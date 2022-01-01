BG picView gallery

Fiesta Ole Rigby 133 N Clark

133 N Clark

Rigby, ID 83442

TACOS

Crisp Taco

$1.94

Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

Double Meat Soft Taco

$4.14

Double Meat, Lettuce, Cheese

Fiesta Taco

$3.44

Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, Beans

Soft Chicken Taco

$5.04

Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese

Soft Corn Taco

$1.94

Corn tort, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Soft Shredded Beef Taco

$5.64

Shredded Beef,Lettuce, Cheese

Soft taco

$3.14

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Soft Taco Deluxe

$4.64

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Street Tacos (3)

$4.24

Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shredded Beef, Pork, Ground Beef

Two Crisp Chicken Tacos

$5.04

Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese

Two Crisp Shredded Beef Tacos

$5.64

Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomato

Make It a Combo

$4.00

BURRITOS

Ultimate Burrito Deluxe

$4.54

1 truly loaded burrito. Ground beef, beans, enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Soft Bean Burrito

$2.54

A customer favorite. Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce.

Crisp Bean Burrito "WHITE"

$1.24

A customer favorite. Refried Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce

Crisp Meat Burrito "YELLOW"

$3.14

Ground beef, enchilada sauce and cheese

Soft Meat Burrito

$3.14

Ground beef, cheese and enchilada sauce

Crisp Chicken Burrito

$3.64

Chicken, cheese, enchilada sauce

Combo Burrito

$4.34

BLT Burrito

$4.34

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayonnaise. Delicious with our homemade guacamole.

Cheese Burrito

$3.14

Melted cheese rollup

Chicken Club Burrito with Bacon

$5.54

Soft Chicken Burrito

$4.94

Chicken, enchilada sauce and cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$6.54

Delicious grilled steak flavor. Unlike our competitors our steak is cooked here in the restaurant for the freshest quality. Sour cream, salsa, and a good helping of cheese. It's big, savory and delicious

Soft Shredded Beef Burrito

$5.54

Our shredded beef is completely homemade. We order in a top round roast, marinade it with our special recipe and slow cook it all day to pack in tons of flavor. Shredded beef, enchilada sauce and cheese

Crisp Shredded Beef Burrito

$4.44

Our shredded beef is completely homemade. We order in a top round roast, marinade it with our special recipe and slow cook it all day to pack in tons of flavor. Shredded beef, enchilada sauce and cheese

Steak -N- Fry Burrito

$6.54

Sweet Pork Burrito

$3.44

Sweet pork and cheese

Chicken Bomb Burrito

$6.54

Veggie Burrito

$4.94

Make It a Combo

$4.00

VALUE MEALS

#1 Soft Combo

$8.34

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#2 Ultimate Burrito Deluxe

$8.94

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#3 Soft Chicken Or Shredded Beef Burrito

$8.94

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#4 Soft Or Crisp Bean Burrito

$5.24

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#5 Soft Flour Taco

$8.64

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#6 2 Crisp Tacos

$7.84

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#7 Soft Or Crisp Meat Burrito

$7.14

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#8 Carne Asada Burrito

$10.54

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

FAMILY MEALS

Family Meal A: 5 Soft Tacos, 5 Crisp Tacos, 2 Large Tot/Fry

$29.04

5 soft tacos, 5 crisp tacos, 2 sides, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks

Family Meal B: 5 Crisp Beans, 5 Crisp Tacos, 1 Large Tot/Fry

$23.64

5 crisp tacos, 5 crisp bean burritos, 1 side, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks

Family Meal C: 5 Crisp Meats, 5 Soft Tacos

$25.32

5 soft tacos, 5 crisp meat burriots, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks

5 Pack Of Crisp Tacos

$8.84

Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

5 Pack Soft Flour Tacos

$14.94

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

5 Pack Crisp Bean Burritos

$6.14

Refried Beans

5 Pack Soft Bean Burritos

$11.54

5 Pack Crisp Meat Burritos

$14.94

Ground Beef

5 Pack Soft Meat Burritos

$14.94

PLATTERS

Fiesta Burrito Platter

$7.84

Meat Enchilada Platter (single)

$6.54

Meat Enchilada Platter (double)

$8.14

Cheese Enchilada Platter (Single)

$6.54

Cheese Enchilada Platter (Double)

$8.14

Chimi Platter (chicken or shredded beef)

$7.84

Chicken Enchilada Platter (single)

$7.74

Chicken Enchilada Platter (double)

$9.64

Beef Enchilada Platter (single)

$7.74

Beef Enchilada Platter (double)

$9.64

Chicken Enchilada Dinner (single)

$12.74

comes with fries or tots

Chicken Enchilada Dinner (double)

$14.94

comes with fries or tots

Shredded Beef Enchilada Dinner (single)

$12.74

comes with fries or tots

Shredded Beef Enchilada Dinner (double)

$14.94

comes with fries or tots

Meat Enchilada Dinner (single)

$11.54

come with fries or tots

Meat Enchilada Dinner (double)

$13.14

comes with fries or tots

Cheese Enchilada Dinner (single)

$11.54

comes with fries or tots

Cheese Enchilada Dinner (Double)

$13.14

comes with fries or tots

Chimi Dinner (chicken or beef)

