Garden Grill Steakhouse
249 Reviews
$$
303 Three Springs Dr
Weirton, WV 26062
Starters
Cheesy Spuds
Double Fried Crispy Potatoes / Creamy Cheese Sauce / Shredded Cheddar.
House Wings
Made from scratch and smoked in house. Choose one of these sauces: Garlic Parmesan / Carolina Gold / Honey BBQ / Dry Ranch Buffalo / Classic Buffalo
I'm Fried
2 Fritters/Fries/2 Poppers/4 Zucchini/Onion Rings/Ranch and Chipotle Aioli
Jumbo Jalapeño Cheese Poppers
Fresh Full-Size Jalapeños. House made. Special Cheese Blend.
Salmon Gnocchi Carbonara
House Smoked Salmon/Creamy Gnocchi/Bacon/Peas/Onions
Steak Nachos
House Made Chips/Shaved Steak/Cheese Sauce/Cheddar Cheese/Fire roasted Pico de Gallo/ Avocado Aioli/Cotija Cheese
Steak Quesadilla
Shaved Steak /Corn/Black Beans/Chipotle Aioli/Pepper jack/Cheddar Cheese
Weirton 500
Zucchini Sticks
House Made/Special Sauce
Soups and Salads
"Smitty's" French Onion
Four Onion Blend / Demi Broth / Croutons / Swiss – Gruyere
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
Honey Whipped Goat Cheese / Roasted Beets
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons / House Caesar Dressing
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens / Tomato / Cucumber / Onion / Crouton
Pittsburgh Style Salad
Mixed Greens / Tomato / Cucumber / Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese / Fries / Ranch
Shrimp and Corn Chowder
Steak House Chili
Smoked Beef Blend / Bean Trio / Chefs Produce
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedges / Bacon / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Cucumber / Tomato / Pickled Onion / Carrots / Ranch
Garden Lunch Duo/Trio
Handhelds
Chicken Club Sandwich
Chicken Breast / Swiss / Bacon / Chipotle Aioli / Lettuce / Tomato
Classic Burger
Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Choice of Cheese
Fried Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered Fried Cod / House Made Sweet Pickles / Tartar Sauce / Kaiser Roll
Lost My Marbles
Toasted Marble Rye / Corned Beef / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / 1000 Island Dressing / House made Potato Chips
Smoked Bison Burger
Honey Garlic Aioli / Pepper Jack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato
Steak Sandwich
Smoked Shaved Steak / Caramelized Onion / Provolone Cheese / Horseradish Cream / Hoagie Roll
Steakhouse Burger
Sharp Cheddar / Bacon / Crispy Onion Ring / House Steak Sauce
Wagyu Burger
Kaiser Bun/Boursin Cheese Spread
Build A Burger
Entrees
Blackened Salmon
Saffron Cream/Mixed Vegetable Wild Rice
Braised Beef Tips
Red Wine Demi Braised Beef Tips / Caramelized Onions / Mushrooms / Crispy Herb Potatoes
Broiled Cod
Broiled Fresh Cod / Wild Rice / Toasted Garlic Broccoli
Cajun Chicken Penne
Grilled Chicken / Peppers & Onions / Tomatoes / Creamy Cajun sauce / Penne Noodles
Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Fried Cod/Thick-Cut Potato Crisps/ Tartar sauce
Half Chicken
Grilled Half Chicken/Mac-n-Cheese
Shrimp Scampi Linguini
Lemon Herb Butter Shrimp Scampi / Linguini Noodles
St Louis Style Ribs
1lb Hickory Smoked /Fried Spuds/Grilled Corn
Steaks
Garden Sides
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Brussel Sprouts
Coleslaw
Crispy Herb Potatoes
French Fries
Fritters
Garlic Broccoli
Gnocchi Marinara
House Made Potato Chips
Linguini Marinara
Mac N Cheese
Mashed Potato
Onion Rings
Poppers
Roasted Asparagus
Roasted Cauliflower
Spiral Zucchini and Squash
Sweet Potato Fries
Desserts
Bourbon Poundcake
Bourbon-Soaked Warm Poundcake /House-made Bourbon Caramel/Whipped Topping
Cheesecake Carrot Cake
Cream Cheese Icing / Crushed Walnuts / Whipped Cream
Fresh Sorbet
Garden Grill Sundae
Two Scoops of Vanilla/ House made Bourbon Caramel / Candied Pecans
Turtle Cheesecake
Sweet Temptations Cheesecake Pod / House Bourbon Caramel / Dark Chocolate Coins / House Roasted Pecans / House Whipped Cream
Children's Mini Garden
Children's 7oz New York Strip Steak
French Fries or Fresh Vegetable
Children's Chicken Tenders Crispy
French Fries or Fresh Vegetable
Children's Chicken Tenders Grilled
French Fries or Fresh Vegetable
Children's Hamburger On A Bun
French Fries or Fresh Vegetable
Children's Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens / Cucumbers / Tomatoes / Cheddar Cheese
House Made Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Penne Marinara
With Parmesan
Toasted Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Thanksgiving Pre-Order
Thanksgiving Dinner - All 8 Items
Please Specify Pick Up Time on Nov 24, 11a to 3p Turkey, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green bean Casserole, Salad and Dressing, Rolls, Homemade Pumpkin Pie with Graham Cracker Crust
Holiday Charcuterie Board
Crab Risotto for 4
Bowl of Chili w/ Roll
Bowl of Shrimp Corn Chowder w/ Roll
Bowl of French Onion Soup w/ Roll
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
303 Three Springs Dr, Weirton, WV 26062