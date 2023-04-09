Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fizzy Jane’s

review star

No reviews yet

614 West West Street

Southport, NC 28461

Dinner

Share Plates

Cheese Board

$18.00

variety of cheeses, breads & spreads

Cheese & Meat Plate

$20.00

Smoked Onion Blossom

$14.00

smoked blooming onion with kimchi aioli

Roasted Carrots

$16.00

roasted seasoned carrots topped with sun-chokes, hummus & honey

Mushroom Plate

$18.00

variety of mushrooms fried and charred served with chili oil

Steak Board

$22.00

chef's cut served medium rare with flake salt, greens, fried onions, and butter

Poached Shrimp

$18.00

poached shrimp cooked in lemon champagne broth served with corn mayo and house cocktail sauce

Clams

$16.00

sauteed clams prepared in lemongrass, coconut and lime broth. served with bread.

Swordfish Kabobs

$18.00Out of stock

dry aged grilled swordfish kabobs served with mint yogurt and lemon

Bo Ssam Wraps

$40.00

Bo SSam + Shrimp

$55.00

slow roasted pork shoulder served with lettuce cups, pickled veggies and various dipping sauces.

Bread & Butter

$5.00

bread & herb butter

Salads

Pear Salad

$15.00

poached pear salad with fried cheese, pistachios, red onion, sun-chokes, over mixed greens. Balsamic vin. on the side.

Blackberry Salad

$16.00

cold soba noodles, pickled veggies, cilanto, peanut sauce.

Entrees

Scallops

$35.00Out of stock

seared scallops, poached plums, cracked pistachios. served with a prosciutto fennel salad.

Snapper

$28.00

crispy skin on snapper with corn poblano salsa and myer lemon. served with mustard greens and jasmine rice.

Elk Tenderloin

$36.00

elk tenderloin with fried mushrooms, gravy and bok choy

Strip & Potatoes

$50.00

Ribeye & Potatoes

$42.00

40 day dry aged steak with beef-fat fried potatoes, veggies and demi-glace.

Vegan Banana Noodles

$20.00

vegan fried banana blossoms with hummus & walnut spread. served with carrots and jasmine rice.

Pear Salad

$15.00

poached pear salad with fried cheese, pistachios, red onion, sun-chokes, over mixed greens. Balsamic vin. on the side.

Grouper

$30.00

Fried Chicken

$27.00

Raw Bar

6 Raw Oysters

6 raw oysters on the half shell

12 Raw Oysters

12 raw oysters on the half shell

6 Baked Oysters

6 baked oysters

12 Baked Oysters

12 baked oysters

6 Steamed Oysters

6 steamed oysters

12 Steamed Oysters

12 steamed oysters

Crudo

fish crudo

Ceviche

fish ceviche

Caviar Tier 1

$100.00

Caviar Tier 2

$35.00

Caviar Tier 3

Dinner Sides

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Pickled Veggies

$4.00

Side Mushrooms

$5.00

Side Spicy Peppers

$4.00

Side Roasted Carrots

$5.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Butter

$1.00

Side Noodles

$6.00

side Fried Banana Blossoms

$6.00

Dinner Sauces

Side Balsamic Vin.

$0.75

Side Peanut Dressing

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Lemon Aioli

$0.75

Side Kimchi Aioli

$0.75

SIde Corn Mayo

$0.75

Side Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Herb Butter

$0.50

Side Demi-glace

$2.00

Side Corn Salsa

$1.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Mint Yogurt

$1.00

Side Hummus

$1.50

Side Date Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Flake Salt

$0.50

Side Ginger

$0.50

Side Wasabi

$0.50

Side Soy Sauce

$0.25

Protein Sides

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Grilled Fish

$10.00

Side Scallops

$14.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Fried Chicken

$8.00

Side Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Tuna

$8.00

Side Lobster

$12.00

Specials

$38 Special

$38.00

Fried Chicken

$27.00

Spicy Tuna & Rice

$20.00

Caviar Eggs

$14.00

Cocktail Special

$12.00

Special FT

$16.00

Dessert

Cookie Stack

$10.00Out of stock

Crepe Cake

$10.00

Coffee Panacotta

$8.00

Blood Orange bundt

$12.00Out of stock

Spumoni Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Macaroons

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Banana daquiri cheesecake

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate torte

$10.00

Raspberry NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Brunch

Brunch

Cheese Board

$18.00

variey of cheeses, breads and spreads

French Toast

$15.00

challah bread french toast served with honey walnut compound butter, cream and seasonal fruit.

Breakfast Plate

$16.00

sausage, bacon, over medium eggs, toast, and jam.

Quiche & Salad

$16.00

quiche and poached pear salad with fried cheese, pistachios, red onion, and sun-chokes over mixed greens. Balsamic vin. on the side.

Clams

$16.00

sauteed clams prepared in lemongrass, coconut and lime broth. served with bread.

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

smoked salmon filet served with herb cream cheese, toast, onions and capers.

Seafood Grits

$20.00

grilled fish of the day and fried shrimp served over sweet corn grits with onions, peppers & sriracha drizzle.

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

dry aged steak loin with over medium eggs, seasonal veggies and beef fat fried potatoes.

Lobster BLT

$22.00Out of stock

lobster blt on toasted sourdough and terragon mayo. served with a side salad.

West Omelette

$18.00

bacon, sausage, cheddar, onions, peppers omelet. served with toast & potatoes

East Omelette

$18.00

crab, gruyere omelette topped with caviar. with toast & salad.

Cheese Omelette

$15.00

gruyere cheese omelette

Veggie Omelette

$16.00

veggies & gruyere cheese

Tofu Scramble

$18.00

Raw Bar

6 Raw Oysters

6 raw oysters on the half shell

12 Raw Oysters

12 raw oysters on the half shell

6 Baked Oysters

6 baked oysters

12 Baked Oysters

12 baked oysters

6 Steamed Oysters

6 steamed oysters

12 Steamed Oysters

12 steamed oysters

Crudo

fish crudo

Ceviche

fish ceviche

Caviar Tier 1

Caviar Tier 2

Caviar Tier 3

Brunch Sides

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Eggs

$4.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Capers

$0.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Brunch Sauces & Spreads

Side Compound Butter

$1.00

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Syrup

$0.50

Side Cream

$1.00

Side Jam

$2.00

Side Honey

$2.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Hummus

$1.50

Side Date Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Balsamic Vin.

$0.75

Side Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Cheddar

$2.00

Side Gruyere

$2.00

N/A Bev

Tea & Soda

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Sparkling h2o

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

614 West West Street, Southport, NC 28461

Directions

