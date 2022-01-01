Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drifter's Riverfront Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

55716 Front Street

Astor, FL 32102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wings

5 Wings

$9.95

10 Wings

$14.95

20 Wings

$24.95

50 Wings

$61.95

100 Wings

$122.95

Appetizers

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.95

Served with Cajun Ranch

Onion Rings

$7.95

Served with Onion Ring Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Served with Marinara Sauce

Boneless Buffalo Bites

$10.95

Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Basket of Fries

$5.95

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Served with Cinnamon Butter

Fried Pickles

$7.95

(Fresh Hand Breaded)

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

(Fresh Hand Breaded)

Fried Corn Nuggets

$7.95

Fried Okra

$7.95

Fried Green Beans

$8.95

Served with Ranch

Fried Banana Peppers

$8.95

Fresh Hand Breaded & Served with Ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Filled with Cream Cheese - Served with Ranch

Nachos Supreme

$11.95

Large Portion of Corn Chips-Topped with Chili, Nacho Cheese, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Homemade Salsa. ( Add Ground Beef, Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp for $3.00)

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Chips & Queso

$5.95

Chips & Cheese

$5.95

Potato Skins

$7.95

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Chives Served with a Side of Sour Cream

Gator Tail

$13.95

Served with Sweet Red Chili Sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.95

Eight (8) Fried Shrimp Served with a Side of Spicy Boom Boom Sauce

Frog Legs

$14.95

Fish Dip

$8.95

Served with Crackers

Kids & Senior Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Hot Dog Basket

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Fried Shrimp Basket

$9.95

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cheese.

Side Salad

$4.95

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cheese

Soups

Chili

$7.95

Seafood Chowder

$10.95

Soup of the Day

$7.95

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Black Beans & Rice

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95Out of stock

ColeSlaw

$3.95Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Collard Greens

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95Out of stock

Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.95

12 Butterfly Shrimp Hand Breaded Cooked Golden Brown Served With your choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce

Fried Oyster Basket

$17.95Out of stock

Fresh Oysters Hand Breaded and Cooked Golden Brown, Served with Your Choice of Side.

Fried Clam Strip Basket

$12.95

Served with Your Choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce

Fish & Chips

$14.95

8oz White Flakey Mild Flavored Filet Served with Fries as a Side Unless Alternate is Requested. Your Choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce.

Grouper Finger Basket

$13.95

Fresh Oysters Hand Breaded and Cooked Golden Brown, Served with Your Choice of Side.

Chicken Tenderloin Basket

$12.95

Hand Breaded Jumbo Chicken Tenderloin Strips with your Choice of Sauce: Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ

Sandwiches

Burger

$12.95

Fresh Burger Cooked to Your Temperature. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Add the Following Toppings for $.50 each: Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeños, Wing Sauce or Grilled Onions. Add Bacon-$1.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Fried, Grilled, Blackened or Lemon Pepper. Huge Chicken Breast, Seasoned with Our Special Blend Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Add the Following Toppings for $.50 each: Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeños, Grilled Onions or Wing Sauce. Add Bacon-$1.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.95

Fried, Grilled, Blackened or Lemon Pepper. 8oz White Flakey Mild Flavored Filet Served on Amoroso Hoagie. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Mahi Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Grilled, Blackened or Lemon Pepper. 8oz Filet Served on a Bun Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95

Thinly Sliced Ribeye with Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Topped with White American Cheese on Amoroso Hoagie

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.95

Fresh Chicken Breast with Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Topped with White American Cheese on Amoroso Hoagie

Rueben

$14.95

Fresh Slowly Guiness Braised Corned Beef Topped with Swiss, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing Served on Marble Rye

BLT

$9.95

6 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon with Fresh Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Buttered White Bread

Cuban

$14.95

Slow Roasted Mojo Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle Chips, Mustard and Served on Pressed Authentic Cuban Bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

(Add Bacon or Tomato - $1.00 ea)

Shrimp PoBoy

$12.95

Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp Served on a Hoagie Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and a Side of Remoulade Sauce.

Oyster PoBoy

$12.95Out of stock

Hand Breaded Oysters Served on a Hoagie Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and a Side of Remoulade Sauce.

Soft Shell Crab PoBoy

$14.95Out of stock

French Dip

$14.95

Thinly Sliced Ribeye topped with Provolone Cheese, Served on an Amorosa Hoagie with a side of Au Jus. Add Mushrooms or Onions -.50 cents each

Tijuana Flat

$14.95Out of stock

Philly Meat, Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, And Your Choice of Wing Sauce: MILD, MEDIUM or HOT. Served on a Flour Tortilla and Tri-folded Topped with Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream

Quesadilla

$10.95Out of stock

Made with Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Jalapenos and Diced Tomatoes. On a 12” Flour Tortilla Served with Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream. Add CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF, SHRIMP or STEAK for $3.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.95

On a 6” Soft Flour Tortilla, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato , Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Black Beans & Rice

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

On a 6” Soft Flour Tortilla, Topped with House Made Coleslaw, Fresh Cilantro Served with a Lime Wedge, Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Black Beans & Rice

Mahi Tacos

$13.95Out of stock

On a 6” Soft Flour Tortilla, Topped with House Made Coleslaw, Fresh Cilantro Served with a Lime Wedge, Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa, Black Beans & Rice

Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Grilled, Blackened, Lemon Pepper or Fried. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Add the Following Toppings for $.50 each: Wing Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeños or Grilled Onions. Add Bacon-$1.00

Shrimp Wrap

$13.95

Grilled, Blackened, Lemon Pepper or Fried. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Add the Following Toppings for $.50 each: Wing Sauce, Cheese, Mushrooms, Jalapeños or Grilled Onions. Add Bacon-$1.00

Mahi Rueben

$15.95Out of stock

Seafood

Crab Legs

$35.95

(Steamed) 1 lb

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB

$15.95

Half Pound of Steamed U-12 Tiger Shrimp Served with Butter, Cocktail or Tartar

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1 LB

$29.95

Full Pound of Steamed U-12 Tiger Shrimp Served with Butter, Cocktail or Tartar

Mussels

$12.95

1lb. Served with Garlic Bread

Catfish Fingerlings

$14.95

Bone-In One Pound Serve with Your Choice of Cocktail or Tartar

Ahi Tuna 1/2lb

$15.95

Dinners

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.95Out of stock

Fresh Corned Beef Slowly Braised in Guiness. Served with Fresh Steamed Cabbage, Skin on Red Potatoes & Carrots.

14oz Prime Ribeye Steak

$34.95

Grilled to Perfection and served with Your Choice of 2 Sides & a Side Salad

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Irish Cheesecake

$7.95

Reeses Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95

Solo Protein

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Mahi

$10.00Out of stock

Swai

$6.00

Shrimp (8)

$10.00

Shrimp (16)

$5.00

Extras

Side Japs

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.50

Grilled Peppers

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Side Sauerkraut

$0.50

Side Diced Onion

$0.50

Side Diced Tomato

$0.50

Side Shredded Cheddar

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Chip Refill

$2.00

Dill Relish

$0.50

Sweet Relish

$0.50

2 oz Chili

$0.50

Cup Chili

$2.00

2 oz Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Cup Nacho Cheese

$2.00

2 oz Queso

$0.50

Cup Queso

$3.00

Dip & Celery

$2.00

Salsa

$0.50

Cup salsa

$2.50

Au ju

$2.00

Sauces $

Mild$

$0.50

Medium$

$0.50

Hot$

$0.50

Minced Garlic$

$0.50

Teriyaki$

$0.50

Lemon Pepper$

$0.50

Cajun$

$0.50

Jerk$

$0.50

BBQ$

$0.50

Mango Habanero$

$1.00

Hot Honey$

$1.00

Nashville Hot$

$1.00

Kickin Bourbon$

$1.00

Sweet Teriyaki$

$1.00

Sweet Red Chili$

$1.00

Carolina Reaper$

$1.00

Buffalo Ranch$

$1.00

Garlic Parm$

$1.00

Cocktail$

$0.50

Tartar$

$0.50

Honey Mustard$

$0.50

Italian$

$0.50

Ranch$

$0.50

Blue Cheese$

$0.50

Thousand Island$

$0.50

Caesar$

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette$

$0.50

Sour Cream$

$0.50

Butter$

$0.50

Horseradish$

$0.50

Remoulade$

$0.50

N/A Bevs (Copy)

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Mr Pibb

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Mellow Yellow

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Red Bull

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

55716 Front Street, Astor, FL 32102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Elusive Grape
orange star4.7 • 278
129 N Woodland Blvd Deland, FL 32720
View restaurantnext
BYTE a Modern Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
145 N. Woodland Blvd. Deland, FL 32720
View restaurantnext
The Parched Oak - 145 North Woodland Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
145 North Woodland Boulevard Deland, FL 32720
View restaurantnext
Idle Awhile Resort
orange starNo Reviews
120 Georgetown Landing Road Georgetown, FL 32139
View restaurantnext
Dustin's Bar B Q - Deland - 1375 S Woodland Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1375 S Woodland Blvd Deland, FL 32720
View restaurantnext
Renegades on the River
orange starNo Reviews
1171 Co Rd 309 Crescent City, FL 32112
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Astor
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston