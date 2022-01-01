El Azteca Cantina imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Azteca Cantina 3953 Vineyard Drive

review star

No reviews yet

3953 Vineyard Drive

Dunkirk, NY 14048

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Burrito Tejano
combo 14

Beer

Modelo

$4.25+

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00+

Corona

$4.25

Michelob

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.25

XX

$4.25+

Stella

$2.99

Tecate

$4.25

Michelada

$5.99

Cocktails

Lime Margarita

$6.50+

Strawberry Margarita

$7.50+

Mango Margarita

$7.50+

Raspberry Margarita

$7.50+

premium margarita 20 oz

$12.00

Small Premium Margarita 12 0z

$8.99

Premium Margarita Pitcher

$36.00

JALAPENO Margarita

$12.00

To Go Cup

$0.35

Beverage

Milk

$2.99

Juice

$3.25

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

soda water

$1.99

tonic

$2.99

hot tea

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Appetizers

Cheese Nachos

$6.19

Nachos with Beans

$7.19

Nachos with Beef

$7.19

Cheese Fries

$7.19

Nachos with Chicken

$7.19

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.75

Mexican Spring Rolls

$7.99

Made with chicken, cheese and black beans. Served with chipotle sauce.

Cheese Dip

$4.19

Guacamole Dip

$4.19

Azteca Dip

$7.19

Queso Fundido

$7.19

Melted cheese with chorizo (Mexican sausage)

Bean Dip

$6.19

Refried beans topped with nacho cheese.

Salsa

$0.99

chips salsa

$1.99

chips

$1.40

Cheese Dip With Food

$4.19

Guacamole With Food

$4.20

Sour Cream With Food

$1.60

Side Orders

Burritos (2)

$8.10

Cheese Burritos (2)

$8.65

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$6.85

Chicken Burritos (2)

$8.65

Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$7.95

Chicken Tacos (3)

$7.44

Chilies Rellenos (3)

$9.44

Enchiladas (3)

$7.60

Soft Chicken Tacos (3)

$8.44

Soft Tacos (3)

$8.44

Tacos (3)

$7.44

Tamales (3)

$7.85

Childrens Plates

kids A

$6.00

Taco bowl, rice, ground beef, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.

kids B

$6.00

One taco, refried beans and Spanish rice.

kids C

$6.00

Burrito and taco.

Kids D

$7.99

Mexican hamburger and french fries.

kids E

$6.00

One burrito and Spanish rice.

kids F

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla and Spanish rice.

kids G

$7.99

Chicken finger and french fries.

kids H

$7.99

Mozzarella sticks and french fries.

kids I

$6.00

Quesadilla and French Fries.

adult

$10.99

Vegetarian Plates

veggie A

$11.99

One cheese burrito, one taco, refried beans and Spanish rice.

veggie B

$11.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one quesadilla.

veggie C

$11.99

One bean burrito, one tostada and one cheese enchilada.

veggie D

$11.99

One chalupa, one bean taco, Spanish rice and refried beans.

veggie E

$11.99

Two cheese burritos and Spanish rice.

veggie F

$13.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Today special

$14.99

Combination Dinners

combo 1

$12.99

Two enchiladas, one ground beef tostada, topped with cheese and two tacos.

combo 2

$12.99

One enchilada, one tamale. Served with rice and beans.

combo 3

$12.99

One burrito, one enchilada. Served with rice and beans.

combo 4

$12.99

One chile relleno, one enchilada. Served with rice and beans.

combo 5

$12.99

Two burritos. . Served with rice and beans.

combo 6

$12.99

Two tamales, one chile relleno and one taco.

combo 7

$12.99

One burrito, one chile relleno. Served with rice and beans.

combo 8

$12.99

One burrito, one enchilada, one tamale and rice.

combo 9

$12.99

Two enchiladas, one taco. Served with rice and beans.

combo 10

$12.99

Two burritos, one chile relleno and rice.

combo 12

$12.99

One burrito, one taco. Served with rice and beans.

combo 13

$12.99

Three tacos served with rice and beans.

combo 14

$12.99

Two chicken quesadillas. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

Steaks and Chicken

Steak Mazatlan

$21.99

One 12oz T-bone with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.

T-Bone Steak and Shrimp

$24.99

T-bone steak topped with grilled shrimp and served with rice.

Steak Ranchero

$21.99

12oz T-bone with salsa on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour corn tortillas

Chicken and Shrimp

$22.99

Two chicken breasts, topped with six grilled shrimp and chorizo, smothered with cheese dip. Served with rice.

Grilled Specials

Fajitas

$16.99

Tender-sliced beef or chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Fajitas Trio

$17.99

Tender-sliced beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole, refried beans, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Fajitas de Camaron

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Vegetable Fajitas

$15.99

Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers tenderly grilled. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

Pollo Loco

$15.99

Two Chicken breasts prepared with herbs and spices and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Super Fajitas Quesadillas

$14.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with beef or chicken, cheese and vegetable. Served with lettuce guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

Tacos De Carnitas

$15.99

Three soft tacos with carnitas (pork) and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita De Carnitas (Pork)

$16.99

Carnita meat cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onion. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, lettuce and two tortillas.

Lobster Fajitas

$19.99

Grilled lobster cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

El Sina

El Sina

$16.99

Grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole salad and flour tortillas.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Grilled beef steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, guacamole and two tortillas.

Chile Verde

$15.99

Beef tips prepared in a green sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Tacos de carne Asada

$15.99

Three soft tacos with tender sliced carne asada or chicken and pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Nachos Fajitas

Nachos Fajitas

$15.99

Nacho chips served with cheese and grilled vegetables. Your choice of steak or chicken.

Fish Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Three soft tacos with catfish. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and rice.

Sea Food Fajita

$21.99

Shrimp, lobster and crab (*) cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and two tortillas.

Special Orders

Taco Salad

$12.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.

Lobster Burrito

$19.99

Grilled lobster cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$12.99

Two burritos, one chicken with refried beans and one beef with refried beans. Both topped with lettuce and sour cream.

Shrimp Chimichangas

$16.99

Two grilled shrimp chimichangas topped with our famous cheese dip topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

El Azteca Burrito Special

$14.99

One burrito with crabmeat and one enchilada with crabmeat. Served with lettuce and sour cream.

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.99

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef and refried beans. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.

Lobster Quesadilla

$19.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with lobster, cheese , grilled vegetables and served with refried beans and rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.99

A flour tortilla grilled with mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.

Pollo Especial

Pollo Especial

$15.99

Chicken with sautéed mushrooms, smothered with our cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rancheros

$12.99

Two cheese enchiladas with beef tips or chicken on top. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.

Enchilada Supremas

$12.99

Combination of four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Chimichangas

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla, filled with beef tips. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Lobster Chimichangas

$16.99

Two chimichangas cooked with grilled lobster and vegetables topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Combination or beef, chicken, refried beans, lettuce. Guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Super Quesadilla Rellenas

$12.99

Flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with beef or chicken, cheese and refried beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Entrees

Burrito Tejano

Burrito Tejano

$15.99

One large burrito filled with choice of chicken or steak, beans, rice and pico de gallo. Served with melted cheese on top. Lettuce and guacamole on the side.

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with vegetables, rice and lettuce. Topped with cheese and sour cream.

Las Paisas

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole and Spanish rice.

The Super Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, cheese, rice and beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

The Super Crabmeat Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with crabmeat, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$15.99

Fried pork served with rice, beans, avocado salad, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Burrito Carnitas (Pork)

$15.99

12

Chiles Poblanos

$15.99

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and topped with green sauce. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, flour tortillas and eggs.

Camarones Salad

$14.99

Side of lettuce topped with grilled shrimp, Spanish Rice, avocados, tomatoes, onions and Mexican ranch dressing.

Pollo Salad

$13.99

Side of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and Mexican ranch dressing.

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Shrimp with spicy El Azteca sauce. Served with Spanish rice, avocado, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Pescada Gato

$14.99Out of stock

Two grilled catfish fillets served with onions, peppers, tomatoes, sliced avocado and limes. Also served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Desserts

Churros

$5.99

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Flan

$5.99

Mexican custard

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

ice cream scoop

$1.99

A La Carte

Burrito

$6.00

3 Tortillas

$1.75

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.75

enchilada

$3.50

Chalupa

$5.00

Cheese Ench

$3.50

Cheese Quesa

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$1.49

Pollo Tostada

$5.00

Refried Beans

$2.75

Soft Taco

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.65

Spanish Rice

$2.75

taco

$2.75

Tamal

$2.75

soft chicken taco

$2.99

Rice&beans

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3953 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk, NY 14048

Directions

Gallery
El Azteca Cantina image

Map
