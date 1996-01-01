Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crewitts Creek

2037 Centennial BLVD

Independence, KY 41051

Order Again

Appetizers

Seasonal Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Topped with house-made corn relish, remoulade and set atop fresh mixed greens. Served with a side of onion bacon jam.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Piled high! Hand-battered fresh mushrooms with horseradish sour cream.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Topped with fresh parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, diced tomatoes. Served with pita chips.

Onion Ring Tower

$11.00

Sweet onions hand-cut, hand-battered, golden fried with remoulade and cocktail sauce.

Homemade Fried Cheese

$11.00

Choice of marinara or cocktail sauce.

Animal Spuds

$12.00

Fried spuds, slow-roasted pork, spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar-jack cheese.

Shareables

Napolean Dynamite

$12.00

Grilled chicken quesadilla stuffed with black beans, corn, jalapenos and cheddar-jack cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Braided Pretzel Loaves

$12.00

Two oven baked Bavarian pretzel loaves served with Sam Adams beer cheese.

G.O.A.T. Balls

$14.00

Chefs' house-made meatballs and marinara topped with goat cheese and chiffonade basil. Served with grilled crostinis.

Build Your Own Bruschetta

$13.00

Fresh diced mozzarella and roma tomatoes mixed with virgin olive oil and a sweet balsamic reduction. Topped with chiffonade basil. Servied with grilled drostinis.

Poutine

$15.00

Fried spuds, Wisconsin cheese curds, braised short rib & KY Bourbon Ale Demi.

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, roma tomatoes, garlic, chiffonade basil, sweek balsamic reduction.

Skillet Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Sauteed in white wine, butter, fresh basil, tomatoes and garlic. Service with Cuban bread.

Madison Pike Street Fare

Tacos De Pescado

$12.00

Blacked or fried grouper strips served on warm tortillas with house-made salsa, fresh cabbage, cilantro lime crema, avocado slices. Served with lime wedge.

Sons of Zeus

$12.00

Gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomato and tzatziki sauce on grilled caramelized onion naan bread.

Joe Nuxhalls

$13.00

Angus beef sliders, cheddar cheese, bacon, steak sauce aioli and pickle served with fried spuds.

Hacksaw Jim Duggans

$10.00

Fresh-cut potato wedges topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and green onion. Drizzled with ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hand-battered chicken tenders, choice of dipping sauce.

Grouper Fingers

$11.00

Fresh and hand-battered with sriracha ranch.

Cluck Norris

Fresh hand-cut and battered to order. When these jumbo boneless wings cross the road, the cars look both ways.

KP's Flight Log

$16.00

When you can't decide which burger to get, take a trip around our burger world. One of each of the following in slider form: Thelma and Bleu Cheese Louise, Jerry Garcia, Cowboy Up and California Dreamin. Served with Fried Spuds.

Salads

Strawberry Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.00

Fresh chopped spinach, grilled buttermilk chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced strawberries, crumbled goat cheese, candied nuts and served with our signature strawberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Emma Lu Lu Salad

$14.00

Fresh chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, topped with grilled buttermilk chicken, applewood smoked bacon, garlic butter croutons, Parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg.

Crispy Chicken BLT Salad

$14.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, diced fresh tomatoes, pickled onions and applewood smoked bacon, served with house-made buttermilk ranch.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh chopped romaine, corn and black beans, house-made salsa, diced fresh tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese topped with grilled buttermilk chicken, fresh fried tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing.

Chef Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens, diced fresh tomatoes, hardwood smoked ham, mexquite turkey, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, hard boiled egg, served with house-made buttermilk ranch.

Mac & Cheese

The Saint

$15.00

Cajun shrimp, cheddar-jack, tomatoes, scallions.

Shuffle Off to Buffalo

$15.00

Grilled or fried buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Marisa Tomei

$15.00

Mozzarella, chicken, pesto, tomatoes.

Chicken & Broccoli Mac

$15.00

Broccoli, chicken, cheddar, tomato topped with toasted bread crumbs.

5 Cheese Mac

$12.00

Cheddar, monterey jack, Vermont white cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan, bread crumbs.

