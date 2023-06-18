Cocina De Carlos

Refried Beans

$2.50

Our beans are cooked for more than 8 hours over a super slow heat. At the end we grind them with vegetables fried in vegetable oil, we never use lard and to give it that unique flavor, we add different types of dry, non-spicy chili peppers. At the end we decorate them with a little of white melted cheese, without this cheese they are 100% Vegan.