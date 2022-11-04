Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cultivate Community Table

246 Reviews

$$

11 S White Street 111

Frankfort, IL 60423

Order Again

Popular Items

Soup
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
The Beast

Food Specials

A Warm Panini Pressed with Crispy Salami, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Confit Tomato, Arugula, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

Benefit Burger

$16.00

Our delicious smash patty + Avocado smash + red onion + tomato + arugula + pepper jack cheese + Sriracha aioli + crispy jalapeños

CCT Grilled Cheese

CCT Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Gooey Grilled Cheese stuffed with Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Bacon, Avocado and Grilled Onion

Baked Pumpkin French Toast

$8.00
Filet Cheese Steak

Filet Cheese Steak

$14.00

Grilled Veef Tenderloin + Grilled Bell Pepper & Onion + Pepper Jack Queso on a French Roll

Quiche

$7.00

Chai Spiced Pumpkin Panna Cotta

$5.00

Spicy Wild Boar Chili & Cornbread

$6.00+

Spicy Wild Boar Chili w/ Queso Chihuahua & Green Onion + Honey Butter Cornbread

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

[G/F Avail] 2 C/F Eggs + Roasted Potatoes, Greens or Quinoa + Your Choice of Any 4 Ingredients

Breakfast Burritos

The Beast

The Beast

$9.00

[G/F Avail] Scrambled Egg + Sirloin Steak + Roasted Potatoes + Avocado + Chipotle Aioli + Frizzled Onion

Cap’n Planet

Cap’n Planet

$9.00

House Made Vegan Chorizo + Roasted Potatoes + Avocado + Onion + Peppers + Cauliflower+Roasted Corn

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Panini

Breakfast Panini

$7.00

[G/F Avail] 2 Cage Free Eggs (Fried or Scrambled) + Choice of Meat + Choice of Cheese on Pressed Potato Focaccia

Brunch Tacos

Brunch Tacos

$8.00

Scrambled Egg + Regular Chorizo + Roasted Potato + Avocado + Pico de Gallo on Your Choice of Tortilla

Brunch

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

[G/F Avail] Thick Cut Bacon Crumble+ Overnight Tomato + Reduced Balsamic + Dressed Arugula+ Avocodo Mash+Sesame Seed

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Buttermilk Biscuits + Scratch Made Sausage Gravy

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Buttermilk Dipped Spicy Fried Chicken + Belgian Waffle + Honey Butter

Pancakes (3)

Pancakes (3)

$7.00

Buttermilk Pancakes served w/ Honey Butter and Syrup on the Side

Starters

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried Cauliflower + Bang Bang Sauce + Tuxedo Sesame Seeds + Scallions

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Lightly Breaded Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds w/ Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Soup

Soup

$4.00+

Delicious house-made soups, available in cup, bowl, or quart sizes.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Parmasan Cheese + Parsley + Black Truffle Oil

Wings

Wings

$9.00+Out of stock

Your Choice of 6 or 12 Fire Roasted And Flash Fried Wings, Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce

Salads

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$15.00

[G/F Avail] Quinoa + Sweet Potato + Edamame +Avocado + Cucumber + Heirloom Greens + Pickled Root Vegetables + Cauliflower + Red Beets + Spicy Peanut Dressing

California BBQ Salad

California BBQ Salad

$15.00

Romaine + Spit Roasted Chicken + BBQ Sauce + Grilled Sweet Corn + Avocado + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Crispy Tortillas + Chipotle Ranch

Grilled Steak Bowl

Grilled Steak Bowl

$17.00

[G/F Avail] Quinoa + Chopped Steak + Sweet Potato + Avocado + Heirloom Greens + Grilled Corn + Pickled Root Vegetables + Onion + Cucumber + Cilantro + Honey Jalapeno

Old Orchard Salad

Old Orchard Salad

$15.00

[G/F] Heirloom Greens + Apples + Walnuts + Crispy Bacon + Gorgonzola + Craisins + Raspberry Vinaigrette

Paninis & Sandos

Regular BLT

Regular BLT

$10.00

Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Mayo on Multi-Grain

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.00

[GF Avail] Smoked Brisket+ Mozzarella + Cheddar + Grilled onion + Tomato

Cuban Defector

Cuban Defector

$15.00

[G/F Avail] Slow Roasted Pork + Ham + Swiss + Pickles + Chipotle Aioli

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast + House Slaw + B&B Pickles + Remoulade Brioche

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

[G/F Avail] Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast + Heritage Greens + Red Onion + Tomato + Honey-Jalapeno Dressing + Avocado on Naan Bread

Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich

Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

[G/F Avail] Choice of Spit Roasted Chicken or Albacore Tuna Salad w/ Lettuce & Tomato on Multigrain Bread

Cultivate Burger

$15.00

8oz Grass Fed Beef Patty + Grilled Onion + Tomato + Lettuce + Cheddar + Special Sauce

Wraps

Comes with Chips, Fries or Pickle; +$1 Sweet Potato Fries; +2 Mac and Cheese
Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap

Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Crispy Shrimp + Bang Bang Sauce + Shredded Lettuce + Avocado + Pickled Root Veggies + Scallion + Cucumber

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy Chicken + Buffalo Sauce + Ranch + Cucumber + Tomato + Red Onion + Carrot + Romaine

The Farmhand

The Farmhand

$14.00

Navarro Farms Green + Grilled Chicken + Heirloom Tomato + Sweet Corn + Onion + Avocado + Chipotle Ranch

Kiddos Breakfast

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Buttermilk Waffle w/ Butter and Syrup on the Side

Eggs + Bacon + Toast

Eggs + Bacon + Toast

$7.00

2 Eggs + Bacon or Sausage + Toast

Kids Pancakes (2)

Kids Pancakes (2)

$5.00

Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Butter and Syrup on the Side

Kiddos Lunch

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.00

Beef Patty + American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Red Onion

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

[G/F Avail] American Cheese On White Or Multi-Grain Bread

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$7.00

3 breaded tenders served with your choice of ketchup, ranch, honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauce

Treats

Cookie

$1.50

Made Fresh Daily

Deluxe Cookie

Deluxe Cookie

$3.00

Specialty Pastry

Rice Krispy Treats

Rice Krispy Treats

$3.00

Homemade Rice Krispy Treatâ„¢ baked with delicious brown butter.

Scone

Scone

$4.00

Delicious homemade scones. Satisfy your sweet tooth!

Vegan/GF

Vegan/GF

$4.00

Homemade cookies in delicious unique flavors:

Sides

Side Of Avo

$1.00

Bacon (3)

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00
2 eggs

2 eggs

$1.50

Natural-Cut Fries

$4.00

Bowl Of Fruit

$4.00

Grilled Squash

$4.00

Jumbo Pickle

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Red Potatos

$4.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$4.00

Sausage Patty (2)

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

1 Scoop Of Tuna

$4.00

1 Scoop Of Chicken Salad

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50
Fountain Drink [16oz]

Fountain Drink [16oz]

$3.00

Fruit Punch Box

$2.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Horizon Plain Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Water

Liquid Death Still (16oz)

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling (16oz)

$4.00

Liquid Death Berry Me Alive (16oz)

$4.00

Liquid Death Severed Lime (16oz)

$4.00

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw (16oz)

$4.00

Untitled Art Strawberry CBD Seltzer (12oz)

$4.00

Untitled Art Lemon-Lime CBD Seltzer (12oz)

$4.00

Untitled Art Grapefruit CBD Seltzer (12oz)

$4.00

Untitled Art Blackberry CBD Seltzer (12oz)

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee & Tea

Coldbrew

Coldbrew

$5.00
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea (Ginger Peach)

$3.00

House Blend 1/2lb

House Blend 1/2 lb

$12.00

Dressings and Sauces

Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

Red Wine Vinagrette

$0.50

Raspberry Vinagrette

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Honey Jalapeno

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Parm Garlic

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Spicy Peanut

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Entrees

Pot Roast Dinner

$18.00Out of stock

Tender Braised Beef in Jus + THRIVE Mushrooms + Roasted Parsnips + Roasted Carrot + Red Skin Potatoes + Brioche Dinner Roll

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Rice Noodles + THRIVE Mushrooms + Edamame + Bell Peppers + Baby Greens + Root Veggies Sautéed in a House Made Sze Chuan Pepper Sauce

Gluten free Mac and Cheese

Small

$6.00Out of stock

Large

$16.00Out of stock

Soups

Quart Cold

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Chef-owned scratch kitchen serving all three meals with a focus on clean and locally sourced ingredients.

11 S White Street 111, Frankfort, IL 60423

Cultivate Community Table image
Cultivate Community Table image
Cultivate Community Table image

