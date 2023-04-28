Restaurant header imageView gallery

Divieto Ristorante - Estero

review star

No reviews yet

Village Shops Way

Suite 101

Estero, FL 33928

Popular Items

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Our unique version of this Italian classic, with chicken, a touch of cream and fresh spinach.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and basil leaves topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$19.50

Tossed in a cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese sauce.

Food

Antipasti

Antipasto Misto

Antipasto Misto

$29.95

Prosciutto, hot capicola, sopressata, coppa, asiago and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Served with marinatedmixed olives, fig marmalade and focaccia bread.

Bruschetta Siciliana

Bruschetta Siciliana

$12.95

Slices of toasted Italian bread with melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with tomatoes marinated in garlic, olive oil and basil.

Burrata

Burrata

$15.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella cheese served over a bed of arugula, with cherry tomatoes, drizzled with pesto and balsamic glaze. Served with focaccia bread.

Divieto Polpo

Divieto Polpo

$21.95

Tender marinated octopus cook to perfection, served over roasted potatoes, peppers, chickpeas, red onion, with extravirgin olive oil and spicy mayonnaise.

Eggplant Parmiginana

Eggplant Parmiginana

$15.50

Deep fried, beer-battered eggplant slices, topped with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$17.95

Sautéed in a spicy pomodoro sauce. Served with garlic bread. pomodoro and garlic aioli sauce. Served with focaccia bread.

Spinach Formaggio

Spinach Formaggio

$15.50

A creamy dip of spinach and artichoke hearts, blended with a mixture of cheeses. Served with garlic bread.

Zuppe

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Our unique version of this Italian classic, with chicken, a touch of cream and fresh spinach.

Insalate

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, tossed in our delicious Caesar dressing, with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and basil leaves topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$21.95

Mixed greens, chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Herb Crusted Salmon Salad

Herb Crusted Salmon Salad

$22.95

Served over fresh arugula, spinach, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, red onions, asparagus and red peppers. Tossedin our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Divieto Pear Salad

Divieto Pear Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens tossed in a citrus dressing, served with carrots, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and fresh pear.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$17.95

Tricolor quinoa mixed with chickpeas, cucumber, peppers, cherry tomatoes, beets, and Italian dressing. Topped with feta cheese.

Sesame Tuna Salad

Sesame Tuna Salad

$21.95

Served with mixed greens, carrots, zucchini, peppers, cucumber and mandarin oranges. Tossed in a light citrus sesame dressing.

Pasta

Ruota Di Parmiggiano

Ruota Di Parmiggiano

$24.95

Our ultimate tableside experience! Creamy fettuccine Alfredo tossed in a Parmigiano-Reggiano wheel for anextraordinarily rich flavor.

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$19.50

Tossed in a cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese sauce.

Mascarpone Pasta

Mascarpone Pasta

$22.95

Penne pasta with sautéed blackened shrimp, chicken, carrots, mushrooms and green peas. Tossed in a garlic mascarpone cream sauce.

Lasagne Bolognese

Lasagne Bolognese

$22.50

Layers of thin pasta, hearty meat sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, topped with a delicious pink sauce.

Frutti di Mare

Frutti di Mare

$28.95

Linguine pasta tossed with shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari with garlic, white wine and basil in a savory pomodoro sauce.

Fiocchi di Pera

Fiocchi di Pera

$22.50

Delicious pasta stuffed with pear and Italian cheeses, in a four cheese cream sauce. Topped with fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and candied walnuts.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$21.50

Spaghetti pasta tossed with pancetta, egg yolk and black pepper in a creamy Parmigiano Reggiano sauce.

Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$22.50

Nonna´s recipe! Served with all-beef meatballs tossed in a savory Bolognese sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Fusilli Salmone

Fusilli Salmone

$21.50

Sautéed salmon, sweet peas and fusilli pasta, tossed in a brandy parmesan cream sauce.

Gnocchi Pesto

Gnocchi Pesto

$22.50

Potato dumplings and sautéed shrimp. Tossed with a homemade pesto sauce and toasted pine nuts.

Ling Sicilia

Ling Sicilia

$23.95

Linguine pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions capers, Kalamata olives, in a light lemon-butter cream sauce. Topped with grilled shrimp.

Ling Vongole

Ling Vongole

$22.50

Linguine pasta tossed with baby clams, garlic and parsley in a white wine sauce with a touch of extra virgin olive oil.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$29.95

Pasta filled with lobster and ricotta cheese, tossed in a creamy tarragon sauce and pepper drops.

Mushroom Capellini

Mushroom Capellini

$19.50

Capellini pasta, portobello, wild mushrooms, fresh spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in a mushroom gravy with fresh herbs.

Risotto al Funghi

Risotto al Funghi

$25.95

Italian style rice with a touch of cream, tossed with sautéed wild mushrooms and asparagus, in a mushroom gravy. Drizzled with truffle oil.

Risotto di Mare

$29.95

Pollo

Chicken Madeira

Chicken Madeira

$23.95

Chicken breast cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and amushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.95

Chicken breast cutlets floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$23.95

Chicken breast cutlets floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.

Carne

Divieto Steak

Divieto Steak

$39.95

Enjoy this house specialty. Grilled to perfection skirt steak in our signature mushroom-Madeira wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$45.95

Grilled juicy beef tenderloin in a delicious red wine sauce with mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$41.95

Six flavorful lamb chops grilled to your taste. Served over roasted potatoes toosed with spinach and a Malbec wine reduction with figs.

Pork Ossobuco

Pork Ossobuco

$36.50

Slowly braised pork shank in a fresh herb gravy. Served over delicious creamy risotto with mushrooms.

Rustic RibEye

Rustic RibEye

$41.95

Seasoned with a perfect combination of spices, cooked to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach and chimichurri sauce.

Veal Madeira

Veal Madeira

$28.95

Veal cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and a mushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Veal cutlets lightly floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$28.95

Breaded veal topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.

Veal Picatta

Veal Picatta

$28.95

Veal cutlets lightly floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms, and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.

Veal Scallopini

Veal Scallopini

$28.95

Sautéed tender veal cutlets with capers, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes, in a wine mushroom gravy with fresh herbs. Served with capellini pasta with butter and parsley.

Pesce

Branzino

Branzino

$41.50

Grilled to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach, topped with a lemon-butter sauce, capers and pepper drops.

Divieto Tuna

Divieto Tuna

$29.95

Cooked to perfection. Served with capellini pasta tossed with butter and parsley. Topped with a savory butter sauce, fine herbs, white wine, green onions and garlic.

Grouper Scampi

Grouper Scampi

$29.95

Lightly floured, sautéed in a lemon-butter sauce with roasted garlic, basil, and tomatoes, served over linguine pasta.

Lemon SeaBass

Lemon SeaBass

$45.95

Topped with an exquisite lemon-butter sauce. Served with creamy risotto and grilled asparagus.

Tuscan Salmon

Tuscan Salmon

$29.95

Grilled to perfection, topped with garlic, freshly squeezed lemon juice, olive oil and herbs. Served with Parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus.

Pizza

Bianca Pizza

Bianca Pizza

$20.50

A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.

Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$21.50

Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.50

A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$19.95

Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

Nonos Extravaganza

Nonos Extravaganza

$20.95

Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

Toscana Pizza

Toscana Pizza

$20.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.

GF Bianca Pizza

GF Bianca Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free pizza dough. A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.

GF Burrata Pizza

GF Burrata Pizza

$21.50

Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$17.50

Gluten free pizza dough. A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

GF Prosciutto Pizza

GF Prosciutto Pizza

$19.95

Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

GF Nono's Pizza

GF Nono's Pizza

$20.95

Gluten free pizza dough. Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

GF Toscana Pizza

GF Toscana Pizza

$20.95

Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.

Dolci

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.95

Delicious ladyfingers, dipped in espresso, amaretto, and coffee liquor, layered with mascarpone-vanilla mousse.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$9.50

A traditional vanilla custard topped with caramelized brown sugar and fresh berries.

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$10.95

Finished with walnuts. Served warm with vanilla ice cream topped with a red wine-berry mixed compote.

Tuxedo Bombe

Tuxedo Bombe

$13.95

Savory chocolate cake filled with vanilla and chocolate mousse. Covered with chocolate ganache.

Divieto Cannoli

Divieto Cannoli

$9.50

Crispy crusted tubes filled with sweetened Ricotta cheese, finished with chocolate and pistachio.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.50

Cheesecake at its best! Served with a red wine-berry mixed compote.

Caramello Latte

Caramello Latte

$9.95

A moist sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk, covered with dulce de leche and candied walnuts.

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50
Side Truffle Fries

Side Truffle Fries

$11.50
Side Risotto

Side Risotto

$7.50
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$7.50
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.50
Side Sauteed Veggies

Side Sauteed Veggies

$7.50
Side Grilled Asparagus

Side Grilled Asparagus

$7.50
Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.50
Side Roasted Potatoes

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.50
Side Steam Broccoli

Side Steam Broccoli

$6.50
Side Sauteed Spinach

Side Sauteed Spinach

$6.50
Side Polenta

Side Polenta

$6.50

Side Anchovies

$1.50

Side Mix Mushrooms

$5.95

Side Dressing

S-Ruota Cheese

$3.00

Extra Gorgonzola Cheese

$0.75

Side Protein

Side Chicken

$7.95

Side Shrimp

$8.95

Side Steak

$12.95

Side Salmon

$12.95

Side Prosciutto

$7.00

Side Sauteed Mushroom

$5.95

Side Sweet Peas

$4.00

Side Breaded Chicken

$11.50

Side Crispy Bacon

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Can Coke

$3.75

Can Diet Coke

$3.75

Can Coke Zero

$3.75

Can Sprite

$3.75

Water

LG Pellegrino

$8.00

SM Pellegrino

$5.50

LG Panna

$8.00

SM Panna

$5.50

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$8.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Located in the beautiful city of Estero, FL. Our venue is conveniently located in Coconut Point Mall, offering a lovely outdoor seating area, and private dining spaces for large groups. Some of our top picks are our Lemon-Butter Sea Bass, our thin crust pizzas, our signature Ruota di Parmigiano prepared table side, and our homemade Caramello al Latte for dessert. Divieto's full bar offers a wide selection of wines, plus signature and classical cocktails

Village Shops Way, Suite 101, Estero, FL 33928

