Fiesta Maya Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

200 Pencader Plaza

Newark, DE 19713

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$7.00

Freshly made guacamole served with chips

FIESTA SAMPLER

$12.00

Stuffed Jalapeño, fried chicken taquitos, cheese quesadilla, chicken fingers, guacamole, chipotle sauce and sour cream

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.00

Served with sour cream

HABANERO WINGS

$12.00

8 bone-in chicken wings

BBQ WINGS

$12.00

8 bone-in chicken wings

CHEESE DIP

$6.00

GUACAMOLE DIP

$6.00

Freshly made guacamole

QUESO FUNDIDO

$10.00

Mexican sausage covered in melted cheese.

SHRIMP FUNDIDO

$12.00

Shrimp covered in melted cheese, jalapeño and cilantro.

BOLA CHILE DIP

$7.00

Ground beef, beans, red sauce and cheese dip.

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE

$8.00

Shrimp ceviche on a crispy corn tortilla.

SHRIMP BOTANA

$24.00

Grilled butterfly shrimp with mango salad and our own special dip sauce.

Empanadas

$12.00

KIDS MENU

A. BURRITO & TACO

$7.00

ONE BURRITO AND ONE TACO

B. TACO, RICE & BEANS

$7.00

ONE TACO, RICE AND REFRIED BEANS

C. CHEESE QUESA, RICE & FRIES

$7.00

ONCE CHEESE QUESADILLA, RICE AND FRENCH FRIES

D. CHEESEBURGER & FRIES

$7.00

HAMBURGER AND FRENCH FRIES

E. CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$7.00

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRENCH FRIES

F. ENCHILADA, RICE & BEANS

$7.00

ONE ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheese and ranch dressing.

FIESTA MAYA SALAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, red onions, tomato, mango and balsamic dressing.

SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, onion, bell peppers, pineapple and cheese.

TACO SALAD

$13.00

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$15.00

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$16.00

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled shrimp, vegetables, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

LA EXQUISITA

$18.00

Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo. Served with rice, beans. Add Shrimp + $3.75

CHIMICHANGAS

$15.00

Two flour tortillas soft or fried, choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, beans , guacamole.

CHILE POBLANO

$14.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, mashed potatoes & onions. Served with rice & beans.

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$13.00

Two beef and two chicken taquitos with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream. Served with rice.

ENCHILADAS TRICOLOR

$15.00

Three enchiladas, beef or chicken, one green sauce, one red and one mole. Served with rice. and beans.

ENCHILADAS SUPREME

$14.00

One chicken, one beef, one cheese and one beans. Served with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$15.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with your option of red, green or mole sauce. With lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice.

CHILAQUILES

$16.00

Tortilla chips in a special sauce with grilled chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce guacamole, tomatoes, rice.

CARNITAS

$17.00

Marinated pork with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$19.00

Grilled chicken, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

BEEF FAJITAS

$19.00

Grilled steak, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

TEXAS FAJITAS

$20.00

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$22.00

Grilled shrimp, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

SEAFOOD FAJITAS

$22.00

Grilled shrimp, scallops and tilapia, with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

HAWAIIAN FAJITAS

$20.00

Grilled chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and pineapple. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

TACOS

POLLO ASADO - TACOS

$17.00

Order of 3 grilled chicken tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa

CARNE ASADA - TACOS

$18.00

Order of 3 steak tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa

CHORIZO - TACOS

$16.00

Order of 3 chorizo tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa

PASTOR - TACOS

$17.00

Order of 3 marinated pork tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa

CARNITAS - TACOS

$16.00

Order of 3 braised pork tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa

CAMARONES -TACOS

$19.00

Order of 3 grilled shrimp tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa

PESCADO - TACOS

$18.00

Order of 3 fish tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa

BURRITOS

BURRITOS MEXICANOS

$15.00

Two burritos stuffed with refried beans, beef tips and red sauce, topped with cheese dip, lettuce tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream.

BURRITOS DELUXE

$14.00

One chicken and one beef burrito, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

TEXAS BURRITO

$19.00

Burrito filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

BURRITOS FAJITA

$17.00

Two burritos filled with grilled chicken or steak, onions, peppers. Served with rice, pico de gallo, green sauce and cheese.

FIESTA BURRITO

$17.00

Filled with grilled chicken, chorizo and black beans. Served with rice, pico de gallo and cheese.

BURRITO CARNITAS

$16.00

Marinated pork and melted cheese dip. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA AL PASTOR

$15.00

Marinated pork with pineapple and beans. Served with rice and salad.

QUESADILLA RELLENA

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, shredded chicken or beef tips and refried beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$14.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, chorizo, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice.

GRILL QUESADILLA

$15.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken or steak, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice.

VEGETARIAN

VEGETARIAN COMBO

$11.00

QUESADILLA COMBO

$11.00

VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA

$12.00

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$14.00

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$15.00

SEAFOOD

SEAFOOD BROCHETAS

$19.00

Scallop, shrimps, and vegetables. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed in delicious butter garlic sauce. Served with rice, avocado salad and tortillas.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed in our special spicy sauce. Served with rice avocado salad and tortillas.

PESCADO FRITO

$18.00

Fried fish, avocado salad and lime. Served with rice and tortillas.

SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGAS

$20.00

Two flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with tilapia, shrimp and scallops. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese dip and guacamole.

SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$19.00

Three enchiladas filled with tilapia, shrimp and scallops topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Rice.

TILAPIA TROPICAL

$19.00

Grilled tilapia with shrimp, vegetables and pineapple. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

BEEF & STEAK

FIESTA MAYA STEAK

$24.00

T-bone steak with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with shrimp on top. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

STEAK RANCHERO

$21.00

T-bone steak with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

CARNE ASADA

$19.00

Marinated flank steak topped with grilled onions with refried beans, avocado salad and tortillas.

FIESTA MEXICO SPECIAL

$23.00

Ribeye steak and shrimp served with rice, black beans, salad and tortillas.

CHICKEN

POLLO EN MOLE

$15.00

Grilled chicken covered with mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

CHORI POLLO

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

FIESTA POLLO

$18.00

Grilled chicken with Mexican sausage, jalapeño and pineapple. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

POLLO ASADO

$15.00

Grilled chicken Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

SIDE ORDERS

BURRITO

$5.00

One chicken or beef burrito.

SOFT TACO

$4.00

One chicken or beef soft taco. Corn or Flour tortilla.

HARD TACO

$4.00

One chicken or beef hard shell taco.

MEAT ENCHILADA

$3.00

One chicken or beef enchilada.

CHEESE/BEANS ENCHILADA

$3.00

One cheese or beans enchilada.

SPANISH RICE

$3.00

One order of yellow Spanish rice.

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

One order of refried beans.

TOSTADA

$4.00

GROUND BEEF TOSTADA

TAMALE

$3.00

One chicken tamale.

CHILE RELLENO

$4.00

One chile relleno.

TORTILLAS

$2.00

One order of either corn or flour tortillas.

CILANTRO

$1.00

Side order of cilantro.

ONION

$1.00

Side order of onion.

CHILES TORIADOS

$3.00

GRATED CHEESE

$2.00

Side order of grated cheese.

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

Side order of pico de gallo.

JALAPENOS

$2.00

Side order of sliced jalapeños.

SOUR CREAM

$2.00

Side order of sour cream

TOMATOES

$2.00

Side order of diced tomatoes.

BAG OF CHIPS

$4.00

LETTUCE

$2.00

Side order of lettuce.

AVACADO SLICES

$3.00

side order of avocado

SALSA PICANTE

$2.49

Side order of our house made hot sauce

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$3.50

Side order of guacamole.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00

Side order of cheese quesadilla.

FRIES

$4.00

Side order of fries.

A LA CARTA

(3) SOFT TACOS

$9.00

Order of 3 chicken or beef soft tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

(3) HARD TACOS

$9.00

Order of 3 chicken or beef hard tacos.

(3) MEAT ENCHILADAS

$8.00

(3) CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$7.00

(2) BURRITOS

$9.00

(3) TAMALES

$8.00

(3) CHILES RELLENOS

$10.00

(2) TOSTADAS

$11.00

MARGARITAS (DM)

HOUSE LIME MARGARITA DM

$6.00

TROPICAL FLAVOR MARGARITA DM

$7.00

SPICY MANGO MARGARITA DM

$9.00

COCO LOCO DM

$10.00

AZUL MARGARITA DM

$7.00

GOLDEN MARGARITA DM

$9.00

LA ROSITA DM

$9.00

CORONARITA DM

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar!

Website

Location

200 Pencader Plaza, Newark, DE 19713

Directions

