Gastropubs
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

EBC West

review star

No reviews yet

34 West Main Street

Fredonia, NY 14063

Order Again

Popular Items

Goat Cheese Salad
EBC West Burger
Fall Beer Pairing Dinner 11/3/22

Fall Beer Dinner Thursday 11/3/22 @ 6PM

Fall Beer Pairing Dinner 11/3/22

$50.00

*Thursday, November 3rd at 6PM* This purchase is for the sale of one (1) ticket to the EBC West Fall 2022 Beer Dinner. *Beer Dinner consists of a 5 course meal. *Each course paired with EBC beer. *Multiple tickets may be purchased by selecting the quantity needed below. *Please provide identification for proof of ticket upon arrival. *Tickets for this event are limited!

Draft

Pitchers

$18.00

32oz Crowler

$12.00

Cans & Bottles (NO DELIVERY)

St Jacobs Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

St Jacobs Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

$6.00

Starters

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$13.00

Four large soft pretzels served w/ house-made beer cheese sauce.

Chicken Wings Single

Chicken Wings Single

$17.00

Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Cajun Hot, Garlic Romano, or Sesame Teriyaki. Served w/ house-made blue cheese, celery & carrots.

Truffle Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Nachos

$17.00

Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, Cotjia Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Beer Cheese, Cilantro Sour Cream

Soups

Spicy African Peanut

$6.00

Chicken, Peppers, Tomato, Peanuts, Coconut Milk

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Cream, Nutmeg

Salads

Add grilled or crispy chicken, or shrimp - 4 / 4 / 6 /
Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Arcadian greens, cranberries, granny smith apples, goat cheese, walnuts, shredded carrots & your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Grilled/Crispy Chicken, Hot Sauce, Crumbly Blue, Shredded Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Lemon, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Handhelds

Served with House Chips and a pickle.
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Grilled cajun shrimp, house slaw, cojita cheese, fresh salsa, drizzled with chipotle aioli.

Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$20.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, house slaw, cojita cheese, fresh salsa, drizzled with chipotle aioli.

EBC West Burger

EBC West Burger

$15.00

Two 4 oz patties, brioche roll, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce.

Jalapeño Popper Burger

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Two 4oz Patties, Brioche Role, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Pickled Jalapeño, LTOP, Fries.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger, Brioche Roll, Cheddar, LTOP, Fries

Philly Beer Cheese Steak

Philly Beer Cheese Steak

$15.00

Shaved rib-eye, onion, bell pepper, house Beer Cheese sauce, hoagie roll.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Hand-Breaded Tenders, Carrots, Celery, Bleu Cheese, Choice Sauce

Entrees

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our Gorgonzola cream sauce, topped w/grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

One 8.5 oz Beer Battered Haddock fillet, French fries, coleslaw, house tartar sauce and lemon wedge.

Sides

Fries - Large

$6.00

Fries - Small

$4.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Tots

$4.00

Truffle Fries - Small

$5.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese - Large

$9.00

Cream sauce, cheddar cheese, cavatappi pasta.

Mac & Cheese - Small

$5.00

Kids Menu

Served with House Chips and a Pickle

Kids Burger w/ Fries

$9.00

W/ or w/o Cheddar Cheese

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$9.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders, carrots, celery

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

W/ Cheddar Cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Welcome to EBC West!

Ellicottville Brewing Company image
Ellicottville Brewing Company image
Ellicottville Brewing Company image
Main pic

