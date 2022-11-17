- Home
Fiesta Olé 2110 E 17th St
2110 E 17th St
Idaho Falls, ID 83404
TACOS
Crisp Taco
Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato
Double Meat Soft Taco
Double Meat, Lettuce, Cheese
Fiesta Taco
Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, Beans
Soft Chicken Taco
Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese
Soft Corn Taco
Corn tort, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Soft Shredded Beef Taco
Shredded Beef,Lettuce, Cheese
Soft taco
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Soft Taco Deluxe
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Street Tacos (3)
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shredded Beef, Pork, Ground Beef
Two Crisp Chicken Tacos
Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese
Two Crisp Shredded Beef Tacos
Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomato
BURRITOS
Ultimate Burrito Deluxe
1 truly loaded burrito. Ground beef, beans, enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Soft Bean Burrito
A customer favorite. Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce.
Crisp Bean Burrito "WHITE"
A customer favorite. Refried Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce
Crisp Meat Burrito "YELLOW"
Ground beef, enchilada sauce and cheese
Soft Meat Burrito
Ground beef, cheese and enchilada sauce
Crisp Chicken Burrito CALL BACK
Chicken, cheese, enchilada sauce
Combo Burrito
BLT Burrito
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayonnaise. Delicious with our homemade guacamole.
Cheese Burrito
Melted cheese rollup
Chicken Club Burrito with Bacon
Soft Chicken Burrito
Chicken, enchilada sauce and cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
Delicious grilled steak flavor. Unlike our competitors our steak is cooked here in the restaurant for the freshest quality. Sour cream, salsa, and a good helping of cheese. It's big, savory and delicious
Soft Shredded Beef Burrito
Our shredded beef is completely homemade. We order in a top round roast, marinade it with our special recipe and slow cook it all day to pack in tons of flavor. Shredded beef, enchilada sauce and cheese
Crisp Shredded Beef Burrito CALL BACK
Our shredded beef is completely homemade. We order in a top round roast, marinade it with our special recipe and slow cook it all day to pack in tons of flavor. Shredded beef, enchilada sauce and cheese
Steak -N- Fry Burrito
Sweet Pork Burrito
Sweet pork and cheese
Chicken Bomb Burrito CALL BACK
Veggie Burrito
Sweet Pork, Mac & Cheese Chimi
VALUE MEALS
#1 Soft Combo
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#2 Ultimate Burrito Deluxe
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#3 Soft Chicken Or Shredded Beef Burrito
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#4 Soft Or Crisp Bean Burrito
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#5 Soft Flour Taco
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#6 2 Crisp Tacos
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#7 Soft Or Crisp Meat Burrito
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
#8 Carne Asada Burrito
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
FAMILY MEALS
Family Meal A: 5 Soft Tacos, 5 Crisp Tacos, 2 Large Tot/Fry
5 soft tacos, 5 crisp tacos, 2 sides, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks
Family Meal B: 5 Crisp Beans, 5 Crisp Tacos, 1 Large Tot/Fry
5 crisp tacos, 5 crisp bean burritos, 1 side, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks
Family Meal C: 5 Crisp Meats, 5 Soft Tacos
5 soft tacos, 5 crisp meat burriots, 2 large drinks or 4 medium drinks
5 Pack Of Crisp Tacos
Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato
5 Pack Soft Flour Tacos
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
5 Pack Crisp Bean Burritos
Refried Beans
5 Pack Soft Bean Burritos
5 Pack Crisp Meat Burritos
Ground Beef