Gator's Dockside Jonesville
14126 W Newberry Road
Suite 10
Newberry, FL 32669
MAIN MENU
GATORIZERS
- GATOR TAIL$13.99
Hand cut gator tail marinated, hand battered, then deep fried, served with our own Gator Sauce.
- MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS$10.49
Served with warm marinara sauce.
- FRIED PICKLES$9.99
A fan favorite! Pickle Chips hand battered and then fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of homemade ranch.
- GATOR'S COMBO PLATTER$15.99
A hearty portion of three of YOUR FAVORITES chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, Mozzarella Sticks, and our soft pretzel bites. Served with marinara, pub mustard, queso, and your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$8.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
- QUESADILLA$13.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed onions, mixed cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with sour cream and pico.
- SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS$12.49
These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty avocado dipping sauce. This combo will not disappoint!
- GATOR'S NACHOS$12.99
Tortilla chips smothered with hot queso blanco, topped with jalapenos, fresh pico, sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of chicken or chili.
- FRIED MUSHROOMS$9.99
Fresh button mushrooms hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
- BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER$10.49
Lightly hand breaded cauliflower fried just right and tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- ONION PETALS$9.99
Hand breaded onion petals served with cajun bayou.
- BUFFALO SHRIMP$12.99
- GRILLED 5 WINGERS$8.99
- TOUCHBACK AHI TUNA$12.99
Ahi Tuna coated with japanese spices and seared rare. Served on a bed of cabbage. Accompanied with sweet garlic teriyaki and avocado dressing. Yes it's back!!
- PRETZEL BITES$10.99
Enjoy a generous pile of salted pretzel bites served with queso blanco and pub mustard. Perfect for sharing with friends!
- STEAK BITES$12.99
Grilled Flat Iron steak cooked to your desired temperature, then thinly sliced and placed on a piece of toasted garlic bread and drizzled with Cajun Bayou sauce. Yes they're back!
ENTREES
- FISH & CHIPS$14.99
Flaky Cod dipped in our freshly made tempura batter fried to a golden perfection. Served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
- HAND BREADED SHRIMP DINNER$14.99
A huge portion of hand-breaded shrimp served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.
- CAJUN ALFREDO PASTA$13.99
Fettuccine pasta sauteed in our homemade Cajun Alfredo Sauce, green onions, topped with a juicy, marinated Cajun Chicken Breast. Served with Garlic Bread.
- CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER$16.99
8 chicken tenders tossed in choice of wing sauce, choice of 2 sides, and 2 oz. (v) of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
- SEAFOOD PASTA$18.99
Shrimp, Scallops and Crab meat cooked in a creamy garlic lemon sauce, tossed with fettuccini pasta, green onions and tomatoes. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh lemon.
- POT ROAST DINNER$13.99
Our Fork-Tender Pot Roast, atop a bed of creamy garlic-infused mashed potatoes, generously drizzled with rich brown gravy, and accompanied by sweet corn. A nod to the Grandma's cherished recipe."
RIBS AND COMBOS
- FULL RACK$21.99
Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
- HALF RACK$15.99
Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
WINGS
BURGERS
- MINI BURGERS$11.99
Three freshly made mini cheeseburgers, topped with sauteed onions and creamy garlic mayonnaise.
- SWEET AND SPICY JALAPENO BURGER$13.99
Fresh, seasoned burger, topped with sliced bacon, melted white American Cheese, then piled high with hand-breaded sliced jalapeños, onion straws, and finally drizzled with chipotle honey bbq sauce.
- CLASSIC BURGER$11.99
- BACON JAM SMASHBURGER$13.99Out of stock
Two seasoned smash burgers topped with yellow American cheese and bacon jam on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Served with your choice of a regular side item. Call an "Audible" - add a fried egg.
- LUAU BURGER$13.99
A tropical twist on the classic burger. Enjoy a juicy, grilled patty topped with a delicious combination of grilled pineapple, ham and a drizzle of sweet teriyaki sauce.
