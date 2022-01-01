Drifter's Riverfront Bar & Grill
55716 Front Street
Astor, FL 32102
Appetizers
Southwest Egg Rolls
Served with Cajun Ranch
Onion Rings
Served with Onion Ring Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce
Boneless Buffalo Bites
Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Basket of Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Cinnamon Butter
Fried Pickles
(Fresh Hand Breaded)
Fried Mushrooms
(Fresh Hand Breaded)
Fried Corn Nuggets
Fried Okra
Fried Green Beans
Served with Ranch
Fried Banana Peppers
Fresh Hand Breaded & Served with Ranch
Mac & Cheese Bites
Jalapeno Poppers
Filled with Cream Cheese - Served with Ranch
Nachos Supreme
Large Portion of Corn Chips-Topped with Chili, Nacho Cheese, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Homemade Salsa. ( Add Ground Beef, Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp for $3.00)
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chips & Cheese
Potato Skins
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Chives Served with a Side of Sour Cream
Gator Tail
Served with Sweet Red Chili Sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp
Eight (8) Fried Shrimp Served with a Side of Spicy Boom Boom Sauce
Frog Legs
Fish Dip
Served with Crackers
Kids & Senior Menu
Salads
Sides
Baskets
Fried Shrimp Basket
12 Butterfly Shrimp Hand Breaded Cooked Golden Brown Served With your choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce
Fried Oyster Basket
Fresh Oysters Hand Breaded and Cooked Golden Brown, Served with Your Choice of Side.
Fried Clam Strip Basket
Served with Your Choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce
Fish & Chips
8oz White Flakey Mild Flavored Filet Served with Fries as a Side Unless Alternate is Requested. Your Choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce.
Grouper Finger Basket
Fresh Oysters Hand Breaded and Cooked Golden Brown, Served with Your Choice of Side.
Chicken Tenderloin Basket
Hand Breaded Jumbo Chicken Tenderloin Strips with your Choice of Sauce: Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ
Sandwiches
Burger
Fresh Burger Cooked to Your Temperature. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Add the Following Toppings for $.50 each: Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeños, Wing Sauce or Grilled Onions. Add Bacon-$1.00
Chicken Sandwich
Fried, Grilled, Blackened or Lemon Pepper. Huge Chicken Breast, Seasoned with Our Special Blend Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Add the Following Toppings for $.50 each: Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeños, Grilled Onions or Wing Sauce. Add Bacon-$1.00
Fish Sandwich
Fried, Grilled, Blackened or Lemon Pepper. 8oz White Flakey Mild Flavored Filet Served on Amoroso Hoagie. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Mahi Sandwich
Grilled, Blackened or Lemon Pepper. 8oz Filet Served on a Bun Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly Sliced Ribeye with Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Topped with White American Cheese on Amoroso Hoagie
Chicken Cheesesteak
Fresh Chicken Breast with Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Topped with White American Cheese on Amoroso Hoagie
Rueben
Fresh Slowly Guiness Braised Corned Beef Topped with Swiss, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing Served on Marble Rye
BLT
6 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon with Fresh Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Buttered White Bread
Cuban
Slow Roasted Mojo Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle Chips, Mustard and Served on Pressed Authentic Cuban Bread
Grilled Cheese
(Add Bacon or Tomato - $1.00 ea)
Shrimp PoBoy
Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp Served on a Hoagie Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and a Side of Remoulade Sauce.
Oyster PoBoy
Hand Breaded Oysters Served on a Hoagie Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and a Side of Remoulade Sauce.
Soft Shell Crab PoBoy
French Dip
Thinly Sliced Ribeye topped with Provolone Cheese, Served on an Amorosa Hoagie with a side of Au Jus. Add Mushrooms or Onions -.50 cents each
Tijuana Flat
Philly Meat, Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, And Your Choice of Wing Sauce: MILD, MEDIUM or HOT. Served on a Flour Tortilla and Tri-folded Topped with Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream
Quesadilla
Made with Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Jalapenos and Diced Tomatoes. On a 12” Flour Tortilla Served with Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream. Add CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF, SHRIMP or STEAK for $3.00
Chicken Tacos
On a 6” Soft Flour Tortilla, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato , Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Black Beans & Rice
Shrimp Tacos
On a 6” Soft Flour Tortilla, Topped with House Made Coleslaw, Fresh Cilantro Served with a Lime Wedge, Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Black Beans & Rice
Mahi Tacos
On a 6” Soft Flour Tortilla, Topped with House Made Coleslaw, Fresh Cilantro Served with a Lime Wedge, Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Black Beans & Rice
Chicken Wrap
Grilled, Blackened, Lemon Pepper or Fried. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Add the Following Toppings for $.50 each: Wing Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeños or Grilled Onions. Add Bacon-$1.00
Shrimp Wrap
Grilled, Blackened, Lemon Pepper or Fried. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Add the Following Toppings for $.50 each: Wing Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeños or Grilled Onions. Add Bacon-$1.00
Mahi Rueben
Seafood
Crab Legs
(Steamed) 1 lb
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB
Half Pound of Steamed U-12 Tiger Shrimp Served with Butter, Cocktail or Tartar
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1 LB
Full Pound of Steamed U-12 Tiger Shrimp Served with Butter, Cocktail or Tartar
Mussels
1lb. Served with Garlic Bread
Catfish Fingerlings
Bone-In One Pound Serve with Your Choice of Cocktail or Tartar
Ahi Tuna 1/2lb
Dinners
Solo Protein
Extras
Side Japs
Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Side Bacon
Side Pickles
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Peppers
Grilled Onions
Side Sauerkraut
Side Diced Onion
Side Diced Tomato
Side Shredded Cheddar
Garlic Bread
Chip Refill
Dill Relish
Sweet Relish
2 oz Chili
Cup Chili
2 oz Nacho Cheese
Cup Nacho Cheese
2 oz Queso
Cup Queso
Dip & Celery
Salsa
Cup salsa
Au ju
N/A Bevs
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Mr Pibb
Gingerale
Tonic
Root Beer
Mellow Yellow
Club Soda
Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Arnold Palmer
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Bottle Water
Coffee
Grapefruit
Orange Juice
Cranberry
Pineapple
Red Bull
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
55716 Front Street, Astor, FL 32102