Gardners Frozen Treats & Gardner’s Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come join us for a taste of Phili!
Location
419 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Farmhouse - 285 Ridinger Street
No Reviews
285 Ridinger Street Christiansburg, VA 24073
View restaurant
Bull & Bones in Christiansburg
No Reviews
420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW Christiansburg, VA 24073
View restaurant
More near Christiansburg