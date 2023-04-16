Dutchtown DariBar

Floats

$3.35 +

Floats are like the unicorn of the soda world, a magical and mythical creation that combines carbonated beverages with ice cream in a way that defies logic and physics. It's like pouring a fizzy drink into a glass and then adding a scoop of ice cream, and somehow they don't cancel each other out or explode (well, most of the time). The flavors range from classic root beer to orange soda to more experimental combos like Mountain Dew and sherbet (yes, it's a thing). The best part? You get to sip and slurp and scoop at the same time, and the ice cream slowly melts into the soda, creating a sweet and creamy foam that tickles your nose and your taste buds. So go ahead, grab a straw and a spoon, and let the magic happen. Who knows, maybe you'll even spot a unicorn while you're at it.