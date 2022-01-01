Fort Recovery Dairy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy some tasty treats. Get all your favorites grilled, fried, or frozen. Home of the Double Decker!
Location
501 Greenville Rd, Fort Recovery, OH 45846
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Order from Union City Roots - Union City
No Reviews
208 N. Howard St. Union City, IN 47390
View restaurant
More near Fort Recovery