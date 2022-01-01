Country Gourmet at the Market
No reviews yet
900 Market Street
Lemoyne, PA 17043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Dessert (Deep Copy)
Dips (Deep Copy)
Bacon Horseradish 5.95
Beer Cheddar 5.95
Champagne Cheddar 5.95
Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Crab Dip, Hot 15.95
Crab Dip, Mild 15.95
Dill Dip 5.95
Garlic Herb 5.95
Horseradish Cheddar 5.95
Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95
Olivenaise 5.95
Pistachio Cheddar 5.95
Port Wine Cheddar 5.95
Provolone Chianti 5.95
Rice Cracker 4.95
Spinach Dip 5.95
Swiss Almond 5.95
Petite Toast 4.95
White Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Hot Dishes (Deep Copy)
Quiche (Deep Copy)
Salads (Deep Copy)
Chicken and Grapes Salad 12.95
Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.
Chicken Club Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.
Classic Chicken Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.
Country Potato Salad 6.95
Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.
Creamy Cole Slaw 5.95
Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.
Egg Salad 7.95
Ham Salad 9.95
Broccoli Salad 11.95
Macaroni Salad 6.95
Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.
Antipasto Pasta Salad 12.95
White Albacore Tuna Salad 12.95
White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita (Deep Copy)
Dessert (Deep Copy)
Dips (Deep Copy)
Bacon Horseradish 5.95
Beer Cheddar 5.95
Champagne Cheddar 5.95
Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Crab Dip, Hot 15.95
Crab Dip, Mild 15.95
Dill Dip 5.95
Garlic Herb 5.95
Horseradish Cheddar 5.95
Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95
Olivenaise 5.95
Pistachio Cheddar 5.95
Port Wine Cheddar 5.95
Provolone Chianti 5.95
Rice Cracker 4.95
Spinach Dip 5.95
Swiss Almond 5.95
Petite Toast 4.95
White Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Hot Dishes (Deep Copy)
Quiche (Deep Copy)
Salads (Deep Copy)
Chicken and Grapes Salad 12.95
Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.
Chicken Club Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.
Classic Chicken Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.
Country Potato Salad 6.95
Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.
Creamy Cole Slaw 5.95
Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.
Egg Salad 7.95
Ham Salad 9.95
Broccoli Salad 11.95
Macaroni Salad 6.95
Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.
Antipasto Pasta Salad 12.95
White Albacore Tuna Salad 12.95
White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita (Deep Copy)
Dessert (Deep Copy)
Dips (Deep Copy)
Bacon Horseradish 5.95
Beer Cheddar 5.95
Champagne Cheddar 5.95
Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Crab Dip, Hot 15.95
Crab Dip, Mild 15.95
Dill Dip 5.95
Garlic Herb 5.95
Horseradish Cheddar 5.95
Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95
Olivenaise 5.95
Pistachio Cheddar 5.95
Port Wine Cheddar 5.95
Provolone Chianti 5.95
Rice Cracker 4.95
Spinach Dip 5.95
Swiss Almond 5.95
Petite Toast 4.95
White Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Hot Dishes (Deep Copy)
Quiche (Deep Copy)
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita (Deep Copy)
Dessert (Deep Copy)
Dips (Deep Copy)
Bacon Horseradish 5.95
Beer Cheddar 5.95
Champagne Cheddar 5.95
Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Crab Dip, Hot 15.95
Crab Dip, Mild 15.95
Dill Dip 5.95
Garlic Herb 5.95
Horseradish Cheddar 5.95
Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95
Olivenaise 5.95
Pistachio Cheddar 5.95
Port Wine Cheddar 5.95
Provolone Chianti 5.95
Rice Cracker 4.95
Spinach Dip 5.95
Swiss Almond 5.95
Petite Toast 4.95
White Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Hot Dishes (Deep Copy)
Quiche (Deep Copy)
Salads (Deep Copy)
Chicken and Grapes Salad 12.95
Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.
Chicken Club Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.
Classic Chicken Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.
Country Potato Salad 6.95
Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.
Creamy Cole Slaw 5.95
Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.
Egg Salad 7.95
Ham Salad 9.95
Broccoli Salad 11.95
Macaroni Salad 6.95
Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.
Antipasto Pasta Salad 12.95
White Albacore Tuna Salad 12.95
White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita (Deep Copy)
Dessert
Dips
Bacon Horseradish 5.95
Beer Cheddar 5.95
Champagne Cheddar 5.95
Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Crab Dip, Hot 15.95
Crab Dip, Mild 15.95
Dill Dip 5.95
Garlic Herb 5.95
Horseradish Cheddar 5.95
Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95
Olivenaise 5.95
Pistachio Cheddar 5.95
Port Wine Cheddar 5.95
Provolone Chianti 5.95
Rice Cracker 4.95
Spinach Dip 5.95
Swiss Almond 5.95
Petite Toast 4.95
White Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Hot Dishes
Quiche
Salads
Antipasto Pasta Salad 12.95
Broccoli Salad 11.95
Chicken and Grapes Salad 12.95
Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.
Chicken Club Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.
Classic Chicken Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.
Country Potato Salad 6.95
Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.
Creamy Cole Slaw 5.95
Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.
Egg Salad 7.95
Ham Salad 9.95
Macaroni Salad 6.95
Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.
