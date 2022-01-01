A map showing the location of EL Tacorrido - Sur 2316 S 1st ST AustinView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

EL Tacorrido - Sur 2316 S 1st ST Austin

review star

No reviews yet

2316 S 1st ST Austin

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TACOS

Flour Pastor

$2.75

Flour Barbacoa

$2.75

Flour Bistec

$2.75

Flour Buche

$2.75

Flour Guisada

$2.75

Flour Carnitas

$2.75

Flour Chicharron

$2.75

Flour Cuerito

$2.75

Flour Pollo

$2.75

Flour Revuelta

$2.75

Flour Verduras

$3.00

Flour Pescado

$3.75

Flour Mushroom Taco

$4.00

---------------

......................

Corn Pastor

$2.75

Corn Barbacoa

$2.75

Corn Bistec

$2.75

Corn Buche

$2.75

Corn Guisada

$2.75

Corn Carnitas

$2.75

Corn Chicharron

$2.75

Corn Cuerito

$2.75

Corn Pollo

$2.75

Corn Revuelta

$2.75

Corn Verduras

$3.00

Corn Pescado

$3.75

Corn Mushroom Taco

$4.00

BREAKFAST

FLOUR BACON EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR POTATO EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR CHORIZO EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR HAM EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR NOPALES EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR BEAN CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR BACON EGG

$2.75

FLOUR POTATO EGG

$2.75

FLOUR CHORIZO EGG

$2.75

FLOUR POTATO EGG BACON

$2.75

CORN BACON EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN POTATO EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN CHORIZO EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN HAM EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN NOPALES EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN BEAN CHEESE

$2.75

CORN BACON EGG

$2.75

CORN POTATO EGG

$2.75

CORN CHORIZO EGG

$2.75

CORN POTATO EGG BACON

$2.75

FLOUR BREAKFAST TACO

$2.75

CORN BREAKFAST TACO

$2.75

---------------

TORTAS

TORTA PASTOR

$8.50

TORTA BARBACOA

$8.50

TORTA BISTEC

$8.50

TORTA BUCHE

$8.50

TORTA GUISADA

$8.50

TORTA CARNITAS

$8.50

TORTA CHICHARRON

$8.50

TORTA CUERITO

$8.50

TORTA POLLO

$8.50

TORTA REVUELTA

$8.50

TORTA VERDURAS

$8.50Out of stock

TORTA BEAN

$8.50

TORTA HONGOS

$9.25

---------------

LIBRAS

LIBRA PASTOR

$20.00

LIBRA BARBACOA

$25.00

LIBRA BISTEC

$25.00

LIBRA BUCHE

$20.00

LIBRA CARNE GUISADA

$20.00

LIBRA CARNITAS

$20.00

LIBRA CHICHARRON

$20.00

LIBRA CUERITO

$20.00

LIBRA POLLO

$20.00

LIBRA REVUELTA

$20.00

GORDITAS

Gordita Pastor

$6.50

Gordita Barbacoa

$6.50

Gordita Bistec

$6.50

Gordita Buche

$6.50

Gordita Guisada

$6.50

Gordita Carnitas

$6.50

Gordita Chicharron

$6.50

Gordita Cuerito

$6.50

Gordita Pollo

$6.50

Gordita Revuelta

$6.50

Gordita Verduras

$6.50Out of stock

Gordita Bean

$6.50

Gordita Mushroom

$7.00

---------------

QUESADILLAS

Quesa Flour Pastor

$6.75

Quesa Flour Barbacoa

$6.75

Quesa Flour Bistec

$6.75

Quesa Flour Buche

$6.75

Quesa Flour Guisada

$6.75

Quesa Flour Carnitas

$6.75

Quesa Flour Chicharron

$6.75

Quesa Flour Cuerito

$6.75Out of stock

Quesa Flour Pollo

$6.75

Quesa Flour Revuelta

$6.75

Quesa Flour Verduras

$6.75

Quesa Flour Cheese

$6.75

Quesa Flour Mushroom

$7.25

QUESA FLOUR CHORIZO

$6.75

QUESA FLOUR POTATO

$6.75

QUESA CORN PASTOR

$6.75

QUESA CORN BARBACOA

$6.75

QUESA CORN BISTEC

$6.75

QUESA CORN BUCHE

$6.75

QUESA CORN GUISADA

$6.75

QUESA CORN CARNITAS

$6.75

QUESA CORN CHICHARRON

$6.75

QUESA CORN CUERITO

$6.75Out of stock

QUESA CORN POLLO

$6.75

QUESA CORN REVUELTA

$6.75

QUESA CORN VERDURAS

$6.75

QUESA CORN CHEESE

$6.75

QUESA CORN MUSHROOM

$7.25

QUESA CORN CHORIZO

$6.75

QUESA CORN POTATO

$6.75

ANTOJITOS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$8.00

QUESO & CHIPS

$6.50

SALSA & CHIPS

$5.25

2oz GUACAMOLE

$1.50Out of stock

CHIPS

$3.50

GUACAMOLE

$6.00

QUESO

$5.00

SALSA

$3.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE BEANS

$2.00

SIDE BACON (3PC)

$1.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE MAYO

$0.50

SIDE POTATOES

$2.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$0.75

ADD FRESH JALAPENO

$0.50

1 CORN TORILLA

$0.25

1 FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.25

8 CORN TORTILLAS

$1.75

8 FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.75

ADD PICKLED JALAPEÑO

$0.50

CHILE TOREADO

$0.50

SIDE LIMON

$0.30

SOPAS

MENUDO

$9.00

POZOLE

$9.00

SALSAS

FREE VERDE

FREE ROJA

FREE MOLCAJETE

SALT

PEPPER

1oz VERDE

$0.30

1oz ROJA

$0.30

1oz MOLCACETE

$0.30

NO SALSA

SODAS

MEXICAN COKE

$3.25

TOPO CHICO

$2.85

CIDRAL

$2.85

SANGRIA

$2.85

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$2.85

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$2.85

JARRITOS TAMARIN

$2.85

JARRITOS PUNCH

$2.85

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$2.85

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

ICED TEA SML

$2.75

MED ICED TEA

$3.75

TO GO CUP

$0.25

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$2.75

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.75

EL EQUINOX

$5.50

DOUBLE EQUINOX

$6.50

TRIPLE EQUINOX

$7.50

EXTRA SHOT ESPRESSO

$1.00

LATTE

$4.50

ICED LATTE

$4.50

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

AGUAS FRESCAS

AGUA FRESCA WATERMELON SML

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA JAMAICA SML

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA LIMONADA SML

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA PINEAPPLE SML

$3.00

HORCHATA SML

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA WATERMELON MED

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA JAMAICA MED

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA LIMONADA MED

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA PINEAPPLE MED

$4.00

HORCHATA MED

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA MELON SML

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA TAMARINDO SML

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA STRAWBERRY SML

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA SPECIAL SML

$3.00

ICED TEA SML

$2.75

AGUA FRESCA MELON MED

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA TAMARINDO MED

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA STRAWBERRY MED

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA SPECIAL MED

$4.00

MED ICED TEA

$3.75

COFFEE (Copy)

EL EQUINOX

$5.50

DOUBLE EQUINOX

$6.50

TRIPLE EQUINOX

$7.50

EXTRA SHOT ESPRESSO

$1.00

DOUDLE EXTRA SHOT ESPRESSO

$2.00

COFFEE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

LARGE ICED COFFEE

$3.00

LATTE

$4.50

ICED LATTE

$4.50

ESPRESSO

$2.75

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.75

SOY MILK

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2316 S 1st ST Austin, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd - AT COSMIC
orange star4.3 • 329
121 Pickle Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Maudie's Too - on South Lamar
orange star3.8 • 515
1212 South Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Joann's Fine Foods
orange star4.3 • 575
1224 S Congress Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Mr Natural
orange starNo Reviews
2414A S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Taco X-press - Food Truck - 1210 Barton Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Barton Springs Road Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
El Alma Cafe y Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1025 Barton Springs Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Wholly Cow Burgers South Lamar
orange star4.4 • 3,866
3010 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Bouldin Creek Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,260
1900 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
orange star4.4 • 1,622
2901 S 1st Street Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Poke-Poke - South Brodie
orange star4.7 • 1,117
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Barlata Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 918
1500 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Southside Flying Pizza on South Lamar
orange star4.1 • 805
1224 South Lamar Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston