FINS Grill & Icehouse
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The premier waterfront dining venue of Port Aransas. Built to serve families, FINS offers a diverse menu of fresh seafood, Angus burgers, and other island specials that are sure to satisfy.
Location
420 W. Cotter, Port Aransas, TX 78373
Gallery
