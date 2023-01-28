Dave's Fresh Pasta
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Monday-Friday, 11:00 am - 6:00pm, and Saturday 11:00 am - 5:30 pm.
Location
81 Holland Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant - 858 Broadway,
No Reviews
858 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant