Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

Fatty's Pizza & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

340 Main Street

Castle Dale, UT 84513

Popular Items

Large
Chicken Basket
French Dip

Appetizers

Art Dip

$9.00

Fresh spinach & marinated artichokes with cream cheese & mozzarella, served piping hot with naan. *Limited Availability*

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Calamari

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Lightly battered dill pickles fried golden brown served with ranch for dipping.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Fresh Jalapenos stuffed with a cool cream cheese filling wrapped in bacon & drizzled with a spicy ranch. *Limited Availability*

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Stringy mozzarella cheese beer battered & fried, served with our house made pizza sauce.

Lg Bread Sticks

$9.00

Fresh baked to order topped with melted cheese & served with ranch & homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

Sm Bread Sticks

$6.00

Fresh baked to order topped with melted cheese & served with ranch & homemade pizza sauce for dipping.

Wings

$18.00

Deep fried then tossed with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ, alfredo, or garlic parmesan

Sm Scones

$5.00

Fluffy pillows of dough fried crisp & served with honey butter.

Lg Scones

$6.00

Fluffy pillows of dough fried crisp & served with honey butter.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Battered sweet onions, served hot & fresh with ranch.

Beer Fry

$5.00

Home Fry

$5.00

Shoe Fry

$5.00

Sweet Potato

$7.00

Nacho Fries

$10.00

Home Style french fries topped with nacho cheese and mozzarella, Seasoned ground beef with pepers, onion, tomato and olives.

Pulled Pork Fries

$12.00

Home style french fries piled with mozzarella cheese, onion, tomato, peppers, pulled pork. drizzled with chipotle ranch

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Battered cheese Curds

Baskets

Calamari Basket

$12.00

Chicken Basket

$10.00

Combo Basket

$15.00

Fish Basket

$11.00

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Burgers

Bacon Guacamole

Smoky bacon, Swiss cheese & cool creamy guacamole.

Black & Blue

Cajun seasoned patty with Bacon & with melted bleu cheese crumbles.

Bourbon Bacon

Cheese Burger

Classic Burger

The Classic Burger is your original Hamburger you can build just how you like it, *Add cheese for $1.00*

Coal Miner

Bacon & sautéed mushrooms covered in melted Swiss & American cheese.

Cowboy Burger

Bacon & fried onion rings with melted American cheese, finished with Jack Daniels BBQ sauce.

Five Alarm

Lamb Burger

$9.00

Monster Burger

$10.00

A half pound ground beef patty, Makes it a Real Monster & double the patty for $2.00 more. *Ask for cheese when you place your order*

Pastrami Burger

Choice of patty piled high with pastrami & swiss cheese. Add dressing & sauerkraut to make it Ruben Style

Pesto Paradise

San Rafael

This mouthwatering mushroom swiss burger is juicy & packed with flavor.

Spartan Burger

Grilled patty topped with ham, turkey, & bacon, covered in melted Swiss & American cheese, on a Butter toasted bun.

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$8.00

An American classic toasted rye bread, grilled onions & Swiss cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Club Sandwich

$9.00

A traditional BLT stacked on top of a turkey & ham sandwich with Swiss & American.

TBG

$9.00

Smokey bacon, Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy guacamole, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Traditional BLT

$8.00

All around favorite bacon, lettuce & tomato on toasted deli white, a combination hard to resist. *Add grilled chicken $1.99*

French Dip

$12.00

Sliced roast beef piled high on a toasted hoagie with melted Swiss cheese served with hot Au Jus.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$8.00

A marriage made in Heaven, Melted American cheese on deli white bread with a cup of hot tomato basil soup, Perfect for dipping.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Thinly sliced sirloin beef with sautéed mushrooms, onions, & green peppers. Covered in melted swiss.

Malibu Chicken

$9.00

Breaded chicken breast with ham & swiss cheese, finished with our fresh made Malibu sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Breaded fish fillets with tartar sauce & American cheese.

Monterey Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast with bacon roasted red peppers & mozzarella cheese, on a toasted ciabatta roll with mayo.

Hot & Spicy

$9.00

Spicy fried chicken with Ghost pepper cheese, served with mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Rueben

$11.00

Grilled pastrami on rye bread with 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese & hot sauerkraut.

Cuban

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Guac

$9.00

Caprese Ciabatta

$8.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Salads & Soup

Buckhorn Blackened Salmon

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

Cottonwood Cobb

$10.00

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Navajo Taco Salad

$10.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.00

Steak Salad

$19.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Half Chef

$6.00

Half Cobb

$6.00

Half Greek

$6.00

Half Southwest

$6.00

Half Taco

$6.00

soup bowl

$8.00

soup cup

$5.00

soup and salad

$8.00

Flatbread

Pesto

$8.00

California Chicken

$8.00

Calzone

Whole Calzone

$11.00

Half Calzone

$7.00

Pizza

Combo 8"

$6.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives, pineapple, onions, peppers & mushrooms.

Pepperoni 8"

$6.00

BYO Pizza 8"

$6.00

Choose 1 topping to create you own yummy pizza.

Meat Lovers 8"

$6.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage & Smoky bacon, on our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch 8"

$6.00

Grilled Chicken, Smoky bacon & mozzarella cheese.

Taco Pizza 8"

$6.00

Seasoned beef with salsa sauce, olives & onions, topped with cool lettuce, tomato & crunchy tortilla strips, served with sour cream & salsa for dipping.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 8"

$6.00

Fresh crust brushed with Garlic Butter, then alfredo sauce. With mozzarella & grilled chicken. Sprinkled with red onions.

Philly Steak Pizza 8"

$6.00

Creamy A1 Steak Sauce, thinly sliced sirloin beef, onions, peppers, & mushrooms combine for a delicious twist on a classic sandwich.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 8"

$6.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, with red onions, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.

Maui Wowi 8"

$6.00

Canadian bacon, juicy pineapple, & our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Pizza 8"

$6.00

Greek Farmers Pizza 8"

$6.00

Mozzarella cheese topped with artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, mushrooms, diced tomato, & roasted red peppers. Topped with feta then drizzled with pesto. *Add $1 ea. size*

Big Dill 8"

$6.00

Garlic Butter aioli, mozzarella cheese & Dill pickle chips, served with ranch for dipping.

Margherita 8"

$6.00

Pulled Pork 8"

$6.00

Combo 10"

$9.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives, pineapple, onions, peppers & mushrooms.

Meat Lovers 10"

$9.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage & Smoky bacon, on our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch 10"

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Smoky bacon & mozzarella cheese.

Taco Pizza 10"

$9.00

Seasoned beef with salsa sauce, olives & onions, topped with cool lettuce, tomato & crunchy tortilla strips, served with sour cream & salsa for dipping.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 10"

$9.00

Fresh crust brushed with Garlic Butter, then alfredo sauce. With mozzarella & grilled chicken. Sprinkled with red onions.

Philly Steak Pizza 10"

$9.00

Creamy A1 Steak Sauce, thinly sliced sirloin beef, onions, peppers, & mushrooms combine for a delicious twist on a classic sandwich.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 10"

$9.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, with red onions, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.

Maui Wowi 10"

$9.00

Canadian bacon, juicy pineapple, & our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

BYO Pizza 10"

$9.00

Choose 1 topping to create you own yummy pizza.

Greek Farmers Pizza 10"

$9.00

Mozzarella cheese topped with artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, mushrooms, diced tomato, & roasted red peppers. Topped with feta then drizzled with pesto. *Add $1 ea. size*

Big Dill 10"

$9.00

Garlic Butter aioli, mozzarella cheese & Dill pickle chips, served with ranch for dipping.

Margherita 10"

$9.00

Pulled Pork 10"

$9.00

Veggie 10"

$9.00

Pepperoni 10"

$9.00

Combo 14"

$15.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives, pineapple, onions, peppers & mushrooms.

Meat Lovers 14"

$15.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage & Smoky bacon, on our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Smoky bacon & mozzarella cheese.

Taco Pizza 14"

$15.00

Seasoned beef with salsa sauce, olives & onions, topped with cool lettuce, tomato & crunchy tortilla strips, served with sour cream & salsa for dipping.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 14"

$15.00

Fresh crust brushed with Garlic Butter, then alfredo sauce. With mozzarella & grilled chicken. Sprinkled with red onions.

Philly Steak Pizza 14"

$15.00

Creamy A1 Steak Sauce, thinly sliced sirloin beef, onions, peppers, & mushrooms combine for a delicious twist on a classic sandwich.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"

$15.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, with red onions, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.

Maui Wowi 14"

$15.00

Canadian bacon, juicy pineapple, & our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

BYO Pizza 14"

$15.00

Choose 1 topping to create you own yummy pizza.

Veggie Pizza 14"

$15.00

Greek Farmers Pizza 14"

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese topped with artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, mushrooms, diced tomato, & roasted red peppers. Topped with feta then drizzled with pesto. *Add $1 ea. size*

Big Dill 14"

$15.00

Garlic Butter aioli, mozzarella cheese & Dill pickle chips, served with ranch for dipping.

Margherita 14"

$15.00

Pulled Pork 14"

$15.00

Pepperoni 14"

$15.00

1/2 & 1/2 14"

$15.00

Combo 16"

$18.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives, pineapple, onions, peppers & mushrooms.

Meat Lovers 16"

$18.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage & Smoky bacon, on our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Smoky bacon & mozzarella cheese.

Taco Pizza 16"

$18.00

Seasoned beef with salsa sauce, olives & onions, topped with cool lettuce, tomato & crunchy tortilla strips, served with sour cream & salsa for dipping.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 16"

$18.00

Fresh crust brushed with Garlic Butter, then alfredo sauce. With mozzarella & grilled chicken. Sprinkled with red onions.

Philly Steak Pizza 16"

$18.00

Creamy A1 Steak Sauce, thinly sliced sirloin beef, onions, peppers, & mushrooms combine for a delicious twist on a classic sandwich.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$18.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, with red onions, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.

Maui Wowi 16"

$18.00

Canadian bacon, juicy pineapple, & our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

BYO Pizza 16"

$18.00

Choose 1 topping to create you own yummy pizza.

Veggie Pizza 16"

$18.00

Greek Farmers Pizza 16"

$19.00

Mozzarella cheese topped with artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, mushrooms, diced tomato, & roasted red peppers. Topped with feta then drizzled with pesto. *Add $1 ea. size*

Big Dill 16"

$18.00

Garlic Butter aioli, mozzarella cheese & Dill pickle chips, served with ranch for dipping.

Margherita 16"

$18.00

Pulled Pork 16"

$18.00

Pepperoni 16"

$18.00

1/2 & 1/2 16"

$18.00

Dinner

Salmon Fillet

$18.00

Seared Atlantic salmon finished with your choice of a brown sugar glaze, Garlic Herb Sauce, or plain.

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Cubed steak breaded & fried, served with our country gravy.

Ground Round

$13.00

Two beef patties smothered in grilled onions & mushrooms, topped with brown gravy.

8oz Pub Steak

$20.00

Simple & delicious, seasoned with Kosher salt & coarse black pepper.

Garlic Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Grilled Chicken tossed with a creamy alfredo sauce.

Tractor Mac

$11.00

Crisp bacon, spicy jalapenos & four kinds of cheese makes this baked pasta irresistible. *Limited Availability*

Pesto Cavatappi

$12.00

Pesto Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Chicken seasoned with pesto served with choice of potato and chef vegetables, choice of soup or salad

Pork Pasta

$12.00

Cavatappi with pulled pork onion tomato and mushrooms tossed in a creamy tomato sauce

Kid's Menu

Corn Dog

$6.00

Kid Shrimp

$6.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Chicken Strip

$6.00

8" Cheese Pizza

$6.00

8" Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Lunch Special

Lunch special

$10.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Vegetables

$3.00

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Strip

$2.00

1/3# Patty

$3.00

1/2# Patty

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Au Jus

$0.75

soup bowl

$8.00

soup cup

$5.00

Soda

Small

$1.29

Med

$2.39

Large

$2.69

Kids Cup

Water

Lithium

$5.00

Titanium

$5.00

Tungsten

$2.00+

Platinum

$2.00+

Hydrogen

$2.00+

Krypton

$2.00+

Magnesium

$2.00+

Iridium

$2.00+

Seleniun

$2.00+

Argon

$2.00+

Thallium

$2.00+

Rock Star

$3.00

Specialty Refill

$1.00+

Misc. Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Muddy Soda

Muddy Soda

$2.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

340 Main Street, Castle Dale, UT 84513

