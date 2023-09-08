Nick & Mike Bar and Grill at Clemson 1310 Tiger Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bar and Grill
Location
1310 Tiger Boulevard, Clemson, SC 29631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TAPS Bar and Cafe - 157 Old Greenville Highway
No Reviews
157 Old Greenville Highway Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurant