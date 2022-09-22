Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cove House

239 Reviews

$$

8030 Girard Avenue

La Jolla, CA 92037

Order Again

Cove House Dinner Series

5 Courses by Chef Lance Repp and Chef Blake Bone paired with 5 Expressions from Tequila Don Fulano. Thursday, September 22, 2022. 6:00 PM $145.00 Tax and gratuity NOT included. We politely decline any modifications.

Cove House X Don Fulano Dinner

$135.00Out of stock

5 Courses by Chef Lance Repp and Chef Blake Bone paired with 5 Expressions from Tequila Don Fulano. Saturday, October 1, 2022. 6:00 PM Tax and gratuity NOT included. We politely decline any modifications. This is a ticketed event.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Cove House where you can relax on our sunny coastal patio and soak in the beauty of the La Jolla Cove. In the heart of the La Jolla Village, we are located at 8030 Girard street just steps away from Scripps Park and the famous Sea Lions at La Jolla Cove. Cove House offers a menu full of fresh California ingredients, a beachy relaxed atmosphere, and a great gathering spot for Locals. Enjoy the sun, the San Diego Coast vibe and our warm hospitality. Enjoy life at Cove House.

Map
