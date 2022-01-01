Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Farmhouse Cafe and Eatery - Cresskill

923 Reviews

$$

15 E Madison Ave

Cresskill, NJ 07626

Order Again

Popular Items

Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad
Chopped Kale Salad
Panko Crusted Chicken Milanese Salad

STARTERS & SHARING

HUMMUS STARTER

HUMMUS STARTER

$9.95

W/ Vegetable Crudités or Pita Bread

TZATZIKI DIP

$9.95

Greek Yogurt, Chopped Cucumber, Dill, Garlic, Lemon, Greek Pita Bread

FRESH MADE GUACAMOLE

FRESH MADE GUACAMOLE

$13.95

Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (5 pcs)

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (5 pcs)

$9.95

Choice of; Buffalo Sauce or Homemade Sweet & Sour Sauce, Or House Made Teriyaki & Scallion Sauce

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS 10 (pcs)

$19.95

Choice of; Buffalo Sauce or Homemade Sweet & Sour Sauce, Or House Made Teriyaki & Scallion Sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.95

Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.95

3 Corn Tortillas Filled w/Shrimp, Topped with Kale Cabbage Slaw, and Siracha Mayo

CHICKEN SHAWARMA TACOS

$11.95

3 Corn Tortillas Filled with Grilled Seasoned Diced Chicken Thighs Served with side of Pico the Gallo and Tahini Dressing

SOUPS, STEWS & CHILI

Mom's Chicken Vegetable Soup (GF) 16oz

Mom's Chicken Vegetable Soup (GF) 16oz

$7.95

Gluten Free, 16 oz.

Mom's Chicken Vegetable 32 oz

$14.95
Tomato Garlic Bisque Soup (GF, D) 16oz

Tomato Garlic Bisque Soup (GF, D) 16oz

$7.95

Dairy, Gluten Free, 16 oz.

Tomato Garlic 32 oz

$14.95

Lentil Spinach (V, GF) 16 oz

$7.95

Lentil Spinach 32 oz

$14.95

Turkey Chili

$8.95

Chicken Tikka Masala Stew

$19.95

Chicken Chorizo Jambalaya

$19.95

BURGERS W/SIDE

"Our Burgers Are 8oz Certified Angus Beef “Pat LaFrieda” Brand Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickle, on a Brioche Bun. W/Choice of French Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Garden Salad.
Hamburger

Hamburger

$15.95

Our Burgers Are 8oz Certified Angus Beef “Pat LaFrieda” Brand Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickle, on a Brioche Bun. W/Choice of French Fries or Potato Chips, or Garden Salad. W/Sweet Potato Fries Add +2.00

California Burger

California Burger

$16.95

Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, With your choice of cheese (suggesting pepper Jack cheese)

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.95

Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Fried Onions and your choice of cheese (suggested, Cheddar Cheese)

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$16.95

Ginger- Apricot Chutney, Avocado and Micro Greens ALWAYS WELL DONE

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.95

"Made From; Red & Black Beans, Brown Rice, Peppers, Oatmeal, Egg Whites. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Tomato and Micro Greens"

HOT SANDWICHES W/SIDE

"W/Choice of French Fries or Homemade Potato Chips Or Garden Salad. W/Sweet Potato Fries Add +1.00"
Farmhouse Panko Chicken Club

Farmhouse Panko Chicken Club

$16.95

Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Mayo. On Ciabatta Bread"

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$16.95

"Avocado, Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Salsa Verde & Sour Cream on the Side"

House Roasted Turkey Club Sandwich

House Roasted Turkey Club Sandwich

$16.95

"Bacon, Granny Smith Apple, Brie and Tarragon Mayo. On Multigrain Toast"

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$16.95

"Panko Crusted Chicken, Arugula, Plum Tomatoes, Red Onions and Fresh Mozzarella. On Ciabatta"

Reuben Sandwich

$16.95

"Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing Grilled Between Slices of Rye Bread"

Falafel Sandwich

$15.95

Pita Bread Stuffed w/ Crispy Fried Falafel Patties, Mediterranean Chopped Salad and Hummus.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Sandwich

$17.95

"Red Onion, Tomato, Arugula, Cucumber and Chipotle Mayo. On Multigrain Toast"

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

"Homemade Basil Pesto Aioli, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula and Mozzarella. On Ciabatta Bread"

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$15.85

"Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Onions, Arugula, Goat Cheese and Pesto. On Raisin Walnut Bread"

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.95

8 oz. Brined & Smoked, Toasted Rye Bread w/ Deli Mustard and Homemade Slaw

SALADS

Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad

Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.95

Avocado, Grilled Corn, Cheddar, Tomatoes,  Black Beans, Garden Greens

Panko Crusted Chicken Milanese Salad

Panko Crusted Chicken Milanese Salad

$17.95

Cherry Tomatoes, Radicchio, Belgian Endives, Parmesan Cheese, Arugula

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.95

Avocado, Mangos, Pickled Ginger, Micro Greens, Jicama, Mesclun Greens, Wasabi Sauce and Sirracha Sauce

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.95

Grilled Salmon, Yellow &amp; Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Served Over Arugula, Spinach and Mustard Greens

Asian Chopped Salad

Asian Chopped Salad

$15.95

Red & Green Cabbage, Tomatoes, Scallions, Carrots, Sprouts Crispy Wontons Mixed with Garden Greens. Suggested Dressing; Carrot Ginger

Cobb Salad

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Red Onions, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Roasted Tomatoes. Over Garden Greens

Grilled Vegetable Salad

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$15.95

Roasted Beets, Peppers, Tomatoes, Butternut Squash, Zucchini, Grilled Onions, Grilled Corn, Goat Cheese Crostini, Garden Greens

Farmhouse Poke Bowl

$19.95

"Salmon Ceviche Mixed w/Mangoes, Fresh Avocado, Cucumbers Pico De Gallo, Jicama, Roasted Tomato Salsa and Grilled Corn. Over Romain Lettuce and Topped w/Toasted Sesame Seeds"

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.95

"Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Over Garden Greens. Suggested Dressing; Buttermilk"

Southwest Grilled Shrimp Salad

Southwest Grilled Shrimp Salad

$19.95

"Grilled Corn, Avocado Cilantro Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Garden Greens"

Chopped Kale Salad

Chopped Kale Salad

$15.95

"Grated Granny Smith Apples, Mixed w/Red Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Mandarin Oranges, Chick Peas, Scallions, and Pumpkin Seeds"

HUMMUS DISHES

All Hummus Dishes are Served w/ Side of Chopped Mediterranean Salad and Pita Bread
Hummus Shawarma

Hummus Shawarma

$18.95

Topped w/ Grilled Boneless Chicken Thighs Marinated in Shawarma Seasonings. Served w/ a Side of Mediterranean Chopped Salad and Pita Bread.

Hummus w/ Beef/Lamb Kebab

$18.95

Topped Grilled Beef/Lamb Patties, Seasoned and Mixed with Onions and Toasted Pine Nuts. Served w/ a Side of Mediterranean Chopped Salad and Pita Bread.

Hummus w/ Falafel

Hummus w/ Falafel

$16.95

Topped w/ Crispy Fried Falafel Patties. Served w/ a Side of Mediterranean Chopped Salad and Pita Bread.

Hummus w/Steak

$18.95

Topped w/ Chopped Skirt Steak with Charette onions

SIDES

Home made fries

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Home made potato Chips

$4.95

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$11.95

Homemade Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries

$9.95

Two Beef Sliders with Fries

$9.95

Hebrew National Grilled Hot Dog with Fries

$7.95

Kids Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

DESSERTS

Red Velvet Cake (slice)

Red Velvet Cake (slice)

$7.95

Chocolate Cake (slice)

$7.95

Carrot Cake (slice)

$7.95

Cheese Cake (slice)

$7.95

BEVERAGES

Coca Cola (Bottle)

$3.00

Diet Coke (Bottle)

$3.00

Ginger Ale (Bottle)

$3.00

Sprite (Bottle)

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke " The original taste" 8 oz

$3.00

WEEK DAY MAIN

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$21.95

Grilled Boneless Chicken Thighs Marinated in Shawarma Seasoning, Served w/ French Fries and Side of Mediterranean Chopped Salad, Tahini Dressing, Pita Bread

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Guinness beer Batter, Fresh Cod Fish, Mango Jicama Slaw, Tartar Sauce, French Fries

Chicken Fajitas

$21.95

Sizzling Seasoned Strips of chicken mixed w/ Onions & Peppers, Served with Warm Corn Tortillas, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo. And French fries

Steak Frites Chimichurri

$25.95

10 oz. Grilled Sliced Skirt Steak on a Bed of Caramelized Onions, Topped w/ Chimichurri Relish, Served w/ Charred Tomato and Fries. (Chef recommendation; Rare to Medium)

Chicken Tikka Masala Stew

$19.95

Chicken Chorizo Jambalaya Stew

$19.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

OFFERS AMERICAN CUISINE AND FLAVORES FROM AROUND THE WORLD, SPECIALIZING IN HOMESTYLE COMFORT FOODS, HEARTY AND HEALTY SALADS, BURGERS, SANDWICHES, SOUPS & STEWS. RESTAURANTS SINCE 1979

Website

Location

15 E Madison Ave, Cresskill, NJ 07626

Directions

Map
