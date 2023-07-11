Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gardners Frozen Treats & Gardner's Grill

review star

No reviews yet

419 Roanoke Street

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Large portion of french fries topped with melted shredded cheddar and bacon with side of ranch.

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

6 fried chicken breast tenders with choice of sauce and dipper.

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

6 fried jalapeño poppers stuffed with cream cheese and a side of ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

6 fried mozzarella sticks with choice of marinara or ranch.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Large portion of fried onion rings with a choice of dipper.

Wings

$9.00

6 fried chicken wings with choice of sauce and dipper.

Build Your Own

BYO Deli

Build your own deli sandwich. Pick the bread you want, the cheese, the toppings and sauces. Then tell us if you want it hot or cold.

Hoagies & Grinders

American

$8.00+

Ham, bologna, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and choice of cheese.

The Bubbe

$11.00+

Corned beef, roast beef, turkey, salami, and Swiss.

Deluxe Hoagie

$11.00+

Salami, prosciutto, ham, pepperoni, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil/vinegar, and italian seasoning.

French Dip

$11.00+

Grilled roast beef, provolone and au jus.

Gardner's

$9.00+

Turkey, ham, roast beef, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, oil/vinegar, and choice of cheese.

Italian

$9.00+

Parmesan

Cheesesteaks

C-B-R CS

$8.00+

Chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and provolone.

Classic CS

$9.00+

Steak/chicken, grilled onions and cheese.

Deluxe CS

$10.00+

Steak/chicken, cheese, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and grilled peppers.

Florentine CS

$12.00+

Steak/chicken, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, sautéed spinach, swiss, and parmesan garlic spread.

Hamburger CS

$7.00+

Chopped hamburger patties with yellow American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.

Mushroom CS

$9.00+

Steak/chicken, mushrooms, onions, and cheese.

Naked CS

$8.00+

Just steak/chicken and cheese.

Pizza CS

$9.00+

Steak/chicken, pepperoni, marinara, and provolone.

The Hoagie CS

$9.00+

Steak/chicken, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, mayo, and cheese.

Clubs

Deluxe Club

$7.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sliced bread.

Hokie

$7.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sliced bread and choice of cheese. GO HOKIES!!

Porker

$7.00

Ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sliced bread with choice of cheese.

Roast Beef Club

$8.00

Roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sliced bread with choice of cheese.

Hot Sandwiches

Cuban

$7.00

Ham, pork, Swiss, pickles, mustard on a pressed sub roll.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

White and yellow American, cheddar with mayo and tomato on your choice of bread.

Patty Melt

$9.00

Single or double smash patty on toast with grilled onions and yellow american.

Reuben

Choice of meat on marbled rye with kraut and 1000 island dressing.

Hot Roast

Out of stock

Roasted pork or beef on brioche bun done up the way you like.

Tuna Melt

$6.00

House made tuna salad with cheddar, mayo and tomato on choice of bread, then pressed to melty perfection.

The Beast

$23.00

Cold Sandwiches

All come with lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo and mustard on choice of a toasted kaiser roll, white, wheat, rye, or wrap. EXECPT chicken salad and tuna salad which has no yellow mustard. EXPECT BLT which is only bacon, lettuce, and tomato. EXECPT PB&J which is only peanut butter and jelly. Make the turkey, corned beef and roast beef SPECIAL and it comes with only Swiss, slaw and 1000 Island dressing.

BLT

$5.00

Bologna

$5.00

Corned Beef

$8.00

Deli Salad

$6.00

Ham

$7.00

PB&J

$4.00

Roast Beef

$9.00

Turkey

$8.00

Burgers

Animal Style

$11.00

Bacon Cheddar

$10.00

Basic

$7.00

Breakfast

$11.00

Chili & Cheese

$9.00

Classic

$8.50

Mushroom Swiss

$9.00

Plain

Hot Dogs

The WORKS!

Philly Dog

Chili & Cheese Dog

Your Way

Build a Nathan's all beef hot dog any way you want.

Kids

PB&J

$6.00

Peanut butter and jelly on white bread with side and drink.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled yellow American cheese on white bread with side and drink.

Burger

$7.00

Pockets

$7.00

Tenders

$6.00

2 chicken tenders with side and drink, choice of sauce.

Sides

2oz. Sauce

$0.50

Bacon-Ranch Salad

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Side of french fries.

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of onion rings.

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side of potato salad.

Summer Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Drinks

Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

$1.50