The Cheesy Hamburglar Mac

$15.00

Chopped Angus beef patty topped with cheddar, diced pickles and tomatoes, shredded lettuce and bacon crumbles. Drizzled with house burger sauce.

Italian Stallion

$15.00

Shredded mozzarella, house-made meatballs and marinara served with grilled crostini.

The Kramer

$15.00

Samuel Adams beer cheese mac topped with pan fried pretzel crusted chicken breast and finished with dijon aioli, pretzel crumbs and scallions.

Chris P. Bacon Mac

$15.00

Solw-roasted pork, cheddar, monterey jack, Vermont white cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, spicy BBQ sauce and scallions.

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Topped with Bacon

Broccoli & Beer Cheese

$5.00

Seamed broccoli served with Sam Adams beer cheese.

Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread

$5.00

Served with honey butter.

Cole Slaw

$4.00

House-made

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cooked with ham and bacon.

Dirty Mashed Redskins

$4.00

Topped with your choice of KY Bourbon Ale Demi or white peppermill gravy.

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Fried Spuds

$4.00

Deep fried to perfection

Homestyle Green Beans

$5.00

Onions, ham, bacon.

Hot Slaw

$4.00

House-made Kentucky favorite.

Jalapeno White Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Vermont white cheddar, diced jalapenos.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Caramel sauce, candied nuts.

Original Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Five-cheese blend

Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh mixed greens, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions, croutons, choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

Half pound of applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, chipotle aioli, on grilled Vienna bread.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

$15.00

Hardwood smoked ham, mesquite turkey breast, slow-roasted pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, garlic-infused pickles.

Mr. Seinfeld

$15.00

Corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, fresh sauerkraut on marble rye.

That's a Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken, chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, buffalo sauce and either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

The Doghouse

$15.00

A short rib grilled cheese sammich with Smoked Gouda, horsey sour cream and pickled red onion. Served on grilled sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$16.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna steak seared to medium rare with smoked gouda, shredded sharp cheddar and sliced avocado with wasabi aioli on toasted Stirato roll. Served with fresh fruit.

Brotherly Love

$14.00

Philly cheesesteak, grilled onions, melted sharp cheddar, mayo on oven-baked Cuban bread.

Turkey, Apple and Brie Panini

$15.00Out of stock

Oven roasted mesquite Turkey, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Melted Brie, Sweet Cranberry Chutney, Fresh Spinach on a grilled Cuban roll.

Big Lebowski

$18.00

Fresh grilled Angus ribeye, smoked gouda, whte truffle aioli, swiss cheese, crispy onion straws on oven-baked Cuban roll.

Run Chicken Run

$15.00

Grilled or fried buttermilk chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, fresh sliced tomato on grilled vienna bread.

Bill Murray

$15.00

House made meatballs, marinara, thinly sliced provolone, oregano on fresh baked Cuban roll.

Open Face Sloppy Joe

$15.00

Chef's famous sloppy joe served open face on grilled challah buns topped with house-made coleslaw and garlic infused pickles.

Join the Club

$15.00

A "Double Decker" of oven-roasted mesquite turkey breast, hardwood-smoked ham, cheddar and swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, applewood-smoked bacon on grilled sourdough.

Grilled 3 Cheese Double Stack

$14.00

Cheddar, Swiss and smoked Gouda cheeses, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes and red onion on grilled sourdough.

Signature Burgers

Thelma and Bleu Cheese Louise

$15.00

Bleu cheese crumbles - peach chutney, crispy onion straws - lettuce challah bun

California Dreamin'

$15.00

Applewood-smoked bacon avocado slices, swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, sliced tomato, lettuc on a challah bun

Cowboy Up

$15.00

Applewood-smoked bacon cheddar, spicy BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce on a challah bun.

Patty Mahomes

$16.00

Not your traditional Patty Melt! Two 4 oz Angus beef patties topped with grilled onions, swiss and cheddar cheeses, served on grilled marble rye with Crewitt's house burger sauce.

Dominach's Sidekick

$15.00

Samuel Adams beer cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws on a pretzel bun.

