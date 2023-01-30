Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papi's Stockbridge

review star

No reviews yet

1375 Rock Quarry Road

Suite 201

Stockbridge, GA 30182

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanada Sampler
Rey's Cuban Sand
Pollo Vaca Frita

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$5.29

Flavored crab cake combines with a unique blend of seasoning, herbs and special breading

Croquetas Jamon

$4.49

Cuban Sampler

$8.99
Empanada Sampler

Empanada Sampler

$10.70

(Choose)These hearty turnovers have a pastry crust that is folded over a savory meat filling and fried. Choose beef, chicken or a combination of the two.

Maduros

Maduros

$4.29

Fully ripened to bring out their natural sweetness, these plantains are deep fried to a golden brown

Papis Nachos

Papis Nachos

$12.99

Thin Slice crispy plantains served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, mozzarella cheese & topped with our famous Green & Papi's Sauce, Choices of Shrimp, Chicken and Pork.

Tostones

Tostones

$4.99

Hand-smashed green plantains, lightly fried, and served with Papi's famous garlic souse

Tostones Supremos Beef

$11.79

Smashed and fried green plantains are topped with Ropa Vieja (Beef), shredded mozzarella cheese and flavorful Pico de Gallo

Tostones Supremos Chick

Tostones Supremos Chick

$11.79

Smashed and fried green plantains are topped with seasoned roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella and flavorful Pico de Gallo

Tostones Supremos Pork

$11.79
Tostones Supremos Shrimp

Tostones Supremos Shrimp

$13.79

Smashed and fried green plantains are topped with our amazing grill shrimp, shredded mozzarella cheese and flavorful Pico de Gallo

Yuca con Mojo

Yuca con Mojo

$4.39

Soft boiled cassava served with our traditional Papi's Garlic Mojo

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$4.49

Golden Crispy Cassava fried served with Papi's Sauce

Papis Taco Platter

$13.49

Papis Tacos

$11.29

Entrees

Grilled Chick Breast

Grilled Chick Breast

$15.79

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chicken breast marinated in mojo seasoning and grill with onions

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$15.99

Shredded beef is slowly simmered with grill onions, garlic and a special blend of Cuban spices

Palomilla Steak

$15.99

Palomilla Steak, Delicious top round Steak smothered with grilled onions

Masitas Pork

Masitas Pork

$13.29

A Classic Cuban dish. Tender Cubed pork, marinated with Cuban spices and Mojo sauce, lightly pan -fried and topped with sauteed onions, served with congris , tostones &salad

Pollo Vaca Frita

Pollo Vaca Frita

$15.79

Pollo Vaca Frita Chicken Breast is grilled to perfection with Spanish seasoning, then shredded and simmered with onions and colorful peppers

Tilapia Fillet

$15.49

This light tasting white fish has a mild flavor that is excellent fried.

Jerk Chick Breast

$15.79

Tender, cubed chicken breast slow cooked in a spicy sweet Jamaican Jerk sauce

Grilled Veggy Pl

Grilled Veggy Pl

$12.49

Green beans, broccoli, yellow carrots and red peppers grilled in mojo and garlic oil

Grilled Fish Fillet

Grilled Fish Fillet

$15.49

Catch of the day, delicious seasonal grilled fish, prepared with Cuban spices, garlic & mojo sauce.

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$15.29

A Mediterranean favorite!! Succulent shrimp slowly simmered in garlic, butter and Spanish seasoning, served over rice with tostones and salad

Ropa Vieja Entree

$15.49
Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$13.99

Lechon Asado, you can't rush perfection. This pork dish is marinated 24 hours in Papi's Signature seasoning, slow roasted overnight and pulled

Churrasco Steak

$24.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.59

Sandwiches

Pan con Bistec

$12.29

Vegetarian Sand

$12.29

Rey's Cuban Sand

$12.29

Reys Cuban Sandwich A tasty combination of slow roasted pork (Marinate in Papi's secret recipe), ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, Papi's Special sauce and Mustard on Cuban bread

Papis Sandwich

$12.29

Our Signature Rey's Cuban Sandwich stacked with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mustard and Special Papi's Sauce on Cuban Bread

Medianoche Sand

Medianoche Sand

$12.29

Medianoche, for a different twist, try the roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard and Papi's Special Sauce on Cuban sweet bread

Ropa V Sand

$12.29

Shredded Beef and Swiss Cheese, piled high and served on Cuban Bread with Papi's Sauce

Jerk Chicken Sand

Jerk Chicken Sand

$12.29

Classic Caribbean, Spicy Jerk Chicken Breast is topped with Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, Papi's Special Sauce, lettuce, onions and tomatoes on Cuban Bread

Fish Sandwich

$12.49

A Crispy Fried Tilapia Filet, with Swiss Cheese, mustard, Papi's Special Sauce and lettuce on Cuban Bread.

Pollo Sandwich

$12.29

Tender Roasted Chicken breast sandwich served with Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and Papi's Sauce

Big Papis Hamburger

$11.99

Wraps

Fish Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Ropa Vieja Wrap

$11.99

Pork Wrap

$11.99

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Steak Wraps

$12.99

Specials

Papis Bowl Jerk

$12.99

Papis Bowl Pork

$12.99

Papis Bowl Shrimp

$14.99

Papis Bowl Beef

$12.99

Salad and Soups

Ajiaco

$8.99

BOWL Black Bean

$4.99

BOWL Chicken Soup

$5.29

CUP Black Bean

$2.99

CUP Chicken Soup

$3.29

Papis Salad

$6.59

Sides

BLACK BEAN CUP

$2.99

Chicken Breast

$7.99

Churrasco

$17.00

Congris Rice Side

$4.49

Emp 1 Beef

$2.70

Emp 1 Chicken

$2.70

Emp 1 Guava

$2.70

Fish Grill

$11.99

French Fries Side

$3.99

Garlic Oil

Jerk Chicken

$7.99

Jerk Sauce

Maduros

$4.29

Masitas

$5.99

Mojo Sauce

Onions

$0.75

Palomilla

$8.49

Pan Cubano

$3.45

Papa Rellena

$4.49

Papis Sauce

$0.85

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Pollo Vaca Frita Side

$7.99

Ranch

Roasted Pork

$7.99

Salad Dressing

Salsa Verde

$0.65

Shrimp

$8.99

Side Tomates

$0.75

Side Veggies

$4.49

Tilapia

$7.99

Tostadas

$1.50

Vaca Frita

$7.99

White Rice Side

$3.99

Yellow Rice Side

$3.99

Yuca Fries

$4.49

Arroz con Pollo Side

$4.49

Kids

Ham & Cheese Sand

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99Out of stock

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$4.29

Guava Empanadas

$5.29
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.99

Chocolate chip cookie and milk cake

$5.50

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Cortadito

$1.99

Cuban Coffee

$1.99

Cafe Con Leche

$3.59

Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Pibb

$2.79

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Guanabana Shake

$3.99

Guava Shake

$3.99

Mango Shake

$3.99

Passion Fruit Shake

$3.99

Pineapple Shake

$3.99

Guanabana Natural Juice

$3.29

Guava Natural Juice

$3.29

Mango Natural Juice

$3.29

Passionfruit Natural Juice

$3.29

Pineapple Natural Juice

$3.29

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cup Milk

$1.25

Jupina

$2.25

Malta

$2.25

Materva

$2.25

Tropical Smoothie

$4.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.25

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our mission is to celebrate and share the Cuban culture and cuisine. You don’t have to travel to Cuba or the Caribbean to experience the flavors that are indigenous to the tropics. Papi’s brings all the essence of the South Seas to you, with attention to authenticity and an adherence to the recipes of generations. Come by for a true taste of Cuba. There is always room at Papi’s table.

Location

1375 Rock Quarry Road, Suite 201, Stockbridge, GA 30182

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bench Warmers 2
orange star3.9 • 1,056
1375 Rock Quarry Rd Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
Green Front Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
112 2nd Street Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
Stockbridge Amphitheater - 4638 North Henry Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
4638 North Henry Boulevard Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
La Costilla Grill - McDonough
orange starNo Reviews
1943 Jonesboro Road McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Sweet Auburn BBQ McDonough
orange starNo Reviews
1828 Jonesboro Road McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Stockbridge
Douglasville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Fairburn
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston