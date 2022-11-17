Main picView gallery

Fiesta Olé 2110 E 17th St

2110 E 17th St

Idaho Falls, ID 83404

TACOS

Crisp Taco

$1.94

Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

Double Meat Soft Taco

$4.14

Double Meat, Lettuce, Cheese

Fiesta Taco

$3.44

Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, Beans

Soft Chicken Taco

$5.04

Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese

Soft Corn Taco

$1.94

Corn tort, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Soft Shredded Beef Taco

$5.64

Shredded Beef,Lettuce, Cheese

Soft taco

$3.14

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Soft Taco Deluxe

$4.64

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Street Tacos (3)

$4.24

Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shredded Beef, Pork, Ground Beef

Two Crisp Chicken Tacos

$5.04

Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese

Two Crisp Shredded Beef Tacos

$5.64

Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomato

Make It a Combo

$4.00

BURRITOS

Ultimate Burrito Deluxe

$4.54

1 truly loaded burrito. Ground beef, beans, enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Soft Bean Burrito

$2.54

A customer favorite. Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce.

Crisp Bean Burrito "WHITE"

$1.24

A customer favorite. Refried Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce

Crisp Meat Burrito "YELLOW"

$3.14

Ground beef, enchilada sauce and cheese

Soft Meat Burrito

$3.14

Ground beef, cheese and enchilada sauce

Crisp Chicken Burrito CALL BACK

$3.64

Chicken, cheese, enchilada sauce

Combo Burrito

$3.14

BLT Burrito

$4.34

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayonnaise. Delicious with our homemade guacamole.

Cheese Burrito

$3.14

Melted cheese rollup

Chicken Club Burrito with Bacon

$5.54

Soft Chicken Burrito

$4.94

Chicken, enchilada sauce and cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$6.54

Delicious grilled steak flavor. Unlike our competitors our steak is cooked here in the restaurant for the freshest quality. Sour cream, salsa, and a good helping of cheese. It's big, savory and delicious

Soft Shredded Beef Burrito

$5.54

Our shredded beef is completely homemade. We order in a top round roast, marinade it with our special recipe and slow cook it all day to pack in tons of flavor. Shredded beef, enchilada sauce and cheese

Crisp Shredded Beef Burrito CALL BACK

$4.44

Our shredded beef is completely homemade. We order in a top round roast, marinade it with our special recipe and slow cook it all day to pack in tons of flavor. Shredded beef, enchilada sauce and cheese

Steak -N- Fry Burrito

$6.54

Sweet Pork Burrito

$3.44

Sweet pork and cheese

Chicken Bomb Burrito CALL BACK

$6.54

Veggie Burrito

$4.94

Sweet Pork, Mac & Cheese Chimi

$4.54

VALUE MEALS

#1 Soft Combo

$8.34

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#2 Ultimate Burrito Deluxe

$8.94

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#3 Soft Chicken Or Shredded Beef Burrito

$8.94

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#4 Soft Or Crisp Bean Burrito

$5.24

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#5 Soft Flour Taco

$8.64

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#6 2 Crisp Tacos

$7.84

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#7 Soft Or Crisp Meat Burrito

$7.14

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

#8 Carne Asada Burrito

$10.54

comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink

FAMILY MEALS

Family Meal A: 5 Soft Tacos, 5 Crisp Tacos, 2 Large Tot/Fry

$29.04

5 soft tacos, 5 crisp tacos, 2 sides, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks

Family Meal B: 5 Crisp Beans, 5 Crisp Tacos, 1 Large Tot/Fry

$23.64

5 crisp tacos, 5 crisp bean burritos, 1 side, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks

Family Meal C: 5 Crisp Meats, 5 Soft Tacos

$25.32

5 soft tacos, 5 crisp meat burriots, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks

5 Pack Of Crisp Tacos

$8.84

Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

5 Pack Soft Flour Tacos

$14.94

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

5 Pack Crisp Bean Burritos

$6.14

Refried Beans

5 Pack Soft Bean Burritos

$11.54

5 Pack Crisp Meat Burritos

$14.94

Ground Beef

5 Pack Soft Meat Burritos

$14.94

PLATTERS

Fiesta Burrito Platter

$7.84

Meat Enchilada Platter (single)

$6.54

Meat Enchilada Platter (double)

$8.14

Cheese Enchilada Platter (Single)

$6.54

Cheese Enchilada Platter (Double)

$8.14

Chimi Platter (chicken or shredded beef)

$7.84