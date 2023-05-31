Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frozen Smoke

review star

No reviews yet

118 M L King Senior Heritage Trail

Stockbridge, GA 30281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Entrees

3 Smoked Whole Wing Meal

$14.00

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$12.00

5oz Salmon

$24.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Salads

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$12.00

served with vinaigrette dressing

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Green Salad

$3.00

Desserts

Key Lime Cake w/Nuts

$6.50

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.50

Cheese Cake with Strawberry Topping

$6.50

Pound Cake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Key Lime Cake w/o Nuts

$6.50

A La Carte

3 Whole Wings

$6.00

Turkey Burger

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Beverages

Candy Straws

Chocolate Candy Straw

$1.00

Strawberry Candy Straw

$1.00

Lime Candy Straw

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Red Bull 8.4 Oz

$3.00

Red Bull 12oz

$5.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

118 M L King Senior Heritage Trail, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stockbridge Amphitheater - 4638 North Henry Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
4638 North Henry Boulevard Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
Green Front Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
112 2nd Street Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
BBQ Masters - Stockbridge
orange starNo Reviews
72 Highway 138 West Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
Bench Warmers 2
orange star3.9 • 1,056
1375 Rock Quarry Rd Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
Papi's - Stockbridge
orange starNo Reviews
1375 Rock Quarry Road Stockbridge, GA 30182
View restaurantnext
Irish Pub & Grill
orange star4.7 • 920
6459 Hwy 42 Rex, GA 30273
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stockbridge

The Brownstone Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 241
910 Eagles Landing Pkwy Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stockbridge
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston