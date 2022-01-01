- Home
El Azteca Cantina 3953 Vineyard Drive
3953 Vineyard Drive
Dunkirk, NY 14048
Popular Items
Beer
Cocktails
Beverage
Appetizers
Cheese Nachos
Nachos with Beans
Nachos with Beef
Cheese Fries
Nachos with Chicken
Jalapeño Poppers
Mexican Spring Rolls
Made with chicken, cheese and black beans. Served with chipotle sauce.
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Azteca Dip
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with chorizo (Mexican sausage)
Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with nacho cheese.
Salsa
chips salsa
chips
Cheese Dip With Food
Guacamole With Food
Sour Cream With Food
Side Orders
Childrens Plates
kids A
Taco bowl, rice, ground beef, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
kids B
One taco, refried beans and Spanish rice.
kids C
Burrito and taco.
Kids D
Mexican hamburger and french fries.
kids E
One burrito and Spanish rice.
kids F
Cheese quesadilla and Spanish rice.
kids G
Chicken finger and french fries.
kids H
Mozzarella sticks and french fries.
kids I
Quesadilla and French Fries.
adult
Vegetarian Plates
veggie A
One cheese burrito, one taco, refried beans and Spanish rice.
veggie B
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one quesadilla.
veggie C
One bean burrito, one tostada and one cheese enchilada.
veggie D
One chalupa, one bean taco, Spanish rice and refried beans.
veggie E
Two cheese burritos and Spanish rice.
veggie F
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Today special
Combination Dinners
combo 1
Two enchiladas, one ground beef tostada, topped with cheese and two tacos.
combo 2
One enchilada, one tamale. Served with rice and beans.
combo 3
One burrito, one enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
combo 4
One chile relleno, one enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
combo 5
Two burritos. . Served with rice and beans.
combo 6
Two tamales, one chile relleno and one taco.
combo 7
One burrito, one chile relleno. Served with rice and beans.
combo 8
One burrito, one enchilada, one tamale and rice.
combo 9
Two enchiladas, one taco. Served with rice and beans.
combo 10
Two burritos, one chile relleno and rice.
combo 12
One burrito, one taco. Served with rice and beans.
combo 13
Three tacos served with rice and beans.
combo 14
Two chicken quesadillas. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Steaks and Chicken
Steak Mazatlan
One 12oz T-bone with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
T-Bone Steak and Shrimp
T-bone steak topped with grilled shrimp and served with rice.
Steak Ranchero
12oz T-bone with salsa on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour corn tortillas
Chicken and Shrimp
Two chicken breasts, topped with six grilled shrimp and chorizo, smothered with cheese dip. Served with rice.
Grilled Specials
Fajitas
Tender-sliced beef or chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Fajitas Trio
Tender-sliced beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole, refried beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Fajitas de Camaron
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Vegetable Fajitas
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers tenderly grilled. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Two Chicken breasts prepared with herbs and spices and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Super Fajitas Quesadillas
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with beef or chicken, cheese and vegetable. Served with lettuce guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Tacos De Carnitas
Three soft tacos with carnitas (pork) and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita De Carnitas (Pork)
Carnita meat cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onion. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, lettuce and two tortillas.
Lobster Fajitas
Grilled lobster cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
El Sina
Grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole salad and flour tortillas.
Carne Asada
Grilled beef steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, guacamole and two tortillas.
Chile Verde
Beef tips prepared in a green sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Tacos de carne Asada
Three soft tacos with tender sliced carne asada or chicken and pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Nachos Fajitas
Nacho chips served with cheese and grilled vegetables. Your choice of steak or chicken.
Fish Tacos
Three soft tacos with catfish. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and rice.
Sea Food Fajita
Shrimp, lobster and crab (*) cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and two tortillas.
Special Orders
Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
Lobster Burrito
Grilled lobster cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one chicken with refried beans and one beef with refried beans. Both topped with lettuce and sour cream.
Shrimp Chimichangas
Two grilled shrimp chimichangas topped with our famous cheese dip topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
El Azteca Burrito Special
One burrito with crabmeat and one enchilada with crabmeat. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef and refried beans. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.
Lobster Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with lobster, cheese , grilled vegetables and served with refried beans and rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Mushroom Quesadilla
A flour tortilla grilled with mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.
Pollo Especial
Chicken with sautéed mushrooms, smothered with our cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Rancheros
Two cheese enchiladas with beef tips or chicken on top. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Enchilada Supremas
Combination of four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Chimichangas
Fried flour tortilla, filled with beef tips. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Lobster Chimichangas
Two chimichangas cooked with grilled lobster and vegetables topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Nachos Supreme
Combination or beef, chicken, refried beans, lettuce. Guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Super Quesadilla Rellenas
Flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with beef or chicken, cheese and refried beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Huevos Rancheros
Entrees
Burrito Tejano
One large burrito filled with choice of chicken or steak, beans, rice and pico de gallo. Served with melted cheese on top. Lettuce and guacamole on the side.
Fajita Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with vegetables, rice and lettuce. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
Las Paisas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole and Spanish rice.
The Super Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, cheese, rice and beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
The Super Crabmeat Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with crabmeat, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Carnitas
Fried pork served with rice, beans, avocado salad, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Burrito Carnitas (Pork)
12
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and topped with green sauce. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, flour tortillas and eggs.
Camarones Salad
Side of lettuce topped with grilled shrimp, Spanish Rice, avocados, tomatoes, onions and Mexican ranch dressing.
Pollo Salad
Side of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and Mexican ranch dressing.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp with spicy El Azteca sauce. Served with Spanish rice, avocado, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Pescada Gato
Two grilled catfish fillets served with onions, peppers, tomatoes, sliced avocado and limes. Also served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3953 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk, NY 14048