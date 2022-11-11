A map showing the location of Felice Felice 64View gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Felice Felice 64

review star

No reviews yet

1166 First Avenue

New York, NY 10065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fusilli Al Ferretto
Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese

Per Iniziare

Zuppa Contadina

Zuppa Contadina

$15.00

farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil

Crostone Ricotta

Crostone Ricotta

$16.00

fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds

Crostone Bruschetta

Crostone Bruschetta

$15.00

garlic, sea salt, crushed tomato, homemade toasted bread, Felice extra virgin olive oi

Burrata E Prosciutto

$27.00

local upstate burrata, traditionally cured Tuscan prosciutto

Polpettine

Polpettine

$18.00

homemade veal meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Tartare Di Salmone*

Tartare Di Salmone*

$26.00

organic salmon tartare, avocado, fried capers, Dijon vinaigrette. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Cozze al Pomodoro*

$22.00

P.E.I. mussels, white wine, tomato sauce, garlic, parsley, toasted bread *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$20.00

baked layers of thinly sliced eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, tomato basil sauce

Crostini Toscani

$19.00

traditional bread tartine, chicken liver mousse, onion confit, crispy sage, imported salami from Italy

Carciofi E Calamari Fritti

Carciofi E Calamari Fritti

$24.00

fried baby artichokes and calamari, parsley, lemon

Arancini

Arancini

$18.00

rice balls, tomato, mozzarella, oregano, served with arrabbiata sauce

Taglieri

Tagliere Misti 2/2

$29.00

Chef's Selection Of Imported Cheeses & Cured Meats

Tagliere Misti 3/3

$37.00

Chef's Selection Of Imported Cheeses & Cured Meats

Verdure E Insalate

Cicorie

Cicorie

$20.00

wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil

Rucola e Carciofi

$22.00

wild arugula, thinly sliced artichokes, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Dijon Dressing

Caprese Invernale

Caprese Invernale

$20.00

buffalo mozzarella, roasted Kumato tomatoes, fresh organic basil, black olives, Felice extra virgin olive oil

Quinoa

Quinoa

$20.00

quinoa salad, spinach, avocado, red beets, butternut squash, toasted almonds, house dressing

Nizzarda Di Salmone*

Nizzarda Di Salmone*

$26.00

misticanza, seared wild salmon, hard-boiled farm egg, carrots, celery, Kumato tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado, mustard dressing. Substitute salmon with grilled chicken. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Paste

Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata

Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata

$24.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pappardelle Con Salsiccia

Pappardelle Con Salsiccia

$26.00

sweet Italian sausage, braised endive, porcini mushrooms, herbs, truffle sauce

Fettuccine Alla Bolognese

Fettuccine Alla Bolognese

$28.00

traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Ravioli Della Casa

Ravioli Della Casa

$27.00

housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Linguine Alla Viareggina*

Linguine Alla Viareggina*

$31.00

fresh Manila clams, P.E.I. mussels, white wine sauce, garlic, fresh parsley, crushed cherry tomatoes, pepperoncino *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Gnocchi ai Funghi

$27.00

mushroom ragù, garlic, shallot, parsley, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Fusilli Al Ferretto

Fusilli Al Ferretto

$24.00

artisanal fresh fusilli, San Marzano tomato sauce, creamy burrata cheese, basil

Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe

Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe

$26.00

Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*

$27.00

homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Rigatoni Al Salmone

Rigatoni Al Salmone

$28.00

handmade rigatoni with organic salmon, smoked salmon, white wine, parsley, touch of heavy cream, chili pepper

Lasagna Tradizionale

Lasagna Tradizionale

$28.00

homemade spinach pasta, slow cooked veal ragù, béchamel, Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce

Secondi

Salmone*

$39.00

Faroe Islands salmon, roasted winter squash, sun dried tomatoes, capers pesto, parsley *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.

Branzino Al Cartoccio

Branzino Al Cartoccio

$39.00

oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass, yukon gold potatoes, cherry tomatoes, chopped capers, Taggiasche olives, braised shallots, parsley, lemon slices

L'Hamburger*

L'Hamburger*

$25.00

short-rib blend, taleggio cheese, bacon, red onion confit, pickle, tomato, hand-cut French fries. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Milanese

Milanese

$31.00

traditional chicken Milanese, wild arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, balsamic reduction

Tagliata Di Manzo*

Tagliata Di Manzo*

$44.00

sliced sirloin steak 12oz, choice of one side *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy, and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.

Pollo Radicchio, Noci E Zucca

Pollo Radicchio, Noci E Zucca

$29.00

grilled chicken, roasted butternut squash, treviso, toasted walnuts, balsamic dressing

Contorni

Cavolfiore Arrosto

Cavolfiore Arrosto

$13.00

roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins

Cime Di Rapa

Cime Di Rapa

$13.00

sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano

Patate Arrosto

Patate Arrosto

$13.00

oven roasted potatoes, shallot confit

Cavolini

Cavolini

$13.00

crispy Brussels sprouts, roasted bacon

Spinaci All Limone

$13.00

sautéed spinach, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Asparagi Grigliate

$11.00

grilled asparagus, fresh herbs

Dolci

Tiramisu*

Tiramisu*

$15.00

espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder

Torta Di Mele

Torta Di Mele

$15.00

homemade apple tart, vanilla gelato

Tortino Al Cioccolato

Tortino Al Cioccolato

$15.00

cocoa and almond flour cake, vanilla gelato (gluten-free)

Delizia Al Limone

$15.00

sponge cake filled with lemon cream, limoncello syrup

Torta Cioccolato E Nocciola

$15.00

chocolate cake, hazelnut cream, crunchy dark chocolate

Cheesecake

$15.00

American cheesecake topped with wild berry sauce

Retail

Felice Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Felice Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$28.00

FELICE- Extra Virgin Olive oilThe Extra Virgin “FELICE” is a beautiful intense limpid golden yellow color with slight green house. Its aroma is elegant and rotund , with hints of mint and rosemary , together with spicy notes of cinnamon and notes of almond. Its taste is fine and harmonic, endowed with an ample vegetal flavor of artichoke, wild chicory and lettuce. Bitterness and pungency are present and distinct. It would be ideal on artichoke appetizers, tomato salads, marinated salmon, steamed vegetables, barley soups, risotto with mussels, stewed shellfish, roast fish, baked rabbit, grilled poultry, goat cheeses

Villa Grimelli Aged Chianti Vinegar

Villa Grimelli Aged Chianti Vinegar

$19.00

This new single vineyard line embraces the more regional wines of Italy, allowing creative chefs and consumers all over the world to give unique flavor to their meal

Villa Manodori Artigianale Balsamico

Villa Manodori Artigianale Balsamico

$49.00

Villa Manodori Balsamic vinegar is the labor of Massimo Bottura, Chef Patron of the three Michelin star restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. He produces this artisanal balsamic vinegar in very limited quantities. Villa Manodori begins with locally grown grapes, which are reduced into must, and then aged in different wood barrels. Villa Manodori's dark color and rich aroma reflect a century of family tradition. Aceto Balsamico perfectly glazes steak, pork and poultry. Add it to sauce or drizzle it over risotto or sliced Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Toss greens such as arugula and radicchio with aceto balsamico, then add a swirl of Villa Manodori Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a pinch of salt. For dessert, try fresh berries sprinkled with powdered sugar and Villa Manodori aceto balsamico.

Felice Blanket

$29.00

Felice Tote Bag

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1166 First Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Panorama Room - PR - Graduate Roosevelt Island
orange starNo Reviews
22 N. Loop Rd New York, NY 10044
View restaurantnext
Socarrat Paella Bar - 953 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
953 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Nare Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
115 E 57TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
945 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Frida Midtown
orange star4.3 • 18
214 E 52nd St New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Kotti Doner - Midtown Manhattan
orange starNo Reviews
157 East 53rd Street New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Dos Toros - Upper East Side
orange star4.5 • 4,144
1111 Lexington New York, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,837
1439 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Serafina 61
orange star4.2 • 2,273
33 E 61st St New York, NY 10065
View restaurantnext
5 Napkin Burger - 2nd Ave
orange star4.2 • 1,673
1325 2nd Ave New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Chez Nick
orange star4.9 • 1,660
1737 York Ave New York, NY 10128
View restaurantnext
Brasserie Cognac East
orange star4.4 • 1,613
963 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston