Copper Common - CC

45 Reviews

$$

111 E Broadway, #190

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Take Out Menu

Sourdough Bread & Butter

Sourdough Bread & Butter

$7.00

House sourdough bread with cultured butter and flake salt.

House Pickled Vegetables

House Pickled Vegetables

$7.00

A blend of pickled celery, carrot, cauliflower, fennel, peppers, and sweet onions.

House Cured Olives & Marcona Almonds

House Cured Olives & Marcona Almonds

$7.00

Cured picholine, castelvetrano, and black olives mixed with herb toasted marcona almonds.

Little Gem Salad

Little Gem Salad

$9.00

Little gems tossed with red wine vinegar, olive oil, flake salt, and chopped herbs (tarragon, parsley, chervil, mint, and chives).

Cocktail Shrimp

Cocktail Shrimp

$14.00

(6) poached shrimp served chilled with dijonnaise, parsley, and lemon zest.

Whipped Feta Toast

Whipped Feta Toast

$12.00

House sourdough toast, Park City Creamery whipped feta, piquillo pepper coulis, honey, salted chilis, and parsley.

Roasted Mushroom Toast

Roasted Mushroom Toast

$12.00

House sourdough toast, pan roasted mushrooms, sherry cream sauce, thyme, and cracked white pepper.

Mortadella Sandwich

Mortadella Sandwich

$13.00

Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).

Burger

Burger

$9.00

1/4 pound smashed burger patty, au poivre sauce, Noordhollander cheese, pickled sweet onions, and potato bun.

Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$14.00

*Gluten Free* Boneless, skin on thighs deep fried and tossed in mishmish, shaved fennel garnish, lemon wedge.

Pork Riblets

Pork Riblets

$16.00

St Louis style pork riblets lightly fried and tossed in sea salt, honey, red wine vinegar, and fennel pollen.

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$8.00
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Currently offering takeout and dine-in service.

111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Copper Common image
Main pic

