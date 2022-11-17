Garden Grill Steakhouse imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Salad

Garden Grill Steakhouse

249 Reviews

$$

303 Three Springs Dr

Weirton, WV 26062

Popular Items

Children's 7oz New York Strip Steak
Toasted Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Filet Mignon

Starters

Cheesy Spuds

$10.00

Double Fried Crispy Potatoes / Creamy Cheese Sauce / Shredded Cheddar.

House Wings

$13.00

Made from scratch and smoked in house. Choose one of these sauces: Garlic Parmesan / Carolina Gold / Honey BBQ / Dry Ranch Buffalo / Classic Buffalo

I'm Fried

$12.00

2 Fritters/Fries/2 Poppers/4 Zucchini/Onion Rings/Ranch and Chipotle Aioli

Jumbo Jalapeño Cheese Poppers

$12.00

Fresh Full-Size Jalapeños. House made. Special Cheese Blend.

Salmon Gnocchi Carbonara

$18.00

House Smoked Salmon/Creamy Gnocchi/Bacon/Peas/Onions

Steak Nachos

$15.00

House Made Chips/Shaved Steak/Cheese Sauce/Cheddar Cheese/Fire roasted Pico de Gallo/ Avocado Aioli/Cotija Cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Shaved Steak /Corn/Black Beans/Chipotle Aioli/Pepper jack/Cheddar Cheese

Weirton 500

$12.00

Zucchini Sticks

$10.00

House Made/Special Sauce

Soups and Salads

"Smitty's" French Onion

$10.00

Four Onion Blend / Demi Broth / Croutons / Swiss – Gruyere

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Honey Whipped Goat Cheese / Roasted Beets

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Hearts / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons / House Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Mixed Greens / Tomato / Cucumber / Onion / Crouton

Pittsburgh Style Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens / Tomato / Cucumber / Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese / Fries / Ranch

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$7.00+

Steak House Chili

$8.00+

Smoked Beef Blend / Bean Trio / Chefs Produce

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Wedges / Bacon / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Cucumber / Tomato / Pickled Onion / Carrots / Ranch

Garden Lunch Duo/Trio

Choose 2: Soup and Salad

$11.00

Choose 2: Sandwich and Soup or Salad

$13.00

Choose 3: Sandwich, Soup and Salad

$15.00

Handhelds

Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Breast / Swiss / Bacon / Chipotle Aioli / Lettuce / Tomato

Classic Burger

$15.00

Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Choice of Cheese

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Beer Battered Fried Cod / House Made Sweet Pickles / Tartar Sauce / Kaiser Roll

Lost My Marbles

$14.00

Toasted Marble Rye / Corned Beef / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / 1000 Island Dressing / House made Potato Chips

Smoked Bison Burger

$17.00

Honey Garlic Aioli / Pepper Jack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Shaved Steak / Caramelized Onion / Provolone Cheese / Horseradish Cream / Hoagie Roll

Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

Sharp Cheddar / Bacon / Crispy Onion Ring / House Steak Sauce

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

Kaiser Bun/Boursin Cheese Spread

Build A Burger

Burger a la Carte

$14.00

Twisted Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, Pickled Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Honey Garlic Aioli

Pittsburgh Bison

$14.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$32.00

Saffron Cream/Mixed Vegetable Wild Rice

Braised Beef Tips

$25.00+

Red Wine Demi Braised Beef Tips / Caramelized Onions / Mushrooms / Crispy Herb Potatoes

Broiled Cod

$24.00

Broiled Fresh Cod / Wild Rice / Toasted Garlic Broccoli

Cajun Chicken Penne

$21.00

Grilled Chicken / Peppers & Onions / Tomatoes / Creamy Cajun sauce / Penne Noodles

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Beer Battered Fried Cod/Thick-Cut Potato Crisps/ Tartar sauce

Half Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Half Chicken/Mac-n-Cheese

Shrimp Scampi Linguini

$26.00

Lemon Herb Butter Shrimp Scampi / Linguini Noodles

St Louis Style Ribs

$20.00

1lb Hickory Smoked /Fried Spuds/Grilled Corn

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Peppercorn Crusted / Garlic Mashed Potatoes / Brandy Cream Sauce/ 8oz

NY Strip

$34.00

House Made Steak Butter / Salt Crusted Baked Potato / 12oz

Ribeye

$37.00

Basil Pesto / Brown Butter Gnocchi /14 oz

Garden Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Crispy Herb Potatoes

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fritters

$4.00

Garlic Broccoli

$5.00

Gnocchi Marinara

$7.00

House Made Potato Chips

$4.00

Linguini Marinara

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Poppers

$6.00

Roasted Asparagus

$6.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$5.00

Spiral Zucchini and Squash

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Bourbon Poundcake

$8.00

Bourbon-Soaked Warm Poundcake /House-made Bourbon Caramel/Whipped Topping

Cheesecake Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cream Cheese Icing / Crushed Walnuts / Whipped Cream

Fresh Sorbet

$8.00

Garden Grill Sundae

$6.00

Two Scoops of Vanilla/ House made Bourbon Caramel / Candied Pecans

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

Sweet Temptations Cheesecake Pod / House Bourbon Caramel / Dark Chocolate Coins / House Roasted Pecans / House Whipped Cream

Children's Mini Garden

Children's 7oz New York Strip Steak

$10.00

French Fries or Fresh Vegetable

Children's Chicken Tenders Crispy

$8.00

French Fries or Fresh Vegetable

Children's Chicken Tenders Grilled

$9.00

French Fries or Fresh Vegetable

Children's Hamburger On A Bun

$7.00

French Fries or Fresh Vegetable

Children's Salad

$6.00

Fresh Mixed Greens / Cucumbers / Tomatoes / Cheddar Cheese

House Made Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Penne Marinara

$6.00

With Parmesan

Toasted Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order

Thanksgiving Dinner - All 8 Items

$34.00

Please Specify Pick Up Time on Nov 24, 11a to 3p Turkey, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green bean Casserole, Salad and Dressing, Rolls, Homemade Pumpkin Pie with Graham Cracker Crust

Holiday Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Crab Risotto for 4

Bowl of Chili w/ Roll

$9.00

Bowl of Shrimp Corn Chowder w/ Roll

$9.00

Bowl of French Onion Soup w/ Roll

$9.00
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

303 Three Springs Dr, Weirton, WV 26062

Directions

Gallery
Garden Grill Steakhouse image

