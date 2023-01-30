Papi's Stockbridge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our mission is to celebrate and share the Cuban culture and cuisine. You don’t have to travel to Cuba or the Caribbean to experience the flavors that are indigenous to the tropics. Papi’s brings all the essence of the South Seas to you, with attention to authenticity and an adherence to the recipes of generations. Come by for a true taste of Cuba. There is always room at Papi’s table.
Location
1375 Rock Quarry Road, Suite 201, Stockbridge, GA 30182
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stockbridge Amphitheater - 4638 North Henry Boulevard
No Reviews
4638 North Henry Boulevard Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurant
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurant
More near Stockbridge