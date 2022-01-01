A map showing the location of Country Gourmet at the MarketView gallery

Country Gourmet at the Market

900 Market Street

Lemoyne, PA 17043

Dessert

Banana Cake 5.95

$5.95

Carrot Cake 5.95

$5.95

Chocolate Cake w/ chocolate icing 5.95

$5.95

Chocolate Cake w/ white icing 5.95

$5.95

Vanilla Cake w/ Mascarpone Whipped Cream Icing & strawberry filling

$5.95Out of stock

Yellow Cake 5.95

$5.95

Whole Cake

$55.00

Dips

Bacon Horseradish 5.95

$5.95

Beer Cheddar 5.95

$5.95

Champagne Cheddar 5.95

$5.95Out of stock

Colored Sharp Cheddar 5.95

$5.95

Crab Dip, Hot 15.95

$15.95

Crab Dip, Mild 15.95

$15.95

Dill Dip 5.95

$5.95

Garlic Herb 5.95

$5.95

Horseradish Cheddar 5.95

$5.95

Jalapeno Cheddar 5.95

$5.95Out of stock

Olivenaise 5.95

$5.95

Pistachio Cheddar 5.95

$5.95

Port Wine Cheddar 5.95

$5.95

Provolone Chianti 5.95

$5.95

Rice Cracker 4.95

$4.95

Spinach Dip 5.95

$5.95

Swiss Almond 5.95

$5.95

Petite Toast 4.95

$4.95

White Sharp Cheddar 5.95

$5.95

Hot Dishes

Chicken Piccata 15.95

$15.95

Jay's Chicken 9.95

$9.95

Nonna's Gnocchi 12.95

$12.95

Pineapple Noodle Kugel 9.95

$9.95

Shrimp Etouffee 12.95

$12.95

Quiche

Black Olive, Fetta & Italian Cheese 9.95

$9.95

Ham, Mushroom & Swiss 9.95

$9.95

Mixed Pepper & Cheddar 9.95

$9.95

Salads

Antipasto Pasta Salad 12.95

$12.95

Broccoli Salad 11.95

$11.95

Chicken and Grapes Salad 12.95

$12.95

Chicken breast and grapes in our famous dill dressing that leaves your mouth watering for more.

Chicken Club Salad 12.95

$12.95

Chicken breast, tomato, bacon, spices, and mayo are all combined to give you the feel of a classic chicken club sandwich.

Classic Chicken Salad 12.95

$12.95

Chicken breast, celery, onions, spices, and mayo are mixed together for that classic chicken salad taste.

Country Potato Salad 6.95

$6.95

Red-skinned potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs are all combined with our unique country dressing to make this excellent potato salad.

Creamy Cole Slaw 5.95

$5.95

Cabbage, red onion, and carrots in our tangy slaw dressing.

Egg Salad 7.95

$7.95

Ham Salad 9.95

$9.95

Macaroni Salad 6.95

$6.95

Cavatappi and elbow macaroni, celery, onion, hard-boiled eggs, and pimento combined with our unique country dressing to make this savory macaroni salad.

White Albacore Tuna Salad 12.95

$12.95

White albacore tuna, celery, onions, pimento, and mayo make up this tasty tuna salad.

Stuffed Chicken & Spanakopita

Broccoli & Cheese 5.95

$5.95

Cordon Bleu 5.95

$5.95

Spanakopita 0.75

$0.75

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

900 Market Street, Lemoyne, PA 17043

Directions

