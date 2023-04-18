Restaurant header imageView gallery

Delish Sisters

389 College Avenue

Clemson, SC 29631

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Coke Zero

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Fanta Orange

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Teas

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Unsweet Tea

$2.50+

Half & Half Tea

$2.50+

Assorted TWG Hot Teas

$3.25+

English Breakfast

$1.95+

Rooibos

$1.95+

Earl Grey

$1.95+

Green Tea

$1.95+

Seasonal Herbal Tea

$1.95+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Red Cappuccino

$4.25+

Juices

Hibiscus

$2.65

Berry Patch

$2.65

Stonefruit

$2.65

Orange Juice

$2.95+

Mandarin

$2.65

POM

$3.65

Natalies Blood Orange

$3.65

Smoothies

Mango Lassie

$9.89

Seasonal Smoothie

$6.25

Milk

2% White

$2.25

Chocolate

$2.55

Water

Water glass

$0.25

Display Case Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

San Pelegrino Sparkling Water

$3.95

Nakd Coconut Water

$1.90

Kombucha Organic Lemon and Ginger

$3.95

Milk

$1.80

Chocolate Milk

$1.90

San Pelegrino Blood Orange

$2.95

Coffee

Coffee

Drip Coffee 16oz

$2.95

Drip Coffee 20oz

$3.30

16oz Nitro Coffee

$5.25

On Tap

Cold Brew

$4.45+

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso (Double Shot)

$2.75

Flat White

$4.75+

Flavored Latte (seasonal)

$6.00

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.50+

Red Eye

$3.65+

Baby Chino

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

12oz

$2.45

16oz

$2.95

Lunch

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Sriracha Avo

Chicken Sriracha Avo

$12.49

Mixed greens and feta in a soft lavash wrap

Coronation Chicken

Coronation Chicken

$11.50

A South African Classic – flavoursome lightly curried shredded chicken, mayonnaise, toasted pumpkin seeds and fresh greens served on a ciabatta roll OR lovash wrap

B.L.T

B.L.T

$12.49

Bacon, crisp greens, tomato, garlic aioli and onion marmalade in a fresh ciabatta roll

Ham & Chz Croissant

Ham & Chz Croissant

$9.89

With delish sweet mustard sauce on a toasted croissant

Butternut, Feta & Pesto

Butternut, Feta & Pesto

$10.49

With Sundried Tomatoes & seasonal greens served on a ciabatta roll OR lovash wrap

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$12.39Out of stock

With seasonal greens, tahini drizzle, hummus, tomato salsa & herby oil in a soft lovash wrap

Braised Beef

Braised Beef

$13.69

With onion marmalade, mature cheddar, parsley, sweet mustard sauce & crispy onions served on a ciabatta roll OR lovash wrap

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.29

Beef patty, toasted brioche bun, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, onion marmalade & sharp cheddar cheese with crispy fries

Delish Deluxe Burger

Delish Deluxe Burger

$18.69

Beef patty, toasted brioche bun, garlic aioli, onion marmalade, sharp cheddar cheese, creamy truffled mushrooms & bacon with crispy fries

Game Day burger

$18.69

Soups

Sesame Chicken Soup

Sesame Chicken Soup

$7.99

With shredded chicken, carrots, cilantro, lime, and sesame seeds

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

$7.99

Topped dukkah, smoked paprika oil, pumpkin seeds (Seasonal)

Flatbreads

Slow Braised Beef Flatbread

Slow Braised Beef Flatbread

$14.29

A garlic flatbread topped with our sumptuous slow-braised beef, onion marmalade, horseradish crème, crisp greens, and a drizzle of herby oil

Avo Pepadew Feta Flatbread

Avo Pepadew Feta Flatbread

$11.49

A garlic flatbread topped with avocado, zingy peppadew peppers, and crumbles of feta cheese and finished with a sprinkle of za’atar, dressed arugula, and a drizzle of herby oil

Butter Chicken Flatbread

Butter Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Delish Sisters’ signature butter chicken atop one of our garlic flatbreads finished with dollops of yogurt, chutney, cilantro, and crispy onions

Salads

Coronation Chicken Salad

Coronation Chicken Salad

$12.49

With herby grains, seasonal greens, toasted pumpkin seeds and herby oil

Chicken Almond Cranberry Salad

Chicken Almond Cranberry Salad

$12.49

With pumpkin seeds and almonds with a lemon sundried tomato dressing and roasted tomato

Delish Chickpea Falafel Salad

Delish Chickpea Falafel Salad

$13.79Out of stock

With marinated aubergines, herby grain mix, seasonal greens & hummus drizzle garnished with parsley and a sprinkle of dukkah

Butternut, Feta & Pesto Salad

Butternut, Feta & Pesto Salad

$12.49

With sundried tomato, seasonal greens and herby oil

Warm Bowls

Butter Chicken Curry Bowl

Butter Chicken Curry Bowl

$14.49

With cilantro, yogurt, peach chutney, tomato salsa & crispy onions

Slow Braised Beef Bowl

Slow Braised Beef Bowl

$14.49

In a red wine reduction with herby grains, fresh basil & crispy onions

Crispy Halloumi Bowl

Crispy Halloumi Bowl

$15.69Out of stock

With herby grains, hummus, roasted butternut squash and a sprinkle of dukkah – garnished with herby oil and cilantro

Delish Beef Chili Bowl

With herby grains, crumbled feta, guacamole, tomato salsa, fresh cilantro & crispy onions – winter only

Tartines

Beautiful open faced sandwiches served on thick cut toasted sourdough
Salmon, Dill Cream Chz

Salmon, Dill Cream Chz

$12.49

Sweet mustard sauce & sesame seeds

Lemony Smashed Avo

Lemony Smashed Avo

$10.49

With roasted cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds and fresh basil

Truffle Sat'd Mushrooms

Truffle Sat'd Mushrooms

$11.49

With cream cheese, thyme and mature cheddar

Hummus, Halloumi

Hummus, Halloumi

$12.49

With fresh parsley & smoked paprika oil

Sides

Crispy Thin Cut Fries

Crispy Thin Cut Fries

$3.49

With salt and rosemary

Roasted Cauliflower & Tahini

$5.29
Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.39

Topped with mature cheddar shavings, herb bread crumbs

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.99

Crisp greens, cucumber, vinaigrette of your choice; Sundried tomato vinaigrette or herby oil

Chicken

$4.25

Fruit

$4.00

Bakery

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.65

Blue/Wht Choc Muffin

$4.00

Cherry Pastry

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.65

Leek & Parm Pastry

$5.25Out of stock

Pizza Pastry

$5.25Out of stock
Triple Cheese Muffin

Triple Cheese Muffin

$4.00

Plain Croisant

$3.50

Cheddar and roasted pepper biscuit

$5.25

Nutella croissant

$5.50

Desserts

DS Brownie

DS Brownie

$5.00
Mums Poppyseed

Mums Poppyseed

$7.00
Van Cheesecake

Van Cheesecake

$7.00
Grans Carrot Cake

Grans Carrot Cake

$7.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$7.00
South African Milk Tart

South African Milk Tart

$6.00
Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.00
Cookies

Cookies

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50+

Golden Tiger Ice Cream

$2.50+
Whole Cake

Whole Cake

$65.00

Strawberry cake

$7.00

chocolate cake

$8.00

Whole Cakes

Mums PoppySeed

Mums PoppySeed

$65.00
Vanilla Cheescake

Vanilla Cheescake

$65.00
Grans Carrot Cake

Grans Carrot Cake

$65.00

Kids

Breakfast

Creamy Scrambled Eggs and Toast

$7.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

Oatmeal

$6.79

Creamy dairy free oatmeal, topped with berries and honey

Lunch & Dinner

Mac & Cheese

$5.39

Grilled cheese

$7.00

Snacks

Fries

$3.49

Seasonal fruit

$4.29

Retail

Food

Pecan and Cran snowballs

$6.00

Thumbprint cookie

$6.00

Non Food

DS Book

DS Hat

$30.00

DS Coffee

$18.00

DS Cup

$15.00

coffee cup combo

$30.00

Cookbook

$40.00

$1 AIF Donation

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tasty food made with love.

389 College Avenue, Clemson, SC 29631

