- Home
- /
- Watertown
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street
Garland City Beer Works 321 Howk Street
16 Reviews
$$
321 Howk Street
Watertown, NY 13601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Features
Football Hamburger Feature (in house dining only)
Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add cheese and/or bacon for additional price. Comes with a pint of GCBW beer of your choice.
50 cent boneless wings- In house dining only
Your choice of sauce. Minimum order of 6 wings.
Oysters
Gigamoto oysters from British Columbia. Sweet and crunchy with a pleasant ocean finish and gentle melon notes. Served with cocktail and mignonette sauces.
Pork Steak
Pork steak served with fries.
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast with crispy cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce on a toasted brioche roll. Served with fries.
Southwest Bowl
Mexican rice with black beans, corn, salsa, diced tomatoes, and red onions topped with cheddar cheese. Add chicken or tofu for additional price.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Cheesecake
Chicken Wings
Small Plates
Croghan Lollipops
Sliced and skewered then dipped in cornmeal GCBW IPA beer batter and fried golden brown. Served with our famous maple whole grain mustard aioli
Shoestring Fries
Hummus
House made hummus infused with fire roasted jalapeno, garlic, and cumin; served with crispy fried cauliflower pita chips and vegetables
Pretzel
Bavarian style pretzel served warm. $5 Add our house made GCBW IPA whole grain mustard (+$1) Add beer cheese (+$2.50)
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites
Pretzel bites tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with dipping sauce.
Small Garland Salad
Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, diced red onions, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, and white herb vinaigrette
Calamari
Garlic Cheese Curd
Fried garlic cheese curds served with spicy ranch dressing.
Stuffed Portobello
Grilled portobello stuffed with wheatberries, white beans, spinach, tomato, and onion topped with mozzarella cheese.
Salads and Soups
Shareable Platters
Cheese Plate
Today’s choices: Gouda, Gorgonzola, Provolone, and Cheddar. Served with a variety of fruits, nuts, pickled veggies, and crackers
Mixed Plate
Meat and cheese plate, with 3 cheeses & 3 meats of your choice. Today’s choices: Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Croghan Bologna, Gouda, Provolone, Gorgonzola, and Cheddar. Served with a variety of fruits, nuts, pickled veggies, and crackers
Mezze Platter
A generous portion of grape leaves, feta, olives, hummus, carrots, celery, and red peppers. Served with Pita bread.
Burgers and Things
Down State
American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, and our house sauce. Served on a brioche bun
All Together
American cheese, bacon, chopped fries, crispy onions, and our house sauce. Served on a brioche bun
Patty Melt
American cheese, caramelized onions, and our house sauce. Served on sourdough
Northside
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon. Served on a brioche bun
Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Gyro
Choice of steak, chicken, or portabella with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in a Greek style pita
Fish Tacos
Fried cod, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheddar, and Baja sauce. Served with chips and salsa.
Maple BLT
Garland City’s version: bacon, lettuce, and tomato dressed with our house made maple aioli on sourdough bread. Served with fries.
Dogs & Sausages
Southside
Zweigle’s hot dog topped with caramelized onions, chopped dill pickles, and whole grain mustard. Served on a New England bun
Junkyard Dog
Zweigle’s hot dog from Rochester, NY topped with chopped fries, crispy onions, bacon and GCBW beer cheese. Served on a New England bun
Sand Flats
Italian sausage topped with grilled onions and peppers. Served on a New England bun, with whole grain mustard on the side
Danger Dog
Deep fried hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with onions, mustard, ketchup, mayo and a grilled jalapeno pepper.
Kid's Menu- For ages 12 and under
Extras
Brunch Features
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with home fries.
Steak and Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs over grilled sirloin and peppers and onions topped with hollandaise sauce on toasted baguettes. Served with home fries.
Breakfast Pizza
Crispy naan bread topped with shredded mozzarella, scrambled eggs, cripsy bacon, and sausage then topped with cheddar cheese.
Eggs Benedict
A toasted baguette topped with smoked capicola, 2 poached eggs, and house made Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Stuffed French Toast
French toast stuffed with chocolate chip canoli cream topped with a mixed berry compote.
Loaded Breakfast Skillet
Home fries topped with scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, red onions, and crumbled bacon topped with our house made beer cheese and green onions.
Two Eggs and Toast
Two eggs cooked your way with bacon or sausage. Served with sourdough toast. Add homefries +$2
French Toast
French toast topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Add bacon, sausage, or berries for an additional $2.50 each
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheese, salsa, bacon, and sriracha mayo in a tortilla shell. Served with homefries.
Breakfast Burger
8 oz. Red Barn burger or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, and a fried egg. Served with fries.
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tossed in mayo, celery, romaine, onion, and Old Bay seasoning on a brioche New England bun. Served with fries.
Bottomless Mimosas
Bottomless refill
Tuesday All You Can Eat Wings
Thursday half price small plates
Stickers
GCBW Hot Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
321 Howk Street, Watertown, NY 13601