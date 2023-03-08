Coffee Jerks Deer Creek NEW

Main picView gallery

Coffee Jerks Deer Creek

17784 North Macarthur Boulevard

Edmond, OK 73012

Coffee & More

NEW DRINKS

Toasted Vanilla Oat Milk Cold Latte

$5.75+
Cinnamon Honey Oat Milk Iced Espresso

$5.75+
Cinnamon Honey Oat Milk Hot Latte

$5.75+
Frozen Strawberry Matcha

$5.65+

Most Popular

Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha

$4.35+

White Mocha with Caramel Sauce Drizzle

Iced Caramel Creek

$4.20+

Iced Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Iced Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.35+

Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and White Chocolate

Coffee Jerks Frappe

$4.35+
Caramel Creek Frappe

$4.20+
Cinnamon Toast Frappe

$4.35+
PB Fit

$6.40+

Blended coffee and cream with PB Fit powder. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

Cold Holiday Drinks

Buddy's Latte

$4.99+

Iced Latte with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Topped with cold foam and cinnamon dusting.

Gingerbread Chai Latte

$4.99+

Iced Chai latte with gingerbread and topped with cold foam and a cinnamon dusting

Christmas Campfire

$5.05+

Iced with caramel sauce and toasted marshmallow, topped with toasted marshmallow cold foam.

Peppermint Bark Cold Brew

$5.05+

Cold Brew with white chocolate and peppermint. Topped with cold foam, peppermint shavings, and dark chocolate drizzle

Hot Holiday Drinks

Hot Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+

Hot Mocha with dark chocolate and peppermint. Topped with cream and peppermint shavings.

Hot Buddy's Latte

$4.99+

Hot Latte with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Topped with cold foam and cinnamon dusting.

Hot Gingerbread Chai Latte

$4.99+

Hot Chai latte with gingerbread and topped with cold foam and a cinnamon dusting

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.70+
Iced Americano

$2.99+

Espresso mixed with water over ice

Iced Antlers Mocha

$3.99+

Dark Chocolate Mocha with Caramel Sauce

Iced Candy Bar Latte

$4.65+

Choose your candy bar for iced deliciousness

Iced Caramel Creek

$4.20+

Iced Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Iced Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.35+

Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and White Chocolate

Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha

$4.35+

White Mocha with Caramel Sauce Drizzle

Iced Latte

$4.05+

Iced latte with your choice of flavor(s)

Iced Mocha

$4.35+

Dark Chocolate Mocha over Ice

Iced White Mocha

$4.35+
Nitro Brew

$3.90+

Hot Coffee

Americano

$2.99+
Antlers Mocha

$4.05+

Dark Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle

Caffe Latte

$4.05+
Caffe Mocha

$4.35+
Candy Bar Latte

$4.75+
Cappuccino

$3.40+
Caramel Creek

$4.20+

Vanilla Latte with Caramel Drizzle

Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.35+
Coffee Jerks Mocha

$4.35+
Drip Coffee

$2.50+
Espresso

$2.40+
White Mocha

$4.35+

Coffee Frappes

Antlers Mocha Frappe

$4.05+

Dark Chocolate Mocha with Caramel Drizzle

Candy Bar Frappe

$4.75+
Caramel Creek Frappe

$4.20+
Cinnamon Toast Frappe

$4.35+
Coffee Jerks Frappe

$4.35+
Latte Frappe

$4.05+
Mocha Frappe

$4.35+
White Mocha Frappe

$4.35+

Energizers

Berry Mango

$4.99+

Mixed Berry, Mango with coconut milk

Coconut Dragon

$4.99+

Dragon Fruit, Coconut with coconut milk

O Peachy

$4.99+

Peach, Raspberry with coconut milk

Strawberry Ice

$4.99+

Strawberry and cream with coconut milk

Tropical Lemonade

$4.99+

Tropical Flavors, Lemonade with coconut milk

Coffee Protein Shakes

Caramel Crunches

$6.45+

Blended coffee and cream with sugar free caramel and your choice of whey or vegan protein

Guiltless Snickers

$6.45+

Blended coffee and cream with all the flavors of a Snickers without the sugar. Your choice of whey or vegan protein.

Mocha O Mania

$6.45+

Blended coffee with sugar free chocolate and pb fit powder. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

Muscle Up Mocha

$6.45+

Blended coffee with sugar free chocolate. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

PB Fit

$6.40+

Blended coffee and cream with PB Fit powder. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

Protein Frappe

$5.75+

Blended coffee and cream with your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

The White Goodman

$6.45+

Blended coffee and cream with sugar free white chocolate. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder.

Top Guns

$6.45+

Blended coffee and cream with sugar free white chocolate with caramel drizzle. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

Creme Frappes

Hot Chocolate

$4.05+
Hot Chocolate Freeze

$4.05+

Sweet Dark Chocolate blended with cream

Strawberry Freeze

$4.05+

Strawberry blended with cream

Vanilla Creme

$3.95+

Vanilla blended with creme

Kids

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.65
Kids Flavored Creme

$2.65
Kids Fruit Smoothie

$2.65
Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.65
Kids Hot Chocolate Freeze

$2.65
Kids Milk

$1.50
Kids Strawberry Ice

$2.65

Smoothies

Berry Sanders

$6.20+

Strawberry, banana, & whey or vegan protein powder

Berry Switzer

$6.20+

Mixed Berry and whey or vegan protein powder

Birthday Everyday

$6.20+

Vanilla cake, & whey or vegan protein powder

Elvis Schwarzenegger

$6.20+
Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

your choice of: Strawberry & Banana, Mixed Berry, or Peach Mango

Matcha Man

$6.20+

Organic Matcha Tea blended with cream, vanilla, and whey or vegan protein powder.

Peach On The Beach

$6.20+

Peach Mango and whey or vegan protein powder

Tropic Thunder

$6.20+

Peach Mango, strawberry banana, and whey or vegan protein powder

Teas

Chai Frappe

$4.10+

Chai Tea blended with milk

Hot Chai Latte

$4.10+
Hot Matcha Latte

$4.10+
Hot Tea

$2.95+
Iced Chai Latte

$3.99+

Chai Tea and milk over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.99+

Organic Matcha Tea with milk over ice

Iced Tea

$2.10+

Organic Black or Green Tea

London Fog

$3.95+
Matcha Frappe

$4.10+

Organic Match Tea blended with milk

Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Seasonal

Barbie

$4.45+

Iced White Mocha, Raspberry with strawberry cold foam

Ken

$3.99+

Cold Brew, Vanilla with Half & Half

Food

Food

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$5.75

Bacon, egg, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Potato Breakfast Burrito

$5.75

Egg, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.25

Ham and cheese warmed in a flaky croissant