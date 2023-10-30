- Home
Downtown Cantina Weatherford
105 College Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
Food
Appetizers
Lime-marinated mahi-mahi, & shrimp, lettuce, pico, guac
Queso, guac, salsa, salsa verde (8 oz. each)
8 oz. serving
8 oz. serving
6oz. serving (not avalible for online ordering)
8 oz. serving
8 oz. serving
sliced
sliced
Queso, lettuce, sour cream, jalapenos
Queso, bacon, sour cream, jalapenos
Choice of Cantina House sauce or Buffalo sauce (10 ct./order)
(not avaliable for online ordering)
(not avaliable for online ordering)
Taco Salads
Ground beef or pulled chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
Steak or chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream, guacamole
Pork or brisket, lettuce, queso, pico, sauteed peppers & onions
Mahi mahi, lettuce, cabbage, pepperjack, cheese, guacamole, pico, fried onions
Fried chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico, sauteed peppers & onions
Nachos
Pork, black beans, BBQ, cheddar jack, bacon, sriracha crema, fried onions, pico
Brisket, black beans, BBQ, cheddar jack, bacon, sriracha crema, fried onions, pico
Ground beef, black beans, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomatoes, sriracha crema, jalapenos
Chipotle chicken, black beans, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomatoes, sriracha crema, jalapenos
Bell peppers, onions, zucchinni, squash black beans, potatoes, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomatoes, sriracha crema, jalapenos
Black beans & cheese
Quesadillas
Choice of protein, sauteed bell peppers & onions (served with a side of lettuce, pico, and sriracha crema)
Fried chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, bacon, buffalo sauce, & jalapeno ranch (served with a side of lettuce, pico, and sriracha crema)
Choice of pork or brisket, sauteed bell peppers & onions, BBQ sauce, & sriacha crema (served with a side of lettuce, pico, and sriracha crema)
Choice of pork or brisket, grilled pico, Cantina house wing sauce (served with a side of lettuce, pico, and sriracha crema)
Sauteed bell peppers & onions, zucchini, squash (served with a side of lettuce, pico, and sriracha crema)
(served with a side of lettuce, pico, and sriracha crema)
Chicken Tacos
Fried chicken, cheddar jack, bacon, potatoes, jalapeno ranch
Buffalo tossed fried chicken, cheddar jack, bacon, potatoes, lettuce, pico
Buffalo tossed fried chicken, cilantro-lime slaw, ranch
Fried chicken, sriracha slaw, spicy pickle, spicy mayo
Fried chicken, pepperjack, bacon, pico, lettuce, jalapeno ranch
Fried chicken, grilled onions, jalapenos, pickles, BBQ sauce
Beef Tacos
Hand-cut sirloin, shrimp, pepperjack, pico, potatoes, fried onions
Slow-smoked pulled brisket, pepperjack, sriracha slaw, fried onions
Hand-cut sirloin, bell peppers, queso, fried onions
Slow-smoked pulled brisket, grilled onions, jalapenos, pickles, BBQ sauce
Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
Slow-roasted beef, pepperjack, onions, served with a side of stock for dippin'
Fish Tacos
Grilled Mahi Mahi, cilantro-lime slaw, pico, cotija
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy pickles, spicy mayo
Grilled shrimp, jalapeno cheddar jack grits, bacon, cotija
Grilled catfish, jalapeno broccoli slaw pico, cotija
Veggie Tacos
Fried plantains, sauteed veggies, mango-pineapple vinagrette, cotija
Fried cauliflower, cabbage, cojita, sweet thai chili aoili
Black beans, guac, potatoes, , fried onions, pico
Sauteed bell peppers, onions, squash, zucchini
Pork Tacos
Pulled pork, sriracha crema, peach salsa, cojita
Pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions pickles, house mustard
MOTHER OF ALL TACOS! Pulled pork, pepperjack, bacon, award-winning blueberry sauce, fried onions
Pulled pork, Cantina house wing sauce, cotija
Pulled pork, jalapeno broccoli slaw, pico, cotija
Street Style Tacos
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime (gluten-free)
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime (gluten-free)
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime (gluten-free)
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime (gluten-free)
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime (gluten-free)
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime (gluten-free)
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime (gluten-free)
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime (gluten-free)
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime (gluten-free)
served on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, lime
Taco Platters
Sides
Kids Meals
Desserts
Extras
Beer
Canned
Seltzers
NA Beer
ToGo Alcohol
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tacos. Beer. Tequila. Mas
105 College Avenue, Weatherford, TX 76086