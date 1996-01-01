- Home
Crewitts Creek
No reviews yet
2037 Centennial BLVD
Independence, KY 41051
Appetizers
Seasonal Fried Green Tomatoes
Topped with house-made corn relish, remoulade and set atop fresh mixed greens. Served with a side of onion bacon jam.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Piled high! Hand-battered fresh mushrooms with horseradish sour cream.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Topped with fresh parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, diced tomatoes. Served with pita chips.
Onion Ring Tower
Sweet onions hand-cut, hand-battered, golden fried with remoulade and cocktail sauce.
Homemade Fried Cheese
Choice of marinara or cocktail sauce.
Animal Spuds
Fried spuds, slow-roasted pork, spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar-jack cheese.
Shareables
Napolean Dynamite
Grilled chicken quesadilla stuffed with black beans, corn, jalapenos and cheddar-jack cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Braided Pretzel Loaves
Two oven baked Bavarian pretzel loaves served with Sam Adams beer cheese.
G.O.A.T. Balls
Chefs' house-made meatballs and marinara topped with goat cheese and chiffonade basil. Served with grilled crostinis.
Build Your Own Bruschetta
Fresh diced mozzarella and roma tomatoes mixed with virgin olive oil and a sweet balsamic reduction. Topped with chiffonade basil. Servied with grilled drostinis.
Poutine
Fried spuds, Wisconsin cheese curds, braised short rib & KY Bourbon Ale Demi.
Margherita Flatbread Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, roma tomatoes, garlic, chiffonade basil, sweek balsamic reduction.
Skillet Steamed Mussels
Sauteed in white wine, butter, fresh basil, tomatoes and garlic. Service with Cuban bread.
Madison Pike Street Fare
Tacos De Pescado
Blacked or fried grouper strips served on warm tortillas with house-made salsa, fresh cabbage, cilantro lime crema, avocado slices. Served with lime wedge.
Sons of Zeus
Gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomato and tzatziki sauce on grilled caramelized onion naan bread.
Joe Nuxhalls
Angus beef sliders, cheddar cheese, bacon, steak sauce aioli and pickle served with fried spuds.
Hacksaw Jim Duggans
Fresh-cut potato wedges topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and green onion. Drizzled with ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered chicken tenders, choice of dipping sauce.
Grouper Fingers
Fresh and hand-battered with sriracha ranch.
Cluck Norris
Fresh hand-cut and battered to order. When these jumbo boneless wings cross the road, the cars look both ways.
KP's Flight Log
When you can't decide which burger to get, take a trip around our burger world. One of each of the following in slider form: Thelma and Bleu Cheese Louise, Jerry Garcia, Cowboy Up and California Dreamin. Served with Fried Spuds.
Salads
Strawberry Chicken Spinach Salad
Fresh chopped spinach, grilled buttermilk chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced strawberries, crumbled goat cheese, candied nuts and served with our signature strawberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Emma Lu Lu Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, topped with grilled buttermilk chicken, applewood smoked bacon, garlic butter croutons, Parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg.
Crispy Chicken BLT Salad
Hand-breaded chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, diced fresh tomatoes, pickled onions and applewood smoked bacon, served with house-made buttermilk ranch.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, corn and black beans, house-made salsa, diced fresh tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese topped with grilled buttermilk chicken, fresh fried tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing.
Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens, diced fresh tomatoes, hardwood smoked ham, mexquite turkey, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, hard boiled egg, served with house-made buttermilk ranch.
Mac & Cheese
The Saint
Cajun shrimp, cheddar-jack, tomatoes, scallions.
Shuffle Off to Buffalo
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Marisa Tomei
Mozzarella, chicken, pesto, tomatoes.
Chicken & Broccoli Mac
Broccoli, chicken, cheddar, tomato topped with toasted bread crumbs.
5 Cheese Mac
Cheddar, monterey jack, Vermont white cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan, bread crumbs.
The Cheesy Hamburglar Mac
Chopped Angus beef patty topped with cheddar, diced pickles and tomatoes, shredded lettuce and bacon crumbles. Drizzled with house burger sauce.
Italian Stallion
Shredded mozzarella, house-made meatballs and marinara served with grilled crostini.
The Kramer
Samuel Adams beer cheese mac topped with pan fried pretzel crusted chicken breast and finished with dijon aioli, pretzel crumbs and scallions.
Chris P. Bacon Mac
Solw-roasted pork, cheddar, monterey jack, Vermont white cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, spicy BBQ sauce and scallions.
Sides
Baked Beans
Topped with Bacon
Broccoli & Beer Cheese
Seamed broccoli served with Sam Adams beer cheese.
Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread
Served with honey butter.
Cole Slaw
House-made
Collard Greens
Cooked with ham and bacon.
Dirty Mashed Redskins
Topped with your choice of KY Bourbon Ale Demi or white peppermill gravy.
Fresh Fruit
Fried Spuds
Deep fried to perfection
Homestyle Green Beans
Onions, ham, bacon.
Hot Slaw
House-made Kentucky favorite.
Jalapeno White Cheddar Grits
Vermont white cheddar, diced jalapenos.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Caramel sauce, candied nuts.
Original Mac and Cheese
Five-cheese blend
Side Salad
Fresh mixed greens, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions, croutons, choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
BLT
Half pound of applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, chipotle aioli, on grilled Vienna bread.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Hardwood smoked ham, mesquite turkey breast, slow-roasted pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, garlic-infused pickles.
Mr. Seinfeld
Corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, fresh sauerkraut on marble rye.
That's a Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, buffalo sauce and either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
The Doghouse
A short rib grilled cheese sammich with Smoked Gouda, horsey sour cream and pickled red onion. Served on grilled sourdough.
Tuna Melt
Ahi tuna steak seared to medium rare with smoked gouda, shredded sharp cheddar and sliced avocado with wasabi aioli on toasted Stirato roll. Served with fresh fruit.
Brotherly Love
Philly cheesesteak, grilled onions, melted sharp cheddar, mayo on oven-baked Cuban bread.
Turkey, Apple and Brie Panini
Oven roasted mesquite Turkey, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Melted Brie, Sweet Cranberry Chutney, Fresh Spinach on a grilled Cuban roll.
Big Lebowski
Fresh grilled Angus ribeye, smoked gouda, whte truffle aioli, swiss cheese, crispy onion straws on oven-baked Cuban roll.
Run Chicken Run
Grilled or fried buttermilk chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, fresh sliced tomato on grilled vienna bread.
Bill Murray
House made meatballs, marinara, thinly sliced provolone, oregano on fresh baked Cuban roll.
Open Face Sloppy Joe
Chef's famous sloppy joe served open face on grilled challah buns topped with house-made coleslaw and garlic infused pickles.
Join the Club
A "Double Decker" of oven-roasted mesquite turkey breast, hardwood-smoked ham, cheddar and swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, applewood-smoked bacon on grilled sourdough.
Grilled 3 Cheese Double Stack
Cheddar, Swiss and smoked Gouda cheeses, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes and red onion on grilled sourdough.
Signature Burgers
Thelma and Bleu Cheese Louise
Bleu cheese crumbles - peach chutney, crispy onion straws - lettuce challah bun
California Dreamin'
Applewood-smoked bacon avocado slices, swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, sliced tomato, lettuc on a challah bun
Cowboy Up
Applewood-smoked bacon cheddar, spicy BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce on a challah bun.
Patty Mahomes
Not your traditional Patty Melt! Two 4 oz Angus beef patties topped with grilled onions, swiss and cheddar cheeses, served on grilled marble rye with Crewitt's house burger sauce.
Dominach's Sidekick
Samuel Adams beer cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws on a pretzel bun.
Molly Marinara
Sliced pepperoni, hand-cut battered provolone wedge, house-made marinara on a challah bun.
Rocky Balboa
Philly cheesesteak, swiss, grilled peppers and oions, dijonnaise, chipotle aioli on a challah bun.
Crew's House Burger
Cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, garlic infused pickles on a challah bun.
Jerry Garcia
Sliced mushrooms, swiss, ky bourbon ale bordelaise, crispy onion straws on a pretzel bun.
Pineapple Express
Choice of Grilled Chicken Breast or Beef Patty. Carmamelized red onions, jerk pineapple sauce, swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce on a challah bun.
Yard Bird
1/4 Bird (2 pieces)
Fresh buttermilk marinated chicken, then twice dredged in our secret recipe of herbs and spices. Served with hot honey sauce.
1/2 Bird (4 pieces)
Fresh buttermilk marinated chicken, then twice dredged in our secret recipe of herbs and spices. Served with hot honey sauce.
Whole Bird (8 pieces)
Fresh buttermilk marinated chicken, then twice dredged in our secret recipe of herbs and spices. Served with hot honey sauce.
Knife & Fork
N'Awlins Cajun Pasta
Fettuccini pasta, cajun shrimp, andouille sausage, red and green bell peppers, cajun creole cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Zac Brown
Hand-battered anc country fried Angus beef ribeye, dirty mashed redskin potatoes, white peppermill gravy, topped with scallions and served with choice of one side.
Baby Got Back
Slow cooked baby back ribs dry rubbed with our special blend of house seasonings and brushed with chef's house made BBQ sauce. Served with two sides of your choice.
French Pork Chop
Pan seared 12 oz fresh pork chop topped with a pecan compound butter. Served on a bed of our caramel sweet mashed taters with a side salad.
Independence Hot Brown
Hardwood-smoked ham, mesquite turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, fresh-sliced tomatoes, served open-faced on gilled sourdough, smothered in mornay sauce and toped with vermont white cheddar.
Kiss My Grits
Blackened jumbo tiger shrimp with green and red peppers, andouille sausage and finished with Cajun barbeque sauce atop white cheddar jalapendo grits.
Kentucky Style Cordon Blue
Chicken fried chicken cutlets layered with ham and swiss cheese served atop redskin mashed potatoes and finished with a creamy Dijon gravy. Served with a side salad.
Feeling Pot Roasty?
Tender slow-braised angus beef shoulder set atop dirty mashed redskin potatoes topped with KY Bourbon Ale Demi andsteamed baby carrots. Served with a side of cornbread.
Hey Ma! The Meatloaf!
Chef's Bacon-wrapped towers topped with KY Bourbon Ale Demi, crispy onion straws, served ope-faced on grilled marble rye with dirty mashed redskin potatoes and choice of side.
Chicken Rose Pasta
Farfalle pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce, topped with marinara, chiffonade basil and a grilled chicken breast. Served with garlic bread.
City Chicken
Skewered, breaded and pan-fried pork loin sauces with white peppermill gravy. Servied with dirty mashed redskin potatoes and choice of one side.