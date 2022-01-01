Fiesta Maya Mexican Grill
200 Pencader Plaza
Newark, DE 19713
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
Freshly made guacamole served with chips
FIESTA SAMPLER
Stuffed Jalapeño, fried chicken taquitos, cheese quesadilla, chicken fingers, guacamole, chipotle sauce and sour cream
JALAPENO POPPERS
Served with sour cream
HABANERO WINGS
8 bone-in chicken wings
BBQ WINGS
8 bone-in chicken wings
CHEESE DIP
GUACAMOLE DIP
Freshly made guacamole
QUESO FUNDIDO
Mexican sausage covered in melted cheese.
SHRIMP FUNDIDO
Shrimp covered in melted cheese, jalapeño and cilantro.
BOLA CHILE DIP
Ground beef, beans, red sauce and cheese dip.
TOSTADA DE CEVICHE
Shrimp ceviche on a crispy corn tortilla.
SHRIMP BOTANA
Grilled butterfly shrimp with mango salad and our own special dip sauce.
Empanadas
KIDS MENU
A. BURRITO & TACO
ONE BURRITO AND ONE TACO
B. TACO, RICE & BEANS
ONE TACO, RICE AND REFRIED BEANS
C. CHEESE QUESA, RICE & FRIES
ONCE CHEESE QUESADILLA, RICE AND FRENCH FRIES
D. CHEESEBURGER & FRIES
HAMBURGER AND FRENCH FRIES
E. CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRENCH FRIES
F. ENCHILADA, RICE & BEANS
ONE ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS
SALADS
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheese and ranch dressing.
FIESTA MAYA SALAD
Grilled chicken, lettuce, red onions, tomato, mango and balsamic dressing.
SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, onion, bell peppers, pineapple and cheese.
TACO SALAD
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
FAJITA TACO SALAD
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
SHRIMP TACO SALAD
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled shrimp, vegetables, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
LA EXQUISITA
Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo. Served with rice, beans. Add Shrimp + $3.75
CHIMICHANGAS
Two flour tortillas soft or fried, choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, beans , guacamole.
CHILE POBLANO
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, mashed potatoes & onions. Served with rice & beans.
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
Two beef and two chicken taquitos with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream. Served with rice.
ENCHILADAS TRICOLOR
Three enchiladas, beef or chicken, one green sauce, one red and one mole. Served with rice. and beans.
ENCHILADAS SUPREME
One chicken, one beef, one cheese and one beans. Served with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS
Three chicken enchiladas topped with your option of red, green or mole sauce. With lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice.
CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips in a special sauce with grilled chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce guacamole, tomatoes, rice.
CARNITAS
Marinated pork with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
FAJITAS
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Grilled chicken, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
BEEF FAJITAS
Grilled steak, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
TEXAS FAJITAS
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Grilled shrimp, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
SEAFOOD FAJITAS
Grilled shrimp, scallops and tilapia, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
HAWAIIAN FAJITAS
Grilled chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and pineapple. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
TACOS
POLLO ASADO - TACOS
Order of 3 grilled chicken tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
CARNE ASADA - TACOS
Order of 3 steak tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
CHORIZO - TACOS
Order of 3 chorizo tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
PASTOR - TACOS
Order of 3 marinated pork tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
CARNITAS - TACOS
Order of 3 braised pork tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
CAMARONES -TACOS
Order of 3 grilled shrimp tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
PESCADO - TACOS
Order of 3 fish tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
BURRITOS
BURRITOS MEXICANOS
Two burritos stuffed with refried beans, beef tips and red sauce, topped with cheese dip, lettuce tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream.
BURRITOS DELUXE
One chicken and one beef burrito, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
TEXAS BURRITO
Burrito filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
BURRITOS FAJITA
Two burritos filled with grilled chicken or steak, onions, peppers. Served with rice, pico de gallo, green sauce and cheese.
FIESTA BURRITO
Filled with grilled chicken, chorizo and black beans. Served with rice, pico de gallo and cheese.
BURRITO CARNITAS
Marinated pork and melted cheese dip. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.
QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA AL PASTOR
Marinated pork with pineapple and beans. Served with rice and salad.
QUESADILLA RELLENA
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, shredded chicken or beef tips and refried beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
CHORIZO QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, chorizo, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice.
GRILL QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken or steak, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice.
VEGETARIAN
SEAFOOD
SEAFOOD BROCHETAS
Scallop, shrimps, and vegetables. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Shrimp sautéed in delicious butter garlic sauce. Served with rice, avocado salad and tortillas.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Shrimp sautéed in our special spicy sauce. Served with rice avocado salad and tortillas.
PESCADO FRITO
Fried fish, avocado salad and lime. Served with rice and tortillas.
SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGAS
Two flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with tilapia, shrimp and scallops. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese dip and guacamole.
SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS
Three enchiladas filled with tilapia, shrimp and scallops topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Rice.
TILAPIA TROPICAL
Grilled tilapia with shrimp, vegetables and pineapple. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
BEEF & STEAK
FIESTA MAYA STEAK
T-bone steak with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with shrimp on top. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
STEAK RANCHERO
T-bone steak with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
CARNE ASADA
Marinated flank steak topped with grilled onions with refried beans, avocado salad and tortillas.
FIESTA MEXICO SPECIAL
Ribeye steak and shrimp served with rice, black beans, salad and tortillas.
CHICKEN
POLLO EN MOLE
Grilled chicken covered with mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
CHORI POLLO
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
FIESTA POLLO
Grilled chicken with Mexican sausage, jalapeño and pineapple. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
POLLO ASADO
Grilled chicken Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
SIDE ORDERS
BURRITO
One chicken or beef burrito.
SOFT TACO
One chicken or beef soft taco. Corn or Flour tortilla.
HARD TACO
One chicken or beef hard shell taco.
MEAT ENCHILADA
One chicken or beef enchilada.
CHEESE/BEANS ENCHILADA
One cheese or beans enchilada.
SPANISH RICE
One order of yellow Spanish rice.
REFRIED BEANS
One order of refried beans.
TOSTADA
GROUND BEEF TOSTADA
TAMALE
One chicken tamale.
CHILE RELLENO
One chile relleno.
TORTILLAS
One order of either corn or flour tortillas.
CILANTRO
Side order of cilantro.
ONION
Side order of onion.
CHILES TORIADOS
GRATED CHEESE
Side order of grated cheese.
PICO DE GALLO
Side order of pico de gallo.
JALAPENOS
Side order of sliced jalapeños.
SOUR CREAM
Side order of sour cream
TOMATOES
Side order of diced tomatoes.
BAG OF CHIPS
LETTUCE
Side order of lettuce.
AVACADO SLICES
side order of avocado
SALSA PICANTE
Side order of our house made hot sauce
SMALL GUACAMOLE
Side order of guacamole.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Side order of cheese quesadilla.
FRIES
Side order of fries.
A LA CARTA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar!
200 Pencader Plaza, Newark, DE 19713