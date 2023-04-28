Divieto Ristorante - Estero
Village Shops Way
Suite 101
Estero, FL 33928
Popular Items
Food
Antipasti
Antipasto Misto
Prosciutto, hot capicola, sopressata, coppa, asiago and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Served with marinatedmixed olives, fig marmalade and focaccia bread.
Bruschetta Siciliana
Slices of toasted Italian bread with melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with tomatoes marinated in garlic, olive oil and basil.
Burrata
Creamy fresh mozzarella cheese served over a bed of arugula, with cherry tomatoes, drizzled with pesto and balsamic glaze. Served with focaccia bread.
Divieto Polpo
Tender marinated octopus cook to perfection, served over roasted potatoes, peppers, chickpeas, red onion, with extravirgin olive oil and spicy mayonnaise.
Eggplant Parmiginana
Deep fried, beer-battered eggplant slices, topped with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Mussels Marinara
Sautéed in a spicy pomodoro sauce. Served with garlic bread. pomodoro and garlic aioli sauce. Served with focaccia bread.
Spinach Formaggio
A creamy dip of spinach and artichoke hearts, blended with a mixture of cheeses. Served with garlic bread.
Zuppe
Insalate
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tossed in our delicious Caesar dressing, with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and basil leaves topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Herb Crusted Salmon Salad
Served over fresh arugula, spinach, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, red onions, asparagus and red peppers. Tossedin our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Divieto Pear Salad
Mixed greens tossed in a citrus dressing, served with carrots, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and fresh pear.
Quinoa Salad
Tricolor quinoa mixed with chickpeas, cucumber, peppers, cherry tomatoes, beets, and Italian dressing. Topped with feta cheese.
Sesame Tuna Salad
Served with mixed greens, carrots, zucchini, peppers, cucumber and mandarin oranges. Tossed in a light citrus sesame dressing.
Pasta
Ruota Di Parmiggiano
Our ultimate tableside experience! Creamy fettuccine Alfredo tossed in a Parmigiano-Reggiano wheel for anextraordinarily rich flavor.
Fettucine Alfredo
Tossed in a cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese sauce.
Mascarpone Pasta
Penne pasta with sautéed blackened shrimp, chicken, carrots, mushrooms and green peas. Tossed in a garlic mascarpone cream sauce.
Lasagne Bolognese
Layers of thin pasta, hearty meat sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, topped with a delicious pink sauce.
Frutti di Mare
Linguine pasta tossed with shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari with garlic, white wine and basil in a savory pomodoro sauce.
Fiocchi di Pera
Delicious pasta stuffed with pear and Italian cheeses, in a four cheese cream sauce. Topped with fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and candied walnuts.
Carbonara
Spaghetti pasta tossed with pancetta, egg yolk and black pepper in a creamy Parmigiano Reggiano sauce.
Spaghetti Meatballs
Nonna´s recipe! Served with all-beef meatballs tossed in a savory Bolognese sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Fusilli Salmone
Sautéed salmon, sweet peas and fusilli pasta, tossed in a brandy parmesan cream sauce.
Gnocchi Pesto
Potato dumplings and sautéed shrimp. Tossed with a homemade pesto sauce and toasted pine nuts.
Ling Sicilia
Linguine pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions capers, Kalamata olives, in a light lemon-butter cream sauce. Topped with grilled shrimp.
Ling Vongole
Linguine pasta tossed with baby clams, garlic and parsley in a white wine sauce with a touch of extra virgin olive oil.
Lobster Ravioli
Pasta filled with lobster and ricotta cheese, tossed in a creamy tarragon sauce and pepper drops.
Mushroom Capellini
Capellini pasta, portobello, wild mushrooms, fresh spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in a mushroom gravy with fresh herbs.
Risotto al Funghi
Italian style rice with a touch of cream, tossed with sautéed wild mushrooms and asparagus, in a mushroom gravy. Drizzled with truffle oil.
Risotto di Mare
Pollo
Chicken Madeira
Chicken breast cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and amushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast cutlets floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast cutlets floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.
Carne
Divieto Steak
Enjoy this house specialty. Grilled to perfection skirt steak in our signature mushroom-Madeira wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Filet Mignon
Grilled juicy beef tenderloin in a delicious red wine sauce with mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Lamb Chops
Six flavorful lamb chops grilled to your taste. Served over roasted potatoes toosed with spinach and a Malbec wine reduction with figs.
Pork Ossobuco
Slowly braised pork shank in a fresh herb gravy. Served over delicious creamy risotto with mushrooms.
Rustic RibEye
Seasoned with a perfect combination of spices, cooked to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach and chimichurri sauce.
Veal Madeira
Veal cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and a mushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Veal Marsala
Veal cutlets lightly floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.
Veal Picatta
Veal cutlets lightly floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms, and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.
Veal Scallopini
Sautéed tender veal cutlets with capers, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes, in a wine mushroom gravy with fresh herbs. Served with capellini pasta with butter and parsley.
Pesce
Branzino
Grilled to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach, topped with a lemon-butter sauce, capers and pepper drops.
Divieto Tuna
Cooked to perfection. Served with capellini pasta tossed with butter and parsley. Topped with a savory butter sauce, fine herbs, white wine, green onions and garlic.
Grouper Scampi
Lightly floured, sautéed in a lemon-butter sauce with roasted garlic, basil, and tomatoes, served over linguine pasta.
Lemon SeaBass
Topped with an exquisite lemon-butter sauce. Served with creamy risotto and grilled asparagus.
Tuscan Salmon
Grilled to perfection, topped with garlic, freshly squeezed lemon juice, olive oil and herbs. Served with Parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus.
Pizza
Bianca Pizza
A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
Burrata Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.
Margherita Pizza
A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
Prosciutto Pizza
Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
Nonos Extravaganza
Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
Toscana Pizza
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
GF Bianca Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
GF Burrata Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.
GF Margherita
Gluten free pizza dough. A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
GF Prosciutto Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
GF Nono's Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
GF Toscana Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
Dolci
Tiramisu
Delicious ladyfingers, dipped in espresso, amaretto, and coffee liquor, layered with mascarpone-vanilla mousse.
Creme Brulee
A traditional vanilla custard topped with caramelized brown sugar and fresh berries.
Fudge Brownie
Finished with walnuts. Served warm with vanilla ice cream topped with a red wine-berry mixed compote.
Tuxedo Bombe
Savory chocolate cake filled with vanilla and chocolate mousse. Covered with chocolate ganache.
Divieto Cannoli
Crispy crusted tubes filled with sweetened Ricotta cheese, finished with chocolate and pistachio.
Cheesecake
Cheesecake at its best! Served with a red wine-berry mixed compote.
Caramello Latte
A moist sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk, covered with dulce de leche and candied walnuts.
Sides
Side Caesar Salad
Side Truffle Fries
Side Risotto
Side French Fries
Side House Salad
Side Sauteed Veggies
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Roasted Potatoes
Side Steam Broccoli
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Polenta
Side Anchovies
Side Mix Mushrooms
Side Dressing
Side Protein
N/A Beverages
Mocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Located in the beautiful city of Estero, FL. Our venue is conveniently located in Coconut Point Mall, offering a lovely outdoor seating area, and private dining spaces for large groups. Some of our top picks are our Lemon-Butter Sea Bass, our thin crust pizzas, our signature Ruota di Parmigiano prepared table side, and our homemade Caramello al Latte for dessert. Divieto's full bar offers a wide selection of wines, plus signature and classical cocktails
