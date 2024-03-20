- Home
El Cochino 4580 West Algonquin Rd
4580 West Algonquin Rd
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL 60156
Food
Starters
- Avocado Tempura Ap$9.00
served with jalapeno cilantro sauce
- Best Cheese Curds Ever!$8.00
served with the best marinara sauce ever
- Camaron Diablo$14.00
spicy grilled shrimp
- Chicharones$5.00
- Chili Con Sol$4.50
made with our asada
- Disco Nachos
topped with beans, pico, cheese, guac
- Esquite$6.00
street style Mexican corn
- Green Bean Tempura$7.00
served with spicy mayo
- Jalapeno Tempura$6.00
- Pickle Tempura$7.00
served with spicy mayo
- Tempura Platter$15.00
- Pedro's Wings$13.00
Peter's world famous spicy wings!
Bowls
- The Original Bowl$12.00
choice of protein over rice, pico, sour cream & guac
- Jardin Bowl$10.00
Vegetarian bowl
- Land & Sea Bowl$18.00
grilled shrimp & steak over garlic lime rice, pico, guac & our house creamy garlic sauce
- Coreano Bowl$13.00
Korean BBQ over white rice, pico, guac, teriyaki sauce, over-easy egg
- The Diablo Bowl$18.00
shrimp grilled with spicy diablo sauce over white rice, mango salsa, guac
- The Spindle Bowl$13.00
Al Pastor over white rice, pico, guac, cilantro avocado sauce
- Pedro's Bowl$13.00
Chicken grilled in Pedro's spicy sauce over white rice, mango salsa, guac, sour cream
Burrito
Specials
Tacos
- Al Pastor$3.90
Mexican pork
- Avocado Tempura Taco$3.00
- Birria Beef$15.00
comes with 3 tacos
- Camaron$3.90
panko-breaded shrimp, mango salsa, spicy mayo
- Camaron Diablo Taco$4.50
spicy grilled shrimp
- Carne Asada$4.50
Grilled steak
- Chorizo$3.50
pork sausage
- Grilled Shrimp$4.90
grilled to perfection
- Hongos$3.00
mushroom
- Korean BBQ Pork$3.90
Korean BBQ marinade
- Pescado$4.90
panko-breaded fish
- Pollo$3.50
Grilled Chicken
- Pork Belly Taco$3.90
- Quesadilla$7.00
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
Extra Sauces/RIce
Dessert
Bistro Wasabi Menu
Cold Starters
- Quail Egg Shooter$6.00
Chili oil, salmon roe, masago, seaweed, chojang
- Sashimi Carpaccio$21.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, watercress, red onions, olive oil, citrus soy vinaigrette
- Sushi Appetizer$14.00
4 pcs. of chef's choice nigiri
- Sashimi Appetizer$20.00
6 pcs. of chef's choice sashimi
- Tuna Poke$16.00
tuna, nori, scallions, Korean chili pepper sauce
- Ceviche$15.00
marinated fish, shrimp, octopus, pico & avocado, tortilla chips
- Crackled Tuna$18.00
spicy tuna, jalapeno, black Tobiko, kabeyaki sauce on crispy rice
Hot Starters
- Edamame$5.00
steamed soy beans, salt
- Spicy Edamame$6.00
Soybeans sauteed with chili pepper
- Agedashi Tofu$7.00
Tempura tofu, sweet soy sauce
- Hibachi Vegetables$7.00
sauteed seasonal vegetables, olive oil, garlic
- Vegetable Tempura$8.00
broccoli, asparagus, onion, sweet potato
- Shrimp Tempura$13.00
shrimp, vegetables
- Basil Chicken Potsticker$10.00
pan-fried potstickers, soy-ponzu sauce
- Asparagus Beef Roll
asparagus wrapped in thinly sliced NY strip steak, teriyaki sauce
- Crab Cakes
panko breaded crab cakes, watercress, creamy garlic sauce
- Calamari Tempura$10.00
calamari steaks, teriyaki sauce
- Spicy Calamari$14.00
Sauteed calamari, mushrooms, basil, red chili paste
- Teriyaki Sampler$12.00
Skewers of beef, chicken & shrimp, teriyaki sauce
- Broiled Salmon Collar$12.00
served with Daikon/ginger soy sauce
- Golden Shrimp$14.00
butterflied shrimp grilled with golden sauce, garlic rice
- Raspberry Chipotle Shrimp$15.00
sauteed shrimp in raspberry chipotle sauce
- Panko Breaded Shrimp$15.00
half pound of shrimp, cocktail sauce
- Seared Tuna$21.00
Wakame, creamy garlic, teriyaki, chojang
- Dynamite$25.00
crab, shrimp, scallops, octopus
Soups & Salads
- Miso Soup$3.00
soybean paste, tofu, seaweed, scallions
- Noodle Soup$16.00
udon noodles, seafood broth, shrimp & veg tempura
- House Salad$6.00
mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, radish, tomatoes, ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
cucumber,red onions, wasabi vinaigrette
- Avocado & King Crab Salad$32.00
pico de gallo, creamy cilantro dressing
- Maguro Salad$19.00
spicy tuna, avocado, pico, black Tobiko, tortilla
- Jeffrey's Special Salad$18.00
mixed greens, cucumber, seaweed, vinaigrette
- Alaskan King Crab Salad$35.00
king crab, cucumber, seaweed, vinaigrette
Entrees
- Teriyaki Chicken$18.00
pan seared chicken breast & thigh, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki sace
- Pork Cutlet$20.00
panko breaded pork tenderloin, cabbage salad
- Broiled Salmon Dinner$25.00
sea-salted or teriyaki salmon, mixed tempura vegetables
- Golden Lobster Tail$32.00
golden sauce, garlic rice
- Peppercorn Ahi Tuna$34.00
seared fresh tuna, mixed tempura vegetables, creamy garlic & teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp & Scallops$31.00
pan seared, mixed tempura vegetables, creamy garlic sauce
- Broiled Fresh Water Eel$34.00
broiled eel with Ikura, wakame, kabeyaki sauce
- 12oz New York Steak$34.00
12 or 16 oz., broiled to perfection, hibachi vegatables
- 16oz New York Steak$40.00
broiled to perfection, hibachi vegatables
- Half Rack of Lamb$30.00
half or full rack of lamb broiled, hibachi vegetables
- Full Rack of Lamb$55.00
half or full rack of lamb broiled, hibachi vegetables
Sushi Entrees
- Maki Buddha$14.00
asparagus, avocado & cucumber, tempura veggies
- Maki Special$19.00
California, cucumber, maki of the day
- Maki Sumo$28.00
shrimp tempura, spider, California
- Maki Karai$33.00
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, Sapporo
- Sushi Entree$33.00
chef's choice of 9 pcs. of nigiri, California
- Sashimi Entree$36.00
Chef's choice of sashimi, side of steamed rice
- Chirashi$32.00
Chef's choice of sashimi on a bed of sushi rice
- Spicy Chirashi$28.00
sashimi, mixed greens, caviar, rice, spicy chojang
- Sushi & Sashimi ( Boat for 2)$90.00
assortment of nigiri, sashimi and maki
Nigiri/Sashimi
Vegetable Maki
Maki
- M-Tekka$7.00
Tuna
- M-Negi Hamachi$7.00
Yellowtail & scallions
- M-California$7.00
kani Kama, avocado, cucumber
- M-Una Q$8.00
Eel & cucumber
- M-Ebi Q$7.00
Shrimp & cucumber
- M-Sapporo$8.00
spicy crab & shrimp
- M-Salmon Skin$7.00
crispy salmon skin, cucumber, scallions, teriyaki sauce
- M-Philly$8.00
smoked salmon, avicado, cream cheese
- M-Cancun$7.00
shrimp, pico de gallo
- M-Calamari Tempura$8.00
avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, teriyaki
- M-Boston$9.00
tuna & avocado
- M-Alaskan$8.00
salmon & avocado
- M-Shrimp Tempura$9.00
avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, teriyaki
- M-Bistro Wasabi Special$9.00
avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, teriyaki
- M-Spider$14.00
softshell crab, avocado, cucumber,masago, spicy mayo
- M-Pineapple$13.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, pineapple, cilantro, avocado, Habanero Masago
- M-Spicy Tuna$14.00
tuna, chili oil, scallions, masago
- M-Spicy Tuna Deluxe$21.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, wrapped with tuna sashimi
- M-Baja$14.00
spicy tuna, pico de gallo, avocado
- M-Spicy Salmon$14.00
salmon, chili oil, scallions, masago
- M-Spicy Salmon Deluxe$21.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, wrapped with salmon sashimi
- M-Crab Rangoon$15.00
Kani Kama,cream cheese, Sriracha, teriyaki sauce
- M-King Crab Rangoon
King Crab, crream cheese, masago, scallions, Sriracha, teriyaki sauce
- M-Crazy$16.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, kani kama, avocado, cucumber, masago
- M-Red Lobster
tempura lobster tail, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, Habanero masasgo
- M-Rainbow$17.00
California roll topped with tuna & salmon
- M-Dragon$18.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with eel, avocado, teriyaki sauce
- M-Godzilla$20.00
- M-Caterpillar$14.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with avocado
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
El Cochino is an American taco, tempura, and tequila bar. A new spin on the traditional Mexican Taqueria.
4580 West Algonquin Rd, LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL 60156