Cherry Wine Modern Asian Cuisine
8008 Girard Ave Suite 210
La Jolla, CA 92037
Food
Starters
Salads
Main Course
Noodles
- Burmese Street Noodles with Steam Chicken Breast$18.99
Burmese street garlic noodles, wok-tossed with a rich medley of garlic and traditional spices, served alongside succulent steamed chicken breast for a harmonious blend of robust flavors and delicate textures. Garnished with chopped green onions
- Veggies and Tofu Noodles$16.00
- Classic Stir-Fry Chicken Noodles$18.99
Our classic stir-fry chicken noodles, where tender slices of chicken breast are expertly wok-fired with crisp seasonal veggies and hand-pulled noodles, all tossed in a masterful blend of soy
- Coconut Noodle Soup$18.99
Savor the creamy delight of Burmese coconut noodle soup! Calling all food connoisseurs and lovers of comfort in a bowl! If you're seeking a truly soul-warming experience, our Burmese coconut noodle soup is here to tantalize your taste buds and soothe your
- Rangoon Street Noodles with Jumbo Shrimp$21.99
Bold flavors of rangoon street garlic noodles, entwined with succulent jumbo shrimp, each bite infused with the heady aroma of stir-fried garlic and a tapestry of local spices that transport your senses to the bustling streets of Yangon
Sushi
- Super Rainbow Roll$18.99
Features spicy tuna inside, ebi shrimp, tuna, salmon and hamachi on top. Visually stunning sushi roll that features fresh tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, and spicy tuna, all rolled in seaweed and drizzled with a sweet ponzu glaze. This culinary masterpiec
- Rainbow Dragon$18.99
Features: tempura shrimp and cucumber inside, topped with fresh tuna, salmon, albacore, and slices of avocado. Cherrywine la jolla presents a culinary masterpiece, the rainbow dragon roll, an exquisite symphony of colors and flavors. Fresh, high-quality su
- Chef Special Roll$18.00
Features: tempura shrimp, cucumber, and avocado inside, topped with spicy bluefin tuna and masago, drizzled with eel sauce. This roll features crunchy tempura shrimp, refreshing cucumber, creamy avocado, tops with spicy bluefin ground tuna, and gleaming ma
- Hamachi Roll$19.00
Featuring fresh slices of hamachi on top, a combination of tempura shrimp, cucumber, and avocado inside. Our hamachi roll is a delightful fusion of flavors and textures that will tantalize your taste buds. Inside, you'll find succulent tempura shrimp, addi
- Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Roll$16.99
Featuring a delightful combination of tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber inside, and topped with crunchy tempura batter sprinkled with glistening masago.
- Crunchy Unagi Roll$18.99
Grilled eel and cucumbers inside, eel sauce and crunchy fried onions on top
- Dragon Roll$18.99
A delightful combination of tempura shrimp and cucumber inside, crowned with succulent eel glazed in a rich and sweet eel sauce.
- Snow Crab Roll$21.50
Evoking the essence of San Diego's coastal flair, this sushi roll unveils a refreshing tapestry of avocado and cucumber, crowned with the sweet essence of delicate snow crab meat. Adorned with glistening masago and edible flowers, this culinary gem embodie
- Hawaiian Roll$18.45
A tropical delight awaits with a spicy Hawaiian ground tuna mixture layered over tender avocado and refreshing cucumber, topped with an exhilarating blend of ground spicy ahi tuna, sparkling masago, creamy spicy mayo, and a fiery touch of wasabi sauce
- Tiger Shrimp Roll$18.50
Delicate seaweed embrace houses a harmonious blend of tempura shrimp, cucumber, and avocado. Crowned with a succulent ebi shrimp and a drizzle of spicy mayo sauce, this exquisite creation awakens the palate with an explosion of tastes. The tiger roll, a cu
- Spicy Hamachi with Nigiri$28.00
Embark on a culinary adventure with our spicy hamachi and nigiri, a fresh and gnarly combination of delicate hamachi, refreshing cucumber, and creamy avocado. This rad roll is accompanied by two airs of glistening tuna nigiri and salmon nigiri, offering a
- 6 Pieces Sashimi$19.99
Embark on a culinary adventure with our tuna, salmon, and hamachi sashimi set, a symphony of flavors that captures the essence of California's vibrant coastal cuisine. Nine glistening pieces of sashimi await, each showcasing the unparalleled freshness and
- Vegetarian Roll$15.00
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus and cream cheese
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$16.00
Unleash a fiery storm of flavors with our San Diego-style spicy tuna roll, a culinary adventure that ignites your taste buds. Within its delicate seaweed embrace lies a spicy tuna mixture, infused with the fiery zest of jalapeños and the crispy crunch of f
- Spicy Tuna and Nigiri$24.99
Embark on a California culinary adventure with a taste of our spicy tuna roll and a pair of tuna and salmon nigiri. Indulge in the fiery zest of spicy tuna and savor the delicate freshness of tuna and salmon, all perfectly complemented by vinegared rice an
- Philadelphia Roll$13.99
Harmonious blend of creamy cheese, savory salmon, and refreshing cucumber, encased in delicate seaweed. Each bite unveils a symphony of tastes, the rich creaminess of the cheese intertwining with the delicate sweetness of the salmon and the crisp freshness
- Marina Plate$27.50
San Diego's culinary treasures with our exquisite assortment of nigiri sushi. Savor the delicate richness of two hamachi nigiri, the vibrant zest of two tuna nigiri, the buttery delight of two salmon nigiri, and the succulent sweetness of two ebi nigiri. C
- La Jolla Roll$24.50
Inspired by the coastal elegance of la jolla, this sushi roll unveils a harmonious blend of creamy cheese, tempura shrimp, crisp cucumber, and velvety avocado, encased in delicate seaweed. Its crown showcases a trio of fresh seafood treasures: hamachi's de
- Classic Cali Roll$9.99
The California roll is a beloved sushi classic, combining the subtle flavors of crab meat or imitation crab with creamy avocado and crunchy cucumber, all rolled in sushi rice and seaweed
- Crunchy Cali Roll$12.99
Delightful twist to the classic. Features the traditional fillings of crab or imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber, but the added texture from the crispy coating makes it a favorite for those who enjoy a bit of extra texture in their sushi
- Spicy Socali Roll$14.99
The spicy socali roll, San Diego's zesty take on sushi, features the classic ingredients of a California roll with an exciting kick. It's jazzed up with slices of fiery jalapeños and topped with crunchy fried onions, offering a bold blend of heat and textu
- Golden Cali Roll$13.99
The golden Cali roll is a vibrant twist on the traditional California roll, elegantly topped with a generous layer of masago (capelin roe). This addition not only adds a unique, briny flavor but also a delightful pop of color and texture, making it a visua
- paradise roll$22.50
Poke Bowls
- OG Salmon Poke$17.99
This traditional poke bowl showcases fresh salmon, delicately marinated in a blend of soy sauce and sesame oil, accompanied by crisp cucumber and tangy red onion, and is finished with a topping of refreshing seaweed salad and flavorful masago.
- OG Ahi Poke$17.99
Freshly caught ahi tuna, marinated in our signature sauce, served over a bed of fluffy sushi rice. Delicately marinated in a blend of soy sauce and sesame oil, accompanied by crisp cucumber and tangy red onion, and is finished with a topping of refreshing seaweed salad and flavorful masago.
- Volcano Poke$17.99
In this San Diego-style spicy poke bowl, ahi tuna is infused with a zesty marinade crafted from sriracha, cilantro, jalapeños, and other select spices, complemented by crisp cucumber, green onion, and red onion. It's crowned with a lush seaweed salad and a
- Spicy Garlic Ahi Poke$17.99
Featuring ahi tuna marinated in a unique, crunchy, spicy garlic sauce blended with sweet chili and sesame oil, crisp cucumber, fresh green onion, and sharp red onion, and is elegantly topped with a garnish of seaweed and a light dusting of masago for a fus
- Pan Sear Salmon Poke$17.50
Perfectly sear salmon combine with fresh, tangy flavors and textures. That's what you get with the Thai chef's chicken poke. This dish is a true masterpiece, featuring succulent shrimp marinated in a zesty lime dressing, perfectly complemented by crunchy c
- Grilled Chicken Poke$16.99
Bursting with fresh, tangy flavors and textures. That's what you get with the Thai chef's chicken poke. This dish is a true masterpiece, featuring succulent chicken marinated in a zesty lime dressing, perfectly complemented by crunchy cucumber, red tomatoe
- Grilled Shrimp Poke$17.99
Bursting with fresh, tangy flavors and textures. That's what you get with the Thai chef's shrimp poke. This dish is a true masterpiece, featuring succulent shrimp marinated in a zesty lime dressing, perfectly complemented by crunchy cucumber, green onion,
- Combo Poke$17.99
This Hawaiian-style poke bowl is a flavor explosion waiting to happen! Imagine fresh salmon and tuna marinated in a rich soy sauce and sesame oil, infused with the sweetness of chili and the sharp bite of green onion. It's served over a bed of fluffy white
Incredible Flavor of Burma
- Tea Leaf Salad$15.99
A unique salad that features fermented tea leaves, roasted nuts, and crunchy beans. Most popular dish
- Burmese Paratha with Chicken Curry$16.00
Burmese paratha with chicken curry is a beloved comfort food in Myanmar (formerly Burma), showcasing the influence of Indian cuisine through the integration of paratha, a flaky bread, with a richly spiced chicken curry
- Golden Coconut Noodles Soup$18.99
Burmese coconut noodle soup, traditionally known as "Ohn no khao swe," is a cherished dish in Myanmar's culinary repertoire. It's a rich and creamy soup that marries the comforting textures of soft wheat noodles with the hearty flavors of coconut milk and
- C Jack Noodles$18.99
Burmese garlic noodles stand out for their robust garlic flavor, the comforting texture of the noodles, and the perfect blend of seasoning. They represent the heart of Burmese comfort cuisine and are cherished for their delicious simplicity. Whether enjoye
- Chili Shrimp*$23.99
Burmese chili shrimp, also known in Myanmar as "Pazun sebyan," is a flavorful and spicy dish that highlights the country's love for seafood and bold seasonings. It beautifully showcases the harmony between the heat of the chilies and the sweetness of fresh
Lunch Special Bento Boxes
Catering
Catering Platters
- Golden Cali Platter$89.00
50 pieces of California rolls with fresh fish eggs on top served on a beautiful platter with ginger and wasabi.
- California Platter$75.00
50 pieces of California rolls with served on a beautiful platter with ginger and wasabi.
- Crunchy California Platter$79.00
50 pieces of California roll with crunchy onion on top served on a beautiful platter with ginger and wasabi.
- California Dreaming Platter$99.00
50 pieces consisting of rainbow dragon rolls, dragon roll, crunchy shrimp tempura roll, tiger roll, Hawaiian rolls top with fresh fish eggs on top served on a beautiful platter with ginger and wasabi
- La Jolla Platter$125.00
50 pieces consisting of super rainbow rolls, dragon roll, snow crab roll, tiger roll, chef special rolls top with fresh fish eggs on top served on a beautiful platter with ginger and wasabi
Cherrywine Modern Asian Cuisine provides delicious Asian cuisine to the La Jolla, CA area.
