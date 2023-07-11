Gardners Frozen Treats & Gardner’s Grill

Cold Sandwiches

All come with lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo and mustard on choice of a toasted kaiser roll, white, wheat, rye, or wrap. EXECPT chicken salad and tuna salad which has no yellow mustard. EXPECT BLT which is only bacon, lettuce, and tomato. EXECPT PB&J which is only peanut butter and jelly. Make the turkey, corned beef and roast beef SPECIAL and it comes with only Swiss, slaw and 1000 Island dressing.