$12.74

comes with fries or tots

Fiesta Dinner

$12.74

comes with fries or tots

SALADS

Steak Salad

$8.84

with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island or Blue Cheese

Low Carb Steak Salad

$8.74

with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island

Low Carb Meat Taco Salad

$6.54

with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island

Low Carb Chicken Salad

$7.14

with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island

Shredded Beef Taco Salad

$7.84

with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island

Meat Taco Salad

$7.14

with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island

Chicken Taco Salad

$7.84

with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island

Tostada Salad

$7.14

with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island

Pork Taco Salad

$7.84

with a choice of two dressings Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island

Side Salad

$2.74

with a choice of one dressing Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1000 island

Make It a Combo

$4.00

NACHOS

Small Family Nacho

$8.64

Beans Meat & Chicken

Large Family Nacho

$10.64

Beans Meat & Chicken

Small Cheese Nacho

$5.34

Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives

Large Cheese Nacho

$8.64

Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives

Super Bean Nacho

$7.14

Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives

Super Meat Nacho

$7.14

Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives

Super Bean & Meat Nacho

$7.84

Beans & Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives

Super Chicken Nacho

$7.84

Chicken, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives

Super Pork Nacho

$7.84

Sweek Pork, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives

Super Shredded Beef Nacho

$7.84

Shredded Beef, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives

Super Steak Nacho

$9.04

Steak, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives

7 layer Dip

$4.24

Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives

Make It a Combo

$4.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Soft Bean Burrito

$5.34

Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker

Kids Crisp Bean Burrito

$5.34

Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker

Chicken Strips

$6.74

Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker

Kids Soft Meat Burrito

$5.64

Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker

Kids Crisp Meat Burrito

$5.64

Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker

Kids Soft Taco

$5.64

Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker

Kids Crisp Taco

$5.34

Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker

Kids Corn Dog

$5.34

Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker

Kids Cheese Burrito

$5.34

Fries or Tots, Krispas and a sucker

FRYS & TOTS

Regular Tot

$3.04

Large Tot

$4.34

Regular Fresh Cut Fry

$2.74

Large Fresh Cut Fry

$3.94

Small Cheddar Tot

$5.04

Large Cheddar Tot

$6.54

Small Cheddar Fresh Cut Fry

$5.04

Large Cheddar Fresh Cut Fry

$6.54

Small Cheddar Deluxe

$6.34

Comes with your choice of Protein

Large Cheddar Deluxe

$7.84

Comes with your choice of Protein

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.84

Meat Quesadilla

$3.14

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.54

Pork Quesadilla

$4.54

Beef Quesadilla

$4.54

Steak Quesadilla

$5.64

Make It a Combo

$4.00

DESSERTS

Bavarian Empanada

$1.94

Cherry Empanada

$1.94

Krispas

$1.54

Free Krispas

Scones

$1.25

Pumpkin Empnada

$1.90

DRINKS

Fountain Regular 24oz

$2.74

Fountain Large 32oz

$2.84

Water Cup

Water Bottle

$1.14

Mug Regular Refill

$0.84

Mug Large Refill

$1.14

Jarritos

$1.64

Island Oasis 16oz

$3.99

Strawberry, Pinacolada, Mango, Vanilla, Mangolicious, Oreo Blast, Strawberry Swirl, Sunrise, Sunset

Pepsi Mug

$5.19

SIDES/CONDIMENTS

Gallon Hot Sauce

$24.99

Hot Sauce Bottles Red

$4.24

Hot Sauce Bottles Green

$4.24

Fry Sauce

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.35

Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.35

Large Side of Ranch (when customer asks for more than 5)

$1.75

Hot Sauce Packet

Extra Hot Sauce packet

$0.07

Green Hot Sauce Packet

Extra Green Hot Sauce Packet

$0.07

Jalapeno Sauce

Extra Jalapeno Sauce

$0.07

Ketchup

Xtra Ketchup

$0.07

Mustard

$0.07

Side Jalapenos

$0.35

Side Banana Peppers

$0.35

Side Pico

$0.35

Side Sour Cream on item

$0.54

Side Sour Cream

$0.84

Side Of Guac on item

$0.84

Side of Guac

$0.75

Side of Meat

$1.24

Side Of Shredded Cheese

$1.04

Side of Nacho cheese

$1.04

Side Of Beans

$1.04

Side of Chips

$0.84

Side Of Chicken

$2.14

Side of Shredded Beef

$2.74

Beans & Chips

$2.44

Fiesta Rice

$2.44

Chips & Salsa Small

$1.94

Chips & Salsa Large

$3.44

Corn Dog

$1.94

Side of Salsa

$0.64

Salad Shell

$1.25

Side of Ench

$0.35

Low Carb

Meat Taco Wrap

$3.24

Chicken Taco Wrap

$4.74

Chicken Burrito Wrap

$4.94

Steak Burrito Wrap

$6.24

Beef Burrito Wrap

$5.24

School Lunch

School A (3 Whites)

$4.72

School B (2 Crisp Tacos)

$4.72

School C ( Soft Bean + Crisp Bean)

$4.72

School D (7 Layer dip)

$4.72

Specials

Soft Combo Burrito

$2.54

Sweet Pork Burrito

$2.54

Large Fry or Tot

$2.54

Small Cheddar Tot

$3.64

Crunch Wrap

$2.94

Queso N Chips

$2.49

Employees Free Meal

Soft Taco

Crisp Taco

Small Fry

Small Tot

Crisp Bean

Soft Bean

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
133 N Clark, Rigby, ID 83442

