Fiesta Ole Rigby 133 N Clark
133 N Clark
Rigby, ID 83442
TACOS
Crisp Taco
Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato
Double Meat Soft Taco
Double Meat, Lettuce, Cheese
Fiesta Taco
Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, Beans
Soft Chicken Taco
Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese
Soft Corn Taco
Corn tort, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Soft Shredded Beef Taco
Shredded Beef,Lettuce, Cheese
Soft taco
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Soft Taco Deluxe
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Street Tacos (3)
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shredded Beef, Pork, Ground Beef
Two Crisp Chicken Tacos
Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese
Two Crisp Shredded Beef Tacos
Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomato
BURRITOS
Ultimate Burrito Deluxe
1 truly loaded burrito. Ground beef, beans, enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Soft Bean Burrito
A customer favorite. Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce.
Crisp Bean Burrito "WHITE"
A customer favorite. Refried Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce
Crisp Meat Burrito "YELLOW"
Ground beef, enchilada sauce and cheese
Soft Meat Burrito
Ground beef, cheese and enchilada sauce
Crisp Chicken Burrito
Chicken, cheese, enchilada sauce
Combo Burrito
BLT Burrito
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayonnaise. Delicious with our homemade guacamole.
Cheese Burrito
Melted cheese rollup
Chicken Club Burrito with Bacon
Soft Chicken Burrito
Chicken, enchilada sauce and cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
Delicious grilled steak flavor. Unlike our competitors our steak is cooked here in the restaurant for the freshest quality. Sour cream, salsa, and a good helping of cheese. It's big, savory and delicious
Soft Shredded Beef Burrito
Our shredded beef is completely homemade. We order in a top round roast, marinade it with our special recipe and slow cook it all day to pack in tons of flavor. Shredded beef, enchilada sauce and cheese
Crisp Shredded Beef Burrito
Our shredded beef is completely homemade. We order in a top round roast, marinade it with our special recipe and slow cook it all day to pack in tons of flavor. Shredded beef, enchilada sauce and cheese
Steak -N- Fry Burrito
Sweet Pork Burrito
Sweet pork and cheese
Chicken Bomb Burrito
Veggie Burrito
VALUE MEALS
#1 Soft Combo
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#2 Ultimate Burrito Deluxe
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#3 Soft Chicken Or Shredded Beef Burrito
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#4 Soft Or Crisp Bean Burrito
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#5 Soft Flour Taco
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#6 2 Crisp Tacos
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#7 Soft Or Crisp Meat Burrito
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#8 Carne Asada Burrito
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
FAMILY MEALS
Family Meal A: 5 Soft Tacos, 5 Crisp Tacos, 2 Large Tot/Fry
5 soft tacos, 5 crisp tacos, 2 sides, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks
Family Meal B: 5 Crisp Beans, 5 Crisp Tacos, 1 Large Tot/Fry
5 crisp tacos, 5 crisp bean burritos, 1 side, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks
Family Meal C: 5 Crisp Meats, 5 Soft Tacos
5 soft tacos, 5 crisp meat burriots, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks
5 Pack Of Crisp Tacos
Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato
5 Pack Soft Flour Tacos
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
5 Pack Crisp Bean Burritos
Refried Beans
5 Pack Soft Bean Burritos
5 Pack Crisp Meat Burritos
Ground Beef
5 Pack Soft Meat Burritos
PLATTERS
Fiesta Burrito Platter
Meat Enchilada Platter (single)
Meat Enchilada Platter (double)
Cheese Enchilada Platter (Single)
Cheese Enchilada Platter (Double)
Chimi Platter (chicken or shredded beef)
Chicken Enchilada Platter (single)
Chicken Enchilada Platter (double)
Beef Enchilada Platter (single)
Beef Enchilada Platter (double)
Chicken Enchilada Dinner (single)
comes with fries or tots
Chicken Enchilada Dinner (double)
comes with fries or tots
Shredded Beef Enchilada Dinner (single)
comes with fries or tots
Shredded Beef Enchilada Dinner (double)
comes with fries or tots
Meat Enchilada Dinner (single)
come with fries or tots
Meat Enchilada Dinner (double)
comes with fries or tots
Cheese Enchilada Dinner (single)
comes with fries or tots
Cheese Enchilada Dinner (Double)
comes with fries or tots
Chimi Dinner (chicken or beef)
comes with fries or tots
Fiesta Dinner
comes with fries or tots
SALADS
Steak Salad
with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island or Blue Cheese
Low Carb Steak Salad
with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island
Low Carb Meat Taco Salad
with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island
Low Carb Chicken Salad
with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island
Shredded Beef Taco Salad
with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island
Meat Taco Salad
with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island
Chicken Taco Salad
with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island
Tostada Salad
with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island
Pork Taco Salad
with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island
Side Salad
with a choice of one dressing Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island
NACHOS
Small Family Nacho
Beans Meat & Chicken
Large Family Nacho
Beans Meat & Chicken
Small Cheese Nacho
Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives
Large Cheese Nacho
Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives
Super Bean Nacho
Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives
Super Meat Nacho
Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives
Super Bean & Meat Nacho
Beans & Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives
Super Chicken Nacho
Chicken, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives
Super Pork Nacho
Sweek Pork, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives
Super Shredded Beef Nacho
Shredded Beef, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives
Super Steak Nacho
Steak, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives
7 layer Dip
Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives
KIDS MEALS
Kids Soft Bean Burrito
Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker
Kids Crisp Bean Burrito
Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker
Chicken Strips
Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker
Kids Soft Meat Burrito
Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker
Kids Crisp Meat Burrito
Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker
Kids Soft Taco
Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker
Kids Crisp Taco
Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker
Kids Corn Dog
Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker
Kids Cheese Burrito
Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker
FRYS & TOTS
Regular Tot
Large Tot
Regular Fresh Cut Fry
Large Fresh Cut Fry
Small Cheddar Tot
Large Cheddar Tot
Small Cheddar Fresh Cut Fry
Large Cheddar Fresh Cut Fry
Small Cheddar Deluxe
Comes with your choice of Protein
Large Cheddar Deluxe
Comes with your choice of Protein
QUESADILLAS
DESSERTS
DRINKS
SIDES/CONDIMENTS
Gallon Hot Sauce
Hot Sauce Bottles Red
Hot Sauce Bottles Green
Fry Sauce
Extra Fry Sauce
Ranch
Extra Ranch
Large Side of Ranch (when customer asks for more than 5)
Hot Sauce Packet
Extra Hot Sauce packet
Green Hot Sauce Packet
Extra Green Hot Sauce Packet
Jalapeno Sauce
Extra Jalapeno Sauce
Ketchup
Xtra Ketchup
Mustard
Side Jalapenos
Side Banana Peppers
Side Pico
Side Sour Cream on item
Side Sour Cream
Side Of Guac on item
Side of Guac
Side of Meat
Side Of Shredded Cheese
Side of Nacho cheese
Side Of Beans
Side of Chips
Side Of Chicken
Side of Shredded Beef
Beans & Chips
Fiesta Rice
Chips & Salsa Small
Chips & Salsa Large
Corn Dog
Side of Salsa
Salad Shell
Side of Ench
Low Carb
School Lunch
Specials
Employees Free Meal
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
133 N Clark, Rigby, ID 83442