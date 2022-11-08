Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Deal Lake Bar + Co

601 Main Street

Loch Arbour, NJ 07711

Popular Items

Burger on the DL
Wings
Blood Orange Salmon

Starters

Ahi Tuna Nachos

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$17.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fried Crispy, Spiced Balsamic

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Fried Calamari, Thai Chili, Coconut Lemongrass Sauce

Chicken Fingers

$14.00
Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Chili

$9.00

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Dynamite Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Everything Ahi Tuna

$19.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Good Soup!

$8.00
Mac + Cheese

Mac + Cheese

$10.00

American Cheese, Smoked Gouda

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Blistered Shishitos, House Ranch, Za’atar Espelette

Tuna Tacos

$15.00
Wings

Wings

$16.00

Crispy Fried Wings, Choice of Sauce

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Greens

Apple Salad

$15.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

South West Taco Salad

$16.00

Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Rotisserie

Rotisserie Chicken

$18.00+

Comes with 2 Sides + Choice of Sauce

Handhelds

Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Bacon Ranch Mushroom Sandwich

$16.00

Brie Stuffed Wagyu Burger

$19.00
Burger on the DL

Burger on the DL

$15.00

Double Patty Smash Burger, American Cheese, House Pickles, Served with a side of fries

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$17.00

Thinly Sliced Filet + Ribeye, Shishito Pepper Spread, Mushrooms, Cheddar Beer Cheese, Frizzled Onions

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Celery, Pickled Onions, Tomatoes, Romaine, Crushed Potato Chips, House Pickles

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

House Blend Impossible “Meat” Patties, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Pickles, Gluten Free Vegan Bun

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Nashville Mushroom

$16.00
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Double Turkey Burger, Swiss cheese, Circus-Herb Aioli, Pickled Onions, Friseé, Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

DLB Sea Tuna Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Portabella Sandwich

$16.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Entrees

Fish + Chips

$24.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

Meatloaf

$23.00

Blood Orange Salmon

$29.00

Ribs

$25.00

Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$19.00

Sauces

$BBQ Sauce

$Mild Buffalo Sauce

$Hot Buffalo Sauce

$Garlic Butter Sauce

$Thai Chili

$Honey Mustard

$Ranch

$Blue Cheese

$Spicy Mayo

$0.50

$Beer Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

Mayo

Ketchup

Sides

Brussels Sprouts Side

Brussels Sprouts Side

$6.00

French Fries Side

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$6.00

Potato Wedges

$6.00

Roasted Mushrooms Side

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Ceasar

$6.00

Side Chicken Salad

$6.00

Side Colossal Shrimp

$11.00

Side Eggs (2)

$4.00

Side Rotisserie Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Tuna

$12.00
Spaghettios Side

Spaghettios Side

$6.00

Side Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Not just for Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Single Patty, American Cheese, Brioche Bun, French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

American Cheese, Brioche Bread, French Fries

Kids Spaghettios

Kids Spaghettios

$12.00

Choice of Marinara or Butter

Kids Mac + Cheese

$12.00

American + Gouda Cheese

Kids Hot Dog

$12.00

100% Pork Hot Dog, French Fries

Desserts

Cookies + Cream

Cookies + Cream

$9.00

Fried Oreas, Vanilla Creme Anglaise

Donuts

Donuts

$9.00

Fried Donuts, Powdered Sugar, Seasonal Dipping Sauce

Sweet Pretzel Bites

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Good Times At All Times!

Location

601 Main Street, Loch Arbour, NJ 07711