Molly Marinara

$15.00

Sliced pepperoni, hand-cut battered provolone wedge, house-made marinara on a challah bun.

Rocky Balboa

$15.00

Philly cheesesteak, swiss, grilled peppers and oions, dijonnaise, chipotle aioli on a challah bun.

Crew's House Burger

$14.00

Cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, garlic infused pickles on a challah bun.

Jerry Garcia

$15.00

Sliced mushrooms, swiss, ky bourbon ale bordelaise, crispy onion straws on a pretzel bun.

Pineapple Express

$15.00

Choice of Grilled Chicken Breast or Beef Patty. Carmamelized red onions, jerk pineapple sauce, swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce on a challah bun.

Yard Bird

1/4 Bird (2 pieces)

$8.00

Fresh buttermilk marinated chicken, then twice dredged in our secret recipe of herbs and spices. Served with hot honey sauce.

1/2 Bird (4 pieces)

$12.00

Fresh buttermilk marinated chicken, then twice dredged in our secret recipe of herbs and spices. Served with hot honey sauce.

Whole Bird (8 pieces)

$20.00

Fresh buttermilk marinated chicken, then twice dredged in our secret recipe of herbs and spices. Served with hot honey sauce.

Knife & Fork

N'Awlins Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Fettuccini pasta, cajun shrimp, andouille sausage, red and green bell peppers, cajun creole cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Zac Brown

$19.00

Hand-battered anc country fried Angus beef ribeye, dirty mashed redskin potatoes, white peppermill gravy, topped with scallions and served with choice of one side.

Baby Got Back

Slow cooked baby back ribs dry rubbed with our special blend of house seasonings and brushed with chef's house made BBQ sauce. Served with two sides of your choice.

French Pork Chop

$19.00

Pan seared 12 oz fresh pork chop topped with a pecan compound butter. Served on a bed of our caramel sweet mashed taters with a side salad.

Independence Hot Brown

$16.00

Hardwood-smoked ham, mesquite turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, fresh-sliced tomatoes, served open-faced on gilled sourdough, smothered in mornay sauce and toped with vermont white cheddar.

Kiss My Grits

$18.00

Blackened jumbo tiger shrimp with green and red peppers, andouille sausage and finished with Cajun barbeque sauce atop white cheddar jalapendo grits.

Kentucky Style Cordon Blue

$18.00

Chicken fried chicken cutlets layered with ham and swiss cheese served atop redskin mashed potatoes and finished with a creamy Dijon gravy. Served with a side salad.

Feeling Pot Roasty?

$16.00

Tender slow-braised angus beef shoulder set atop dirty mashed redskin potatoes topped with KY Bourbon Ale Demi andsteamed baby carrots. Served with a side of cornbread.

Hey Ma! The Meatloaf!

$16.00

Chef's Bacon-wrapped towers topped with KY Bourbon Ale Demi, crispy onion straws, served ope-faced on grilled marble rye with dirty mashed redskin potatoes and choice of side.

Chicken Rose Pasta

$16.00

Farfalle pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce, topped with marinara, chiffonade basil and a grilled chicken breast. Served with garlic bread.

City Chicken

$16.00

Skewered, breaded and pan-fried pork loin sauces with white peppermill gravy. Servied with dirty mashed redskin potatoes and choice of one side.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger Basket

$6.00

Kid's Mini Corn Dog Basket

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Marinara Pasta with Meatballs

