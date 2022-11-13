A map showing the location of Gator Fish and Chicken 2105 Osborne RoadView gallery

Gator Fish and Chicken 2105 Osborne Road

review star

No reviews yet

2105 Osborne Road

St. Marys, GA 31558

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Gator Meals

#1 Wings & Tender

$10.99

#2 Wings & Shrimp

$10.99

#3 Wings & Catfish

$10.99

#4 Wings & Tilapia

$10.99

#5 Wings & Whiting

$10.99

#6 Wings & Flounder

$10.99

#7 Wings & Catfish Nug

$10.99

#8 Wings & Gizzards

$10.99

#9 Wings & Liver

$10.99

#10 Wings & Oyster

$14.99

#11 Wings & Scallop

$14.99

#12 Shrimp & Catfish

$10.99

#13 Shrimp & Tilapia

$10.99

#14 Shrimp & Whiting

$10.99

#15 Shrimp & Flounder

$10.99

#16 Shrimp & Catfish Nug

$10.99

#17 Shrimp & Gizzards

$10.99

#18 Shrimp & Liver

$10.99

#19 Shrimp & Tender

$10.99

#20 Shrimp & Oyster

$14.99

#21 Shrimp & Scallop

$14.99

#22 Scallop & Oyster

$18.99

#23 Double Fish

$12.99

#24 Oyster & Fish

$14.99

#25 Fish & Tender

$10.99

#26 Fish & Gizzards

$10.99

#27 Fish & Liver

$10.99

#28 Gizzards & Liver

$10.99

#29 Snack Plate

$12.99

#30 scallop&fish

$14.99

Whole Wings

3PC Whole Wings

$4.65

WITH FRIES

4PC Whole Wings

$5.59

WITH FRIES

6PC Whole Wings

$8.37

WITH FRIES

10PC Whole Wings

$13.02

WITH FRIES

20PC Whole Wings

$22.99

WITH FRIES

30PC Whole Wings

$30.99

WITH FRIES

40PC Whole Wings

$40.99

NO FRIES

50PC Whole Wings

$50.99

NO FRIES

100PC Whole Wings

$99.99

NO FRIES

Sub item

$1.50

Extra charg

Chicken Tender

3pc Chicken Tenders

$7.99

WITH FRIES

5 pc Chicken Tenders

$11.49

WITH FRIES

10pc Chicken Tenders

$19.99

WITH FRIES

20pc Chicken Tenders

$33.99

NO FRIES

30pc Chicken Tenders

$45.99

NO FRIES

Sub item

$1.50

Seafood Platter

SERVED WITH FRIES

3 Items

$21.99

4 Items

$27.49

5 Items

$32.99

6 Items

$37.99

Sub item

$1.50

Fish Dinner

1 FISH

$4.29

WITH FRIES

2 FISH

$7.99

WITH FRIES

3 FISH

$9.99

WITH FRIES

10 FISH

$26.99

NO FRIES

20 FISH

$42.99

NO FRIES

30 FISH

$59.99

NO FRIES

Grouper

$14.99

Snapper

$19.99

Flavor Wings

SERVED WITH HOMEMADE BLUE CHEESE

10PC Flavor Wings

$10.99

14PC Flavor Wings

$14.99

20PC Flavor Wings

$21.99

30PC Flavor Wings

$30.99

50PC Flavor Wings

$43.99

75PC Flavor Wings

$56.99

100PC Flavor Wings

$70.99

Gizzards or Liver

SMALL Gizzards

$5.99

LARGE Gizzards

$9.99

FAMILY SIZE Gizzards

$13.99

FAMILY GIZZARD & LIVER

$18.99

SMALL Liver

$5.99

LARGE Liver

$9.99

FAMILY SIZE Liver

$13.99

Sub item

$1.50

Sandwiches

PHILLY STEAK

$7.99

CHICKEN PHILLY

$7.99

LAMP GYRO

$7.99

CHICKEN GYRO

$7.99

FISH SANDWICH

$7.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$7.99

CHEESE BURGER

$7.99

VIP Seafood

SERVED WITH FRIES

FRIED CONCH

$17.99

SCALLOP

$9.99

SMALL JUMBO SHRIMP

$11.99

LARGE JUMBO SHRIMP

$18.99

SMALL FRIED OYSTER

$9.99

LARGE FRIED OYSTER

$17.99

Sub item

$1.50

Side Order

SMALL FRENCH FRIES

$1.99

LARGE FRENCH FRIES

$3.59

ZUCCHINI

$3.59

MUSHROOMS

$3.59

MOZZARELLA STICK

$5.99

OKRA

$3.59

HUSH PUPPIES

$3.59

JALAPINO PEPPER

$5.99

ONION RINGS

$3.59

CORN NUGGETS

$3.59

BROCCOLI CHEESE

$5.99

CRAB CAKE

$3.59

Bread

$0.95

Family size fries

$9.99

Boneless Wings

SERVED WITH FRIES

10PC BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

20PC BONELESS WINGS

$20.99

30PC BONELESS WINGS

$30.99

Shrimp Dinner

10 Pcs SHRIMP DINNER

$7.99

14 Pcs SHRIMP DINNER

$9.99

20 Pcs SHRIMP DINNER

$13.99

30 Pcs SHRIMP DINNER

$18.99

50 Pcs SHRIMP DINNER

$29.99

100 Pcs SHRIMP DINNER

$57.99

Salad

TUNA CHILI

$5.99

COLE SLAW

$2.99

CHICKEN CESAR

$7.99

SPICY NOODLES

$5.99

CESAR SALAD

$5.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99

Regular size

$5.99

Sub order

Ranch

$0.65

Honey Mustard

$0.65

BBQ

$0.65

Hot Sauce

$0.65

cocatail

$0.65

tartar

$0.65

SUB ZUCCHINI

$1.50

SUB MUSHROOMS

$1.50

SUB MOZZARELLA STICK

$3.00

SUB OKRA

$1.50

SUB HUSH PUPPIES

$1.50

SUB JALAPINO PEPPER

$3.00

SUB ONION RINGS

$1.50

SUB CORN NUGGETS

$1.50

SUB BROCCOLI CHEESE

$3.00

SUB CRAB CAKE

$2.00

season cup

$2.99

no fries

extra seasoning

no seasoning

light season

fry hard

fry soft

Extra Wing

$1.75

Extra tender

$2.99

Sweet&tangy

$0.65

Blue cheese

$0.65

Extra 5 shirmp

$4.99

Special

Shrimp special

$10.99

3 fish with salads or sweets

$11.99

Any sandwich +4 flavor wing

$8.99

Wing special

$21.99

Beverages

LEMONADE

$1.99

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.99

PINK LEMONADE

$1.99

SWEET TEA

$1.99

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Dr.Pepper

$1.99

Cup ice

$0.75

Sweets

Cake

$1.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2105 Osborne Road, St. Marys, GA 31558

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Southern River Walk LLC
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Stable Ally St. Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Cedar Oak Cafe - 304 Osborne Street
orange starNo Reviews
304 Osborne Street Saint Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Bessie's
orange starNo Reviews
864 Mission Trace Dr Saint Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Wing Maxx of Kingsland
orange starNo Reviews
228 Kings Bay Road Kingsland, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Crown Majestic Kitchen Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
96688 Commodore Point Dr Yulee, FL 32097
View restaurantnext
Beach Diner - Fernandina Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2006 S. 8th St. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
Map
More near St. Marys
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston