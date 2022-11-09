Fall Beer Pairing Dinner 11/3/22

$50.00

*Thursday, November 3rd at 6PM* This purchase is for the sale of one (1) ticket to the EBC West Fall 2022 Beer Dinner. *Beer Dinner consists of a 5 course meal. *Each course paired with EBC beer. *Multiple tickets may be purchased by selecting the quantity needed below. *Please provide identification for proof of ticket upon arrival. *Tickets for this event are limited!