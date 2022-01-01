Cornish Pasty - Jerome 403 CLARK STREET, SUITE B1-B3
403 CLARK STREET, SUITE B1-B3
JEROME, AZ 86331
Signature Pasties
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
Pork and Apple
Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.
Lamb and Mint
Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.
Italian
Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.
Meatball
Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.
Meat and Cheese
House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Bangers and Mash
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
The Royale with Cheese
Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.
Shepherd's Pie
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Cottage Pie
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
Cajun Chicken
Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.
Mexican
Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Cubano
House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.
Premium Pasties
The Chicken Greek
Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.
Pesto Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, portobello, artichoke, fresh mozzarella and pesto with a side of marinara.
Portobello Chicken
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.
Spicy Asiago Chicken
Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.
French Dip
House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.
Carne Adovada
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Reuben
Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Lovely Bit of Salmon
Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.
The Pilgrim
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
Rosemary Chicken
Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.
Peppered Steak
Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
Guiness Stew
Rosemary Steak
Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.
Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties
Balsamic Portobello
Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.
Cheese and Onion
Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.
The Greek
Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.
Veggie Pesto Chicken
Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.
Veggie Mexican
Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Veggie Cottage Pie
Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
Vegan Oggie
Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.
Vegan Cubano
House mojo jackfruit, vegan ham, vegan cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with spicy mustard.
Vegan Pot Pie
Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.
Vegan Guinness Stew
Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.
Appetizers & Soups
Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)
Cream of Tomato with Crutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)
Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)
Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)
Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)
Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.
Cornish Meatballs
Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.
Tandoori Wings (GF)
Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.
Parliament Wings
Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.
Scotch Egg
Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.
Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)
English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.
Veggie Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)
English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish.
Vegan Bowl Soup
Vegan Soup Çup
Loaded baked potato soup
Salads
Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in white balsamic dressing.
Caesar Salad (Available GF)
Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.
Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.
Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)
Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.
Sausage Salad (GF)
House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.
Scotch Cobb
Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in blue cheese, ranch or mustard cream dressing.
Sides
Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)
Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)
Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)
Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
Proteins
Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)
Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)
Homemade Coleslaw (GF)
Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)
Bacon
Veggie Sticks
1 Slice O Bread
Egg
Desserts
Apple Caramel Pasty
Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.
Banoffee Pie
Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.
Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty VEGAN
Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.
Side of Vanilla Ice Cream
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.
Peanut butter & jelly (non vegan)
Juice, Tea & Soft Drinks
Lemonade
Shooter McGavin
Milk
Lemonade Refill
Shooter Refill
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Pomegranate Green Iced Tea
Hibiscus Iced Tea
Black Iced Tea
Water
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Sprite
Fanta
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
403 CLARK STREET, SUITE B1-B3, JEROME, AZ 86331