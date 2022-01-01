  • Home
Cornish Pasty - Jerome 403 CLARK STREET, SUITE B1-B3

No reviews yet

403 CLARK STREET, SUITE B1-B3

JEROME, AZ 86331

Signature Pasties

The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)

$14.00Out of stock

Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.

Pork and Apple

$16.00

Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.

Lamb and Mint

$17.00

Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.

Italian

$16.00

Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.

Meatball

$15.00

Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.

Meat and Cheese

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Bangers and Mash

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.

The Royale with Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Cottage Pie

$15.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.

Mexican

$15.00

Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Cubano

$16.50Out of stock

House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.

Premium Pasties

The Chicken Greek

$15.00

Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, portobello, artichoke, fresh mozzarella and pesto with a side of marinara.

Portobello Chicken

$15.50

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.

Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.

French Dip

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.

Carne Adovada

$16.00Out of stock

New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Reuben

$16.50Out of stock

Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.

Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00

Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lovely Bit of Salmon

$17.00Out of stock

Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.

The Pilgrim

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.

Rosemary Chicken

$15.50

Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Peppered Steak

$17.00Out of stock

Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.

Guiness Stew

$16.00Out of stock

Rosemary Steak

$16.50Out of stock

Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties

Balsamic Portobello

$15.00

Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.

Cheese and Onion

$13.50

Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.

The Greek

$16.50

Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.

Veggie Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.

Veggie Mexican

$15.00

Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Veggie Cottage Pie

$15.50

Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.

Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.

Vegan Oggie

$14.00

Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.

Vegan Cubano

$16.50

House mojo jackfruit, vegan ham, vegan cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with spicy mustard.

Vegan Pot Pie

$15.00

Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.

Vegan Guinness Stew

$15.00

Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.

Appetizers & Soups

Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Cream of Tomato with Crutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)

$7.00+Out of stock

Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)

$7.00+Out of stock

Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)

$10.00

Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.

Cornish Meatballs

$10.50

Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.

Tandoori Wings (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.

Parliament Wings

$10.00

Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.

Scotch Egg

$6.50

Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.

Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$20.00Out of stock

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.

Veggie Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$17.00Out of stock

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish.

Vegan Bowl Soup

$9.00

Vegan Soup Çup

$7.00

Loaded baked potato soup

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in white balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad (Available GF)

$9.00+

Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$15.50

Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$6.50+

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.

Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$8.00+

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.

Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)

$9.50+

Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.

Sausage Salad (GF)

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.

Scotch Cobb

$16.00

Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in blue cheese, ranch or mustard cream dressing.

Sides

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)

$8.00Out of stock

Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.00

Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)

$6.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$6.50

Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)

$4.00

Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.50

Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.

Proteins

$6.50

Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)

$4.00

Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)

$4.00

Homemade Coleslaw (GF)

$4.00

Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)

$6.00

Bacon

$2.00

Veggie Sticks

$1.50

1 Slice O Bread

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Desserts

Apple Caramel Pasty

$10.00

Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.

Banoffee Pie

$10.00

Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.

Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding

$12.00

Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty VEGAN

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.

Side of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.

Love

Peanut butter & jelly (non vegan)

$10.00Out of stock

Juice, Tea & Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$5.00

Shooter McGavin

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Shooter Refill

$0.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

$3.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Water

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.50Out of stock

T-Shirt's

Headlamp Miner

$20.00

Green Pickaxe

$20.00

Black Pickaxe

$20.00

White Pickaxe

$20.00

King Diamond Short Sleeve

$20.00

King Diamond Long Sleeve

$25.00

RESTOCKED Suicidal Tendencies

$20.00

Bobby w/ Pasty

$20.00

Cornish Pasty Hats

Hats

$20.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
403 CLARK STREET, SUITE B1-B3, JEROME, AZ 86331

