillasflour tortillas for corn tortillas

Pork w/Cactus Nopales

Pork w/Cactus Nopales

$15.00

Pork carnitas and fresh cactus nopales simmered in a green mild sauce. Our tender and juicy pork is slow cooked 6 hours with Senior Carlos’ recipe. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Pork Belly Chicharrones

$16.00

Slow cook and crispy belly and fresh whole pinto beans simmered in spicy hot tomatillo salsa. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, flour tortillas GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas

Gourmet Street Tacos

3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions and guacamole garnish.

Fish Tacos Gourmet

$15.00

3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors, Grilled tilapia, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Shrimp Tacos Gourmet

$16.00

3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. 9 jumbo shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Carne Asada Tacos Gourmet

Carne Asada Tacos Gourmet

$14.50

3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Grilled sliced steak with fresh onions, cilantro. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Caribbean Tacos Gourmet

$14.50

3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. We combine Chicken, jalapeños, pineapple, grilled cheese. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Al Pastor Pork Tacos Gourmet

$14.50

3 traditional “street” tacos with Pork simmered in chipotle mild sauce, fresh cilantro, onions. Our tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.. Gluten FREE

Pork Carnitas Tacos Gourmet

Pork Carnitas Tacos Gourmet

$14.50

3 traditional “street” tacos with slow cook pork carnitas. We cook with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Tacos Gourmet

Grilled Chicken Tacos Gourmet

$14.50

3 traditional “street” tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Grilled sliced steak with fresh onions, cilantro. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Vegan Dinners

Veggie Fajita

$15.00

Mushrooms, Onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, all grilled and served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Vegana Azteca Fajita

$17.00

Onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, cactus nopales, black beans, corn, vegan sausage chorizo, poblano peppers and Portobello mushroom. Served with Vegan Spanish Rice, Vegan refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas. GLUTEN FREE, just substitute with corn tortillas.

Vegan Street Tacos

Vegan Street Tacos

$16.00

Three soft corn tacos with fresh cilantro, onions and lime. Choose from Vegan Al Pastor or grilled vegan sausage mix with corn and black beans (contains wheat) Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. GLUTEN FREE

Vegan Pineapple

Vegan Pineapple

$16.00

Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, vegan sausage chorizo, corn, black beans and Portobello. Served with Vegan Spanish Rice, Vegan refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas. GLUTEN FREE, just substitute with corn tortillas.

Enchilada VEGAN Dinner

Enchilada VEGAN Dinner

$14.00

Three corn enchiladas filled with your choice of Al Pastor Vegan or Grilled Sausage Mix, covered with your choice of salsa: original mild red, medium green or roasted HOT. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole. All Gluten Free (Except Sausage)

VEGAN Mijas Burrito

$16.00

A large flour soft tortilla filled with whole pinto beans, rice and your vegan protein choice. Covered with hot roasted red salsa, vegan queso sauce and fresh grilled jalapeños. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

VEGAN Chimichanga Grande

$16.00

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of Vegan Al Pastor or Grilled Sausage Mix, deep fried until golden brown and covered with vegan queso sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

VEGAN Nachos Locos

$15.00

A bed of corn chips with Vegan Al Pastor, grilled vegan sausage and pinto beans, served with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole and Vegan Queso on the side.

A la Carte & Combos

COMBO

$4.50

Rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Add this to your order and make a full combo meal.

Hard TACO

Hard TACO

$2.50

Hard shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken, with lettuce and cheese. GLUTEN FREE

Soft Shell TACO

Soft Shell TACO

$2.50

Soft shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken, with lettuce and cheese

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$3.50

Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. GLUTEN FREE

Enchiladas

$3.00

Corn tortilla rolled and baked with mild red sauce and cheese. Choose ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or pork. GLUTEN FREE

Tamale

$3.00

Handmade and filled with spicy pork mole, baked with red mild sauce and cheese. GLUTEN FREE

Tostada

$4.50

Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or pork. GLUTEN FREE

Burrito

$5.00

Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga or pork. Baked with red mild sauce and cheese

Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, pork, spinach or mushrooms

Chimichanga

$6.00

A large fried flour tortilla covered with queso blanco. Filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or pork

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, coated with egg and baked with mild salsa. GLUTEN FREE

Sides

Spanish Rice

$2.50

Vegan and Gluten Free. Daily we cook our rice in the Spanish-Mexican style, over low heat and with vegetable broth.

Refried Beans

$2.50

Our beans are cooked for more than 8 hours over a super slow heat. At the end we grind them with vegetables fried in vegetable oil, we never use lard and to give it that unique flavor, we add different types of dry, non-spicy chili peppers. At the end we decorate them with a little of white melted cheese, without this cheese they are 100% Vegan.

Whole Pinto Beans

$2.50

We cook our beans slowly for more than 8 hours with only a little salt and fresh garlic cloves.

French Fries

$2.50

In "Cocina de Carlos" we use high quality French fries, yes, they are frozen, but we always use the same brand for years to have continuity with our quality.

RICE & BEANS

$3.50

Take advantage and save a little money by ordering the rice and beans together and saving a disposable container.

Corn Tortilla (4)

$1.00

Add 4 corn tortillas to your order. Gluten Free and vegan.

Flour Tortilla (4)

$1.00

Add 4 soft flour tortillas to your order.

SOUR CREAM

$0.50+

Our sour cream is prepared in the Mexican style, more creamy.

Shredded Cheese

$1.50+

Pasteurized white cheese. Since 2005, Carlos has used the same cheese in his restaurants, it is an easy-to-melt cheese and has a very typical flavor of Mexican cuisine.

Hot Salsa

$1.00+

Our fresh salsa is made with roasted tomatillos, smoked dry Chile de arbol Pepper, garlic, onions and more spices.

Jalapeno Peppers

$1.00

Chiles Toreados (2) with lime

$1.50

Two roasted jalapeno peppers, served with some hand-sliced ​​lettuce and limes.

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00+

Fresh Made daily with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños and lime juice.

Tomatoes

$0.35+

High quality tomatoes hand-chopped daily,

Fresh Onion

$0.35+

Chopped white onion daily.

Grilled Onion

$0.70+

Grilled julienned onions when ordering.

Grilled Bell Peppers

$0.70+

Grilled julienned onions when ordering.

Grilled Pineapple

$0.70+

Grilled julienned onions when ordering.

Guacamole Garnish

$2.00

Small dish with fresh chopped lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Plate with lettuce

$1.00

Iceber lettuce, manually chopped daily.

Kids Apple Sauce

$1.00

Organic Apple Puree and sugar free.

3 oz. side Vegan Cheese

$3.50

Green Salsa

$1.00+

Kids Menu

KIDS 2 Crunchy Tacos

KIDS 2 Crunchy Tacos

$6.00

Two hard shell Tacos with Ground beef, lettuce and cheese. Served with one side and one sweet treat. GLUTEN FREE

KIDS 2 Soft Tacos

$6.00

two soft tacos with beef or chicken, lettuce and cheese. Served with one side and one sweet treat.

Kids 2 Enchiladas

$6.00

2 rolled corn tortillas with your choice of salsa and cheese on top. Served with one side and one sweet treat. GLUTEN FREE

KIDS Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese inside. Served with one side and one sweet treat.

KIDS Burrito

$6.00

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, baked and toped with mild salsa and cheese. Served with one side and one sweet treat.

KIDS Chicken Nuggets

KIDS Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Six deep fried breaded chicken nuggetsServed with one side and one sweet treat.

Desserts

Churros

$4.00

6 churro sticks, fried to order and covered with cinnamon and sugar. With caramel.

Fried Iced Cream

$5.00

Large scoop of manually covered vanilla ice cream topped with a special crust with sugar and cinnamon, then deep fried and served with sopapillas, whipped cream, caramel and chocolate.

Homemade Flan

$4.50

Flan (Mexican Custard) is a tradition in Hispanic countries, it is made with milk, vanilla, egg and is baked slowly. At the end it is covered with burnt sugar sauce.

Kids Apple Sauce

$1.00

Organic Apple Puree and sugar free.

3 Apple Chimis

$2.00

Flour tortilla manually filled with caramelized apples, fried in vegetable oil and covered in sugar with cinnamon and caramel.

Margaritas ToGo

IMPORTANT!!!!! No alcohol sales without food purchase, please. We sell margaritas only with food purchase. 16 or 32 oz. in sealed containers to keep freshness and quality, Limit 2 Margaritas for every food item***
House Margarita ToGo

House Margarita ToGo

$10.00+

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Our Original Recipe made with silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Our margaritas are Concentrated, we recommend add ice in home..

Texas Margarita ToGo

Texas Margarita ToGo

$11.00+

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. House Margarita with extra punch of Tequila, absolutely made in the purest old style of Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend add ice in home.

Golden Margarita ToGo (Top Shelf)

Golden Margarita ToGo (Top Shelf)

$12.00+

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Made with 100% agave tequila rested in our own barrel, lime juice, agave nectar and with orange liqueur made in Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend adding ice at home.

Strawberry Margarita ToGo

Strawberry Margarita ToGo

$10.00+

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Our Original Recipe made with high quality strawberry mix, silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Concentrated, add ice in home.

Mango Margarita ToGo

Mango Margarita ToGo

$10.00+

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Our Original Recipe made with high quality Mango mix, silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Concentrated, add ice in home.

Raspberry Margarita ToGo

Raspberry Margarita ToGo

$10.00+

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Our Original Recipe made with high quality Raspberry mix, silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Concentrated, add ice in home.

Peach Margarita ToGo

Peach Margarita ToGo

$10.00+

Our Original Recipe made with high quality Peach mix, silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Concentrated, add ice in home.

16 oz. Blue Caribbean Margarita ToGo

16 oz. Blue Caribbean Margarita ToGo

$12.00

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Blue berries, blue curaçao and coconut. Made with 100% agave tequila rested in our own barrel, lime juice, agave nectar and with orange liqueur made in Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend adding ice at home.

16 oz. Skinny Margarita ToGo

16 oz. Skinny Margarita ToGo

$12.00

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. No GUILT Margarita. Made with 100% agave tequila rested in our own barrel, sweet and sour made with limes and Splenda base sweetener, and also orange liqueur made in Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend adding ice at home.

16 oz. Frozen Margaritas ToGo

16 oz. Frozen Margaritas ToGo

$10.00

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase. Enjoy our House frozen Margaritas ready to drink.

16 oz. Pineapple Frozen Margarita ToGo

$12.00
16 oz. Mexican Sangria Frozen ToGo

16 oz. Mexican Sangria Frozen ToGo

$12.00

Soft Drinks ToGo

Coke ToGo

Coke ToGo

$2.20
Diet Coke ToGo

Diet Coke ToGo

$2.20
Sprite ToGo

Sprite ToGo

$2.20
Dr. Pepper ToGo

Dr. Pepper ToGo

$2.20
Mt. Dew ToGo

Mt. Dew ToGo

$2.20
32 oz. Horchata ToGo

32 oz. Horchata ToGo

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your order, please stop inside or call us with your ticket # & car info to (419) 872-0200 when you arrive and we will take the food out to your car, thanks

Website

Location

27072 Carronade Drive, Suite F, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Directions

Gallery
Cocina De Carlos image
Cocina De Carlos image

