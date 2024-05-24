Flannerys Bayou and BBQ 504 S Camden Ave
504 South Camden Avenue
Fruitland, MD 21826
Burgers
- 1\4 lb cheeseburger$8.95
- 1\2 lb cheeseburger$10.95
- Mushroom gravy swiss burger$13.95
- Blueberry balsamic burger$13.95
- Blackened Creole burger$13.95
- Spinach Feta burger$13.95
- Bacon cheddar burger$13.95
- Onion Andouille burger$13.95
- Triple Habanero JAL burger$13.95
- Texas chili cheddar burger$13.95
- Blackened blue burger$13.95
- PBJ burger$14.95
- Veggie onion burger$14.95
- Pontine burger$14.95
Burgers
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Casual Cajun/Creole and BBQ
504 South Camden Avenue, Fruitland, MD 21826
