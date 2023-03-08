Coffee Jerks Deer Creek NEW
17784 North Macarthur Boulevard
Edmond, OK 73012
Coffee & More
NEW DRINKS
Most Popular
Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha
White Mocha with Caramel Sauce Drizzle
Coffee Jerks Frappe
Caramel Creek Frappe
Cinnamon Toast Frappe
Cold Holiday Drinks
Buddy's Latte
Iced Latte with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Topped with cold foam and cinnamon dusting.
Gingerbread Chai Latte
Iced Chai latte with gingerbread and topped with cold foam and a cinnamon dusting
Christmas Campfire
Iced with caramel sauce and toasted marshmallow, topped with toasted marshmallow cold foam.
Peppermint Bark Cold Brew
Cold Brew with white chocolate and peppermint. Topped with cold foam, peppermint shavings, and dark chocolate drizzle
Hot Holiday Drinks
Hot Peppermint Mocha
Hot Mocha with dark chocolate and peppermint. Topped with cream and peppermint shavings.
Hot Buddy's Latte
Hot Latte with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Topped with cold foam and cinnamon dusting.
Hot Gingerbread Chai Latte
Hot Chai latte with gingerbread and topped with cold foam and a cinnamon dusting
Cold Coffee
Cold Brew
Iced Americano
Espresso mixed with water over ice
Iced Antlers Mocha
Dark Chocolate Mocha with Caramel Sauce
Iced Candy Bar Latte
Choose your candy bar for iced deliciousness
Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha
White Mocha with Caramel Sauce Drizzle
Iced Latte
Iced latte with your choice of flavor(s)
Iced Mocha
Dark Chocolate Mocha over Ice
Iced White Mocha
Nitro Brew
Hot Coffee
Coffee Frappes
Energizers
Coffee Protein Shakes
Caramel Crunches
Blended coffee and cream with sugar free caramel and your choice of whey or vegan protein
Guiltless Snickers
Blended coffee and cream with all the flavors of a Snickers without the sugar. Your choice of whey or vegan protein.
Mocha O Mania
Blended coffee with sugar free chocolate and pb fit powder. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder
Muscle Up Mocha
Blended coffee with sugar free chocolate. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder
Protein Frappe
Blended coffee and cream with your choice of whey or vegan protein powder
The White Goodman
Blended coffee and cream with sugar free white chocolate. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder.
Top Guns
Blended coffee and cream with sugar free white chocolate with caramel drizzle. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder
Creme Frappes
Kids
Smoothies
Berry Sanders
Strawberry, banana, & whey or vegan protein powder
Berry Switzer
Mixed Berry and whey or vegan protein powder
Birthday Everyday
Vanilla cake, & whey or vegan protein powder
Elvis Schwarzenegger
Fruit Smoothie
your choice of: Strawberry & Banana, Mixed Berry, or Peach Mango
Matcha Man
Organic Matcha Tea blended with cream, vanilla, and whey or vegan protein powder.
Peach On The Beach
Peach Mango and whey or vegan protein powder
Tropic Thunder
Peach Mango, strawberry banana, and whey or vegan protein powder
Teas
Chai Frappe
Chai Tea blended with milk
Hot Chai Latte
Hot Matcha Latte
Hot Tea
Iced Chai Latte
Chai Tea and milk over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
Organic Matcha Tea with milk over ice
Iced Tea
Organic Black or Green Tea
London Fog
Matcha Frappe
Organic Match Tea blended with milk