Dutchtown DariBar
111 S Kibler St
New Washington, OH 44854
Popular Items
BURGERS
Hamburger
This hamburger is the king of my heart, with juicy beef patty that never goes out of style. The lettuce, tomatoes and pickles dance in my mouth like it's a love story. The bun is soft like delicate satin and the bun is a Wildest Dream come true. It's a Sweet Escape from the daily grind, and when I take a bite, I can almost hear Taylor singing, "we are never ever ever getting back together" with my old favorite burger joint.
Cheeseburger
A cheeseburger is a quintessential American creation, much like the founding fathers who helped shape this great nation. It's a delicious and hearty sandwich that embodies the values of freedom, equality, and pursuit of happiness. The beef patty is like the foundation of the burger, just as the founding fathers laid the foundation of our democracy. The cheese is like the binding force that holds everything together, much like how the founding fathers united the colonies. And let's not forget about the bun, which is like the Constitution that holds all the ingredients in place and ensures a fair distribution of flavors in every bite. Just like the founding fathers, the cheeseburger is a symbol of American ingenuity, innovation, and spirit.
Double Cheeseburger
The double cheeseburger is the epitome of extravagance in the world of fast food. It's like a luxurious feast between two buns, with not one, but two succulent beef patties that ooze with flavor and richness. The melted cheese is like a crown of decadence, draped over the juicy patties like a velvet cloak. It's a meal fit for a king or queen, and with every bite, you feel like royalty. So go ahead, indulge in the extravagance of a double cheeseburger, and savor the rich and delicious flavors that make it a true masterpiece of fast food cuisine.
Bucksburger
Introducing the Bucksburger - a towering tribute to the champions of the court. This burger is big, bold, and packed with flavor, just like the Buckeye Central Bucks. With juicy beef patties stacked high, topped with crispy bacon and melted cheese, this burger is a slam dunk of deliciousness. And let's not forget about the special sauce, which is like the secret weapon that brings it all together. The Bucksburger is a must-try for any fan of the team, and it's the perfect way to celebrate their victories on and off the court. Comes with Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Pizza Burger
The pizza burger is like the ultimate food love child. It's got the soft and pillowy crust of a pizza, and the juicy, beefy goodness of a burger. It's like they had a wild night out and made a delicious, illegitimate offspring. And let's not forget the toppings - it's like they invited all their friends to the party. It's a culinary adventure that'll make you question everything you thought you knew about food.
HOT DOGS
Hot Dog
The hot dog is a culinary wonder - a meaty, juicy delight that's like a burst of flavor in a bun. It's the perfect balance of savory and sweet, with a snap that'll make you feel like a kid again. Whether you like it plain or loaded with all the fixings, you can't deny the hot dog's place in the pantheon of great American foods. So grab a dog, embrace the nostalgia, and let the good times roll!
Footlong
You love your hot dog so much that you want to have one that's a full foot long. Don't hold back. Don't make excuses. Make it happen.
Coney Dog
The coney dog is a classic American creation - a juicy hot dog topped with hearty meat sauce that's bursting with flavor. The bun is soft and pillowy, and the hot dog itself is plump and savory. It's a meal that's as satisfying as it is delicious, and it's a true staple of American fast food cuisine. The DariBar coney sauce recipe is so secret, it's never been written down.
Ft Long Coney
You loved the coney dog. You already bought it. Now you want another. Just play it safe and buy a whole footlong. Sharon will love you for it.
ENTREES
Chicken Strips
My fellow Americans, let me tell you about chicken strips. They're not just a meal, they're a symbol of our nation's greatness. Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside - a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of the American people. Dip them in your favorite sauce and experience the taste of freedom. So go ahead, enjoy those chicken strips with pride, and remember that anything is possible in this great nation of ours.
Fried Shrimp
Fried shrimp, oh so divine, A flavor that will blow your mind. Golden-brown and oh so crispy, The perfect bite that's never risky. Dip in cocktail sauce or tartar, This dish is sure to raise the bar.
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets, the timeless classic that's not just for kids. Don't be fooled by their small size and playful appearance - these golden nuggets are a versatile and satisfying food for all ages. Dip them in your favorite sauce and enjoy the savory flavor and crispy texture. It's comfort food at its finest, perfect for a quick snack or a meal on the go.
Popcorn Chicken
Popcorn chicken, the bite-sized nuggets of pure joy that will put a smile on your face. Each piece is like a miniature explosion of flavor, with a crispy exterior and a juicy, tender interior. It's the perfect snack for movie nights, game days, or any time you need a little pick-me-up. Yum!
SANDWICHES
Chicken Fritter
The chicken fritter, a culinary wonder that combines the best of fried chicken and hushpuppies. With a crispy exterior and a juicy, tender interior, it's like a little explosion of flavor in every bite. Perfectly seasoned and served hot, it's a crowd-pleaser for any occasion. Dip it in your favorite sauce or enjoy it on its own - either way, the chicken fritter is a must-try for any fried chicken lover.
Seasoned Beef
This sandwich is like a well-traveled cowboy - full of flavor and stories to tell. The tender beef is seasoned to perfection, making your taste buds do a hoedown. Bite into it and you'll be transported to the Wild West, where the sandwiches are hearty and the laughs are plenty. Yeehaw!
Breaded Veal
This breaded veal is like a fancy pants wearing a crispy coating. It's tender and succulent on the inside, and crisp and golden on the outside - just like a true Italian. With every bite, you'll feel like you're dining in a fine restaurant, complete with white tablecloths and a charming waiter. Bellissimo!
BBQ Beef
Listen up, because I'm about to tell you about the most muscular sandwich in the world - the BBQ beef sandwich. This sandwich is like a tank made of meat, with tender, juicy beef that's been slow-cooked to perfection and coated in a smoky BBQ sauce that packs a serious punch. The buns are soft, but the flavors are hard-hitting, with a tangy slaw that brings a crunch to every bite. It's a sandwich that will make you feel like a champion - a true predator of the sandwich world. So come on, what are you waiting for? Dig in and unleash your inner beast with the BBQ beef sandwich.
The BIG T: Pork Tenderloin
Listen up, soldier! This ain't no sissy sandwich, this is the Big T - a pork tenderloin that's been pounded, battered, and fried to perfection. With every bite, you'll feel the crunch of the breading and the juiciness of the meat. This ain't no meal for the faint-hearted, only the toughest and hungriest need apply. So grab a Big T and let your taste buds do battle!
Shredded Chicken
A shredded chicken sandwich - the food that has me hooked for life. It's like a dream come true, with tender chicken cooked to perfection, piled high on a fluffy bun, and topped with your favorite toppings. Each bite is like a burst of flavor that makes you want to savor every moment. It's so good, it's like the only food I'd ever eat. Who needs anything else when you have a shredded chicken sandwich in your life?
Grilled Chicken
"Introducing the mighty grilled chicken sandwich! A smoky, juicy chicken breast nestled between soft buns, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and a dollop of creamy mayo. One bite and you'll feel like you've hit the sandwich jackpot. It's a flavor explosion that will make your taste buds dance with joy. So go ahead, take a bite, and experience the deliciousness for yourself!"
Sloppy Joe
A sloppy joe sandwich - the food that's not afraid to get messy. It's like a party in your mouth, with ground beef and tomato sauce dancing on your taste buds. And let's not forget the bun - it's the perfect sponge for all that delicious slop. It's the one sandwich that's not afraid to be itself, messy and unapologetic. So grab a napkin (or ten) and dive into that sloppy joe - just don't wear white!
Fish Sandwich
The fried fish sandwich, a true delight for seafood lovers. With crispy, golden-brown batter encasing a succulent and flavorful fish fillet, it's the ultimate sandwich for those who enjoy the taste of the ocean. Served on a soft bun with a dollop of tartar sauce, it's a mouthwatering treat that will leave you feeling satisfied and content. So take a bite and let the flavors transport you to a seaside paradise.
Grilled Cheese
We know efficiency. For a lazy and tasty meal, there's only one option - grilled cheese. It's simple, delicious, with bread hugging a gooey layer of melted cheese. And the best part? Minimal effort. We just grill it and in minutes, you enjoy a satisfying meal. So why complicate things? Sometimes, the laziest option is also the tastiest.
Fried Bologna
Get ready for a taste of nostalgia with the classic fried bologna sandwich. This sandwich is a nod to simpler times, when a fried bologna sandwich was a staple in every household. A thick slice of bologna is fried to crispy perfection, with a slight char on the edges, giving it a delicious smoky flavor. Nestled between two slices of soft bread and topped with mustard, ketchup, or your favorite condiment, it's a sandwich that's as humble as it is tasty. One bite and you'll feel like you're transported back to your childhood, enjoying a delicious and satisfying sandwich that never goes out of style.
SIDES & SNACKS
French Fries
French fries are the crispy, golden superheroes of the fast food world. They're like little sticks of sunshine, ready to rescue you from hunger and boredom. Each fry is a tiny masterpiece of salty goodness, begging to be dipped in ketchup, mayo, or whatever condiment floats your boat.
Curly Fries
Curly fries are the spiraled wonders of the fast food universe. They're like regular fries, but with a twist (literally). Each fry is a work of art, with a crispy exterior and a fluffy interior that's perfect for dipping in all kinds of sauces. So go ahead, get twisted!
Spicy Fries
Spicy fries are not for the faint of heart. They're a fiery inferno of flavor that will make your taste buds scream and your eyes water. Each fry is a tiny weapon of mass destruction, ready to unleash a torrent of heat and spice on your unsuspecting palate. So proceed with caution, brave soul. [NOTE: this may be exaggerated for affect]
Mushrooms
Mushrooms are the magical little fungi that can turn any dish into a culinary wonderland. They're like tiny sponges of flavor, soaking up whatever herbs, spices, or sauces you throw at them. Each bite is like a forest adventure, full of earthy and umami goodness. So don't be a fun-gi, try them out!
Onion Rings
Onion rings are the sad clowns of the fast food world. They're like round, crunchy tears that make you wonder if there's any joy left in the universe. Each ring is a reminder of life's fragility and the inevitability of heartburn. So eat up, and let the tears flow!
Macaroni Salad
Sharon's famous macaroni salad was a hit at the annual picnic until her dog, Fido, knocked it over. But as the ants swarmed the salad, Sharon realized it tasted even better than before. Her friends agreed, and from that day on, she added a little extra sweetness to the recipe. And Fido? He never missed an opportunity to sneak a bite.
Cheese Sticks
A stick of pure fried goodness that combines melted cheese and fried batter. Indulge in the molten river of dairy bliss that oozes out with every bite.
Broccoli Poppers
Broccoli poppers, a delightful amalgamation of cruciferous vegetables and starchy goodness. A crispy exterior gives way to a tender interior, rich in phytonutrients and fiber. The perfect bite-sized morsel, brimming with flavor and nutrition. A veritable symphony of taste and texture, fit for the most discerning palate.
Jalapeño Poppers
What's the deal with jalapeno poppers? I mean, who came up with this idea? "Hey, let's take a spicy pepper and stuff it with cheese, then deep-fry it until it's a little spicy bomb." It's like a dare that you can eat. But you know what? They're delicious. It's like a party in your mouth, with the spice and the creaminess and the crunch. So let's give it up for the jalapeno popper, the ultimate daredevil snack.
Munchers
You ever had "munchers"? No? Well, let me tell you, they're the most mysterious and tantalizing fried food you'll ever taste. Nobody knows what they're made of - some say it's potatoes, others swear it's chicken. All we know is they're crispy, golden brown, and taste amazing. It's like a party in your mouth, with each muncher a delightful surprise. So go ahead, take a bite and join the muncher mystery club. Just don't ask too many questions, or you might spoil the fun.
Fried Pickle Chips
Fried pickles, the comfort food that will make your heart sing. The crispy, spiced exterior gives way to a tangy and satisfying pickle flavor, warming you from the inside out. And really, it's got a little kick! It's like a hug in food form, perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying by yourself. So go ahead, take a bite and savor the goodness.
Cole Slaw
Cole slaw, the ultimate farm-to-table side dish. Freshly-picked cabbage and carrots shredded and mixed with a creamy dressing that's tangy and sweet. It's the perfect complement to any meal, from a backyard barbecue to a country potluck. It's like a taste of the farm on your plate, wholesome and delicious. Dig in, y'all!
Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower, my new addiction! Who knew those tiny florets could be so heavenly when coated in crispy batter and fried to perfection? The crunch, the flavor, the texture - it's like a symphony of taste and texture. And it's even better when dipped in ranch or BBQ. Move over, fried chicken - fried cauliflower is my new go-to comfort food!
Cheddar Bites
Fried cheddar bites, the ultimate indulgence that will take you to a higher plane. Crispy on the outside, gooey and cheesy on the inside - it's like a divine revelation in every bite. The melted cheddar is like a warm embrace from the universe, nourishing both body and soul. Amen to that!
Mini Taco
Mini tacos, a culinary masterpiece that defies the boundaries of flavor and texture. Each miniature tortilla is filled with a symphony of ingredients, a perfect balance of meat, cheese, and spices. The size may be small, but the taste is immense - a whirlwind of taste and texture that will leave you breathless. A true triumph of the culinary arts, the mini taco is not to be taken lightly.
Bosco Breadstick
The Bosco breadstick, a little bundle of joy that packs a punch. It may look unassuming, but inside that doughy exterior lies a delicious surprise - a dab of gooey cheese that will awaken your taste buds. It's the perfect snack for when you need a little pick-me-up, a reminder that even small things can bring great pleasure. So savor every bite of that Bosco breadstick and let it lift your spirit.
Pretzel Bites
Oh, pretzel bites. The little doughy nuggets that make you question why you ever settled for regular pretzels. These bite-sized beauties are soft, warm, and salty enough to make you want to steal a kiss from a sailor. They're perfect for sharing, but let's be real, you'll probably hoard them all for yourself. So go ahead, indulge in these twisted treats, and don't feel bad about it. You deserve this kind of happiness in your life.
Corn Nuggets
Corn nuggets, the golden nuggets of joy that will make you forget all about that silly thing called "calories". These little balls of heaven are crispy on the outside and warm and creamy on the inside, making them the perfect snack for anyone who wants to feel like they're eating a hug. And let's be honest, who doesn't want that? They're like little pieces of fried cornbread that you can pop into your mouth like it's your job. So, go ahead, grab a handful of these little beauties, and let the deliciousness take over. You won't regret it, I promise.
SALADS
Side Salad
Alright, listen up. We've got ourselves a side salad here that's gonna blow your taste buds away. It's crisp, it's fresh, it's got all the right flavors in all the right places. Let me tell you, this salad is like a mini mission impossible - it may seem small, but it packs a punch.
Taco Salad
Behold, the taco salad - a culinary masterpiece of the highest order. Imagine a bed of crisp lettuce, adorned with juicy tomatoes, zesty onions, and savory ground beef, all topped with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. It's a fiesta for your taste buds, and it's as delicious as it is satisfying. Eat up, my friends, and savor the flavor.
Chef Salad
Let me tell you about the chef salad, a true MVP of the salad game, just like LeBron James is in basketball. It's got all the right ingredients, just like how LeBron's got all the right moves on the court. You've got your crisp greens, your tender turkey, your savory ham, and your zesty cheese - all perfectly balanced, just like how LeBron balances his team. And the dressing? It's like a slam dunk - smooth, satisfying, and it ties everything together just like how LeBron's leadership ties his team together. So go ahead and indulge in this chef salad, it's a winner just like LeBron James.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Ah, the grilled chicken salad - the classic "I'm trying to eat healthy" meal. Don't get me wrong, it's tasty, but let's face it, you're basically just eating a bunch of leaves with a side of bird. And what's with the grilled chicken anyway? Are we trying to convince ourselves that it's not just plain old chicken? And the best part? You get to pay extra for the privilege of eating a salad. But hey, at least you can feel good about yourself while you choke down all that roughage.
DESSERTS
Flurries
A flurry is like an edible snow globe, a blizzard of ice cream and candy that will leave you feeling dizzy and delighted. It's like a party in your mouth, with each bite delivering a crazy mix of flavors and textures. So buckle up and get ready for a tasty ride!
Shakes
A frosty beverage that's basically a liquid hug in a glass. It's a sweet, creamy, and irresistible treat made from blending ice cream, milk, and flavorings (chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry are the classics, but don't be afraid to get wild with it).
Sundaes
A magical dessert creation that consists of a heaping scoop (or several) of creamy, frozen goodness smothered in a variety of toppings, syrups, and whipped cream. It's like a sugar-coated masterpiece that's both a work of art and a decadent indulgence.
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Soft serve ice cream in a cone is a delightful frozen treat that's both playful and sophisticated. It's a swirl of velvety smooth ice cream that melts in your mouth, served in a crispy and delicious cone that's just begging to be devoured. The best part? You can enjoy it anywhere, from a summertime stroll to a quick pick-me-up during a long workday.
Hard Dip Ice Cream
Hard Dip ice cream is like a flavor explosion in your mouth that's both satisfying and addictive. It's a scoop (or two, or three) of rich and creamy ice cream that's been perfectly made. Whether you're enjoying it on a hot summer day, as a dessert after a fancy dinner, or as a midnight snack, hard dip ice cream is always there to bring a smile to your face and a little joy to your soul. So go ahead, indulge in your favorite flavor (mint chocolate chip, anyone?), and let the deliciousness take over. Life is too short to skip dessert!
Slushies
Slushies are the ultimate brain freeze experience, perfect for when you want to make your taste buds and your neurons scream at the same time. These frosty drinks are made by blending ice, water, and syrupy flavors that range from cherry to blue raspberry to who-knows-what. The texture is like snow in a cup, but colder and more vicious. It's the perfect drink for when you need to cool down after a long day of hard work, a spicy meal, or a round of hot yoga. So go ahead, take a sip, and brace yourself for the chill. Slushies are not for the faint of heart, but they're definitely for the adventurous and the brave. Are you ready to join the brain freeze club?
Floats
Floats are like the unicorn of the soda world, a magical and mythical creation that combines carbonated beverages with ice cream in a way that defies logic and physics. It's like pouring a fizzy drink into a glass and then adding a scoop of ice cream, and somehow they don't cancel each other out or explode (well, most of the time). The flavors range from classic root beer to orange soda to more experimental combos like Mountain Dew and sherbet (yes, it's a thing). The best part? You get to sip and slurp and scoop at the same time, and the ice cream slowly melts into the soda, creating a sweet and creamy foam that tickles your nose and your taste buds. So go ahead, grab a straw and a spoon, and let the magic happen. Who knows, maybe you'll even spot a unicorn while you're at it.
Malts
Malts are like the sophisticated older sibling of milkshakes, the one who went to college and learned about art and culture and stuff. They're made by blending ice cream, milk, and malt powder, a secret ingredient that gives them a unique and slightly tangy flavor. The texture is like a milkshake, but thicker and creamier, and the flavor profile is like a cross between a milkshake and a biscuit (in the best possible way). And the best part? You get to feel all fancy and cultured while slurping on a straw and enjoying the velvety goodness. So go ahead, put on your monocle and your top hat, and order a malt like the sophisticated adult you are (or pretend to be). Your taste buds will thank you for it.
Banana Splits
Banana splits are the ultimate ice cream conspiracy. They're a clever way to convince you that eating fruit and nuts is healthy, when in reality you're just indulging in a tower of ice cream scoops, smothered in syrups, toppings, and whipped cream. It's like a party on a plate, with a banana as the silent witness. So go ahead, split a banana, and let the good times (and calories) roll.
Hot Fudge Cake
Introducing the infamous hot fudge cake: a warm chocolate cake topped with vanilla ice cream and a luscious layer of hot fudge sauce. The combination of temperatures and textures is a symphony in your mouth. But beware, this indulgent dessert is not for the calorie-conscious. Prepare to feel both satisfied and guilty after indulging in this devilish treat.
Tin Roof Sundae
The Tin Roof Sundae is a classic ice cream dessert that combines creamy vanilla ice cream with rich chocolate sauce and crunchy roasted peanuts. With each spoonful, you'll enjoy a heavenly blend of sweet and savory, creamy and crunchy. It's a comforting and indulgent treat that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and bring a smile to your face. Don't hesitate to order this classic dessert!
Turtle Sundae
Indulge in the decadent Turtle Sundae - a dessert that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream is topped with hot fudge and hot caramel sauce, and then sprinkled with crunchy, caramelized pecans. Every spoonful delivers a divine blend of sweet and nutty flavors, smooth and creamy textures, and warm and cold temperatures. It's a dessert that's simply irresistible!
Avalanches
This refreshing treat starts with a slushie made from your favorite fruity flavors - think blue raspberry, cherry, or grape - all blended to perfection with shaved ice. But the magic doesn't stop there! A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream is then plopped right on top of the slushie, creating a delightful contrast between the cold, icy slush and the rich, smooth ice cream.
DRINKS
Bottled Water
Water, clear and pure, Nourishes life with its allure. From healing wounds to quenching thirst, In every way, it's a universal thirst. It helps grow crops and cools our heat, And without it, life can't repeat. From every drop to every wave, Water flows with power, the world to save. So here's to water, our life's treasure, Let's cherish and protect it with pleasure.
Pop Drinks
Oh, Pepsi, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways. With your bubbly personality and refreshing taste, you bring joy to every sip. Your crisp, cool flavor is like a burst of sunshine on a hot summer day, and your endless varieties always keep me coming back for more. From classic Pepsi to Mountain Dew and Orange Crush, each drink is a symphony of flavors that dances on my tongue. Whether I'm relaxing at home or out on the town, Pepsi is my drink of choice, my one true love.
Homemade Iced Tea
Ah, iced tea - the ultimate thirst-quencher on a hot summer day. A refreshing blend of tea leaves, sweetened just enough to tantalize your taste buds, and chilled to perfection. It's the perfect balance of sweet and tart, with a hint of bitterness that adds depth to its flavor.
Homemade Lemonade
Behold, the beverage of champions - lemonade! A drink so sour it'll make you pucker up like a fish out of water, but so sweet it'll make you forget all your troubles. It's like a rollercoaster for your taste buds, taking you on a wild ride from tart to sweet and back again.
Homemade Sweet Tea
Sweet tea - the perfect balance of sugar and tea leaves, creating a symphony of flavors in every sip. It's a drink that's both refreshing and comforting, like a warm embrace from your grandma. The sweetness dances on your tongue, while the tea leaves provide a subtle bitterness that grounds the drink. It's the perfect companion for any occasion - a hot summer day, a lazy afternoon on the porch, or a family gathering. And let's not forget the sound of ice cubes clinking in the glass, adding a touch of whimsy to the experience. So next time you need a pick-me-up, reach for a glass of sweet tea, and let its deliciousness transport you to a place of calm and contentment.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
For 70+ years, the Dutchtown DariBar has served up scrumptious ice cream and tasty food to New Washington locals. Our iconic shop brings the community together by creating joyful memories. Come visit us today and try our classic or unique flavors!
111 S Kibler St, New Washington, OH 44854