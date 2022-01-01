Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fort Recovery Dairy

501 Greenville Rd

Fort Recovery, OH 45846

Popular Items

Campfire Sundae
Large Clipper - Non-Dairy

Bulk

Ice Cream Half Gallon

$9.50

Ice Cream Quarts

$5.75

Ice Cream Pints

$4.05

Yogurt Half Gallon

$11.50

Yogurt Quarts

$6.90

Yogurt Pints

$5.20

Non-Dairy Half Gallon

$11.50

Non-Dairy Quarts

$6.90

Non-Dairy Pints

$5.20

Recovery Tub

$3.50Out of stock

Clippers

Small Clipper - I/C

$4.40

Large Clipper - I/C

$5.75

Small Clipper - Yogurt

$4.90

Large Clipper - Yogurt

$6.45

Small Clipper - Non-Dairy

$4.90

Large Clipper - Non-Dairy

$6.45

Floats

Kids IC Float

$2.40

Small IC Float

$3.45

Medium IC Float

$3.65

Large IC Float

$5.20

Kids Yogurt Float

$2.90

Small Yogurt Float

$3.80

Medium Yogurt Float

$4.35

Large Yogurt Float

$5.75

Kids Non Dairy Float

$2.90

Small Non Dairy Float

$3.80

Medium Non Dairy Float

$4.35

Large Non Dairy Float

$5.75

Ice Cream

Ice Cream - Kids

$1.25

Ice Cream - Small

$1.60

Ice Cream - Medium

$1.85

Ice Cream - Large

$2.40

Yogurt - Kids

$1.40

Yogurt - Small

$2.00

Yogurt - Medium

$2.40

Yogurt - Large

$2.80

Non-Dairy Kids

$1.40

Non-Dairy Small

$2.00

Non-Dairy Medium

$2.40

Non-Dairy Large

$2.80

Malts

Kids I/C Malt

$3.70

Small I/C Malt

$4.30

Medium I/C Malt

$4.90

Large I/C Malt

$6.00

Kids Yogurt Malt

$4.05

Small Yogurt Malt

$4.50

Medium Yogurt Malt

$5.65

Large Yogurt Malt

$6.70

Kids Dairy Free Malt

$4.05

Small Dairy Free Malt

$4.50

Medium Dairy Free Malt

$5.65

Large Dairy Free Malt

$6.70

Milkskakes

Kids IC Milk Shake

$3.10

Small IC Milk Shake

$3.70

Medium IC Milk Shake

$4.30

Large IC Milk Shake

$5.40

Kids Yogurt Milk Shake

$3.45

Small Yogurt Milk Shake

$3.90

Medium Yogurt Milk Shake

$5.05

Large Yogurt Milk Shake

$6.10

Kids Dairy Free Shake

$3.45

Small Dairy Free Shake

$3.90

Medium Dairy Free Shake

$5.05

Large Dairy Free Shake

$6.10

Novelties

Banana Split

$6.90

Big Wheel

$1.95

Brownie Delight

$5.00

Cup of Candy

$3.00

Drumstick

$2.40Out of stock

MAC Attack

$5.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Waffle Nacho's

$5.00

Spongebob Bar

$3.00

Butterfinger Bar

$3.00Out of stock

SpiderMan Bar

$3.00

Slush

Small Slush

$2.05

Large Slush

$2.40

X-Large Slush

$2.85

32oz Slush

$3.90

Slush Shakes

Small Slush Shakes

$2.65

Large Slush Shakes

$3.25

X-Large Slush Shakes

$3.80

32oz Slush Shakes

$4.40

Sqwincher

Grape

$1.50Out of stock

Lemon

$1.50Out of stock

Cherry

$1.50Out of stock

Orange

$1.50Out of stock

Berry

$1.50Out of stock

Specialty Sundae's

Chocolate Nut Dip

$5.00

Turtle Sundae

$5.00

Campfire Sundae

$5.00

Cookie Monster

$5.00

Sweet&Salty

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Sundaes

Small Sundaes - I/C

$4.05

Medium Sundaes - I/C

$4.60

Large Sundaes - I/C

$5.45

Small Sundaes - Yogurt

$4.15

Medium Sundaes - Yogurt

$5.20

Large Sundaes - Yogurt

$6.45

Small Sundaes - Non-Dairy

$4.15

Medium Sundaes - Non Dairy

$5.20

Large Sundaes - Non-Dairy

$6.45

Super Sundae

Rockin' Reese's

$7.75

Super Smores

$7.75

Butterfinger Blast

$7.75

Heavenly Hershey's

$7.75

Outrageous Oreo

$7.75

Banana Vanilla Wafer

$7.75

Twix Tornado

$7.75

Sensational Snickers

$7.75

Parfaits

P.B. n J.

$4.90

Grasshopper Mint

$4.90

Payday

$4.90

Triple Chocolate

$4.90

Patriot

$4.90

Rosati Ice

Watermelon

$2.50

American Hero

$2.50Out of stock

Patriot

$2.50Out of stock

Cotton Candy / Blue Raspberry

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon

$2.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Milk

$1.25

Cup of Water

Crush

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Fuit Punch

$1.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Mountain Dew - Diet

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00Out of stock

Pepsi - Caffine Free

$1.00Out of stock

Pepsi - Diet

$1.00

Pepsi - Diet Caffine Free

$1.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$1.00

Sierra Mist

$1.00Out of stock

Sierra Mist - Diet

$1.00Out of stock

Brisk

$1.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE

$5 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$5.00

$1 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some tasty treats. Get all your favorites grilled, fried, or frozen. Home of the Double Decker!

Location

501 Greenville Rd, Fort Recovery, OH 45846

Directions

Gallery
Fort Recovery Dairy image
Fort Recovery Dairy image

