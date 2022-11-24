Fatty's Pizza & Grill

- Home
340 Main Street
Castle Dale, UT 84513
Popular Items
Appetizers
Art Dip
Fresh spinach & marinated artichokes with cream cheese & mozzarella, served piping hot with naan. *Limited Availability*
Bang Bang Shrimp
Calamari
Chili Cheese Fries
Fried Pickles
Lightly battered dill pickles fried golden brown served with ranch for dipping.
Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh Jalapenos stuffed with a cool cream cheese filling wrapped in bacon & drizzled with a spicy ranch. *Limited Availability*
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Stringy mozzarella cheese beer battered & fried, served with our house made pizza sauce.
Lg Bread Sticks
Fresh baked to order topped with melted cheese & served with ranch & homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
Sm Bread Sticks
Fresh baked to order topped with melted cheese & served with ranch & homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
Wings
Deep fried then tossed with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ, alfredo, or garlic parmesan
Sm Scones
Fluffy pillows of dough fried crisp & served with honey butter.
Lg Scones
Fluffy pillows of dough fried crisp & served with honey butter.
Onion Rings
Battered sweet onions, served hot & fresh with ranch.
Beer Fry
Home Fry
Shoe Fry
Sweet Potato
Nacho Fries
Home Style french fries topped with nacho cheese and mozzarella, Seasoned ground beef with pepers, onion, tomato and olives.
Pulled Pork Fries
Home style french fries piled with mozzarella cheese, onion, tomato, peppers, pulled pork. drizzled with chipotle ranch
Cheese Curds
Battered cheese Curds
Baskets
Burgers
Bacon Guacamole
Smoky bacon, Swiss cheese & cool creamy guacamole.
Black & Blue
Cajun seasoned patty with Bacon & with melted bleu cheese crumbles.
Bourbon Bacon
Cheese Burger
Classic Burger
The Classic Burger is your original Hamburger you can build just how you like it, *Add cheese for $1.00*
Coal Miner
Bacon & sautéed mushrooms covered in melted Swiss & American cheese.
Cowboy Burger
Bacon & fried onion rings with melted American cheese, finished with Jack Daniels BBQ sauce.
Five Alarm
Lamb Burger
Monster Burger
A half pound ground beef patty, Makes it a Real Monster & double the patty for $2.00 more. *Ask for cheese when you place your order*
Pastrami Burger
Choice of patty piled high with pastrami & swiss cheese. Add dressing & sauerkraut to make it Ruben Style
Pesto Paradise
San Rafael
This mouthwatering mushroom swiss burger is juicy & packed with flavor.
Spartan Burger
Grilled patty topped with ham, turkey, & bacon, covered in melted Swiss & American cheese, on a Butter toasted bun.
Sandwiches
Patty Melt
An American classic toasted rye bread, grilled onions & Swiss cheese.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Club Sandwich
A traditional BLT stacked on top of a turkey & ham sandwich with Swiss & American.
TBG
Smokey bacon, Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy guacamole, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Traditional BLT
All around favorite bacon, lettuce & tomato on toasted deli white, a combination hard to resist. *Add grilled chicken $1.99*
French Dip
Sliced roast beef piled high on a toasted hoagie with melted Swiss cheese served with hot Au Jus.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
A marriage made in Heaven, Melted American cheese on deli white bread with a cup of hot tomato basil soup, Perfect for dipping.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced sirloin beef with sautéed mushrooms, onions, & green peppers. Covered in melted swiss.
Malibu Chicken
Breaded chicken breast with ham & swiss cheese, finished with our fresh made Malibu sauce.
Chicken Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Breaded fish fillets with tartar sauce & American cheese.
Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with bacon roasted red peppers & mozzarella cheese, on a toasted ciabatta roll with mayo.
Hot & Spicy
Spicy fried chicken with Ghost pepper cheese, served with mayo, lettuce & tomato.
Rueben
Grilled pastrami on rye bread with 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese & hot sauerkraut.
Cuban
Grilled Cheese
Chicken Guac
Caprese Ciabatta
Pulled Pork
Buffalo Chicken
Salads & Soup
Buckhorn Blackened Salmon
Caprese Salad
Chef Salad
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Cottonwood Cobb
Dinner Salad
Greek Salad
Navajo Taco Salad
Southwest Chicken Salad
Steak Salad
Taco Salad
Half Chef
Half Cobb
Half Greek
Half Southwest
Half Taco
soup bowl
soup cup
soup and salad
Flatbread
Pizza
Combo 8"
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives, pineapple, onions, peppers & mushrooms.
Pepperoni 8"
BYO Pizza 8"
Choose 1 topping to create you own yummy pizza.
Meat Lovers 8"
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage & Smoky bacon, on our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch 8"
Grilled Chicken, Smoky bacon & mozzarella cheese.
Taco Pizza 8"
Seasoned beef with salsa sauce, olives & onions, topped with cool lettuce, tomato & crunchy tortilla strips, served with sour cream & salsa for dipping.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza 8"
Fresh crust brushed with Garlic Butter, then alfredo sauce. With mozzarella & grilled chicken. Sprinkled with red onions.
Philly Steak Pizza 8"
Creamy A1 Steak Sauce, thinly sliced sirloin beef, onions, peppers, & mushrooms combine for a delicious twist on a classic sandwich.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 8"
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, with red onions, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.
Maui Wowi 8"
Canadian bacon, juicy pineapple, & our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Pizza 8"
Greek Farmers Pizza 8"
Mozzarella cheese topped with artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, mushrooms, diced tomato, & roasted red peppers. Topped with feta then drizzled with pesto. *Add $1 ea. size*
Big Dill 8"
Garlic Butter aioli, mozzarella cheese & Dill pickle chips, served with ranch for dipping.
Margherita 8"
Pulled Pork 8"
Combo 10"
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives, pineapple, onions, peppers & mushrooms.
Meat Lovers 10"
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage & Smoky bacon, on our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch 10"
Grilled Chicken, Smoky bacon & mozzarella cheese.
Taco Pizza 10"
Seasoned beef with salsa sauce, olives & onions, topped with cool lettuce, tomato & crunchy tortilla strips, served with sour cream & salsa for dipping.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza 10"
Fresh crust brushed with Garlic Butter, then alfredo sauce. With mozzarella & grilled chicken. Sprinkled with red onions.
Philly Steak Pizza 10"
Creamy A1 Steak Sauce, thinly sliced sirloin beef, onions, peppers, & mushrooms combine for a delicious twist on a classic sandwich.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 10"
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, with red onions, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.
Maui Wowi 10"
Canadian bacon, juicy pineapple, & our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
BYO Pizza 10"
Choose 1 topping to create you own yummy pizza.
Greek Farmers Pizza 10"
Mozzarella cheese topped with artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, mushrooms, diced tomato, & roasted red peppers. Topped with feta then drizzled with pesto. *Add $1 ea. size*
Big Dill 10"
Garlic Butter aioli, mozzarella cheese & Dill pickle chips, served with ranch for dipping.
Margherita 10"
Pulled Pork 10"
Veggie 10"
Pepperoni 10"
Combo 14"
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives, pineapple, onions, peppers & mushrooms.
Meat Lovers 14"
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage & Smoky bacon, on our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"
Grilled Chicken, Smoky bacon & mozzarella cheese.
Taco Pizza 14"
Seasoned beef with salsa sauce, olives & onions, topped with cool lettuce, tomato & crunchy tortilla strips, served with sour cream & salsa for dipping.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza 14"
Fresh crust brushed with Garlic Butter, then alfredo sauce. With mozzarella & grilled chicken. Sprinkled with red onions.
Philly Steak Pizza 14"
Creamy A1 Steak Sauce, thinly sliced sirloin beef, onions, peppers, & mushrooms combine for a delicious twist on a classic sandwich.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, with red onions, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.
Maui Wowi 14"
Canadian bacon, juicy pineapple, & our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
BYO Pizza 14"
Choose 1 topping to create you own yummy pizza.
Veggie Pizza 14"
Greek Farmers Pizza 14"
Mozzarella cheese topped with artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, mushrooms, diced tomato, & roasted red peppers. Topped with feta then drizzled with pesto. *Add $1 ea. size*
Big Dill 14"
Garlic Butter aioli, mozzarella cheese & Dill pickle chips, served with ranch for dipping.
Margherita 14"
Pulled Pork 14"
Pepperoni 14"
1/2 & 1/2 14"
Combo 16"
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, olives, pineapple, onions, peppers & mushrooms.
Meat Lovers 16"
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage & Smoky bacon, on our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"
Grilled Chicken, Smoky bacon & mozzarella cheese.
Taco Pizza 16"
Seasoned beef with salsa sauce, olives & onions, topped with cool lettuce, tomato & crunchy tortilla strips, served with sour cream & salsa for dipping.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza 16"
Fresh crust brushed with Garlic Butter, then alfredo sauce. With mozzarella & grilled chicken. Sprinkled with red onions.
Philly Steak Pizza 16"
Creamy A1 Steak Sauce, thinly sliced sirloin beef, onions, peppers, & mushrooms combine for a delicious twist on a classic sandwich.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, with red onions, grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese.
Maui Wowi 16"
Canadian bacon, juicy pineapple, & our homemade pizza sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
BYO Pizza 16"
Choose 1 topping to create you own yummy pizza.
Veggie Pizza 16"
Greek Farmers Pizza 16"
Mozzarella cheese topped with artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, mushrooms, diced tomato, & roasted red peppers. Topped with feta then drizzled with pesto. *Add $1 ea. size*
Big Dill 16"
Garlic Butter aioli, mozzarella cheese & Dill pickle chips, served with ranch for dipping.
Margherita 16"
Pulled Pork 16"
Pepperoni 16"
1/2 & 1/2 16"
Dinner
Salmon Fillet
Seared Atlantic salmon finished with your choice of a brown sugar glaze, Garlic Herb Sauce, or plain.
Country Fried Steak
Cubed steak breaded & fried, served with our country gravy.
Ground Round
Two beef patties smothered in grilled onions & mushrooms, topped with brown gravy.
8oz Pub Steak
Simple & delicious, seasoned with Kosher salt & coarse black pepper.
Garlic Chicken
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled Chicken tossed with a creamy alfredo sauce.
Tractor Mac
Crisp bacon, spicy jalapenos & four kinds of cheese makes this baked pasta irresistible. *Limited Availability*
Pesto Cavatappi
Pesto Chicken
Grilled Chicken seasoned with pesto served with choice of potato and chef vegetables, choice of soup or salad
Pork Pasta
Cavatappi with pulled pork onion tomato and mushrooms tossed in a creamy tomato sauce
Kid's Menu
Lunch Special
Extra Sauce
Sides
Soda
Misc. Drinks
Muddy Soda
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
340 Main Street, Castle Dale, UT 84513