SANDWICHES
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.99
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
- CHICKEN CLUB$12.49
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with yellow American cheese, Provolone cheese, sliced bacon and Honey Mustard dressing. Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
- GYRO$12.49
Bigger and Better! An overstuffed Pita with grilled lamb and beef layered with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and feta cheese.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
- ISLAND FRESH TACOS$11.99
Your choice of mahi mahi, shrimp, or chicken prepared grilled, blackened or fried. Severed in flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage, fresh pico and drizzled with mango habanero sauce and avocado ranch.
- SANDWICH BUFFALO CHICKEN$11.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
- MAHI SANDWICH$15.99
A Mahi Filet prepared grilled, blackened, lemon pepper, or fried. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce.
SALADS AND MORE!
- FRENCH O CROCK$4.99
- FRENCH O CUP$3.99
- CHILI BOWL$4.99
- CHILI CUP$3.99
- COBB SALAD$12.99
Cobb Salad Mixed greens topped with chilled char-grilled diced chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, and crispy bacon. Served with your choice of dressing
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.49
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served with your choice of dressing
- SM HOUSE SALAD$4.49
Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.
- LG HOUSE SALAD$7.99
Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.
- SM CAESAR SALAD$4.49
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.
- LG CAESAR SALAD$7.99
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.
- BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL$13.99
Chose your base, Rice, Salad Mix, Pasta, or Veggies. Accompanied with Guacamole, Diced Hard Boiled Egg, Pico de gallo, Corn. Choice of sauce(Sweet Garlic Teriyaki, Cajun Bayou, Yum Yum Sauce, Low Fat Zinfandel or Cucumber Ranch)
- SUMMER SALAD$14.99
Diced red onions, Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette tossed together with fresh greens and layered with sliced marinated chicken, crisp granny smith apples, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, and bleu cheese crumbles.
DESSERTS
- CARAMEL GINGER'D APPLE CRISP$6.99
Ginger'd and cinnamon fresh Granny Smith Apples caramelized and piled high. Abundantly topped with the most buttery crisp crumbles and walnuts. Topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and 2 fried apples.
- DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE$5.99
Made with the purest ingredients such as pure natural vanilla, cocoa, and chocolate chips. Topped with vanilla ice cream, garnished with chocolate and caramel sauce. Chocolate lovers beware.
- FRIED OREOS$5.99
Tempura battered Oreo cookies fried to sweet perfection. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with strawberry and chocolate sauce.
- SCOOP OF ICE CREAM$1.99
- STRAWBERRY PARFAIT$3.99Out of stock
- OT PRETZELS$5.99Out of stock
10 Pretzel bites fried to a golden brown. Served with Ice cream, chocolate syrup, caramel and dusted with powdered sugar. For the Win!
KIDS MENU
SIDES
- BOWL OF FRIES$3.59
- $1.99 FRIES RANCH/BLEU$1.99
- SWEET FRIES$2.99
- 1/2 ONION PETAL$5.99
- 2oz DRESSING$0.89
- 4oz DRESSING$1.69
- GATOR CHIPS$3.29
- COLESLAW$2.69
- BROCCOLI$2.69
- MASHED POTATOES$3.25
- MAC N CHEESE$4.99
- CELERY$0.99
- EGG POTATO SALAD$2.99Out of stock
- ALFREDO$1.99
- 8oz Wing Sauce$3.99
- AVOCADO$1.99
- TATER TOTS$3.99
- ORANGES$2.29
- APPLES$2.29
- SD GARLIC BREAD$2.49
- MIXED VEGGIES$3.49
- SMILEY FRIES$3.49
- 2oz QUESO$1.25
- 4OZ QUESO$2.50
- CHIPS WITH 8 OZ QUESO$8.99
- 2OZ PICO$0.99
- 4OZ PICO$1.95
- CHIPS WITH 8 OZ PICO$6.99
- 2 OZ GUACAMOLE$1.99
- 4 OZ GUACAMOLE$3.50
- CHIPS WITH 8 OZ GUACAMOLE$9.99
- RICE$2.69
- GATOR TATER TOTS$6.99
- ROASTED CORN$2.99
N/A BEVERAGES
- PEPSI$2.99
- DIET PEPSI$2.99
- FRUIT PUNCH$2.99
- MT DEW$2.99
- SIERRA MIST$2.99
- DR PEPPER$2.99
- LEMONADE$2.99
- IBC ROOTBEER$2.99
- Lunch Drink$1.99
- CRANBERRY JUICE$2.99
- GINGERALE$2.99
- HOT TEA$2.99
- RED BULL$4.00
- SF RED BULL$4.00
- COFFEE$1.99
- WATER
- SWEET TEA$2.99
- UNSWEET TEA$2.99
- BTL WATER$1.25
- BAG OF ICE$0.99
- REFILL FOR FLAVORED TEA/LEMONADE$1.00
- CLUB SODA
- DIET DR PEPPER$2.99
- ADULT VIRGIN DAQUIRI/COLADA$4.49
- GATORADE$2.99
- PEPSI ZERO$2.99
LUNCH SPECIALS
M-F SPECIALS
- WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL$11.49Out of stock
- 8 BONELESS LUNCH SPECIAL$11.49Out of stock
- 8 WING LUNCH SPECIAL$14.99Out of stock
- Build a Burger$12.99Out of stock
A freshly seasoned burger patty cooked to your desired temperature, placed on a butter toasted kaiser bun. Add two toppings of your choice. Served with fresh seasoned french fries. Shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions and pickle chips upon request.
- PARM-CRUSTED GRILLED HAM & CHEESE$11.99Out of stock
A classic ham and cheese sandwich with a twist. Parmesan crusted garlic bread filled with ham, chipotle aioli, pepperjack and cheddar cheese.
- SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD$13.99Out of stock
A grilled Santa fe seasoned chicken breast, served in a crispy tortilla shell on a bed of lettuce and cheddar cheese. Surrounded by tomatoes, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, avocado, and red onions. Served with spicy ranch dressing on the side. Also available as a Santa Fe Steak salad for an additional charge of $3.49.
- KICKIN CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99Out of stock
A Crispy chicken sandwich with an attitude! Spicy hand breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection. Served on a toasted bun with our spicy kickin chickin sauce, lettuce and habanero pickles. Yes, we have milk!
- CHICKEN BLT WRAP$11.99Out of stock
Hand breaded Chicken tenders stuffed into a flour tortilla with bacon, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Also availble as a Shrimp BLT wrap.
- GATOR'S SMASHED TACOS$11.99Out of stock
Social media inspired smashed tacos, stuffed with seasoned ground beef, yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato and drizzled with our own smashed taco sauce.
GLUTEN FREE MENU
SALADS
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
CATERING
GATORIZERS
- QUESADILLA PLATTER$49.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Vegetable Quesadilla. Served with Pico Salsa and Sour Cream on the side. Serves 10-12
- MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS PLATTER$39.99
Served with Marinara. Serves 10-12
- GATOR TATERS$39.99
Diced Potatoes fried to a golden brown smothered with homemade ranch, then covered with melted shredded cheese and chopped bacon. Serves 10-12
- FRESH FRUIT PLATTER$59.99
Strawberries, Pineapple, Honey Dew, Cantaloupe, and Red grapes. Serves 12-14
- FRESH VEGETABLE PLATTER$52.99
Cauliflower, Broccoli, Celery and Baby carrots served with ranch dressing. Serves 10-12
- SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS PLATTER$49.99
These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty spicy ranch dressing sauce. Serves 10-12
- PRETZEL BITES PLATTER$49.99
Bite size pretzels served with spicy ranch and Gator's sweet brown mustard Serves 10-12
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$39.99