White Albacore Tuna Salad 12.95
White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita
Dessert
Dips
Bacon Horseradish
Beer Cheddar
Champagne Cheddar
Colored Sharp Cheddar
Crab Dip, Hot
Crab Dip, Mild
Garlic Herb
Horseradish Cheddar
Jalapeno Cheddar
Olivenaise
Pistachio Cheddar
Port Wine Cheddar
Provolone Chianti
Spinach Dip
Swiss Almond
White Sharp Cheddar
Hot Dishes
Quiche
Salads
Greek Orzo Salad
Cucumber & Onion Salad
Chicken and Grapes Salad
Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.
Chicken Club Salad
Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.
Classic Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.
Country Potato Salad
Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.
Creamy Cole Slaw
Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.
Ham Salad
Macaroni Salad
Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.
White Albacore Tuna Salad
White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita
Dessert (Deep Copy)
Dips (Deep Copy)
Bacon Horseradish 5.95
Beer Cheddar 5.95
Champagne Cheddar 5.95
Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Crab Dip, Hot 15.95
Crab Dip, Mild 15.95
Dill Dip 5.95
Garlic Herb 5.95
Horseradish Cheddar 5.95
Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95
Olivenaise 5.95
Pistachio Cheddar 5.95
Port Wine Cheddar 5.95
Provolone Chianti 5.95
Rice Cracker 4.95
Spinach Dip 5.95
Swiss Almond 5.95
Petite Toast 4.95
White Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Hot Dishes (Deep Copy)
Quiche (Deep Copy)
Salads (Deep Copy)
Chicken and Grapes Salad 12.95
Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.
Chicken Club Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.
Classic Chicken Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.
Country Potato Salad 6.95
Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.
Creamy Cole Slaw 5.95
Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.
Egg Salad 7.95
Ham Salad 9.95
Broccoli Salad 11.95
Macaroni Salad 6.95
Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.
Antipasto Pasta Salad 12.95
White Albacore Tuna Salad 12.95
White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita (Deep Copy)
Dessert (Deep Copy)
Dips (Deep Copy)
Bacon Horseradish 5.95
Beer Cheddar 5.95
Champagne Cheddar 5.95
Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Crab Dip, Hot 15.95
Crab Dip, Mild 15.95
Dill Dip 5.95
Garlic Herb 5.95
Horseradish Cheddar 5.95
Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95
Olivenaise 5.95
Pistachio Cheddar 5.95
Port Wine Cheddar 5.95
Provolone Chianti 5.95
Rice Cracker 4.95
Spinach Dip 5.95
Swiss Almond 5.95
Petite Toast 4.95
White Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Hot Dishes (Deep Copy)
Quiche (Deep Copy)
Salads (Deep Copy)
Chicken and Grapes Salad 12.95
Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.
Chicken Club Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.
Classic Chicken Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.
Country Potato Salad 6.95
Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.
Creamy Cole Slaw 5.95
Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.
Egg Salad 7.95
Ham Salad 9.95
Broccoli Salad 11.95
Macaroni Salad 6.95
Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.
Antipasto Pasta Salad 12.95
White Albacore Tuna Salad 12.95
White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita (Deep Copy)
Dessert (Deep Copy)
Dips (Deep Copy)
Bacon Horseradish 5.95
Beer Cheddar 5.95
Champagne Cheddar 5.95
Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Crab Dip, Hot 15.95
Crab Dip, Mild 15.95
Dill Dip 5.95
Garlic Herb 5.95
Horseradish Cheddar 5.95
Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95
Olivenaise 5.95
Pistachio Cheddar 5.95
Port Wine Cheddar 5.95
Provolone Chianti 5.95
Rice Cracker 4.95
Spinach Dip 5.95
Swiss Almond 5.95
Petite Toast 4.95
White Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Hot Dishes (Deep Copy)
Quiche (Deep Copy)
Salads (Deep Copy)
Chicken and Grapes Salad 12.95
Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.
Chicken Club Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.
Classic Chicken Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.
Country Potato Salad 6.95
Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.
Creamy Cole Slaw 5.95
Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.
Egg Salad 7.95
Ham Salad 9.95
Broccoli Salad 11.95
Macaroni Salad 6.95
Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.
Antipasto Pasta Salad 12.95
White Albacore Tuna Salad 12.95
White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita (Deep Copy)
Dessert (Deep Copy)
Dips (Deep Copy)
Bacon Horseradish 5.95
Beer Cheddar 5.95
Champagne Cheddar 5.95
Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Crab Dip, Hot 15.95
Crab Dip, Mild 15.95
Dill Dip 5.95
Garlic Herb 5.95
Horseradish Cheddar 5.95
Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95
Olivenaise 5.95
Pistachio Cheddar 5.95
Port Wine Cheddar 5.95
Provolone Chianti 5.95
Rice Cracker 4.95
Spinach Dip 5.95
Swiss Almond 5.95
Petite Toast 4.95
White Sharp Cheddar 5.95
Hot Dishes (Deep Copy)
Quiche (Deep Copy)
Salads (Deep Copy)
Chicken and Grapes Salad 12.95
Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.
Chicken Club Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.
Classic Chicken Salad 12.95
Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.
Country Potato Salad 6.95
Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.
Creamy Cole Slaw 5.95
Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.
Egg Salad 7.95
Ham Salad 9.95
Broccoli Salad 11.95
Macaroni Salad 6.95
Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.
Antipasto Pasta Salad 12.95
White Albacore Tuna Salad 12.95
White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.
Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita (Deep Copy)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
900 Market Street, Lemoyne, PA 17043
Photos coming soon!