Brewpubs & Breweries

Garland City Beer Works 321 Howk Street

16 Reviews

$$

321 Howk Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Danger Dog
Patty Melt

Features

Football Hamburger Feature (in house dining only)

$10.00

Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add cheese and/or bacon for additional price. Comes with a pint of GCBW beer of your choice.

50 cent boneless wings- In house dining only

$0.50

Your choice of sauce. Minimum order of 6 wings.

Oysters

$3.00

Gigamoto oysters from British Columbia. Sweet and crunchy with a pleasant ocean finish and gentle melon notes. Served with cocktail and mignonette sauces.

Pork Steak

$16.00

Pork steak served with fries.

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken breast with crispy cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce on a toasted brioche roll. Served with fries.

Southwest Bowl

$12.00

Mexican rice with black beans, corn, salsa, diced tomatoes, and red onions topped with cheddar cheese. Add chicken or tofu for additional price.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cheesecake

$9.50

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Small Plates

Croghan Lollipops

$9.50

Sliced and skewered then dipped in cornmeal GCBW IPA beer batter and fried golden brown. Served with our famous maple whole grain mustard aioli

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Hummus

$10.00

House made hummus infused with fire roasted jalapeno, garlic, and cumin; served with crispy fried cauliflower pita chips and vegetables

Pretzel

$5.00

Bavarian style pretzel served warm. $5 Add our house made GCBW IPA whole grain mustard (+$1) Add beer cheese (+$2.50)

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Pretzel bites tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with dipping sauce.

Small Garland Salad

$4.50

Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, diced red onions, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, and white herb vinaigrette

Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Garlic Cheese Curd

$10.00

Fried garlic cheese curds served with spicy ranch dressing.

Stuffed Portobello

$10.00

Grilled portobello stuffed with wheatberries, white beans, spinach, tomato, and onion topped with mozzarella cheese.

Salads and Soups

Garland Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tossed in our house vinaigrette, garnished with crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and finely diced onions

Grain Bowl

$13.00

Quinoa, kale, edamame, chickpeas, red onion, feta, micro peas, micro radish, and a seasonal vegetable.

Shareable Platters

Cheese Plate

$22.00

Today’s choices: Gouda, Gorgonzola, Provolone, and Cheddar. Served with a variety of fruits, nuts, pickled veggies, and crackers

Mixed Plate

$26.00

Meat and cheese plate, with 3 cheeses & 3 meats of your choice. Today’s choices: Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Croghan Bologna, Gouda, Provolone, Gorgonzola, and Cheddar. Served with a variety of fruits, nuts, pickled veggies, and crackers

Mezze Platter

$22.00

A generous portion of grape leaves, feta, olives, hummus, carrots, celery, and red peppers. Served with Pita bread.

Burgers and Things

Down State

American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, and our house sauce. Served on a brioche bun

All Together

American cheese, bacon, chopped fries, crispy onions, and our house sauce. Served on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

American cheese, caramelized onions, and our house sauce. Served on sourdough

Northside

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon. Served on a brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Gyro

Choice of steak, chicken, or portabella with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in a Greek style pita

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried cod, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheddar, and Baja sauce. Served with chips and salsa.

Maple BLT

$12.00

Garland City’s version: bacon, lettuce, and tomato dressed with our house made maple aioli on sourdough bread. Served with fries.

Dogs & Sausages

Southside

$10.00

Zweigle’s hot dog topped with caramelized onions, chopped dill pickles, and whole grain mustard. Served on a New England bun

Junkyard Dog

$12.00

Zweigle’s hot dog from Rochester, NY topped with chopped fries, crispy onions, bacon and GCBW beer cheese. Served on a New England bun

Sand Flats

$11.00

Italian sausage topped with grilled onions and peppers. Served on a New England bun, with whole grain mustard on the side

Danger Dog

$11.00

Deep fried hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with onions, mustard, ketchup, mayo and a grilled jalapeno pepper.

Kid's Menu- For ages 12 and under

Chicken Fingers + Fries

$6.00

Hot Dog + Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese + Fries

$8.00

Fish Sticks and Fries

$7.00

Extras

Side of ranch

$0.50

Side of blue cheese

$0.50

Side of hot sauce

$0.50

Side of house sauce

$0.75

Side of maple aioli

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.25

Extra Tortilla chips

$3.25

Extra Pita chips

$3.25

Side of beer cheese

$2.00

Brunch Features

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with home fries.

Steak and Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Two poached eggs over grilled sirloin and peppers and onions topped with hollandaise sauce on toasted baguettes. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Pizza

$10.00

Crispy naan bread topped with shredded mozzarella, scrambled eggs, cripsy bacon, and sausage then topped with cheddar cheese.

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

A toasted baguette topped with smoked capicola, 2 poached eggs, and house made Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

French toast stuffed with chocolate chip canoli cream topped with a mixed berry compote.

Loaded Breakfast Skillet

$13.00

Home fries topped with scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, red onions, and crumbled bacon topped with our house made beer cheese and green onions.

Two Eggs and Toast

$5.00

Two eggs cooked your way with bacon or sausage. Served with sourdough toast. Add homefries +$2

French Toast

$9.00

French toast topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Add bacon, sausage, or berries for an additional $2.50 each

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, salsa, bacon, and sriracha mayo in a tortilla shell. Served with homefries.

Breakfast Burger

$15.50

8 oz. Red Barn burger or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, and a fried egg. Served with fries.

Shrimp Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Shrimp tossed in mayo, celery, romaine, onion, and Old Bay seasoning on a brioche New England bun. Served with fries.

Bottomless Mimosas

$25.00

Bottomless refill

Tuesday All You Can Eat Wings

Wings (10 to start)

$20.00

Wings (5 to reorder)

Thursday half price small plates

Calamari

$7.00

Pretzel

$2.50

Croghan Lollipops

$4.75

Fries

$3.00

Hummus

$5.00

Stuffed Portobello

$5.00

Small Garland Salad

$2.25

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$3.50

Garlic Cheese Curds

$5.00

Stickers

GCBW Stickers

$2.00Out of stock

GCBW Hot Sauce

5 oz bottle hot sauce

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

321 Howk Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Directions