$6.00

Kid's Deep Fried PB&J

$6.00

Worlds Smallest Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Extras

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side of Marinara

$3.00

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Sweets

Dessert of the moment

$5.00

Specials

Steak Night

$30.00

Grouper Sandwich

$16.00

Wednesday Special

$15.00

Thursday Rib Special

$24.00

Sunday Special

$18.00

Catering

$250.00

SK Special

$11.00

Merchandise

Crewitts Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Crewitts Hoodie

$35.00

HH Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

HH Craft Draft

21st Amd Hell of High Watermelon 20oz drft

$7.50

3 Floyds Zombie Dust 20oz drft

$8.50

Abita Amber 20oz drft

$6.50

Abita Strawberry Lager 20oz drft

$6.50

Ace Cider Pink Guava 20oz drft

$7.50

Angry Orchard Cider 20oz drft

$7.00

Bells Quite Brite 20oz drft

$6.50

Bells Two Hearted 20oz drft

$6.50

Blue Moon Belgian White 20oz drft

$5.25

Braxton Storm 20oz drft

$7.00

Braxton Summertrip 20oz drft

$7.50

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 20oz drft

$6.00

BrewDog Elvis Juice 20oz drft

$7.50

Cider Boys Grand Mimosa 20oz drft

$5.00

Cider Boys Peach 20oz drft

$5.00

Cider Boys Pineapple Hula 20oz drft

$5.00

Cider Boys Strawberry Magic 20oz drft

$5.00

Cigar City Jai Lai 20oz drft

$7.00

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding 20oz drft

$7.00

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale 20oz drft

$7.00

Fat Head's Bumbleberry Honey Blue 20oz drft

$7.50

Fat Head's Head Hunter IPA 20oz drft

$8.50

Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale 20oz drft

$8.50

Fat Head's Lime Feelin' Good 20oz drft

$7.50

Founders All Day IPA 20oz drft

$6.75

Founders Nitro Rubaeus 20oz drft

$8.50

Golden Road Mango Cart 20oz drft

$7.50

Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy 20oz drft

$6.50

Gravely Doc's Hefe 20oz drft

$6.50

Great Lakes Christmas Ale 20oz drft

$11.00

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald 20oz drft

$7.50

Great Lakes Oktoberfest 20oz drft

$6.50

Kona Big Wave 20oz drft

$6.50

Kona Longboard Island Lager 20oz drft

$6.50

KY Bourbon Barrel Tangerine Cream Ale 20oz drft

$7.50

Lagunitas IPA 20oz drft

$6.50

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro 20oz drft

$8.50

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy 20oz drft

$6.50

Leinenkugel Sunset Wheat 20oz drft

$6.50

MadTree Happy Amber 20oz drft

$7.00

MadTree Rounding Third 20oz drft

$7.50

Mighty Swell Rocket Pop 20oz drft

$6.00

Modelo 20oz drft

$7.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA 20oz drft

$7.50

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 20oz drft

$7.50

O'Fallon Pumpkin 20oz drft

$7.50

Platform Red Martian 20oz drft

$10.00

Platform South Pole Elf 20oz drft

$7.00

Platform Sun Surfer IPA 20oz drift

$7.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager 20oz drft

$6.50

Samuel Adams Octoberfest 20oz drft

$6.00

Samuel Adams Summer Ale 20oz drft

$7.00

Samuel Adams Winter Lager 20oz drft

$7.00

Shiner Bock 20oz drft

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale 20oz drft

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing 20oz drft

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 20oz drft

$6.50

Stella Artois 20oz drft

$7.00

Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime 20oz drft

$7.50

Taft's Frisch's Pumpkin Pie Ale 20oz drft

$8.00

Taft's Nellie's Key Lime 20oz drft

$7.00

Thirsty Dog Black Cherry Shandy 20oz drft

$7.50

Thirsty Dog Blood Orange IPA 20oz drft

$7.50

Thirsty Dog Labrador Lager 20oz drft

$7.50

Twisted Tea 20oz drft

$9.00

Urban Artifact Peaches and Cream NItro 20oz drft

$9.00

West Side Oktoberfest 20oz drft

$5.50

Yuengling Hersheys 20oz drft

$6.50

Yuengling Octoberfest 20oz Draft

$6.50

HH Bottled Beer

Miller Lite btl

$2.50

Bud Light btl

$2.50

Michelob Ultra btl

$2.50

Budweiser btl

$2.50

Coors Light btl

$2.50

HH Domestic Draft

Bud Light 20oz drft

$3.50

Busch Light 20oz drft

$3.50

Coors Light 20oz drft

$3.50

Michelob Ultra 20oz drft

$3.50

Miller Lite 20oz drft

$3.50

Yuengling Traditional Lager 20oz drft

$3.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka

$6.00

Stoli Razberi

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Stoli Blueberi

$6.00

New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$6.50

McCormick Cherry Vodka

$6.00

3 Olives Grape Vodka

$6.00

Stoli Strawberi

$6.00

Wheatly Vodka

$6.50

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

Absolut DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose DBL

$16.00

Ketel One DBL

$14.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka DBL

$11.00

Stoli Razberi DBL

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$11.00

Stoli Blueberi DBL

$11.00

New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka DBL

$11.00

Titos DBL

$12.00

McCormick Cherry Vodka DBL

$11.00

3 Olives Grape Vodka DBL

$11.00

Stoli Strawberi DBL

$11.00

Wheatly Vodka DBL

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$16.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan Vanilla Rum

$6.00

Dark Rum

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay White Rum

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$13.00

Cruzan Vanilla Rum DBL

$13.00

Dark Rum DBL

$13.00

Blue Chair Bay White Rum DBL

$13.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum DBL

$13.00

Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum DBL

$13.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Camarena Silver

$6.00

Camarena Gold

$6.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Teremana Blanco

$8.00

Well Tequila DBL

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$16.00

Patron Silver DBL

$14.00

Camarena Silver DBL

$11.00

Camarena Gold DBL

$11.00

Espolon Blanco DBL

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Gold DBL

$11.00

Teremana Blanco DBL

$16.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Blanton's

$13.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$5.50

Knob Creek

$7.00

1792

$7.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$12.00

Canadian Club

$5.50

Seagram's 7

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Old Forester

$8.00

Coopers Craft

$6.00

Weller Antique

$7.00Out of stock

Weller Special Reserve

$7.00Out of stock

American Honey

$6.00

BC Bourbon Cream

$5.50

New Riff

$8.00

Old Forester 1910

$9.00

New Riff Single Barrel

$9.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$10.00

Fuel Salted Carmel

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Weller 12 Black

$20.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Chocolate

$20.00

Willet

$12.00Out of stock

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Elter T. Lee

$20.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$6.50

Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon 12yr

$40.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$20.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$18.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Fireball DBL

$11.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$11.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Jim Beam Black DBL

$12.00

Makers Mark DBL

$13.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$18.00

Blanton's DBL

$26.00

Jim Beam DBL

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple DBL

$12.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$14.00

Four Roses DBL

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$11.00

Knob Creek DBL

$14.00

1792 DBL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak DBL

$24.00

Canadian Club DBL

$11.00

Seagram's 7 DBL

$11.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$12.00

Old Forester DBL

$16.00

Coopers Craft DBL

$12.00

Weller Antique DBL

$14.00

Weller Special Reserve DBL

$14.00

American Honey DBL

$11.00

BC Bourbon Cream DBL

$11.00

New Riff DBL

$16.00

Old Forester 1910 DBL

$18.00

New Riff Single Barrel DBL

$18.00

EH Taylor Small Batch DBL

$20.00

Fuel Salted Carmel DBL

$10.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$16.00

Weller 12 Black DBL

$40.00

Skrewball DBL

$12.00

Jefferson's Ocean DBL

$28.00

Angel's Envy DBL

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Chocolate DBL

$40.00

Willet DBL

$24.00

Basil Haydens DBL

$24.00

Elter T. Lee DBL

$40.00

Four Roses Single Barrel DBL

$30.00

Sazerac Rye DBL

$14.00

Bulleit DBL

$14.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$6.50Out of stock

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Frangelico

$5.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Melon Liqueur

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Disaronno

$6.50

Rum Chata

$6.00

Black Raspberry Schnapps

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$5.00

Well Triple Sec

$5.00

Baileys DBL

$12.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$9.00

Cointreau DBL

$12.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$16.00

Frangelico DBL

$11.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Kahlua DBL

$12.00

Melon Liqueur DBL

$10.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$10.00

Disaronno DBL

$12.00

Rum Chata DBL

$12.00

Black Raspberry Schnapps DBL

$10.00

Moonshine

Apple Pie Moonshine

$6.00

Butter Pecan Moonshine

$6.00

Blackberry Moonshine

$6.00

Peach Moonshine

$6.00

Lemonade Moonshine

$6.00

Apple Pie Moonshine DBL

$12.00

Butter Pecan Moonshine DBL

$12.00

Blackberry Moonshine DBL

$12.00

Peach Moonshine DBL

$12.00

Lemonade Moonshine DBL

$12.00

Cocktails

Adult Capri Sun

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

American Honey Lemonade

$6.50

American Mule

$8.00

Angry Balls

$7.00

Apple Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Apple Pie Mimosa

$9.00

Appletini

$5.00

B-52

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Baileys Coffee

$6.00

Bay Breeze

$5.00

Beach Please

$8.00

Bellini

$7.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bourbon Presbyterian

$8.00

Butter Pecan Moonshine Martini

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Cape Cod

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Cinamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Creek Cooler

$8.00

Dak n Stormy Mule

$8.00

Dark n Stormy

$5.00

Dirty Bong Water

$6.00

Grand Margarita

$8.00

Grape Bomb

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Gummi Bear shot

$5.00

High Tide Rum Bucket

$10.00

Independence Sunset

$8.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Island Girl Rum Bucket

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Kentucky Carbomb

$7.50

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Lemonade Sineade

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

Long Island Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$18.00

Mini Beer

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Patio Punch

$8.00

Peach Moonshine Martini

$9.00

Pink Drink

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Russian Qualude

$8.00

Sand Dollar Rum Bucket

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Sweet & Spicy Margarita

$8.00

The John Daly

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Whiskey Lemonade

$8.00

White Gummy Bear Shot

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

Wicked Diamon

$8.00

Winter Old Fashioned

$8.00

John Wall Shot

$6.00

16oz Draft Beer

21st Amd Hell or High Watermelon 16oz drft

$7.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust 16oz drft

$8.00

Abita Amber 16oz drft

$6.00

Abita Strawberry Lager 16oz drft

$6.50

Ace Cider Pink Guava 16oz drft

$7.00

Alesmith Speedway Stout 10oz drft

$7.00

Angry Orchard Cider 16oz drft

$7.00

Bells Quite Brite 16oz drft

$6.50

Bells Two Hearted 16oz drft

$6.00

Blue Moon Belgian White 16oz drft

$5.00

Braxton Storm 16oz drft

$7.00

Braxton Summertrip 16oz drft

$7.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 16oz drft

$6.00

BrewDog Elvis Juice 16oz drft

$7.50

Bud Light 16oz drft

$3.50

Busch Light 16oz drft

$3.50

Cider Boys Grand Mimosa 16oz drft

$5.00

Cider Boys Peach 16oz drft

$5.00

Cider Boys Pineapple Hula 16oz drft

$5.00

Cider Boys Strawberry Magic 16oz drft

$5.00

Cigar City Jai Lai IPA 16oz drft

$7.00

Coors Light 16oz drft

$3.50Out of stock

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding 16oz drft

$6.50

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale 16oz drft

$7.00

Fat Head's Bumbleberry Honey Blue 16oz drft

$7.00

Fat Head's Head Hunter IPA 16oz drft

$8.00

Fat Head's Lime Feelin' Good 16oz drft

$7.00

Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale 16oz drft

$8.50

Founders All Day IPA 16oz drft

$6.50

Founders Nitro Rubaeus 16oz drft

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart 16oz drft

$7.00

Goose Island 312 Leonade Shandy 16oz drft

$6.00

Gravely Doc's Hefe 16oz drft

$6.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale 16oz drft

$11.00

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald 16oz drft

$7.00

Great Lakes Oktoberfest 16oz drft

$6.50

Kona Big Wave 16oz drft

$6.00

Kona Longboard Island Lager 16oz drft

$6.00

KY Bourbon Barrel Ale 10oz drft

$8.00

KY Bourbon Barrel Tangerine Cream Ale 16oz drft

$7.50

KY Bourbon Barrell Ale Peppermint 10oz drft

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA 16oz drft

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro 16oz drft

$8.00Out of stock

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy 16oz drft

$6.00

Leinenkugel Sunset Wheat 16oz drft

$6.50

MadTree Happy Amber 16oz drft

