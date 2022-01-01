Fonda - Chelsea

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Guacamole
Enchiladas Suizas
Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño

Appetizers

Made to order, served with hand pressed tortillas, chips and pasilla de Oaxaca salsa.

Guacamole

$15.95

Made to order, served with hand pressed tortillas, chips and pasilla de Oaxaca salsa.

Double Guacamole

$24.95

Flautas De Pollo

$10.95

Two crispy tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with salsa verde, pasilla de Oaxaca, queso fresco and crema.

Sopa De Tortilla

$10.95

Roasted tomato pasilla chicken broth with crispy tortillas, chicken, Chihuahua cheese, avocado and crema.

Sopa Del Dia

$10.95

Frijolitos Con Queso

$9.95

Soupy black beans, queso fresco, avocado, salsa verde, crema and pickled radishes.

Queso Fundido Con Chorizo

$15.95

Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese backed with chorizo, served with soft corn tortillas and fresh tomatillo serrano salsa.

Zarape De Pato

$14.95

Soft corn tortillas filled with braised duck with roasted tomato-habanero cream sauce.

Huarache Con Hongos

$12.95

Oval organic masa "boat", black bean spread sautéed mushrooms, salsa verde, salsa chipotle, queso fresco and crema.

Ceviche de Atun

$14.95

Diced rare ahi Tuna and baby shrimp, citrus chipotle, fresh parsley and mint.

Tostadas De Carne

$13.95

Crispy tortilla with black beans, topped with habanero spiked shredded beef, romaine lettuce, cured red onions, radishes and crema.

Taquitos

Grilled marinated skirt steak with onions, cilantro and chile de arbol salsa.

Filete Taco

$13.95

Beef tenderloin, bacon, poblano peppers, onions, chihuahua cheese, cilantro and spicy habanero salsa.

Carne Asada Taco

$12.95

Grilled marinated skirt steak with onions, cilantro and chile de arbol salsa.

Pollo Taco

$11.95

Pulled crispy guajillo chicken with onions, cilantro and salsa verde.

Al Pastor Taco

$11.95

Chopped marinated pork with pineapple, onions, cilantro and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Campechano Taco

$12.95

Diced skirt steak, chorizo, onions, cilantro and chile de arbol salsa.

Ensaladas

Ensalada Fresca

$10.95

Jicama, cucumbers, oranges and mango, lime chile dressing

Ensalada De Aguacate Y Zanahorias

$11.95

Avocados, roasted carrots, toasted pecans and soft goat cheese, sprouts and bibb lettuce drizzled with a lime mustard vinaigrette.

Ensalada Fonda

$10.95

Arugula, radishes, red onions and green apple tossed with a lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.

Ensalada Betabel

$11.95

Entrees

Enchiladas Suizas

$23.95

Pulled chicken filled tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, baked with chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses.

Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño

$25.95

Soft corn tortillas filled with braised chicken topped with a stone ground axacan black mole, chopped onions, cream, queso fresco, cilantro and sesame seeds.

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$22.95

Soft corn tortillas filled with carrots, zucchini, corn kernels, pickled jalapenos and Chihuahua cheese; topped with choice of tomatillo serrano sauce or roasted tomato habanero sauce, cream, queso fresco and cilantro.

Carnitas De Fonda

$26.95

Slow braised pork shoulder, salsa Verde, pickled poblano peppers, charro beans and tortillas to build own tacos.

Carne Asada Con Hongos

$28.95

Grilled skirt steak with corn mushroom sauce, served with green bean escabeche.

Birria

$27.95

Slow braised lamb shank in guajillo birria broth.

Pollo Norteño

$25.95

Boneless guajillo marinated chicken tossed with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served in a skillet topped with chilies serranos toreados and cured red onions, with warm hand pressed tortillas.

Pescado Tikin Xic

$26.95

Achiote marinated cod fish served over plantain white rice with a velvet black bean sauce and pickle habanero onions.

Salmón Con Manchamanteles

$24.95

Seared salmon fillet over sweet potato mash with an ancho pineapple sauce.

Camarones Adobados

$26.95

Yucatan style pan seared jumbo shrimp, served over spicy creamy green rice and a black bean velvet sauce.

Camarones Mosquito

$25.95

Seared jumbo shrimp simmered in a creamy lime-jalapeno sauce over spinach green rice

Chile Relleno De Espinacas

$22.95Out of stock

Roasted poblano pepper filled with sauteed spinach and raisins with roasted tomato sauce and cotija cheese.

Enchiladas De Camaron

$26.00

Pescado al Sarten

$26.95

Sides

Esquites

$8.95

Corn kernels, cooked in a butter epazote broth, chile de arbol and queso fresco mayonnaise.

Espinacas Con Hongos

$8.95

Sauteed spinach and mixed mushrooms

Platanos Fritos (v)

$8.95

Sweet plantains with cream and queso fresco. Vegan option available.

Calabaza Con Colecitas

$8.95

Roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprouts, agave, olive oil and lime.

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Steak

$13.00

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Side Black Beans

$5.00

Side Charro Beans

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Tortilla

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Guac Veggies

$6.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Xtra Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Citrus Tres Leches

$9.00

Citrus three milk soaked sponge cake, with Chantilly cream

Pastelito De Piña

$9.00

Pineapple upside down cake with Cajeta sauce.

Pastelito de Caramelo

$9.00

Warm caramel cake, chocolate and Cajeta sauces, whipped crème fraiche

Cake fee

$2.50

Vegetarian & Vegan Menu

Guacamole

$14.95

V Frijolitos Con Queso

$9.95

A new Fonda classic soupy black beans, queso fresco, avocado, salsa Verde, cream and pickled radishes. Vegan option available.

V Queso Fundido

$14.95

Oaxaca and chihuahua cheeses baked with choice of sauteed spinach or mixed mushrooms, served with hand pressed corn tortillas and tomatillo serrano salsa verde.

V Huarache Con Hongos

$12.95

Oval organic masa boat black bean spread, sauteed mushrooms, salsa Verde, salsa chipotle, queso fresco and cream. Vegan option available.

V Enchiladas

$22.95

Sauteed diced carrots, zucchini, corn kernels and pickled jalapenos and chihuahua cheese. Choice of tomatillo serrano sauce or roasted tomato habanero sauce. Enchiladas topped with chopped onions, cilantro, cream and queso fresco. Vegan option available.

V Chiles Rellenos De Espinacas

$22.95Out of stock

Roasted poblano pepper filled with sauteed spinach and raisins with roasted tomato sauce and cotija cheese. Vegan option available.

V Chilaquiles

$16.95

Crispy tortillas tossed with choice of red or green sauce topped with avocado, cream, queso fresco and cilantro. Vegan option available.

Taquitos

Hongos Tacos

$9.95

Sauteed mixed mushrooms with epazote, queso fresco and pasilla de oaxaca salsa.

Poblanos Tacos

$9.95

Creamy roasted poblano pepper strips, pickled red onions and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Nopales Tacos

$9.95Out of stock

Sauteed cactus pads with red onions, cilantro and crispy pasilla peppers with chile de arbol salsa.

Salads

Ensalada De Aguacate Y Zanahorias

$11.95

Ensalada Fonda

$10.95

Sides

Nopalitos

$8.95Out of stock

Esquites

$8.95Out of stock

Espinacas Con Hongos

$8.95

Platanos Fritos

$8.95

Margaritas

Frozen Rosalita

$14.00

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Summer Classics

$15.00

The Cadillac

$17.00

El Pepino

$16.00

Tamarindo

$16.00

Spicy Blood Orange

$16.00

La Piñata

$16.00

Avenue B

$17.00

Fonda Mojito

$16.00

Fonda Mezcaloni

$17.00

Señorita Manguito

$16.00

Sotolica

$16.00

Viva Paloma Tradicional

$15.00

Paloma Tradicional W/Mezcal

$17.00

Rosalita On The Rocks

$15.00

Classic Margarita W/Mezcal

$16.00

Toños

$16.00

Blanca Nieves

$14.00

De Leon Old Fashion

$15.00Out of stock

Mezcal Tamarindo Marg.

$17.00

Mango Mojito

$16.00

Fresa Mojito

$16.00

SP Viva el Amor

$14.00

Picosita

$15.00

Paloma Double Passion

$16.00

Cuervo Special Margarita

$22.00

Classic Margarita Pitcher

$60.00

Spicy Margarita Pitcher

$65.00

Fonda Mezcalita

$16.00

Mezcal Pitcher

$70.00

El Canelo

$17.00

Sonic Tonic

$17.00

Pina Ponche

$17.00

Skinny Margarita

$17.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

189 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
Fonda Chelsea image
Fonda Chelsea image
Fonda Chelsea image
Fonda Chelsea image