$6.50

MadTree Rounding Third 16oz drft

$7.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz drft

$3.50

Mighty Swell Rocket Pop 16oz drft

$6.00

Miller Lite 16oz drft

$3.50

Modelo 16oz drft

$6.50

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA 16oz drft

$7.50

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 16oz drft

$7.50

O'Fallon Pumpkin 16oz drft

$7.50

Platform Red Martian 16oz drft

$9.50

Platform South Pole Elf 16oz drft

$7.00

Platform Sun Surfer IPA 16oz drft

$7.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager 16oz drft

$6.00

Samuel Adams Ocktoberfest 16oz drft

$6.00

Samuel Adams Summer Ale 16oz drft

$7.00

Samuel Adams Winter Lager 16oz drft

$7.00

Shiner Bock 16oz drft

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale 16oz drft

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing 16oz drft

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 16oz drft

$6.50

Southern Tier Nitro Creme Brulee 10oz drft

$8.75

Southern Tier Pumking 10oz drft

$9.00

Stella Artois 16oz drft

$6.50

Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime 16oz drft

$7.00

Taft's Frisch's Pumpkin Pike 16oz drft

$9.00

Taft's Nellie's Key Lime 16oz drft

$6.50

Thirsty Dog Black Cherry Shandy 16oz drft

$7.50

Thirsty Dog Blood Orange IPA 16oz drft

$7.50

Thirsty Dog Labrador Lager 16oz drft

$7.50

Twisted Tea 16oz drft

$9.00

Urban Artifact Peaches and Cream Nitro 16oz drft

$9.00

West Side Oktoberfest 16oz drft

$6.50

Yuengling Hersheys 16oz drft

$6.50

Yuengling Octoberfest 16oz Draft

$6.50

Yuengling Traditional Lager 16oz drft

$3.50

20oz Draft Beer

21st Amd Hell of High Watermelon 20oz drft

$8.50

3 Floyds Zombie Dust 20oz drft

$9.50

Abita Amber 20oz drft

$7.50

Abita Strawberry Lager 20oz drft

$7.50

Ace Cider Pink Guava 20oz drft

$8.50

Angry Orchard Cider 20oz drft

$8.00

Bells Quite Brite 20oz drft

$7.50

Bells Two Hearted 20oz drft

$7.50

Blue Moon Belgian White 20oz drft

$6.25

Braxton Storm 20oz drft

$8.00

Braxton Summertrip 20oz drft

$8.50

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 20oz drft

$7.00

BrewDog Elvis Juice 20oz drft

$8.50

Bud Light 20oz drft

$4.50

Busch Light 20oz drft

$4.50

Cider Boys Grand Mimosa 20oz drft

$6.00

Cider Boys Peach 20oz drft

$6.00

Cider Boys Pineapple Hula 20oz drft

$6.00

Cider Boys Strawberry Magic 20oz drft

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Lai 20oz drft

$8.00

Coors Light 20oz drft

$4.50

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding 20oz drft

$8.00

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale 20oz drft

$8.00

Fat Head's Bumbleberry Honey Blue 20oz drft

$8.50

Fat Head's Head Hunter IPA 20oz drft

$9.50

Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale 20oz drft

$9.50

Fat Head's Lime Feelin' Good 20oz drft

$8.50

Founders All Day IPA 20oz drft

$7.75

Founders Nitro Rubaeus 20oz drft

$9.50

Golden Road Mango Cart 20oz drft

$8.50

Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy 20oz drft

$7.50

Gravely Doc's Hefe 20oz drft

$7.50

Great Lakes Christmas Ale 20oz drft

$12.00

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald 20oz drft

$8.50

Great Lakes Oktoberfest 20oz drft

$7.50

Kona Big Wave 20oz drft

$7.50

Kona Longboard Island Lager 20oz drft

$7.50

KY Bourbon Barrel Tangerine Cream Ale 20oz drft

$8.50